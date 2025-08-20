Share

NOTE: I put the below together (download it as PDF) for my

CHLORINE DIOXIDE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE FREEDOM COMMUNITY

because I found Andreas Kalcker’s “Protocols” were in some cases difficult to read and contained errors and so cleaned up his English and produced this (thank you Andreas) mainly for my African Free Friends.

CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION: THREE GOLDEN RULES & PROTOCOLS

1. GETTING BETTER? IF IT WORKS, DON’T FIX IT! As long as you are getting better without any negative reactions, don’t change anything, follow your protocol to completion.

2. FEELING WORSE? YOUR BODY KNOWS BEST, LISTEN TO IT! Anytime you begin experiencing negative reactions to your consumption, REDUCE THE DOSAGE BY HALF, and then when the negative reaction(s) stop, continue to increase your dosage slowly back to the amount called for by your protocol.

3. NOT GETTING BETTER/NOT GETTING WORSE? IF YOUR CONDITION DOESN’T CHANGE, MAKE A CHANGE! If after 5+ days on protocol there are no signs of improvement and you have double-checked to make sure your ingredients are genuine and procedures correct, then INCREASE YOUR DOSAGE, add another whole or half Standard Dose (SD) to the protocol you are on; or, go to another protocol; or supplement current protocol with supporting protocol. Always keep changing, ADD ON but DO NOT TAKE AWAY. (Thank you, Jim Humble and Andreas Kalcker.)

Terminology:

One Standard Dose (SD) is 1ml of 3000ppm of premixed Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS). This contains approximately 3mg of Cl02. Always add to distilled or filtered water.

PROTOCOL A—For Beginners to Avoid Adverse Effects (Andreas Kalcker Protocols)

Day 1: Before bed take 2ml CDS in 200ml of water.

Day 2: 3ml CDS is taken in 1 litre of water (mark bottle into five equal portions) drunk in five 200ml doses/portions throughout the day.

Day 3: Subsequently, increase by 1 ml per day until reaching 5 ml in 1 litre of water (drunk in five 200ml doses/portions) per day. If you experience any discomfort, reduce the concentration to the previous dose.

This protocol is suitable for long-term administration and also as a maintenance and prevention routine. If necessary, after 7 days, the dose can be increased by 1 ml each day until reaching 10 ml = Protocol C.

PROTOCOL C— (Classic, Continuous—the universal protocol for most treatments)

Protocol C is the most widely used method to treat various diseases and is also an effective procedure for detoxification. Be sure to keep cap (non-metallic) on bottle and away from sunlight in a cool place or refrigerator if possible.

Add 10 ml of CDS 3000 ppm to 1 liter bottle (mark off on bottle ten equal 100ml portions) of filtered/distilled water and drink 10 equal doses/portions throughout the day.

One portion/dose should be taken every hour until the contents of the bottle are finished. This daily oral total dose is equivalent to a concentration of 0.0003% (= 30ppm) or 3 mg per serving, or 30 mg of ClO2 in water per day, and 3mg per single dose is considered a safe, non-toxic range.

PROTOCOL F— (Frequent, Fever—for Acute Viral & Bacterial Infections)

This protocol is highly recommended for sudden cases of discomfort, such as intoxications or unknown bacterial or viral diseases, and has saved many lives during the pandemic. It is important that the doses are taken every 15 minutes and not further apart, as pathogens reproduce exponentially. A timer, such as a telephone or kitchen timer, can be used to ensure that no more than 15 minutes elapse between doses. It can be repeated up to 3 times a day in severe cases.

The amount of CDS to be administered is adapted according to the severity and weight of the patient (see below for children and infants).

● F10: Add 10 ml CDS to 500ml of water in a properly sealed bottle (no metal caps marked into 8 equal portions) and drink one dose (60ml per dose) every 15 minutes for 2 hours in eight doses.

● F15: Add 15 ml CDS to 500ml of water and drink one dose (60ml per dose) every 15 minutes for 2 hours in eight doses.

● F20: Add 20ml CDS to 750ml of water and drink one dose (60ml per dose) every 15 minutes for 2 hours in eight doses.

● F30: Very high dose for severe cases: add 30ml CDS to one liter of water and drink one dose (125ml per dose) every 15 minutes for 2 hours in eight doses.

PROTOCOL M—MALARIA 40 ml of CDS per day in 6 equally divided 100 ml water doses

Add 40ml CDS to 600ml bottle (mark off on bottle six equal 100ml portions) of water and drink one dose (100ml) every hour each day until finished.

