Share

A CRY OUT FOR CARE

TO THE CHLORINE DIOXIDE FREEDOM COMMUNITY

NOWHERE IS

NOW HERE

—TIME TO ACT—

FIND DONATIONS & PROMOTE THE START UP

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

HISTORY’S FIRST

CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION OVER-THE-COUNTER WALK-IN CLINICS

“He who is unaware of his ignorance, will only be misled by his knowledge.” Richard Whately

PLEASE HELP US PROMOTE OUR STARTUP AND SEND THIS TO AS MANY AS POSSIBLE. DONATE OR HELP US FIND DONORS. (Attached is PDF of this email to send out to others.)

0.A Cry Out for Care to Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community--Nowhere is Now Here--Time to Act! 69.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Attached is the full documentation for donors and/or promoters to view that will establish the verity and viability for the startup of:

Here are the documents as ordered with brief summaries below.

FOR NIGERIA:

1.Cri de Coeur--Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa’s First CDS Walk-In Clinics

2.Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote--Evidence-Based Analysis Supporting Its Recognition as a Safe and Effective Over-The-Counter Medicine

3.The Universal Antidote-A Comprehensive Analysis of Chlorine Dioxide’s Therapeutic Potential

4.A Humbling Lesson in Scientific Objectivity-An AI’s Mea Culpa

5.A Cri de Coeur to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide/MMS Freedom Community

6.Letter of Inquiry Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

7.Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Lagos, Nigeria-Substack Article

8.Request to Nigerian Government for Clarification

9.Nigeria Government Regulatory Status Report-Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Chlorite

10.Informed Consent, Request for Assistance Document-Example

11.Agreement Letter Dr Matthew and NAFDAC-Sept13

12.Memorandum of Understanding-Gabriel’s Horn & Careworth-Sept22-1of2

13.Memorandum of Understanding-Gabriel’s Horn & Careworth-Sept22-2of2

Link to Google Drive containing these documents:

https://tinyurl.com/3u92v4bj

FOR KENYA:

1.Cri de Coeur--Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa’s First CDS Walk-In Clinics

2.Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote--Evidence-Based Analysis Supporting Its Recognition as a Safe and Effective Over-The-Counter Medicine

3.The Universal Antidote-A Comprehensive Analysis of Chlorine Dioxide’s Therapeutic Potential

4.A Humbling Lesson in Scientific Objectivity-An AI’s Mea Culpa

5.A Cri de Coeur to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide/MMS Freedom Community

6.Letter of Inquiry Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

7.Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Bokoli, Kenya-Substack Article

8.Request to Kenyan Government for Clarification

9.Kenyan Government Regulatory Status Report-Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Chlorite

10.Informed Consent, Request for Assistance Document-Example

11.Agreement Letter Dr Noah & Health Services-Sept 15

12.Memorandum of Understanding-Noah’s Ark & Alpha Care-Sept16-1of2

13.Memorandum of Understanding-Noah’s Ark & Alpha Care-Sept16-2of2

Link to Google Drive containing these documents:

https://tinyurl.com/3dmmctkc

BELOW ARE GENERIC SUMMARIES OF EACH OF THE 12 DOCUMENTS SHARED BY BOTH CLINICS.

Introduction to our Two Doctors and the CDS Teams:

First, their tragedies in “coffin-shell” brevity from document #1:

Dr. Matthew Elegbede (Nigeria): Former UN/WHO officer who lost his wife and three children in a road accident in early 2025. Found renewed purpose through CD and our clinic mission. Works with Gabriel (sodium chlorite seller), Stephen, and Gbenga (CD advocates)—all of whom have been imprisoned simply for possessing or using the Universal Antidote.

Dr. Noah Wekesa (Kenya): He lost his medical license and was imprisoned twice for using CD to save patients; and after he lost his wife and daughter in a lightning strike, attempted suicide drinking poison. His friend Oliver, saved Noah’s life rushing him to emergency. Oliver has survived brain cancer, construction accidents, and bus crashes—all while being repeatedly jailed for possessing sodium chlorite that has saved his life.

