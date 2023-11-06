GIVE SEND GO CAMPAIGN, PLEASE VIEW, CARE, PASS ON—HELP MY KENYANS & NIGERIANS BUY CHLORINE DIOXIDE TO KEEP THEMSELVES HEALTHY & ALIVE

NOTE: This is an update on this post from November 6, 2023. As you will read on Give, Send, Go I negotiated with and paid off the corrupt courts and police of both Kenya and Nigeria and got my African Free Friends free.

These 32 Kenyans and 12 Nigerians use Chlorine Dioxide nearly every day to stay healthy and keep alive. Help them do this by donating, please. You will get personal messages from them and me showing paid bills for buying the Sodium Chlorite and Citric Acid ingredients they use to mix their Chlorine Dioxide.

NOTE: ALL MY AFRICAN FREE FRIENDS ARE NOW FREE BUT DO CHALLENGE AND HELP ALL THOSE WORLWIDE WHO ARE BEING PERSECUTING FOR USING THE “UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE”

PLEASE APPEAL TO THESE HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS TO HELP OBTAIN THE RELEASE OUR 3 INNOCENT, CHRISTIAN, KENYAN AFRICANS

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

https://www.hrw.org/; https://twitter.com/hrw; https://www.facebook.com/HumanRightsWatch 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor , New York, NY, United States, New York +1 212-290-4700

Deputy Communications Director for Africa and Europe. Tel: +27-11-788 8814. Mobile: +27-82-600 7132. Email: schwarb@hrw.org

Nairobi Address: K-REP Centre , 2nd Floor, Suite 2B; Wood Avenue, off Lenana Ro; P.O. Box 51696-00100, GPO; Nairobi, Kenya; Contact Nairobi Office – Administration'; Landline: +254.730.646.102

KENYA NATIONAL COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

Head Office, CVS Plaza 1st Floor, Kasuku Lane, Off Lenana Road; P.O. Box: 74359-00200 Nairobi, Kenya; Landline: +254-020-3969000; Mobile: 0726 610 159; WhatsApp: 0798 849 871; General Enquiries: haki@knchr.org; Complaints: complaint@knchr.org; SMS: 22359; Twitter: @hakiKNCHR https://twitter.com/hakiknchr; https://www.knchr.org/Report-Violation

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL KENYA

Riverside Studios on Riverside; Lane Off Riverside Drive,; Amnesty International Kenya, Nairobi – Kenya; +254 (0)20-4283000; amnesty.kenya@amnesty.or.ke; www.amnestykenya.org

------

THE STORY OF 3 INNOCENT CHRISTIAN AFRICANS UNJUSTLY IMPRISONED BY KENYAN GOVERNMENT FOR THE “UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE”

Around November 1, 2023 in Machakos, Kenya, I discovered 2 close Christian Kenyan African friends--Oliver and Debora--who I have been supporting with financial aid and moral support for over three years were each imprisoned for 5 YEARS!!!! (along with Noah their doctor)--or pay each a fine of $3,500USD, after a mock “show” trial for possessing an “illegal”, “poisonous” substance, Sodium Chlorite, which along with Citric Acid my Kenyan friends use to make Chlorine Dioxide (CD) for health self-treatment.

I have set up this emergency fund raising platform

https://www.givesendgo.com/freelifesavingCD

DEATH SENTENCE FOR LIFE GIVING CHLORINE DIOXIDE to

1. Raise $21,000NZD ($12,400USD) to obtain local legal help and pay the fines of 3 innocent Christian Kenyan Africans so they can be released from prison. (Note: Oliver, my closest friend, I believe will die in prison if not released to go home soon--as just before his imprisonment, he was recovering from a near fatal bus accident, and was using Chlorine Dioxide to heal himself, which now he is not allowed access to.)

2. Solicit Legal and Human Rights international intervention to petition the corrupt Kenyan government to release my 3 innocent friends who have done no harm to anyone and kept themselves and families alive by using Chlorine Dioxide.

Here is the beginning of this tragic, bitter tale:

Why and how was this Kenyan government travesty of Human Rights carried out upon 2 innocent Christian Kenyan subsistence farming persons and their doctor, all 3 of whom use Chlorine Dioxide for prevention and remedy of health injuries?

