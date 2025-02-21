Share

JOIN OUR FREE FRIENDS FORUM

THIS SATURDAY FEB 22, 9PM (for South Pacific & Asia);

SUNDAY FEB 23, 9AM (for U.S., S.America, Europe—Note: New Zealand time)

FOR A SPIRITED, RESPECTFUL DISCUSSION

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

New Zealand Time Converter https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

Personal World Clock tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Links to the books connected to above quotes:

The Transcendental Temptation: A Critique of Religion and the Paranormal by Paul Kurtz

The Totalitarian Temptation by Jean Francois Revel

The Ghost Dance: The Origins of Religion by Weston La Barre

The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind by Julian Jaynes

MY THESIS: TO ACHIEVE A PEACEFUL, EVERYTHING VOLUNTARY WORLD

I consider the source of Human Violence and War is Childhood Abuse/Neglect (see Lloyd deMause) and the only means to a Peaceful World is Peaceful Parenting attained through the abolition of PARENTARCHY and the achievement of Self-Authorized Individuals who do no harm.

Peaceful Parents will produce Self-Authorized Individuals and Self-Authorized Individuals will produce Peaceful Parents leading to a Voluntaryist world with no Rulers and only one Golden Rule: The Non-Aggression Principle.

Julian Jaynes’ book with his “General Bicameral Paradigm” I consider fundamental for understanding how the individual mind has been, and continues to be, hijacked by “Authority” to achieve the ends of whatever Ruling Elites who wish to be in charge.

THE GENERAL BICAMERAL PARADIGM by Julian Jaynes

By this phrase, I mean an hypothesized structure behind a large class of PHENOMENA OF DIMINISHED CONSCIOUSNESS WHICH I AM INTERPRETING AS PARTIAL HOLDOVERS FROM OUR EARLIER MENTALITY. [my emphasis] The paradigm has four aspects: – the collective cognitive imperative, or belief system, a culturally agreed-on expectancy or prescription which defines the particular form of a phenomenon and the roles to be acted out within that form; – an induction or formally ritualized procedure whose function is the narrowing of consciousness by focusing attention on a small range of preoccupations; – the trance itself, a response to both the preceding, characterized by a lessening of consciousness or its loss, the diminishing of the analog or its loss, resulting in a role that is accepted, tolerated, or encouraged by the group; and – the archaic authorization to which the trance is directed or related to, usually a god, but sometimes a person who is accepted by the individual and his culture as an authority over the individual, and who by the collective cognitive imperative is prescribed to be responsible for controlling the trance state.”

Julian’s paradigm of “diminished consciousness” I link to Lloyd’s “Social Alters”

THE SOCIAL ALTER BY LLOYD DEMAUSE

“This massive denial of the origin of individual emotional problems in the traumatic abuse of children is in fact one and the same as the massive denial of the psychological origins of social behavior. They are two sides of the same historical coin. Both are rooted in the fact that OUR DEEPEST FEARS ARE STORED IN A DISSOCIATED PART OF THE BRAIN THAT REMAINS LARGELY UNEXPLORED AND IS THE SOURCE OF THE HISTORICAL RESTAGING OF THESE TRAUMAS. [my emphasis] Only when the contents and psychodynamics of these dissociated traumatic memories are made fully conscious can we understand the waking nightmare that we call history. History, therefore, is a dissociative disorder designed to help achieve homoeostasis by discharging increasing anxieties experienced in common with others.”

Persons of whatever age who will be Self-Authorized and peaceful will be genuine “Voluntaryists” who live by the Non-Aggression Principle and take the NAP having “Awakened from the Nightmare of History”. This is my interpretation of what Friedrich Nietzsche was envisioning as the “Man of the Future”.

I consider this review of Julian’s book by Frank Wallace is the best introduction to the “General Bicameral Paradigm” and its relevance to a world awakened from the “Nightmare of History” through “Self-Authorization”.

CONSCIOUSNESS: THE END OF FALSE AUTHORITY by Frank R. Wallace

“Jaynes's book signals the end of a 10,000-year reign of authoritarian institutions. His book also marks the beginning of a new era of individual consciousness during which people will increasingly act on the authority of their own minds. That movement toward self-responsibility will increasingly weaken the influences of external or mystical ‘authorities’ such as government and religion. “Dr. Jaynes discovered that until 3000 years ago essentially all human

beings were void of consciousness. Man along with all other primates

functioned by mimicked or learned reactions. But, because of his much

larger, more complex brain, man was able to develop a coherent language

beginning about 8000 B.C. He was then guided by audio hallucinations.

