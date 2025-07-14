Jack’s Responsibly Free News Letter

Both philosophies are extreme and both fail to build optimal competencies.

Redskelton's avatar
Redskelton
5d

Another false dichotomy.

Parents who love their kids and do not accept input from mind-washed podcasters who behave for clicks is the answer.

We have no trust in our negligent psychological indoctrination centers. Psychological warfare is not new. It unveiled a new chapter for the global ruling elite. Psychology Departments were compromised first. This was the prereq. The precursor to the mindwashing that followed into all disciplines. This is paramount to understanding the totalitarian control over the indoctrinated putrid mouth-breathers rolling from the fridge to the RV waiting for Amazon deliveries.

Transhumanists enslavement programs run by technocratic cartels are fastracking new measures on auto-pilot A.I. to destabilize and destroy civilization at scale. Look at the demise of the family, the Nation-State, and shredding of rights, and religion. Exterminating the souls of kids, breaking the ID, slashing the self-identity of children worldwide.

To infect the minds in a Nation with Material Marxism has come to pass.

The next endeavor is human eradication by the Satanic servants of killem' and castrate em'.

The imaginary empire of lies hiding in the U.N. and pretending the public doesn't know is an illusion that the puppet-masters themselves do not believe.

We know our agencies and institutions are run by and for the criminals in corporate structures and philanthro-terrorist organizations. There solution is always more draconian centralized power like BRICS.

The union between Intelligence agencies and organized crime is on the cover for the inept dehumanized useless eaters of One Nation Under Blackmail.

The Health movement recognizes the privatization of the CDC, FDA and One Health. They saw the dissolution of the HHS. They know that the pharmacy industry removed boundaries between NHIS and it's corporate pharmafia.

But it started in the CIA when Nixon, was groomed. He was chosen by Dulles. Once Presidents were chosen by the intelligence agencies and their donor-class partners. The ruling elite only had to bribe the right minions to influence the entire structure. That structure is now a billionaire captured facade of a Nation.

And this is the moral rot. It was injected into the Executive, the Courts, and the Congress.

Epstein was involved in all aspects of the imaginary political structure. The fantasy of a sovereign State could be revealed by retracing his steps. That is why he is dead. And why no one will talk about it.

There are plenty of of other go-betweens that show the erasure of the U.S. government and the cartels that run it from their network.

The U.S. is an illusion. Waving the flag and celebrating the Constitution in a Nation that has private cartels follow none of its laws is an embarrassment to the American.

You, the American, are their next target. Eradicating you slowly and painfully is boring for the MUSK, Theil, And Altman clan.

Your privatized killing machine has already used the Department of Defense and USAID, Harvard, your County Health Department against Americans to kill them openly.

How much of this ritual suicide are Americans willing to take?

Americans will take the abuse and servitude to known slashers from Davos.

They are willing to kill themselves for global mafia initiatives from Agenda 2030. Because they were wired to be docile obedient apes.

Abject failures who work for every corrupt Shithole City-Council suicide mission in America.

Well fuck you, Americans! You are proven useless eaters. And now, I gotta go grab an Army and roll it through DC to kill these pathetic hedge-fund managers.

Way to fuck up the rest of my life. You Americans are an unrecognizable Marxist scourge. A direct threat to your own chemically castrated kids.

The abysmal failure that allowed a two party privatized cartel structure (Red) at home and (blue) abroad to rape this Country to death.