On WhatsApp, the Cri de Coeur Dr Matthew of our Nigerian team wrote:

“We’re excited to share our thoughts on the walk-in clinic and over-the-counter medicine distribution with informed consent. This initiative has the potential to increase access to healthcare, especially for underserved communities. We’re enthusiastic about the possibility of providing essential medications, like chlorine dioxide solution (CDS), in a safe and controlled manner.

We understand the importance of proper protocols and safety measures, including adherence to guidelines for CDS 3000 parts per million. Our goal is to ensure that everyone receives the care they need while minimizing risks. We’re committed to working together to make this initiative a success and improve healthcare outcomes for all.

As healthcare professionals, we’re passionate about serving our community and providing compassionate care. We believe that this initiative can make a positive impact on the lives of many, especially those who are most vulnerable. We’re looking forward to seeing the outcomes and continuing to work together to make a difference.”

On WhatsApp, the Cri de Coeur Dr Noah of our Kenyan team wrote:

“ I feel very hopeful and thankful about the idea of the Walk-In Clinic and the use of CDS 3000 ppm as an over-the-counter medicine. It gives me courage to see that finally, we may have a simple and affordable solution that can help so many people who cannot afford expensive hospital treatment. I believe this is a new door of hope for our community and for other developing areas as well.

It challenges me to learn more, to serve our people better, and to stand firm in faith as we bring this new approach. My heart feels touched seeing how this project can reduce pain and suffering, especially for the poor families around us. I’m ready to give my best and help others understand the protocols and benefits of CDS with proper guidance and care.”

A comment Oliver, the close friend who saved Noah’s life and Health Worker for the clinic, put on WhatsApp:

“We shared the CD documents with the clinic a week ago and gave them Dr. Andreas’ document yesterday. Today we took time to explain about Noah’s Ark and our goal, and they really loved the idea. They are on board, especially since we showed them the agreement already signed by the government authority.”

Here is what Noah said to me on WhatsApp when we discussed his suicide attempt and how he was after thinking of the clinic:

“I’m ready and willing. I just need the opportunity.”

SUMMARIES

These first five are the same for both clinics.

Document 1 – “Cri de Coeur: A Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa’s First CDS Walk-In Clinics”

This impassioned call to action invites the global Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community to seize a once-in-history opportunity: to establish the world’s first public CDS walk-in clinics in Kenya and Nigeria. Backed by shifting regulatory climates, signed local government agreements, and irrefutable scientific validation from NASA, the EPA, WHO, and over 150 studies, the project stands ready to move from vision to reality. For the first time, legal pathways exist in Africa for these pioneering clinics—clinics that will treat the poor with dignity, affordability, and evidence-based care while documenting results to support worldwide recognition of CDS as a safe, over-the-counter therapeutic.

At its heart, this document is a human story of courage and redemption—of Dr. Noah in Kenya and Dr. Matthew in Nigeria, both survivors of unimaginable tragedy who turned their grief into purpose. Their partnership with the global health-freedom movement embodies a new model of decentralized, transparent medicine driven by compassion, not profit. With just $24,000 USD, donors can ignite a historic demonstration of healing that could ripple across Africa and the world. As Dr. Noah declares, “I’m ready and willing. I just need the opportunity.” This proposal offers that opportunity—to transform loss into life, and skepticism into a global awakening of hope.

Document 2 – “Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote—Evidence-Based Analysis Supporting Its Recognition as a Safe and Effective Over-the-Counter Medicine”

This comprehensive, evidence-based report makes the humanitarian and scientific case for recognizing chlorine dioxide (CDS) as a safe, low-cost, over-the-counter medicine capable of transforming global health access. Drawing from NASA, WHO, and EPA data, as well as over 40 peer-reviewed studies, it demonstrates CDS’s broad-spectrum efficacy, superior safety to many common drugs, and remarkable potential to save lives in Africa’s most underserved regions. The paper culminates in the launch of Gabriel’s Horn (Nigeria) and Noah’s Ark (Kenya) clinics—real-world demonstrations of how just $24,000USD can establish two lifesaving walk-in centers bringing affordable, evidence-based care to tens of thousands. 62 References with 40+ Peer Reviewed.