Around the end of this October 2023, a close farmer friend of Oliver and Debora, Robert, was struggling to save his young daughter’s life from the onslaught of Malaria, a horrible disease transmitted by mosquitoes that takes a yearly death toll of between 11,000 to 14,000 Kenyans, mainly children (see references below). The daughter died at Robert’s farm home from Malaria. Then, upon this tragedy, the Kenyan government farce of force began.

A long tragic, bitter, tale made short and more bitter:

It seems a postmortem was carried out by the local government upon the death of a malaria stricken young woman who was a friend of Oliver and Debora, (my longtime friends) and Noah (their doctor, a new friend). Why was such an unusual, expensive thing done by the local government as many die from Malaria (Robert, a poor, subsistence farmer, the father, was coerced to pay for this and had to sell some of his land to do so)?

BECAUSE when Robert took his dead daughter to the hospital, mad with grief, the medical staff asked him what had happened with his daughter. Robert, unknowing about the vicious vendetta the Kenya government was waging against Sodium Chlorite/Chlorine Dioxide, told them Oliver had given some mixed Chlorine Dioxide to his daughter.

The Kenya authorities raided Oliver and Debora’s farm house and found their Sodium Chlorite and Citric Acid. They falsely concluded these “illegal” substances caused/contributed to (I am not sure about this charge as I cannot get the actual legal documents) the death of the young woman rather than the Malaria.

Thus, the Kenya government has made the mere possession (yes!) of Sodium Chlorite a crime punishable by 5 years in prison which is counter to all the scientific and personal testimonial evidence showing it to be a true “Universal Antidote” that has saved millions of lives (view below). Understand that all nations including Kenya, ROUTINELY USE SODIUM CHLORITE to make the water safe to drink! Unfortunately, almost all nations in the world are banning or trying to control these life-saving substances. Why? Follow the many references below to find out for yourself the Conspiracy Fact of The Powers That Shouldn’t Be so you can take control of your own health and fight back against this Evil.

Please help in any way possible--email Jack Carney: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

Thank you, blessings upon all who CARE (etymologically, "CARE" means "to cry out for help"; "CURE" means "to hear the cry for help and respond with care").

REFERENCES AND RESOURCES

PROOF—A VIDEO PROVING THE CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE:

RED CROSS CURED 154 MALARIA CASES WITH MMS (same video as above in case YouTube removed) https://rumble.com/v14bduk-red-cross-cured-154-malaria-cases-with-mms-part-2-lost-documentary-series.html

MALARIA DEFEATED WITH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE - HEALING TESTIMONY Curious Human Productions, Feb 11, 2021. 27:32 https://www.bitchute.com/video/rnMm472E14EC/

WORLD MALARIA REPORT 2022 8 December 2022 ANNEX 4 – F. POPULATION DENOMINATOR FOR CASE INCIDENCE AND MORTALITY RATE, AND ESTIMATED MALARIA CASES AND DEATHS, 2000–2021, p.207 KENYA, 2021: CASES: LOWER 2,478,000; UPPER 4,641,000 DEATHS: LOWER 10,800; UPPER 14,000 https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240064898

GLOBAL SODIUM CHLORITE FOR WATER TREATMENT MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2023-2030 Linkedin, March 31, 2023 "The Global Sodium Chlorite for Water Treatment Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2023 to 2030." Definition of Global Sodium Chlorite for Water Treatment Market

Global Sodium Chlorite for Water Treatment refers to the use of sodium chlorite as a water treatment chemical to purify and disinfect water. Sodium chlorite is a white crystalline powder that is commonly used as a disinfectant and bleaching agent in various industries, including water treatment.

When sodium chlorite is added to water, it reacts with the water and forms chlorine dioxide, a powerful oxidizing agent that can kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. Chlorine dioxide is highly effective in disinfecting water and is commonly used in municipal water treatment plants, as well as in industrial and commercial water treatment applications.

Global Sodium Chlorite for Water Treatment is used to improve the quality and safety of drinking water, as well as to treat wastewater before it is discharged into the environment.” https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-sodium-chlorite-water-treatment-market-size/

