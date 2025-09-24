Share

Hello to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community

This is Jack Carney in Auckland, New Zealand the Co-Founder/Project Coordinator/Fundraising Director for Noah’s Ark and Gabriel’s Horn Clinics.

I have created with Claude AI what I consider is a culminating, explicative summary of my work to start up two Walk-in Chlorine Dioxide Solution Clinics, one in Lagos, Nigeria and the other in Bokoli, Kenya.

This document attached here is titled:

Cri de Coeur: Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa’s First CDS Walk-In Clinics--A Strategic Appeal to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community

Included in this document are links to a Google Drive with detailed, supportive documentation including Funding Letters of Inquiry, signed Agreement Letters with government agencies, and signed Memorandums of Understanding with local facilities.

I consider all these documents establish the viability of our two start-ups and I trust all who have faith in the Universal Antidote will make the time to read them and respond to our Cri de Coeur with offerings to help with donations and/or clinical expertise as well as promoting our project worldwide.

I am in daily contact on WhatsApp with all the persons named in these documents. Here are our main heroes:

For the Nigerian Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic in Lagos:

Doctor Matthew, CD seller Gabriel after whom the clinic is named, and the two CD advocates/educators, Gbenga and Steve.

For the Kenyan Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-in Clinic in Bokoli:

Doctor Noah after whom the clinic is named and his assistant and CD advocate/educator, Oliver.

You can read about their multiple and ongoing challenges and past tragedies and when you do I trust you will admire their courage to survive and help them continue to do that as well as begin to thrive as carers in their clinics that you will have started up, saving their lives and thousands to come through the Universal Antidote.

As you are reading this Doctor Matthew, Gabriel, Gbenga and Steve of Nigeria and Doctor Noah and Oliver of Kenya are struggling, daily and literally, to feed their families and buy CD to prevent illness. They are ready to help themselves and their neighbors to survive with the start-up of their clinics. As Doctor Noah told me on our WhatsApp: “I’m ready and willing. I just need the opportunity.”

Mainstays of the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community, ​help us obtain our $24,000USD​, promote our cause worldwide, and give our carers clinical support​. ​

Together we can launch our Noah’s Ark and blow our Gabriel’s Horn for the first Over-The-Counter, Walk-in Chlorine Dioxide Solution clinics in history.

As the concluding sentence in the attached Cri de Coeur document states:

The Universal Antidote’s Nowhere is Now Here.

I invite you to phone me or meet me on my Zoom where I will be pleased to verify my identity, answer any queries and introduce you to our African CD heroes on WhatsApp.

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

New Zealand Time Converter

https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

Personal World Clock

tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Here are my Substack, LinkedIn and Facebook pages to identify myself:

Substack

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JackAsEveryMan/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jackinnewzealand/

With steadfast commitment and determination

Jack Carney, Co-Founder/Project Coordinator/Fundraising Director

Contact Information:

Email: themesofjack@gmail.com

Phone: +64 (0)22 409 4035 (New Zealand)

Substack articles with active reference links:

Gabriel’s Horn https://tinyurl.com/3x96564d

Noah’s Ark https://tinyurl.com/362597eu

Google Drive Full Documentation:

Gabriel’s Horn https://tinyurl.com/3u92v4bj

Noah’s Ark https://tinyurl.com/3dmmctkc

Donations:

Gabriel’s Horn GiveSendGo https://tinyurl.com/55ayx72h

Noah’s Ark GiveSendGo https://tinyurl.com/mrxz7nhp