Those hallucinations evolved in the right hemisphere of the brain and

were transmitted as "heard" in the left hemisphere of the brain (the

bicameral or two-chamber mind). ...In effect, human beings were

super-intelligent but automatically reacting animals who could

communicate by talking. That communication enabled human beings to

cooperate closely to build societies, even thriving civilizations. “Still, like all other animals, man functioned almost entirely by an

automatic guidance system that was void of consciousness -- until about

1000 B.C. when he was forced to reorganize his mind to think consciously

in order to survive in the collapsing bicameral civilizations. AND

TODAY, MAN'S SURVIVAL STILL DEPENDS ON HIS CHOICE OF BENEFICIALLY FOLLOWING HIS OWN CONSCIOUSNESS OR DESTRUCTIVELY FOLLOWING THE VOICES OF EXTERNAL "AUTHORITIES". [my emphasis]

CONSCIOUSNESS AND THE VOICES OF THE MIND: JULIAN JAYNES (1988). The 92nd Street Y, New York, Nov 11, 2023. 2:10:12

Julian Jaynes, psychologist, author, and professor of psychology at Princeton University, discusses the evolution of the mind and the nature of consciousness. This lecture is part of a series examining the human mind. Jaynes published works include The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind (1976) and Historical Conceptions of Psychology (1973). In this lecture, he defines what consciousness is by first defining what it is not: It is not a copy of experiences, and it is not necessary for all types of thinking. Jaynes shares observations from his research of the location of the conscious, explaining that it is not located in brain, but rather, exists as more of a “functional space,” and its presence is not required to speak, learn, or understand. He approaches the concept of hearing a “voice in the head” as a form of auditory hallucination that connects with consciousness. He uses the example of hearing God to illustrate his point, reading excerpts from the Bible to explain the relationship between the body and the mind. The lecture is followed with audience questions. Recorded March 23, 1988 at The 92nd Street Y, New York.

OVERVIEW OF JULIAN JAYNES’S THEORY OF CONSCIOUSNESS AND THE BICAMERAL MIND Julian Jaynes Society

In January of 1977 Princeton University psychologist Julian Jaynes (1920–1997) put forth a bold new theory of the origin of consciousness and a previous mentality known as the bicameral mind in the controversial but critically acclaimed book The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind. Jaynes was far ahead of his time, and his theory remains as relevant and influential today as when it was first published. Jaynes asserts that consciousness did not arise far back in human evolution but is a learned process based on metaphorical language. Prior to the development of consciousness, Jaynes argues humans operated under a previous mentality he called the bicameral (‘two-chambered’) mind. In the place of an internal dialogue, bicameral people experienced auditory hallucinations directing their actions, similar to the command hallucinations experienced by many people who hear voices today. These hallucinations were interpreted as the voices of chiefs, rulers, or the gods.

3.1. THE QUEST FOR AUTHORIZATION Julian Jaynes Society

WE, AT THE END OF THE SECOND MILLENNIUM A.D., ARE STILL IN A SENSE DEEP IN THIS TRANSITION TO A NEW MENTALITY. [my emphasis] And all about us lie the remnants of our recent bicameral past. We have our houses of gods which record our births, define us, marry us, and bury us, receive our confessions and intercede with the gods to forgive us our trespasses. Our laws are based upon values which without their divine pendancy would be empty and unenforceable. Our national mottoes and hymns of state are usually divine invocations. Our kings, presidents, judges, and officers begin their tenures with oaths to the now silent deities taken upon the writings of those who have last heard them. The overwhelming importance of religion both in general world history and in the history of the average world individual is of course very clear from any objective standpoint, even though a scientific view of man often seems embarrassed at acknowledging this most obvious fact. I am thinking too of our struggles toward systems of ethics, of attempting with rational consciousness to find substitutes for our previous divine volition which could carry with them that obligation which at least could simulate our earlier obedience to hallucinated voices. And too of the cyclic history of politics, the gyres of our wavering attempts to make governments out of men instead of gods, secular systems of laws to perform that formerly divine function of binding us together into an order, a stability, and a commonweal. But living also in these forms is a fervent search for what I shall call archaic authorization. After the collapse of the bicameral mind, the world is still in a sense governed by gods, by statements and laws and prescriptions carved on stelae or written on papyrus or remembered by old men, and dating back to bicameral times. But the dissonance is there. Why are the gods no longer heard and seen?

