Zhang Zhan Jailed Again | Chinese COVID-19 Whistleblower Faces 4 More Years.

THE CRIMINAL CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY CONTINUES COMMITTING MORE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

The below quotes show Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung and Jeff J. Brown can be accurately tagged as “Useful Idiots” for the CCP Mao through Xi. That any freedom valuing person can permit them to be on their public platform without criticizing them and holding them to a moral accounting for their not only condoning but promoting the most Democidal of governments, is being morally irresponsible and should be corrected.

The CCP is the Tyranny Justin Trudeau, Brown, Ehret and Chung love more than any other!

IT’S CONFIRMED: TYRANTS LOVE CHINA! . . . BUT WHY? James Corbett, March 14, 2022 The global power elite are perfecting their techniques for controlling the human population and China is the technocratic laboratory where they are testing those techniques. This is why Trudeau, the mainstream media and all of the other organs of the establishment "Superclass" really admire China. https://corbettreport.com/its-confirmed-tyrants-love-china-but-why/

From the book by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung Breaking Free Of The Anti-China Psyops

“While western narrative shapers across both left and right media platforms pummel us with images of SUPPOSED slave labor plantations, genocide and re-education facilities in Xinjiang and Tibet, THE TRUTH IS SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT. Thus, as you see with all of these NED funded revolutions, THE PEOPLE ARE NEVER ACTUALLY PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT WILL HARM THEIR FREEDOM AND PROSPERITY, BUT RATHER THE VERY OPPOSITE. THEY HAVE BEEN FOOLED INTO PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR BENEFIT. They are played by the prejudice that has been fueled by foreign agents in their education system, media and government, to hate and remain distrustful of WHAT IS ACTUALLY A BETTER OUTCOME FOR THEM.”

From the book by Jeff Brown Big Red Book On China

“Marxist democratic centralism rules: once a consensus is reach and decision is made, everybody concerned is expected to support it wholeheartedly. Why do the masses accept this? BECAUSE OF THE DEMOCRATIC DICTATORSHIP OF [sic] THE PEOPLE ENTRUST THEIR LEADERS TO DO THE RIGHT THING AND MAINTAIN THE HEAVENLY MANDATE. China, Russia, Cuba, Bolivia, Ecuador, North Korea and Eritrea make up the short list of countries not under western tyranny. Many Chinese, especially the more educated and wealthy, sincerely believe that the west’s ersatz “pluralistic”, “republican”, “parliamentarian”, “no corruption” democracies are what the People’s Republic of China should aspire to. They are frighteningly deluded and must imperatively disabuse themselves of this fantasy, FOR THE SAKE OF CHINA’S SURVIVAL, AS A FREE COUNTRY. THEY ARE ALMOST ALWAYS SURPRISED WHEN I SAY THAT THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA IS THE BEST THING TO EVER TO HAPPEN TO THEM….”

Zhang Zhan Jailed Again | Chinese COVID-19 Whistleblower Faces 4 More Years. What Now, Sept 22, 2025

Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who bravely reported the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, has been sentenced to another four years in prison. Arrested first in 2020 for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” Zhang risked everything to reveal the truth about the early pandemic. After her release in May 2024, she was re-arrested in August 2024, and now faces this new sentence, sparking international condemnation. Human rights and press freedom groups warn that China continues to crack down on citizen journalists and free speech.

FP Explainers • September 22, 2025,

On Friday, the Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court convicted Zhang Zhan again for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a catch-all term used to target government critics. File image/Reuters

Zhang Zhan once put everything on the line to show the world the reality of Wuhan at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Now, after completing a four-year prison term for her reporting, the Chinese citizen journalist has again been handed another four-year sentence. On Friday, the Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court convicted her again for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a catch-all term used to target government critics.

Speaking to the Guardian, Antoine Bernard, director of advocacy and assistance at Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a press freedom group, described Zhang’s trial as “not only prosecution, it’s persecution.”

So who exactly is Zhang Zhan? What did she do to face such punishment? And why does her case matter today? Here’s a closer look.

Who is Zhang Zhan?

Zhang Zhan, 42, is a former lawyer from Shaanxi province who transitioned into independent journalism to document the realities of the Covid-19 outbreak. She is now one of China’s most outspoken citizen journalists.

According to a biography published by her supporters last year, Zhang converted to Christianity in 2015, and it was around this time that she began speaking out on human rights issues. Her activism soon drew the attention of authorities.

In 2019, she was arrested in Shanghai after staging a protest in support of Hong Kong. Zhang wrote articles, posted comments, and even held placards backing the pro-democracy movement.

A pro-democracy activist holds placards with a picture of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan outside the Chinese central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on December 28, 2020. AP

For this, she was detained, and according to the human rights organisation Front Line Defenders, forced to undergo psychiatric examinations while in custody.

What did Zhang Zhan do?

In February 2020, Zhang left her home in Shanghai and travelled to Wuhan, then the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak. She wanted to show the world what was really happening inside hospitals and on the city’s streets. Despite repeated warnings and threats from the authorities, she kept livestreaming and writing essays about what she saw.

