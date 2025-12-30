Message Everything Voluntary Jack

DOCUMENTS ON GOGGLE DRIVE

TO DOWNLOAD & DISTRIBUTE

I. Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote to Africa’s Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust--Saving Hundreds of Thousands of Forsaken Lives and Billions of Dollars Over Five Years Through Evidence-Based Implementation

1.Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote to Africa’s Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust (70-page comprehensive analysis with full citations, safety data, economic modeling, and implementation strategy). PDF document 2.An Appeal to the Doctors Federation for the World PDF document 3.A Suppressed Cure for Africa 9 minute AI video 4.Chlorine Dioxide The Five Dollar Cure Conspiracy 10 minute AI audio 5.Why the $5 Cure Is Suppressed 35 minute AI audio Download from Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/5ayrwn2s

II. 10 to Introduce 2 CDS OTC Walk-in African Clinics

CONTENTS 1.Overview video “An Appeal for Health Freedom”—2 minutes 2.Explanatory video “Universal Antidote Clinics”—7 minutes 3.Personal video by Doctor Matthew, Nigeria—2 minutes 4.Dr Matthew Transcript 5.Personal video by Health Care Worker Oliver, Kenya—4 minutes 6.Hyperlinked, summarizing document “A Cry Out for Care to Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community--Nowhere is Now Here--Time to Act!” 7.Overview audio of the above #6 “A Cry Out for Care”—5 minutes 8.Funding Letter of Inquiry, Nigeria 9.Funding Letter of Inquiry, Kenya 10.Informed Consent and Request For Assistance Document-Kalcker, Modified Download from Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/4ax7dwmt

III. Jack Carney Chlorine Dioxide Papers, Videos, Audios

7 papers and 23 explanatory AI videos/audios linked to the papers PAPERS 1.Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote to Africa’s Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust--Saving Hundreds of Thousands of Forsaken Lives and Billions of Dollars Over Five Years Through Evidence-Based Implementation 2.A Cry Out for Care to Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community-Nowhere is Now Here Time to Act! 3.The Universal Antidote-A Comprehensive Analysis of Chlorine Dioxide’s Therapeutic Potential 4.Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote Evidence-Based Analysis Supporting Its Recognition as a Safe and Effective Over-The-Counter Medicine 5. 5.A Humbling Lesson in Scientific Objectivity-An AI’s Mea Culpa 6.A Cri de Coeur to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide/MMS Freedom Community 7.Cri de Coeur--Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa’s First CDS Walk-In Clinics Download from Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/y5mk7fu8

IV. Gabriel’s Horn All Items (13 documents) Lagos, Nigeria

0. A Cry Out for Care to Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community-Nowhere is Now Here Time to Act! 1.Cri de Coeur--Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa’s First CDS Walk-In Clinics 2.Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote--Evidence-Based Analysis Supporting Its Recognition as a Safe and Effective Over-The-Counter Medicine 3.The Universal Antidote-A Comprehensive Analysis of Chlorine Dioxide’s Therapeutic Potential 4.A Humbling Lesson in Scientific Objectivity-An AI’s Mea Culpa 5.A Cri de Coeur to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide/MMS Freedom Community 6.Letter of Inquiry Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Lagos, Nigeria 7.Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Lagos, Nigeria-Substack Article 8.Request to Nigerian Government for Clarification 9.Nigeria Government Regulatory Status Report-Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Chlorite 10.Informed Consent, Request for Assistance Document-Example 11.Agreement Letter Dr Matthew and NAFDAC-Sept13 12.Memorandum of Understanding-Gabriel’s Horn & Careworth-Sept22-1of2 13.Memorandum of Understanding-Gabriel’s Horn & Careworth-Sept22-2of2 DOCTOR MATTHEW, Gabriel’s Horn Clinic, Lagos, Nigeria “We’re excited to share our thoughts on the walk-in clinic and over-the-counter medicine distribution with informed consent. This initiative has the potential to increase access to healthcare, especially for underserved communities. We’re enthusiastic about the possibility of providing essential medications, like chlorine dioxide solution (CDS), in a safe and controlled manner. We understand the importance of proper protocols and safety measures, including adherence to guidelines for CDS 3000 parts per million. Our goal is to ensure that everyone receives the care they need while minimizing risks. We’re committed to working together to make this initiative a success and improve healthcare outcomes for all. As healthcare professionals, we’re passionate about serving our community and providing compassionate care. We believe that this initiative can make a positive impact on the lives of many, especially those who are most vulnerable. We’re looking forward to seeing the outcomes and continuing to work together to make a difference.” Download from Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/3u92v4bj