2.7. CONFUSION REGARDING SCHIZOPHRENIA AS A VESTIGE OF THE BICAMERAL MIND (IAIN MCGILCHRIST). Julian Jaynes Society

McGilchrist likely felt compelled to go out of his way to criticize Jaynes’s theory because McGilchrist is arguing for the exact opposite case as Jaynes: that rather than our brain hemispheres being more integrated today than in the distant past, he argues that they are now less integrated, and that our brains have essentially been taken over by our left hemispheres. Further, according to McGilchrist, this left hemispheric dominance is the cause of most of the ills of Western civilization. For all of these sweeping claims, he presents shockingly little evidence.

SELF-AUTHORIZATION: “WHO” OR “WHAT” GRANTS US PERMISSION FOR OUR BEHAVIOR? 52 Living Ideas, Oct 5, 2021. 1:09:55

Self-Authorization: “Who” or “What” Grants Us Permission for Our Behavior and Decisions? If self-autonomy describes the sense of control we have, self-authorization indicates the “who” or “what” of personal agency and self-determination. To whom (or where) we attribute control of our behavior, or locus of control, is key to how we conceptualize how we relate to ourselves as well as to others. From a therapeutic perspective, much mental distress is arguably caused by a failure to appreciate how many of our problems originate in how we relate to ourselves (“I” relating to “me”). Many who have difficulty loving others actually suffer from the inability to accept and respect themselves. Related to the theme of self-respect is the capability of self-forgiveness, since learning to forgive oneself concerns authorization for a mental act. Outside of a therapeutic setting, THE POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS OF AUTHORIZATION SHOULD BE CONSIDERED AS THE AUTHORIZATION OF THE GROUP IS INTIMATELY RELATED TO SELF-AUTHORIZATION. [my emphasis] This is because group membership (whether political, religious, or familial) establishes a tacit agreement neither to notice personal feelings of uneasiness or misgivings nor to question anything that challenges the authorization of the group. This leads to self-deception, which operates simultaneously at the level of the individual and in the collective awareness of a group.

SELF-INDIVIDUATION: THE SOCIAL BENEFITS OF HIGHLIGHTING INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES. 52 Living Ideas, Oct 5, 2021. 1:17:32

While “individuation” means the process by which an individual’s personal traits are highlighted and privileged within a larger collectivity, “self-individuation” describes how one’s “I” comes to appear unique when set against the backdrop of other facets of one’s selfhood (“me’s,” roles, interiorized excerptions, etc.). It is a process of self-discovery. Self-individuation promotes not just personal but also the collective good since it highlights an individual’s unique talents that can benefit others. For this reason it should be cultivated. One’s self-discovered personal strengths, then, can be mobilized to help others. We will look at self-individuation from the perspective of person-centered, Jungian, and art therapy.

LARKEN ROSE - THE MYTH OF 'AUTHORITY': STATISM—THE MOST DANGEROUS RELIGION IN THE WORLD. Reversing The Spell, Jan 23, 2016 16:51

CONSIDER YOUR STATIST “SAVIORS” AS PROFOUNDLY INSANE (Etymology, not Whole, suicidally/murderously so)—JOHN F KENNEDY EXAMPLE

A FIRST-RATE MADNESS: UNCOVERING THE LINKS BETWEEN LEADERSHIP AND MENTAL ILLNESS by S. Nassir Ghaemi. 2011

ON JOHN F KENNEDY

“It is possible, if not probable, that JFK had clinical depressive episodes more than once in the 1950s, either related to Addison’s disease, or due to his genetic susceptibility to bipolar disorder, or both. During this period of chronic depression, he appears to have been suicidal. He was “deeply preoccupied with death,” his friend Congressman George Smathers recalled. “He was always talking about dying, about ways of dying, how drowning would be good.” He resented his reliance on steroids and was somewhat self-destructive; on a trip to Indochina, for instance, he did not bring cortisone, and soon fell ill with a 106-degree fever. To avoid such future life-threatening negligence, his father arranged for DOCA pellets to be placed in bank safe deposit boxes around the world.” P.159 ““There is another lesson here beyond the resilience of hyperthymic personality. There are the steroids. The drugs that saved John Kennedy’s life would prove a dangerous cure; their mind-altering effects would almost ruin his life, as well as his presidency. Without them, he would never have lived to fail or succeed. With them, he almost failed, and then succeeded spectacularly. P.166 “Few historians have clearly noted that these psychiatric risks were especially high because Kennedy always took anabolic steroids (methyltestosterone initially, later Halotestin)—the kinds that make athletes sometimes go crazy— not just adrenal replacement steroids. Kennedy’s anabolic steroid usage is perhaps the most complex, and most elusive, part of his medical history. (Even in 1966, in her oral history, Travell enumerated all of Kennedy’s daily medications but pointedly excluded any reference to testosterone or its derivatives.) Kennedy routinely requested extra methyltestosterone injections or other extra steroid doses, along with amphetamines, before events like press conferences, state dinners, or even just on busy days. Travell seemed reluctant, but she obeyed the commander in chief and dutifully administered the shots.P.172 “The evidence for Kennedy’s hypersexuality is both medical—recurrent urinary tract infections, chronic prostatitis, and documentation of Enterobacter cloacae infection in June 1961—and journalistic. I recount this libidinous activity because it is relevant to both hyper­ thymic personality and steroid-related psychiatric effects. Kennedy’s hypersexuality was not limited to his presidential years, but also occurred in his college and congressional years, before and after mar­riage. JFK always had a high sex drive, probably related to his hyper­ thymic temperament, and later strengthened by libido-enhancing medications (anabolic steroids and amphetamines).” P.175