Her videos, which have been watched more than 100,000 times, offered a rare and unfiltered glimpse into the early days of China’s strict zero-Covid policy. She openly criticised officials for curbing people’s freedoms under the banner of pandemic controls.

By May 2020, Zhang was arrested and later sentenced to four years in prison. While behind bars, she went on several hunger strikes to protest her conviction and treatment. According to court documents seen by Reuters, police restrained her hands and force-fed her through a tube, her lawyers revealed at the time.

Her courage did not go unnoticed. In 2021, she was awarded the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Award for courage.

When Zhang was finally released in May 2024, she kept a low profile. Supporters believe she was under heavy police watch, a common fate for Chinese dissidents.

Just a few months later, in August 2024, she was detained again and formally arrested in November. Prosecutors accused her of posting on X and YouTube in ways that “seriously damaged the country’s image.”

Why Zhang Zhan’s case matters

China currently holds the world’s largest number of jailed journalists, at least 124 media workers are behind bars. In the 2025 RSF World Press Freedom Index, the country ranks 178 out of 180.

Her former lawyer, Ren, wrote on X that the new charges stemmed from Zhang’s online comments on overseas platforms, insisting she had committed no crime. Authorities, however, have never publicly explained what specific activities she was accused of.

Press freedom groups say this is part of a pattern. “This is the second time Zhang Zhan has faced trial on baseless charges that amount to nothing more than a blatant act of persecution for her journalism work,” said Beh Lih Yi, Asia-Pacific director at the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Others argue Zhang deserves recognition, not punishment. “She should be celebrated globally as an ‘information hero’, not trapped in brutal prison conditions,” said Aleksandra Bielakowska, RSF’s Asia-Pacific advocacy manager.

Human rights advocates are now urging the international community to step up pressure on Beijing for her release, warning that her “ordeal and persecution must end.”

Zhang Zhan ‘should be celebrated globally ... not trapped in brutal prison conditions,’ said Reporters Without Borders.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/covid-whistleblower-sentenced-to-4-more-years-in-prison-over-reporting-rights-group-5918138

Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been sentenced to another four years in prison for her early reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic as it initially broke out in China, according to French international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Zhang was initially imprisoned in December 2020 and put on trial again on Sept. 19 to face the same charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a controversial statute the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses to target political dissidents.

“She should be celebrated globally as an ‘information hero,’ not trapped in brutal prison conditions,” RSF Asia-Pacific advocacy manager Aleksandra Bielakowska said in a Sept. 20 statement. “Her ordeal and persecution must end. It is more urgent than ever for the international diplomatic community to pressure Beijing for her immediate release.” It was a closed trial, with police surrounding the courthouse to prevent entry.

Although the case has gained significant international attention, Chinese authorities also barred foreign diplomats from observing the proceedings.

Related StoriesThe International Service for Human Rights said on Sept. 19 that diplomats and journalists had been turned away from the Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court without confirmation that the trial was proceeding.

Chinese authorities also moved to silence Zhang’s supporters. Some reported that local police intercepted them before they could travel to Shanghai. A Wuhan-based rights activist said he was threatened with punishment if he attempted to leave the city. Others who managed to arrive in Shanghai were tracked down and detained by police. Shanghai-based activist Shen Yanqiu was detained on the morning of the trial and released only in the afternoon. Chinese lawyer Peng Yonghe, who had volunteered to testify in Zhang’s defense, was placed under police control the day before. Anticipating restrictions, Peng recorded a video message beforehand, calling Zhang “a true patriot” committed to constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law.

“The indictment does not specify her criminal motive,” Peng said. “If Zhang Zhan’s actions do not constitute what is called ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble,’ then she may be innocent. I am willing to testify in court on her behalf.”

COVID-19 Reports

In 2020, Zhang traveled to Wuhan city, where the COVID-19 outbreak began, and started posting stories and videos showing crowded hospitals and empty streets, showing a stark contrast between the dire straits citizens faced and the official narrative of the regime.

Months later, she was arrested, and her attorney, Ren Quanniu, at the time stated that Zhang believed she was “being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech.” Zhang went on a hunger strike the month after that arrest, and police strapped her hands and force-fed her with a tube. Zhang was released in May 2024, but detained again in August 2024, and later formally arrested and charged. Her attorney said on X that the new charges are based on Zhang’s statements on foreign websites and called it persecution. Chinese authorities have not made public the details of this second case. Beh Lih Yi, Asia program coordinator at the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, said Zhang has faced two trials on “baseless charges” that persecute her for her journalism. Zhang’s work during the pandemic earned her multiple international awards, including a Press Freedom Award for Courage from Reporters Without Borders, the Lin Zhao Freedom Award from ChinaAid, and the Honorary Prize for Freedom of Expression from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and the Université Libre de Bruxelles

Whistleblowers and citizen journalists had broken the story on the original virus outbreak in Wuhan in 2019, providing information that the CCP sought to keep from the world. Several faced serious repercussions from the regime for their reporting.

Reuters, Hong Ning, and Michael Zhuang contributed to this report.