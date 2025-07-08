Share

Celebrating the LESSON OF LOSS and A GREAT LOVE, 32nd Anniversary, July 4, 2025 Our Interdependence Day Wedding Declaration

A poem set to music by Suno Ai

From one stanza of a long poem I wrote after my Soul Mate, Other Half, Katharine’s death on December 17, 1996. I titled it:

The Husbanding of Katharine’s Life: A Series of Poems.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published LIVING OUT THE LESSON OF LOSS My wife, friend, lover, pupil, teacher, companion my life, my wholly other I became when mind and heart we came together to gather the good as our god We have done so as our love for each other and the world We as lovers of the wisdom in each other have come to the wisdom of love through each other You became the value of life brought to life for me Now you are dead I remain alive in that value living out the Lesson of Loss

“Grief is not a disorder, a disease or sign of weakness. It is an emotional, physical and spiritual necessity, the price you pay for love. The only cure for grief is to grieve.” Earl A Grollman

“In school, you're taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you're given a test that teaches you a lesson.” Tom Bodett

“We are the Lessons learned from the Tests of Time tossed to us by Life. The ultimate Test is Loss. What you have learned from the Lesson of Loss is Who You Are. Let that be Love as Responsible Freedom.” Jack of All Trades, Mastered by None

Katharine was my "BeyoutoFuLleST" off the acronym BFLST which were the 5 virtues she embodied/s:

Beauty, Fun, Logic, Serenity, Truth.



This is a stanza from a long poem “The Husbanding of a Wife’s Life: A Series of Poems From & For Katharine, Dead, December 17, 1996”



Katharine made the living of her dying the five concepts she told me she wished to be remembered for: Beauty, Fun, Logic, Serenity, and above all, Truth.



Beauty: she made her living of dying beautiful, a thing of benevolence, bounty, a bonus of good and that which made others happy in helping her. Her living of dying oriented others to value life.



Fun: she made her living of dying fun - she fooled around with it, treated it at times mischievously and with calculated interest, she even stuck her tongue out at it with gentle irreverence, she enjoyed being waited on, and looked on death with loving disinterest.



Logic: she made her living of dying logical - a dialogue between life and death, an account of her going and coming, a collection of connected events remembered and enacted, made meaningful by attention and intention. She asked for detailed reasons for her treatments, analysed them, decided on a cost benefit basis, weighed the means and ends, ratios and reckonings of loss and gain, quantity and quality. She reported all this with a consistent application of logic and reality.



Serenity: she made her living of dying serene, a thing of calm, clarity, lucidity - a clearing in the usual thoughtless activity of the living which invited the person to meditate upon the value of life and its meaning beyond mere conditioned busyness.



Truth: she made her dying the truth - she willed to know what is, she wanted to learn the facts rather than to yearn for their avoidance. She trusted reality for she knew she had no other choice - what is, is and because death is necessary then life is sufficient lived naturally and normally.



She trusted in the tree of life, she depended from it and on it, ripening rapidly into maturity, attaining 70 at 34, accelerating the process of becoming a full person out of necessity, of logic meeting and directing life within the limits allowed the clear pure mind. She practiced holding on and letting go of her branch as she swelled pregnant with her dying life, and turned the cancer's backward evil into forward live, meeting her death with courage and understanding, smiles and care for me and everyone she met.

Katharos, the purifying principle of Consciousness that turns matter into light - enlightenment - understanding - Ren - Sophia -the Mean of Humanity - the Love of Wisdom into the Wisdom of Love.

Katharos, gift giver, life liver, relationship, change and exchange, understood and enacted.

Collapsing into herself she gave off the pure light of dying in Beauty, Fun, Logic, Serenity and Truth.

Her person continued to grow into the future even as her body shrunk back into its past. She realized the value of life consciously lived, responsible for relationship, grounded in the ordinary, freely entering the social exchange to bring out the best in others as herself.

THE LAST TWO WRITINGS KATHARINE LEFT FOR JACK

(One Week Before She Took her Last Breath that Still Breathes in Jack)

My Love,

This is something I hope you wear for many years - thinking of me when you do! My favorite color is this aqua blue and I hope you like it too. It reminds me of all the pleasure that comes from serenity & calm, the way I feel now that I have you, to make me secure & happy.

Nobody has ever been so complementary to my easy going, peaceful nature and its perfectionist undertones. I love you for our interdependence and the growth that has meant for me.

Love always & forever

For Jack

A reminder of the truth that

relationships are always “for

better, for worse” but that

sometimes “the better” is just so

wonderful you can’t forget

it, or let it go!

Love

Katharine

"Absence is to love what wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small, it enkindles the great." Roger de Bussy-Rabutin