CDS is very effective in treating malaria if its concentration has not been affected by sunlight or evaporation due to poor capping or improper storage. If the patient is still sick after treatment with this procedure, then it is not malaria but another disease. This disease can sometimes be confused with dengue fever because both are transmitted by mosquitoes; however, while malaria is caused by a parasite, dengue fever is caused by a virus and requires a different treatment protocol (Protocol F).

PROTOCOL FOR ADVANCED MALARIA

Total daily: CDS 40ml. If the adult patient is very weak:

● 8 ml of CDS in 100ml water at the first intake

● 5 ml of CDS in 100ml water the second hour

● 5 ml of CDS in 100ml water the fourth hour

● 6 ml of CDS 100ml water at the sixth hour

● 8 ml of CDS 100ml water in the eighth hour

● 8 ml of CDS 100ml water before bedtime.

Severe symptoms and fever of malaria should disappear using this protocol within a single day or two. In case of no fever remission at the end of the day, increase the last dose to 10 ml. In the following days, follow the C Protocol until complete remission.

For infants: add 2ml CDS to 100 ml of water and divide into eight equal doses 12ml each, one dose each hour throughout the day.

For children: add 10 ml CDS to 500 ml of water and divide into eight equal doses 50ml each, one dose each hour throughout the day.

Administer for three or four days until complete remission.

PROTOCOL D—DERMATOLOGICAL, FOR THE SKIN

CDS (3000ppm) sprayed directly on the skin.

Indicated for all types of skin infections, including resistant MRSA. Can be used without problems in concentrated form on the skin. [George Georgiou et al., Insignares et al.] A spray atomizer is filled with 0.3% CDS (3000 ppm) and applied to the affected area without covering it. It is applied directly to the skin in cases of wounds, burns, or other skin problems. The solution does not cause burning or stinging but rather soothes pain and bleeding. It can be reapplied several times a day (even once an hour) until remission is achieved.

New Protocol DC Dermatological Contagion (for protection against contagion): Dilute 1 part of CDS 3000 with 3 parts of saline solution in a spray bottle. After contact with sick people, it can be sprayed over the mouth, nose, and eyes, thus avoiding contagion. This protocol was very effective for clinical staff during Covid-19. In sensitive cases, such as use on mucous membranes, the concentration is lowered to 1:10 in saline solution.

PROTOCOL O—OPHTHALMOLOGICAL (eye) and OTORRHINOLARYNGOLOGICAL (nasal)

Eye and nose drops of 0.5 ml CDS in 50 ml saline (NaCl 0.9%) with optional DMSO (70%) 0.3ml

Steps to follow: In a small glass bottle with a polyethylene dropper or in an ophthalmic dropper (made of HDPE, a harder plastic than rubber), mix 50 ml of saline saline, 0.5 ml CDS and optionally 0.3 ml DMSO (70%). Make sure that the ingredients are well mixed in the bottle.

Application Instructions: For eyes and nose: For eye conditions or sinusitis, apply a few drops to the affected eye or nose every two hours.

Precautions: If the patient wears intraocular lenses, it is preferable not to use DMSO in the ophthalmic eye drops.

The solution should be stored in a cool, dark place. Its efficacy lasts approximately three days. After this time, the solution will rapidly lose efficacy and become clear. It is recommended to prepare a new solution if this time has passed.

PROTOCOL N FOR CHILDREN, INFANTS, AND ADOLESCENTS

Protocol N = 1ml CDS per 100 ml of water per day, spread over 10 intakes/doses

· For infant/toddler: 1ml CDS per 100ml water per day: ten equal 10ml doses hourly over the day (obtain 20ml syringe) · For 5-year-old up child: 5ml CDS per 500 ml of water per day: ten equal 50ml doses hourly over the day (obtain 50ml syringe) · For adolescent: 10ml CDS per 1 liter of water per day: ten equal 100ml doses hourly over the day (note: this is Protocol C for adults)

Use syringe or bottle with nipple for infants. For children, it is better to drink from a bottle with a dispenser rather than from a glass to prevent them from smelling the CDS and rejecting it because of its odor. Students from the Kalcker Institute have created a method of using coconut water that is stable for more than 8 months in case there is an outright taste rejection. (René Jiménez)

HERXHEIMER REACTION ANTIDOTE

IF Chlorine Dioxide treatment is making you sick: (termed the Herxheimer reaction) vomit, stomach ache, etc. HERE IS THE EMERGENCY ANTIDOTE: BAKING SODA (Sodium Bicarbonate). The Essentials Protocol Guide by Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

“The affected person should drink 240 mL of water with a teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate. That neutralizes the effect immediately.”