THE EMOTIONAL LIFE OF NATIONS by Lloyd deMause

ON JOHN F KENNEDY

“A typical case of provoking an enemy can be shown for the actions of John F. Kennedy in the Cuban Missile Crisis, which we earlier187 examined briefly. JFK’s childhood was typically abusive, dominated by his mother’s emotional distancing of him–“She was never there when we really needed her…[She] never really held me and hugged me. Never.”–and her brutality, battering John with “hairbrushes, coat hangers, belts and shoes [and] once slapping young Bobby’s face so viciously that she punctured his eardrum and split his lip.”188 The result in JFK was a phallic-narcissistic personality focused on conquering women in “daily assignations and a lifetime of venereal disease [and] a steady diet of mood-altering drugs.”189 Claiming a mythical “missile gap” with the Russians, Kennedy was elected President to “get America moving again” after the peaceful Eisenhower Fifties, and soon authorized the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba over the objections of most experts who said it would fail, telling his aides he “wasn’t going to be ‘chicken.'”190 The resulting failure was taken by him as a personal humiliation, for which he needed revenge. He authorized Operation Mongoose, various assassination attempts against Castro, including using the Mafia, but success evaded him.191 Kennedy instituted a naval embargo and prepared for a full-scale attack on Cuba, risking a nuclear World War III. Saying “If Khrushchev wants to rub my nose in the dirt, it’s all over”194 and “we must not look to the world as if we were backing down,”195 Kennedy fully expected war. When his staff told him there were diplomatic means which could be used to remove the missiles, he replied, “The object is not to stop offensive weapons, because the offensive weapons are already there, as much as it is to have a showdown with the Russians of one kind or another.”196 Since Kennedy had already publicly declared the U.S. was “prepared to use nuclear weapons at the start” of any war,197 Kennedy’s embargo and invasion would mean nuclear war if the Russians didn’t accept the humiliation and back down, “one hell of a gamble,” as Kennedy put it.198 Luckily for mankind, Khrushchev backed down, was removed from office because of the humiliation and America was rescued from its self-inflicted humiliations. For his role in hiding the real cause of the near-apocalyptic actions, President Kennedy remains universally seen as one of America’s greatest Presidents…because he “kept his head” during the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Below is the reference to note 194:

Roots of War: The Men and the Institutions Behind U.S. Foreign Policy by Richard J. Barnet, 1972 p.82

“Like monarchs in Shakespearean plays who call each other “England” or “France,” Presidents quickly come to see themselves as personifications of the nation. For this reason there are dangers in world leaders’ getting to know each other better. “If Khrushchev wants to rub my nose in the dirt,” Kennedy told a visiting newspaper editor after their Vienna meeting, “‘it’s all over.” The “it” was world civilization, for the President was talking about nuclear war. “What worried him,” Arthur Schlesinger reports, “was that Khrushchev might interpret his reluctance to wage war as a symptom of an American loss of nerve. Some day, he said, the time might come when he would have to run the supreme risk to convince Khrushchev that conciliation did not mean humiliation.”