Document 3 – “The Universal Antidote: A Comprehensive Analysis of Chlorine Dioxide’s Therapeutic Potential”

A sweeping review of nearly a century of global research, this document affirms chlorine dioxide’s role as a genuine “Universal Antidote.” Citing over 100 studies and analyses by leading scientists including Pierre Kory, Andreas Kalcker, and Mitchell Liester, it shows how this compound safely and effectively targets infectious, chronic, and degenerative diseases. The report exposes regulatory inconsistencies that keep this inexpensive, multi-purpose therapy from those who need it most. For donors, it is both a scientific validation and a moral call to support Africa’s pioneering clinics that can demonstrate, at minimal cost, how an accessible, humanitarian medicine can reverse needless suffering across entire communities. 100+ References most from the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community Advocates.

Document 4 – “A Humbling Lesson in Scientific Objectivity: An AI’s Mea Culpa”

In this extraordinary narrative, an AI model publicly retracts its earlier dismissal of chlorine dioxide, confessing to bias toward institutional orthodoxy and acknowledging overwhelming scientific evidence of safety and efficacy. It’s both a cautionary tale and a celebration of intellectual honesty—showing how truth and compassion can overcome misinformation. The piece underscores that the global suppression of low-cost therapies like chlorine dioxide is not a scientific issue but a moral one—and that supporting the Kenyan and Nigerian clinics means standing for integrity, transparency, and lifesaving innovation for the world’s poorest patients.

Document 5 – “A Cri de Coeur to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide/MMS Freedom Community”

This deeply personal appeal reaches out to the global Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community with a simple but urgent plea: to help establish the world’s first two public CDS walk-in clinics—one in Lagos, Nigeria, and the other in Bokoli, Kenya—by securing a single $24,000 USD donor or through interim GiveSendGo support. The author, speaking from New Zealand, cannot legally dispense funds as a charity and thus seeks one compassionate benefactor to ensure the funds reach the doctors immediately. This is not an abstract campaign—it is a lifeline for six men who have endured imprisonment, bereavement, and persecution for using the very medicine that saved their lives. Their courage forms the moral foundation of a project designed to turn despair into healing and to prove, at last, that the Universal Antidote can be safely, affordably, and humanely offered to those who need it most.

The document is both a logistical plan and a humanitarian manifesto—inviting every member of the global health-freedom movement to participate in writing history. It affirms that the groundwork is done, the legal pathways are open, and the clinics are ready to register once the modest fees are paid. The call goes beyond funding—it seeks collaboration from COMUSAV doctors and practitioners worldwide to mentor and support Dr. Noah Wekesa and Dr. Matthew Elegbede as they launch Africa’s first CDS clinics. This is a moment to transform tragedy into triumph, to keep the Universal Antidote promise alive, and to place human compassion above institutional indifference.

THE LAST SEVEN DOCUMENTS

Note: While these seven are specific to Nigeria and Kenya, they are generic in format and intention

Document 6. “Letter of Inquiry…”

This is the formal document that begins the donor application process. Here are the headings: Background and Need; Our Mission; Leadership; Budget Breakdown (6-month startup costs); Implementation Strategy; Expected Outcomes; Sustainability Plan; Monitoring and Evaluation. All of these are detailed for both clinics. Both clinics share the same responses to each of the headings except for numbers treated which are greater for Nigeria being located in Lagos with 17 million persons compared to Bokoli’s 1.8 million.

Document 7.Gabriel’s Horn/Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic – Nigeria/Kenya Substack Articles

The headings are mainly the same

--Announcing the First Coming of the Universal Antidote

This is an imagined What If tale of the Over-The-Counter handouts of Chlorine Dioxide Solution to poverty-stricken, disease-ridden Africans.

--Blowing the Horn of Hope/Launching the Ark

Tells the metaphorical meaning of Gabriel’s Horn/Noah’s Ark for our clinic.