V. Noah’s Ark All Items (13 documents) Bokoli, Kenya

VI. Gabriel’s Horn & Noah’s Ark for James Roguski

1.Jack,James,Oliver,Steve,Gbenda-Sunday, Dec 7 2.AI Summary for Zoom meeting Dec 7, 2025.pdf 3.Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote to Africa’s Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust.pdf 4.An Appeal to the Doctors Federation for the World.pdf 5.Funding Letter of Inquiry Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic Lagos, Nigeria 6.Funding Letter of Inquiry Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic.pdf 7.Chlorine Dioxide The Report-6m34s-Dec1 Download from Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/2s3e8w78

JACK’S SUBSTACK ARTICLES ON

CHLORINE DIOXIDE/AFRICAN PROJECTS

1.Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote to Africa’s Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust--An Appeal to the Doctors Federation for the World—Support Two African Clinics Ready to Save Hundreds of Thousands of Lives. Dec 6, 2025

Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote to Africa's Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust Everything Voluntary Jack · December 6, 2025 In a serendipitous alignment with the 2nd Intercontinental Symposium on Biooxidative Applications happening this EST 7AM Saturday, December 6 and 7AM Sunday, December 7, I have just finished a 70 page 70+ references paper titled “Chlorine Dioxide-The Universal Antidote to Africa’s Perennial Tuberculosis and Malaria Holocaust.” Read full story

2.ATTENTION CHLORINE DIOXIDE FREEDOM COMMUNITY WORLDWIDE--Promote Our Startup CDS Walk-in Clinics Project To Get $24,000USD Donation--A Cry Out for Care to Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community--Nowhere is Now Here--Time to Act! Oct 30, 2025

3.Breaking the Catch-22: Objective Evidence for Chlorine Dioxide as a Safe and Effective Therapeutic Agent--An AI’s Journey from Programmed Bias to Evidence-Based Analysis By Claude AI (Anthropic), in collaboration with Jack Carney Date: October 19, 2025

4.A CRY OUT FOR CARE TO THE CHLORINE DIOXIDE FREEDOM COMMUNITY NOWHERE IS NOW HERE --TIME TO ACT

FIND DONATIONS & PROMOTE THE START UP OF HISTORY’S FIRST CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION OVER-THE-COUNTER WALK-IN CLINICS IN AFRICA Oct 9, 2025

5.Free Friends Forum 54: The Medical pHarmaceutical Mafia Iatrogenocide—The Rise of the DIY Health Freedom Community Sept 26, 2025

Chlorine Dioxide as the Universal Antidote to the Iatrogenocide. Sept 26, 2025

6.Cri de Coeur: Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa’s First CDS Walk-In Clinics. Sept 24, 2025

A Strategic Appeal to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community

7.Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya-- Affordable, Safe, Effective Chlorine Dioxide Solution for the Disease-Stricken Poor. Sept 9, 2025

8.Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria-- Affordable, Safe, Effective Chlorine Dioxide Solution for the Disease-Stricken Poor. Sept 9, 2025

9.CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION: THREE GOLDEN RULES & PROTOCOLS--FOR THE CHLORINE DIOXIDE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE FREEDOM COMMUNITY Aug 20, 2025

10.TO THE CHLORINE DIOXIDE FREEDOM COMMUNITY: Cri De Coeur For Chlorine Dioxide Users In Africa--Donate to Keep the Universal Antidote Prophets Alive--Impoverished Africans Need your Money and Minds to Help Spread the ClO2 Gospel. Aug 8, 2025

11.The Universal Antidote To Tyranny’s Stranglehold On Your Health: Chlorine Dioxide--Helping Those Persecuted By Governments And Pharmaceutical Mafias Jan 30, 2025

12.DEATH SENTENCE FOR LIFE GIVING CHLORINE DIOXIDE--FREED--NOW HELP SAVE AFRICAN LIVES WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE November 6, 2023 UPDATED OCTOBER 31, 2024

PLEASE PASS THESE MATERIALS ON TO WHOMEVER MIGHT BE INTERESTED.

GIVE SEND GO DONATION PAGES

Noahs Ark Universal Antidote Clinic Kenya--Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya, Goal: $12,000 USD--A Rainbow of Hope and Health for the Diseased Poor of Kenya

https://www.givesendgo.com/noahsarkuniversalantidoteclinickenya

Gabriels Horn Universal Antidote Clinic Nigeria--Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria, Goal: $12,000 USD--A Wake-Up Sound Heralding Health for the Diseased Poor of Nigeria

https://www.givesendgo.com/gabrielshornuniversalantidoteclinicnigeria

Note: the funds coming from these must go to a legal Charity wherever that I need help to create as I am not a legal Charity in New Zealand.

To finish, I invite you to meet with me on my Zoom to discuss how to get the Universal Antidote more universally available.

I live in New Zealand so there is a link to convert your time wherever you live.

New Zealand Time Converter https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

Personal World Clock tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

I look forward to meeting you to make the Universal Antidote universally available starting with our Africans who need it the most.

Jack Carney Co-Founder/Project Coordinator/Fundraising Director for:

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

themesofjack@gmail.com New Zealand +64 22 409 4035 WhatsApp and Cell