Share

THE PHILOSOPHY OF LIBERTY: PROPERTY. Foundation for a Free Society Nov 11, 2010. 3:22 Who Owns You? Does anyone other than you have the right to tell you what you can do to your body, or with your property? This video explores the fundamental concepts of Frederic Bastiat and John Locke on the issue of individual liberty and ownership of person and property.

Join Our Free Friends Forum For A Spirited, Respectful Discussion

Saturday, March 1, 9PM (for South Pacific & Asia);

Sunday, March 2, 9AM (for U.S., South America, Europe)

Note: Both New Zealand time

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

New Zealand Time Converter

https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

Personal World Clock tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

DO YOU OWN YOURSELF? Lew Rockwell, By Butler Shaffer February 25, 2002

Contrary to the thinking that would have us believe that the conflict, violence, tyranny, and destructiveness that permeates modern society is the result of "bad" or "hateful" people, disparities in wealth, or lack of education, all of our social problems are the direct consequence of a general failure to respect the inviolability of one another's property interests! I begin my Property classes with the question: "do you own yourself?" Most of my students eagerly nod their heads in the affirmative, until I warn them that, by the time we finish examining this question at the end of the year, they will find their answer most troubling, whatever it may be today. "If you do own yourself, then why do you allow the state to control your life and other property interests? And if you answer that you do not own yourself, then what possible objection can you raise to anything that the state may do to you?" https://www.lewrockwell.com/2002/02/butler-shaffer/does-the-state-own-you/

I OWN MYSELF: A CHILDREN'S GUIDE TO SELF-OWNERSHIP AND VOLUNTARYISM. By Rory Margraf (author), Andreea Mironiuc (Illustrator)

The ability of each individual to live his or her own life, without interference, is the most fundamental right that we possess. Every person has the right to be free from force, aggression, fraud, and coercion. How are we able to accomplish this in a diverse society? Through Self-Ownership and Voluntaryism! Together, these principles provide a framework of mutual respect, consent, and understanding. https://www.amazon.com/Own-Myself-Childrens-Self-Ownership-Voluntaryism/dp/B087SGSR2N

INTERVIEW WITH CHILDREN'S AUTHOR RORY MARGRAF. AdamKokesh, May 16, 2020. 28:08

LIBERTARIAN "SELF OWNERSHIP" THEORY DESTROYED IN UNDER TWO MINUTES. Debunkosaurus Rex, Dec 11, 2013. 1:41

COMMENT: “Saying you can't be owned is begging the question. Control is a necessary but not sufficient condition of ownership, so the car jacker is not an owner. The government does not control me, I do.”

RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF PARENTS. Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Historically, philosophers have had relatively little to say about the family. This is somewhat surprising, given the pervasive presence and influence of the family upon both individuals and social life. Most philosophers who have addressed issues related to the parent-child relationship—Kant and Aristotle, for example—have done so in a fairly terse manner. At the end of the twentieth century, this changed. Contemporary philosophers have begun to explore, in a substantial way, a range of issues connected with the rights and obligations of parents. For example, if there are parental rights, what is their foundation? Most contemporary philosophers reject the notion that children are there parents’ property and thus reject the notions that parents have rights to their children and over their children. Some philosophers argue for a biological basis of parental rights, while others focus on the best interests of children or a social contract as the grounds of such rights. Still others reject outright the notion that parents have rights, as parents. Some do so because of skepticism about the structure of the putative rights of parents, while others reject the idea of parental rights in view of the nature and extent of the rights of children. The claim that parents have obligations, as parents, is less controversial. Nevertheless, there is disagreement about the basis of such obligations. Apart from biological, best interests, and social contract views, there is also the causal view of parental obligations, which includes the claim that those who bring a child into existence are thereby obligated to care for that child. Philosophers are concerned not merely with these theoretical questions related to parental rights and obligations; they also focus their attention on practical questions in this realm of human life. https://iep.utm.edu/parentri/

HOW DO LIBERTARIANS JUSTIFY PARENTAL AUTHORITY? Jake Desyllas, July 10, 2024

Parental authority presents a significant problem for libertarian philosophy. The principle of self ownership is incompatible with paternalism. Self ownership means that people have the right to control their own bodies and actions, even if those actions include harming themselves. Paternalism means taking authority over someone to restrict their freedom in their own interests. What about parental paternalism? Parents have the authority to make decisions on their child's behalf. This includes restricting children's freedom in various ways, in order to prevent them from coming to harm. It can also include decisions or restrictions that go against the expressed wishes of the child. This is paternalism. Is the philosophy of self ownership therefore incompatible with parental authority? https://www.jakedesyllas.com/blog/2024/7/10/how-do-libertarians-justify-parental-authority

THREE THEORIES OF PARENTAL OBLIGATIONS. Jake Desyllas, June 22, 2024

One of the most important philosophical questions relating to the family is whether parents have enforceable positive obligations towards their children. How you answer this question depends on your theory of the relationship between parents and children. Here are 3 major theories of that relationship:

1. The Theory of Parental Ownership 2. The Theory of Parenting as Charity 3. The Theory of Parental Responsibility

The first two theories deny parental positive obligations. The third affirms them.

https://www.jakedesyllas.com/blog/2024/6/22/three-theories-of-parental-obligations

OPPONENTS OF PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITY CANNOT HELP CONCEDING THE ARGUMENT Jake Desyllas, December 30, 2024

Any author who writes about the philosophy of the family long enough ends up conceding the principle that parents have causal responsibility for their children. This principle is so undeniable that even those who oppose it cannot help eventually making the argument for it in spite of themselves. Here are some examples. https://www.jakedesyllas.com/blog/2024/12/30/opponents-of-parental-responsibility-cannot-help-conceding-the-argument

CHILDREN'S RIGHTS VERSUS MURRAY ROTHBARD'S THE ETHICS OF LIBERTY Libertarians for Life by John Walker, 1991

https://l4l.org/library/chilroth.html

VOLUNTARYIST PRINCIPLES AND THE TREATMENT OF CHILDREN. Voluntaryist Association, April 18, 2019

The treatment of children is often a difficult topic for many to navigate as children are largely unable to take care of themselves. As such, they are dependent on their parents for care, support, and wisdom to flourish into functioning adults. As Voluntaryists try to maximize consent and minimize the initiation of violence, the respect of children’s bodies and wills is an important consideration in fostering and reciprocating peace and love. Of first importance is defining the relationship between parents and children. Unlike Rothbard, I do not see children as being “owned” by their parents. This is because children are independent human beings who are exercising control over their bodies to the exclusion of others. Rather than defining the relationship as “ownership,” I consider the relationship to be a trust relationship where parents are acting as stewards of children until they are mature enough to take care of themselves without their parents’ help. https://vassociation.com/2019/04/18/voluntaryist-principles-and-the-treatment-of-children/

WHO CONTROLS THE CHILDREN? by Carl Watner, Voluntaryist Oct 1994

“The case of John Singer epitomizes the question: Who ultimately controls the children in our society – their parents or the State? The purpose of this article is to look at some of the important evidence necessary to answer these questions. “This desire for control over childbirth has nothing to do with considerations for the health and safety of the mother or child. As always it has everything to do with the power of the State and its desire to establish total control over, its ownership of, the lives of our children and of everyone else as well. … The day rapidly approaches that will designate as a crime the birth of children anywhere outside State-controlled and State-sanctioned institutions, just as today many states have designated as criminal the education of children outside of such institutions.” [Who Owns the Children? By Blair Adams, 5th Ed, 1991] “As long as the omnipotent cult of the State exists the State will attempt to control the children. Homeschooling, as the State has already recognized, contains an explosive and potential force for change, possibly away from statism in the direction of voluntaryism. If there is to be a change, it must originate within the individual, and must proceed from individual to individual. Homeschooling certainly follows this method. There can be no mass conversions. Only as the philosophy of voluntaryism is passed down from father to son, from mother to daughter, will the situation change.” https://voluntaryist.com/articles/issue-59/who-controls-the-children/

Do Children Have Rights? (George H. Smith) - The Turney Collection - Libertarianism.org, Sept 19, 2013. 59:41

George H. Smith was formerly Senior Research Fellow for the Institute for Humane Studies, a lecturer on American History for Cato Summer Seminars, and Executive Editor of Knowledge Products. In this lecture from a Texas Libertarian Party conference in 1981, Smith speaks about the rights of children, specifically very young children who have not yet reached the "age of reason" and cannot legally consent to contracts. Smith looks at several different methods of dealing with the idea of children's rights, including the theories of Murray Rothbard and Samuel Pufendorf. He also takes a few questions from the audience.

George Smith 10:00 “it's a credit to libertarian history that libertarians have always been on the cutting edge of discussion of children's rights some of the earliest literature you will find on children's rights comes from the pens of libertarians Herbert Spencer in his book Social Statics in 1851 wrote to my knowledge the first explicit discussion he had an entire chapter called children's rights and came out hard line on the right of every child to his personal liberty and so forth this has been a long-standing theme in libertarian literature now the first model that i want to discuss i call the contract model…”

The Child and Its Enemies by Emma Goldman

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/emma-goldman-the-child-and-its-enemies

EXTRAS

WHO OWNS THE CHILDREN? LIBERTARIANISM, FEMINISM, AND PROPERTY by Karen I. Vaughn

chrome-extension://blillmbchncajnhkjfdnincfndboieik/pdf/web/viewer.html?file=https://reasonpapers.com/pdf/18/rp_18_16.pdf

https://reasonpapers.com/pdf/18/rp_18_16.pdf

"WHO OWNS THE CHILD?": MEYER AND PIERCE AND

THE CHILD AS PROPERTY by Barbara Bennett Woodhouse, 1992

https://scholarship.law.wm.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1902&context=wmlr