THE KENNEDY NEUROSIS: A PSYCHOLOGICAL PORTRAIT OF AN AMERICAN DYNASTY by Nancy Gager Clinch, 1972

Foreward by Bruce Mazlish “What is Ms. Clinch's thesis? Very briefly, it is that all the Kennedys, in- cluding JFK, who became President, sought power for their own inner needs rather than out of a desire to serve their fellowmen. The rhetoric, in which the Kennedys consciously believed, said otherwise; but the reality, in which their unconscious drives manifested themselves, betrayed a different story. As Irish immigrants, the Kennedy and Fitzgerald grandparents had begun the climb to competitive success in America. The sole aim was to win. Joseph Kennedy Sr. won in a big way: he became a multimillionaire. Yet his success was soured, for he was not accepted by the Boston Brahmins in whose midst he had grown up. Joseph Kennedy determined that his children, all of them, would claw their way to the top socially and politically as he had done financially. Rather than a desire for "equality, love, and sharing," his aim was power and dominance over others: this is part of what Ms. Clinch calls the "Kennedy neurosis." For the children, this meant that they were not loved by the parents for themselves, but only as they fulfilled their parents' need for success, now projected onto them. The result in JFK and his siblings was a feeling of fundamental rejection, a doubting of inner worth, and a desperate need continuously to compete and to prove their courage. The consequence for American politics was pathological, as the politically adept Kennedys acquired office and power only to use them as vehicles to play out their neurotic needs. Both for themselves and for America, the result was dangerous and destructive — and left as its heritage the seeds of our present crisis in America.” P.X

Nancy Gager Clinch “Put most simply, the universally recurring human sickness that I have called the "Kennedy neurosis" is a drive to power and dominance of others rather than a drive for equality, love, and sharing. A British political scientist, Ronald V. Sampson, stated this hypothesis in The Psychology of Power: ‘The moral law rests on the fact that it is possible for every human being to develop in greater or lesser degree in one direction or another. He may seek to order his life and his relations with others on the basis of love or on the basis of power. . . .’ “Part of my thesis is that the Kennedys are among these afflicted people who, for deeply unconscious reasons, suffer a strong urge toward their own frustration, punishment, and even destruction, an urge that conflicts with their healthy, self-affirming drives. “The evidence of recurrent Kennedy recklessness, indifference to danger, and bodily self-injury is too clear to be ignored. Disaster may come whether we wish it or not. But if part of us is unconsciously drawn to the pain or destruction of the disliked self, sooner or later disaster will almost certainly be ours. Some form of self-punishment is always present in a neurotic emotional pattern, although it may be well disguised from the casual observer, and most often from the victim himself. When the neurotic is also a national leader, his self-defeating impulses may seriously affect not only his fate, but the fate of his country and fellow citizens as well. This constant danger I seek to demonstrate in the individual Kennedy portraits. “THE PROBLEM IS WHETHER THE LEADERS WE CHOOSE, OR THOSE WHO CAUSE THEMSELVES TO BE CHOSEN, HAVE SUFFICIENT PSYCHIC HEALTH TO HELP US DIRECT AND DEVELOP OUR SOCIETY FOR HUMAN, LIFE-GIVING PURPOSES OR WHETHER THEY ARE THEMSELVES RULED BY IMMATURE AND THWARTING EMOTIONS. “IN THE KENNEDY SONS, WE CAN DISCERN THE OUTLINES OF THESE NEUROTIC TRENDS. ALL THE KENNEDYS WERE RAISED WITHIN A CHILDHOOD PATTERN CENTERING ON THREE NEGATIVE DYNAMICS : PATRIARCHY, COMPETITION, AND SEXISM. [my emphasis] The first destructive dynamic was the overwhelming dominance of the father, who not only set neurotically perfectionistic goals in his offsprings' childhood, but also continued to assert his preeminence throughout their adult lives. In effect, the boys became what Dad wanted them to become. No amount of rhapsodizing over Kennedy successes can hide the fact that the chief life task of each son, especially the older sons, was to attain the peaks of social success, acceptability, and prominence that eluded the father. “A MAJOR PART OF MY THEME IS THAT THE KENNEDY DEMAND FOR POWER GREW OUT OF NEUROTIC COMPETITION FAR MORE THAN FROM GENUINE COMPETENCE ; THAT AN OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE NEED FOR POWER AND SOCIAL RECOGNITION BASICALLY MOTIVATED THE KENNEDY TRIUMPHS; THAT THIS NEED AROSE FROM A PROFOUND SENSE OF POWERLESSNESS AND REJECTION IN INDIVIDUAL KENNEDYS AND IN THE FAMILY AS A WHOLE; AND THAT, THEREFORE, THE GLORIOUS PROMISES, BECAUSE OF THEIR LARGELY NEUROTIC ORIGINS, REMAINED LARGELY UNFULFILLED AND UNFULFILLABLE.” [my emphasis] From P.5 to 13

Wake up from the Schizophrenic Nightmare of History

Integrate your Lobes into a Responsibly Free I

Sanction No Rulers and Honor the One Golden Rule

Take the Non-Aggression Principle NAP to Stay Awake

Authorize your Self to Will Autonomy and Everything Voluntary