In a serendipitous alignment with the 2nd Intercontinental Symposium on Biooxidative Applications happening this EST 7AM Saturday, December 6 and 7AM Sunday, December 7, I have just finished a 70 page 70+ references paper titled “Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote to Africa’s Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust.”

And as the Executive Summary puts it:

“Africa faces a wholly preventable holocaust: approximately one million deaths annually from two diseases—tuberculosis (TB) killing ~400,000 and malaria claiming ~600,000 lives yearly.(1,2) Both diseases are experiencing alarming resurgence, developing resistance to standard treatments, and consuming billions in funding with diminishing returns.(3,4,5)

This report presents comprehensive evidence that Chlorine Dioxide (CD) offers an immediate, affordable, and effective solution to dramatically reduce TB and malaria deaths in Africa.”

Chlorine Dioxide The Universal Antidote To Africa's Perennial Tuberculosis And Malaria Holocaust 486KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

To introduce the paper to the doctors attending the Symposium, I created an introductory “An Appeal to the Doctors Federation for the World—Support Two African Clinics Ready to Save Hundreds of Thousands of Lives”.

An Appeal To The Doctors Federation For The World 82.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

For those of you involved in the Symposium or who simply value the Universal Antidote, please read and consider passing this paper (and the Appeal and video/audio) around to as many as possible.

Here are the accompanying presentations for the paper:

A Suppressed Cure for Africa

Chlorine Dioxide The Five Dollar Cure Conspiracy

Why the $5 Cure Is Suppressed

Here is a URL link to my Google Drive where the two papers and accompanying video/audio presentations can be downloaded (you should be able to download all here as well).

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SnlfEr9sqJARzbfCoDcARxXBiSbGjPCC

I hope this Cri de Coeur package will be heard by all and especially the doctors attending this Symposium, and they will choose to promote our project and help us get that $24,000USD donation (and medical mentoring) to startup the two clinics and begin saving millions of forsaken lives and billions of misspent dollars.

Thank you.

Towards Health Freedom worldwide and making the Universal Antidote universally available

Co-Founder/Project Coordinator/Fundraising Director for:

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic, Lagos, Nigeria

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic, Bokoli, Kenya

Email: themesofjack@gmail.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +64 22 409 4035 (New Zealand)