CHILDREN AND RIGHTS by Murray Rothbard

https://mises.org/mises-daily/children-and-rights

THE NATURAL RIGHTS OF CHILDREN. Walter E Block, Ed Smith, Jordan Reel 2014

Abstract

What does libertarian theory, Murray Rothbard’s theory in particular, tell us about the rights of children? The two foundational principles of Rothbardian libertarianism are the sanctity of private property and the rule of non-aggression. Persons, including children, are “self-owners”. Yet children, at a young age, are not yet capable of functioning fully as “self-owners.” They must be cared for, and the caring will necessarily involve some degree of aggression in the form of supervision and restraint. Parents and other caregivers play the role of trustees; and just as the beneficiary of a trust has the right to petition a court to change trustees or terminate the trustee relationship, so a child, able to express his preferences when it comes to the nature and degree of supervision and restraint to which he will be subjected, should equally enjoy that right while, in terms of property rights, a biological caregiver may have better “title” than an adoptive caregiver to be the child’s “trustee” given the child’s inability to express a preference for one or the other. What may seem to a contemporary sensibility as an extreme degree of childhood independence in the choice of caregivers and other freedom from supervision and restraint was common in pre-industrial America and continues to be the rule in some native cultures.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3952542/

DO CHILDREN'S RIGHTS OVERRIDE PARENTAL RIGHTS? What Would You Say, July 22, 2021. 5:17

First, children have rights, but they're frequently misunderstood. Second, children have rights, including the right to life and the right to their mother and father. Third, children have rights, and they don't conflict with parental rights.

THOUGHTS ON FAMILY, CHILDREN, AND LIBERTARIANISM. TomWoodsTV, Sept 9, 2016. 24:45

HERBERT SPENCER ON CHILDREN’S RIGHTS. Taking Children Seriously, Ken K., Oct 19, 1995

The first person I know of who advocated that children have equal rights with adults was Herbert Spencer. In his Social Statics, written in 1850, Spencer boldly states that every child “has claims to freedom—rights, as we call them—coextensive with those of the adult.” What did Spencer mean by this? He meant that children have the same entitlements and obligations as adults with regard to the “law of equal freedom”, i.e. that “every man has freedom to do all that he wills, provided he infringes not the equal freedom of any other man”. Spencer went on to explicitly state that by “man” he also meant to “include under it both sexes and all ages.”

This was quite a revolutionary declaration! Up until that time virtually nobody considered children as having the same rights as adults. Indeed, the conventional wisdom was that children were either the property of the state or vassals of their parents. . In The Laws Plato claimed that children “belong to the state first and their parents second.” Aristotle, who was often at odds with his mentor, agreed with him on this issue, saying in Politica that children “all belong to the state.” In subsequent years, from the Greeks to the Romans, through the Middle Ages to the Renaissance, the question was always “who should control the child, the parents or the state?” Never during this period was it considered for a moment that the child had any “rights” of his own.

https://takingchildrenseriously.com/herbert-spencer-on-childrens-rights/

SOCIAL STATISTS BY HERBERT SPENCER (free download)

https://oll-resources.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/oll3/store/titles/273/Spencer_0331_EBk_v6.0.pdf

KID LIB by Murray Rothbard

https://www.rothbard.it/articles/kid-lib.pdf

A CRITIQUE OF ROTHBARD'S THEORY OF PARENTAL OWNERSHIP. Jake Desyllas, December 29, 2024

Self ownership is a central principle of libertarian philosophy. Individuals own themselves and this ownership right is inalienable. Therefore, individuals cannot be owned as property. If this is a principle, it applies in all cases. However, many libertarians are unclear on whether the principle applies to children, especially infants. Do babies own themselves?

https://www.jakedesyllas.com/blog/2024/12/29/a-critique-of-rothbards-theory-of-parental-ownership

I OWN MYSELF: A CHILDREN'S GUIDE TO SELF-OWNERSHIP AND VOLUNTARYISM. By Rory Margraf (author), Andreea Mironiuc (Illustrator)

The ability of each individual to live his or her own life, without interference, is the most fundamental right that we possess. Every person has the right to be free from force, aggression, fraud, and coercion. How are we able to accomplish this in a diverse society? Through Self-Ownership and Voluntaryism! Together, these principles provide a framework of mutual respect, consent, and understanding.

https://www.amazon.com/Own-Myself-Childrens-Self-Ownership-Voluntaryism/dp/B087SGSR2N

DO CHILDREN HAVE RIGHTS? | MONTY LORD | TEDxBolton. Feb 24, 2023. 8:57

Monty launched a national initiative under the brand Young Legal Eagles® to promote the rights, views and interests of children and young people (CYP), with the knowledge that everyone should know and understand their legal rights and obligations and know how to gain redress through the legal system.

JACK’S COMMENT

Thanks, Monty for the stimulating talk. I hope you will consider the key question about the legitimacy of government (any government) to decide on moral issues of any kind especially those involving the Human Rights of younger persons. Your asking the government to "educate children on these laws" is asking the fox to guard the henhouse. I hope you will consider the Voluntaryist (all governments are unnecessary evils) foundational moral precepts of Self-Ownership and the Non-Aggression Principle. I consider those two are all you need to apply to all ages for an equality of power in relationships which is what must be established for a just and peaceful world.