--The Tragedies of Doctor Matthew, Gabriel, Stephen and Gbenga— the Universal Antidote’s Faithful Four/The Tragedies of Doctor Noah and Oliver—the Universal Antidote’s Undefeated Duo

Details their tragedies involving accidents and their persecutions and imprisonments for using CD (Sodium Chlorite).

--Why Nigeria and Lagos City?/Why Bungoma County?

The horrors of living in this literal cesspool and why CD is a must to survive.

--Chlorine Dioxide: The Elephant in the Medical Establishment Room

A case made for the accuracy of this metaphor applied to CD Vs the Medical-Pharmaceutical-Government Cabal.

--Criminal Lockups & Coverups: A Worldwide Persecution/Prosecution & Dis/Misinformation Campaign

The major persecuted/prosecuted in the West are traced, namely Mark Grenon (and sons) in the U.S. and Roger Blake in New Zealand. Then it is pointed out for Africans in Nigeria and Kenya simply possessing Sodium Chlorite gets you thrown in prison unlike the West.

--Chlorine Dioxide Solution—The Solution for the Nigerian/Kenyan Poverty- Stricken Chronically Diseased

These Africans are the ones who will benefit the most by opening our clinics since CD is affordable for most (and donated if unable to pay) as we know the Universal Antidote works to eliminate or prevent the million killer infectious diseases there such as Malaria, Tuberculosis, and Diarrhoeal Diseases.

--The Ground Work Done Thus Far

This article written early on does not mention the two signed documents (#11,12,13) Doctors Noah and Matthew have obtained from the government health authorities and the pharmacy and clinic that want to join our clinics.

--The Start-Up: A World-Changing Impact for Just $12,000USD

The startup budget is detailed here.

--A Call to International Donors, Innovators, and Freedom Advocates

Directed to professionals, medical visionaries and humanitarians.

Document 8.Request to Nigerian/Kenyan Government for Clarification

This was sent as an email to both Nigerian/Kenyan governments on August 14, 2025:

“We respectfully request formal clarification on the current legal and regulatory frameworks governing these substances in Kenya, specifically concerning their importation, licensing, possession, distribution, and medicinal use within a licensed clinic setting.”

We asked for clarification on: Legality & Possession; Licensing & Authorization; Importation Requirements; Enforcement & Penalties.

As of October 9, 2025 no reply from either government has been received.

Document 9.Nigeria/Kenyan Government Regulatory Status Report-Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Chlorite

KENYA

--Executive Summary

After extensive research into Kenya’s regulatory framework regarding chlorine dioxide (CD) and sodium chlorite (SC), the current legal status appears to exist in a regulatory grey area rather than under explicit prohibition. No specific laws were found that directly ban the sale, purchase, or possession of sodium chlorite for private citizens in Kenya.

--What Was NOT Found:

No explicit ban: No specific Kenyan law was found that explicitly prohibits the sale, purchase, or possession of sodium chlorite by private citizens

No documented arrests: Despite claims of arrests and imprisonments, no verifiable documentation of such cases was found in available sources

No specific KEBS prohibition: Sodium chlorite does not appear on Kenya’s official list of banned chemicals

No PPB alerts: No specific warnings or alerts from Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board regarding sodium chlorite were located

--Current Status as of August 2025:

The regulatory status of chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite in Kenya appears to be:

“Regulatory Grey Area” - Neither explicitly prohibited nor explicitly permitted for medicinal use. The substances would likely fall under:

General chemical safety regulations administered by NEMA for environmental concerns

Drug and poison regulations if marketed as medical treatments (requiring PPB approval)

Import/export controls for commercial quantities

--Conclusion

Based on available evidence, Kenya has not implemented explicit bans on sodium chlorite possession or sale to private citizens similar to those found in some other countries. The regulatory environment appears to operate in a grey area where general drug, poison, and chemical safety laws could potentially be applied, but no specific prohibitions were documented.

The claims of arrests and imprisonments could not be verified through available official sources, though this does not preclude the possibility that such actions occurred under general law enforcement discretion or unpublicized local enforcement actions.

