8 ITEMS FOR THE STARTUP OF UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE CDS AFRICAN CLINICS

To make my case for the validity and credibility concerning the start up our two Chlorine Dioxide Solution Walk-in Clinics in Nigeria and Kenya, Africa I have put together the following items that can be viewed and downloaded on my Google Drive https://tinyurl.com/4yd58wan

CONTENTS

1.Overview video “An Appeal for Health Freedom”—2 minutes

2.Explanatory video “Universal Antidote Clinics”—7 minutes

3.Personal video by Doctor Matthew, Nigeria—2 minutes

4.Personal video by Health Care Worker Oliver, Kenya—4 minutes

5.Hyperlinked, summarizing document “A Cry Out for Care to Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community--Nowhere is Now Here--Time to Act!”

A Cry Out for Care to Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community--Nowhere is Now Here--Time to Act! 70.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

6.Overview audio of the above #5 “A Cry Out for Care”—5 minutes

0:00 -5:13

7.Donation Letter of Inquiry, Nigeria

Donation Letter of Inquiry Gabriel's Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Lagos, Nigeria 35.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

8.Donation Letter of Inquiry, Kenya

Donation Letter of Inquiry Noah's Ark Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Bokoli, Kenya 36KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In the videos I created with AI, the commentators mention my “skin in the game” of over $40,000USD I have donated to keep my 55 Africans alive over the last four years including introducing them to CD that saved their lives and bailing them out of jail for using CD (possession of which is not illegal in Nigeria or Kenya, yet…explained in #5).

Please pass materials on to whomever might be interested.

I have set up GiveSendGo donation pages for both clinics:

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

https://www.givesendgo.com/noahsarkuniversalantidoteclinickenya

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

https://www.givesendgo.com/gabrielshornuniversalantidoteclinicnigeria

Note: the funds coming from these must go to a legal Charity wherever that I need help to create as I am not a legal Charity in New Zealand.

To finish, I invite you to meet with me on my Zoom as soon as convenient. I live in New Zealand so there is a link to convert your time wherever to me in NZ.

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

New Zealand Time Converter

https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

Personal World Clock

tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

I look forward to meeting you to make the Universal Antidote universally available starting with our Africans who need it the most.

Jack Carney Co-Founder/Project Coordinator/Fundraising Director for:

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

themesofjack@gmail.com New Zealand +64 22 409 4035 WhatsApp and Cell