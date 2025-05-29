Share

BREAKING: CDC REMOVES COVID VACCINES FOR KIDS, HEALTHY PREGNANT WOMEN FROM SCHEDULE OF ‘RECOMMENDED’ SHOTS. The Defender, May 27, 2025

As of today, the CDC will no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children and healthy pregnant women, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced this morning. Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) — which early on urged the CDC not to recommend the vaccines for children, and challenged the agency after it did, celebrated the news. “Hallelujah!” Holland said. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-removes-covid-vaccines-kids-healthy-pregnant-women-vaccination-schedule/

It is amazing (still!) that so many in the “Health Freedom Movement” continue to deceive themselves about Trump and RFK Jr (both proud of the Covid injections—see below) and their MAHA and believe that this removal of a few of the smallest feces constitutes the near cleanout of the cesspool.

“If anarchists are idealists, they may simply be likened to someone who finds himself swimming in the cesspool and, rather than paddling about looking for the area with the least amount of floating feces, seeks to climb out of the pool completely. When you are presented with a choice between two evils, do not choose the lesser. Choose the exit.” Robert Higgs

And just to remind the MAHA!ers congratulating themselves and their heroes playing waterpolo in the cesspool:

SELF-DECEPTION: BELIEFS, BIASES, AND REALITY DISTORTIONS. Sept 16, 2023

RFK JR'S FLIP FLOP TESTIMONY. MSNBC, July 21, 2023

Transcript RFK JR: 2023 “I have never been anti-vax. I have never told the public avoid vaccinations.” 2021 “I see somebody on a hiking trail carrying a little baby and I say to him, ‘Better not get him vaccinated,’…And he heard that from me. If he hears it from 10 other people, maybe he won’t do it, you know. Maybe he will save that child.”

RFK JR. DISCUSSES OPERATION WARP SPEED AND VACCINES AT CONFIRMATION HEARING. WFAA, Jan 30, 2025

Transcript RFK Jr: “I’ll just say about Operational Warp Speed, uh, it was an extraordinary accomplishment that showed the demonstration of leadership by President Trump”

CDC BORROWS FROM NAZI GERMANY, PUSHING DEADLY COVID JABS ON THE WEAKEST AND SICKEST CHILDREN AND PREGNANT WOMEN. Health Ranger Report, May 28, 2025

CDC declares it will now target the weakest and sickest children and women with extermination jabs The CDC is now proudly declaring that it will focus its covid jab extermination agendas on the weakest and sickest children and pregnant women. This is of course fully aligned with the CDC's anti-human extermination / depopulation agenda, just as I've warned about for years. Today, Sec. Kennedy announced the details. Covid jabs aren't being ended, but the targeting is shifting to the SICK children and pregnant women, rather than healthy ones who might actually survive the deadly mRNA jabs. Effectively, the CDC has become much like the Third Reich and its government-run euthanasia system that sought to save money for the state by euthanizing the sick, the mentally impaired, the physically disabled, the elderly, etc. Sounds exactly like the CDC's policy in 2025. Video 18:22 Mike “Secretary Kennedy announces it. If you are going to paraphrase his announcement it would be, ‘We’re now going to jab the weak. It’s like, oh, that’s your announcement, we’re going to jab the weak? But we’re going to spare the healthy? Isn’t it a straight up admission that this is a depopulation program? I’m not saying RFK Jr has that intent himself. I don’t believe he does. But he is working within a system that really ties his hands and binds him up and basically makes it impossible for anybody to end the vaccination programs.” https://www.brighteon.com/9b114cab-2361-4300-b49a-14fc1c774421

COMMENT TO MIKE:

RFK Jr by being the Secretary of HHS that still pushes the proven dangerous and deadly Covid injections and going along with that means he is morally complicit with this depopulation program—so he should not be given a moral pass. Remember RFK Jr in the Senate confirmation hearing praised Trump’s Warp Speed. He is guilty, as is Trump, of furthering mass murder and maiming.

Note: Horribly excellent cataloguing of the deaths and damage done to pregnant mothers and unborn/just born babies:

COVID SHOTS NOW ONLY RECOMMENDED FOR SICK CHILDREN AND PREGNANT WOMEN WHILE STILL AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE. Medical Kidnap, May 27, 2025

The hard-core pro-vaccine cult (all vaccines are safe for everyone at all times, by force if necessary) came out in strong opposition to this, of course, and said that this was unprecedented, as no HHS Secretary has ever established policy like this before, suggesting that legal challenges are to follow.

So as you can see here, as the head of the FDA, Dr. Marty Makary, stands next to Secretary Kennedy smiling and proud that these deadly shots will no longer be recommend (but are still available) to healthy pregnant women, he also believes that “pregnancy and recent pregnancy are among underlying medical conditions that can increase a person’s risk of severe Covid-19,” a fake virus treated with deadly bioweapon injections.

From “Natural” Selection to “Medical” Selection and Forced Eugenics

3500% Increase in Fetal Deaths Following Covid-19 Vaccines

As I have previously written many times, one has to understand how people in the vaccine cult, such as Secretary Kennedy and his friends, think, in order to understand how deadly bioweapon shots should be injected into sick children and pregnant women.

They believe that there is actually a COVID “virus,” and that vaccines can prevent people from getting this virus. And since sick children and sick pregnant women are the most susceptible to “catching” this mythical “virus”, they recommend they get these shots more than “healthy” people who are less likely to “catch” the mythical “virus.”