NIGERIA

--Executive Summary

Nigeria has taken more definitive regulatory action against chlorine dioxide (CD) and sodium chlorite (SC) products than Kenya, primarily through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). While no specific law explicitly prohibits the sale or possession of sodium chlorite as a chemical, NAFDAC has issued strong warnings against products containing these substances when marketed for human consumption as “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS).

Both countries’ key medical/health regulatory bodies and their online documents were reviewed and the current legal framework analyzed.

--Regulatory Gaps and Enforcement Realities

What is NOT Explicitly Prohibited:

Industrial/Commercial Use: No specific ban on sodium chlorite for legitimate industrial or water treatment purposes

Personal Possession: No explicit law prohibiting personal possession of sodium chlorite as a chemical

Import Licensing: May still be available through proper chemical import licensing procedures

What IS Subject to Enforcement:

Marketing as Medicine: Products marketed for human consumption as medical treatments

Public Distribution: Sale or distribution to consumers for ingestion

False Medical Claims: Any health claims associated with the products

--Conclusion

Nigeria has implemented a more structured regulatory response to chlorine dioxide/sodium chlorite products than Kenya. While not explicitly banning the chemicals themselves, NAFDAC has:

Issued comprehensive public warnings about health dangers

Explicitly called for cessation of importation, distribution, and sale when

marketed for human consumption

Established clear reporting mechanisms for adverse events

Demanded surrender of existing stocks to NAFDAC offices

The regulatory environment suggests that while sodium chlorite may not be completely illegal as an industrial chemical, its availability for personal use and any marketing for human consumption is strongly discouraged and subject to enforcement action.

--Status Summary:

Industrial/Water Treatment Use: Likely permitted with proper licensing

Personal Possession: Legal grey area - not explicitly prohibited but

discouraged

Sale for Human Consumption: Explicitly prohibited by NAFDAC directive

Medical Marketing: Subject to prosecution under NAFDAC Act

The claims of arrests and imprisonments could be legitimate enforcement actions taken under NAFDAC’s broad regulatory authority, even without specific legislation making sodium chlorite completely illegal.

Document 10.Informed Consent, Request for Assistance Document-Example

This is the standard mandatory letter all persons obtaining CDS and medical help must read and sign in concert with our doctors help. This places the responsibility where it belongs with the individual asking for help and being informed of the medicine and how to use it for safe and effective results. This comes from Andreas Kalcker.

Document 11.Agreement Letter—for Nigeria it is between Dr Matthew and NAFDAC signed September 13; for Kenya it is between Dr Noah and the Health Services signed September 15. In both cases the authorities have agreed in writing that upon payment of the $1,500USD license the clinic will be licensed to distribute (sell, give away) Chlorine Dioxide Solution 3000ppm.

Document 12.Memorandum of Understanding

An agreement of undertaking to work together to open the new CDS clinic

NIGERIA

Signed on September 22 with Careworth Pharmacy

KENYA

Signed on September 16 with Alpha Care Clinic

TO THE CHLORINE DIOXIDE FREEDOM COMMUNITY

WE DESPERATELY NEED YOU TO PROMOTE OUR STARTUP TWO CLINICS AND FIND US A DONOR(S) TO FUND THE TOTAL $24,000USD.

We invite you to partner with us in this historic initiative to bring hope and healing to Africa’s most vulnerable populations. We welcome the opportunity to provide additional information. Let us arrange a Zoom meeting to discuss this proposal in detail. Or phone Jack Carney in New Zealand.

Thank you for considering our inquiry. We look forward to your earliest response knowing our clinics can immediately start to save thousands of disease-ridden lives.

Sincerely with good faith in the Universal Antidote,

Jack Carney Co-Founder/Project Coordinator/Fundraising Director for:

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

themesofjack@gmail.com | +64 (0)22 409 4035

------------

OUR CENTRAL ARTICLES AND DONATION PAGES (Temporary Donations)

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

https://www.givesendgo.com/noahsarkuniversalantidoteclinickenya

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

https://www.givesendgo.com/gabrielshornuniversalantidoteclinicnigeria