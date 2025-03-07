Share

ANCIENT ROMAN PATRIA POTESTAS: UNVEILING FATHER'S AUTHORITY Patria Potestas," where the father held immense legal power over his children, from arranging marriages to even disowning or selling them.

SIN The origin of sin traces back to Adam and Eve’s refusal to obey the explicit command of God. Rebellion exists at the root of sin, and a rebellious, sinful nature has infected all of humanity ever since the fall. Any “transgression” (‛ābar in Hebrew; parabasis in Greek) or “overstepping of God’s set limits” on human freedom is sin.

DISOBEYING YOUR PARENTS Exodus 21:17 ESV “Whoever curses his father or his mother shall be put to death.”

THE KEY QUESTION TO ASK: WHY DO WE OBEY AUTHORITY IN SPITE OF ALL THE PROVEN NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES OF DOING SO?

THE ANSWER: PARENTARCHY—The Elephant in the Womb: the UNACKNOWLEDGED Power of Parents Over Children—The MAtrix and PAttern of Domination of Homo sapiens sapiens

LEAVING THE MATRIX-PATTERN AUTHORITARIAN FAMILY-CLAN: THE ORIGINAL SIN OF BEING SELF-OWNED/SELF-AUTHORIZED YOU

Etymology: the tracks of Becoming the Human Being, the Language Animal, coming to Individual Volition as the ultimate violation of Collective Authority.

SIN (n.) Middle English sinne, from Old English synn, syn "violation of divine law, offense against God; moral wrongdoing," also "injury, mischief; enmity, feud; guilt, crime, misdeed” The notion is probably ultimately "it is true," i.e. "the sin is real from PIE *snt-ya-, a collective form from *es-ont- "becoming," present participle of the root *es- "to be."

*ES- Proto-Indo-European root meaning "TO BE." [my emphasis]

MATRIX (n.) Late 14c., matris, matrice, "uterus, womb," from Old French matrice "womb, uterus" and directly from Latin mātrix (genitive mātricis) "pregnant animal," in late Latin "womb," also "source, origin," from māter (genitive mātris) "mother" (see mother (n.1)).

MOTHER (n.1) From PIE *mater- "mother" based ultimately on the baby-talk form *mā-

PATTERN (n.) Modern English variant of patron, retaining its other old sense of "outline, plan, model, an original proposed for imitation," from Old French patron "patron, protector; model, pattern."

PATRON (n.) c. 1300, patroun, "a lord-master, one who protects, supports, or encourages,"from Latin patronus "defender, protector; former master (of a freed slave); advocate," from pater (genitive patris) "father" (see father (n.)).

FATHER (n.) From the PIE root *pater- "father"…from baby-speak sound "pa."

AUTHORITY—BORN TO OBEY—THE ORIGINAL SIN OF BEING YOU

Our first topic, AUTHORITY, is for me the foundational one--until and unless you become your own sole, ultimate Authority (become "Self Authorized", Aka, "Responsibly Free") you are still being controlled by someone or something else--and you are not actually free. Further, you are a potential danger to genuinely free persons as you will be legitimating and empowering would-be Rulers even if unintentionally.

The "Original Sin", as etymology exposes (see below), is TO BE YOURSELF. That is, to be YOUR OWN Authority, to Authorize your Self, so as to allow no other person to control/rule you—YOU as your RESPONSIBLY FREE MIND. https://responsiblyfree.wixsite.com/abandonedtoourselves/forum/questions-answers/authority-born-to-obey-the-original-sin-of-being-you

LARKEN ROSE - THE BELIEF IN AUTHORITY IS THE ROOT OF TYRANNY. Drew Media, March 12, 2021. 6:44 Interviewer 1:50 “What’s the origin of it [Authority]? Is it a nefarious origin or is it just a manifestation of human fear?”

A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF PARENTAL AUTHORITY AND ITS HISTORICAL EVOLUTION WeChronicle

Parental authority has existed since the beginning of human society. In prehistoric times, parenting was primarily focused on ensuring the survival of offspring, and it was primarily the responsibility of mothers. As civilization emerged, the role of fathers became more prominent in parenting. Fathers in ancient cultures were regarded as the head of the family, with absolute authority over their children. During the Middle Ages, parenting was heavily influenced by religion, with an emphasis on strict discipline and obedience. Spanking and other forms of corporal punishment were common practices. Parenting was also seen as the responsibility of both parents. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the concept of childhood as a distinct stage of life began to emerge. This led to a shift in parenting practices, with a greater emphasis on nurturing and education. The idea of parental authority also began to evolve, with a focus on the well-being and development of the child. In the 20th century, the field of psychology had a significant impact on parenting practices. Theories such as attachment theory and behaviorism influenced how parents approached discipline and communication with their children. Parental authority became less about control and more about guidance and support.

THE LEGAL NATURE AND DEVELOPMENT OF PARENTAL AUTHORITY IN ROMAN, GERMANIC AND ROMAN-DUTCH LAW - A HISTORICAL OVERVIEW

JOHN HOLT: HOMESCHOOLING PIONEER AND VISIONARY PROGRESSIVE. Toward Freedom, Jeffrey Nall, Oct 4, 2014

“Holt argues that childhood is an oppressive institution, comprised of ‘ attitudes, customs, and laws,’ that leads to the marginalization, exploitation, and varied abuses for many children. In ordinary life children ‘may be in many ways exploited, bullied, humiliated, and mistreated by their families.”

ON DISOBEDIENCE: OR HOW OBEDIENCE CAN BE HARMFUL | ERICH FROMM. Germinal, Aug 16, 2020. 11:45

“DISOBEDIENCE AS A PSYCHOLOGICAL AND MORAL PROBLEM” (an excerpt)1 Erich Fromm

“For centuries kings, priests, feudal lords, industrial bosses and parents have insisted that obedience is a virtue and that disobedience is a vice. In order to introduce another point of view, let us set against this position the following statement: human history began with an act of disobedience, and it is not unlikely that it will be, terminated by an act of obedience.

ERICH FROMM - DISOBEDIENCE: A MORAL OR PSYCHOLOGICAL PROBLEM (1962). Biophily2, Feb 23, 2016. 1:15:07

OBEDIENCE AND CIVILIZATION: AUTHORIZED CRIME AND THE NORMALITY OF EVIL Don Mixon 1989

The author looks at the question of authorized crime, such as the Holocaust, and why people so often act against the dictates of their conscience for the sake of doing what they are told. Using as his starting point the work of Stanley Milgram, whose experiments he concludes are conceptually and methodologically flawed, the author argues that obedient behaviour is entirely explicable, that its origins are to be found in the very structure of our society. THE BOOK CONTENDS THAT OUR SO-CALLED FREE DEMOCRACIES, BEING ORGANIZED HIERARCHICALLY - WITH SUPERIORS AND INFERIORS - ARE OF NECESSITY UNFREE, AND THAT ONLY WITH RADICAL CHANGES IN THE SOCIAL ORGANIZATION OF ALL CIVILIZED SOCIETIES WILL PEOPLE BEGIN TO THINK OF SAYING "NO" TO AUTHORIZED COMMANDS THAT THEY BELIEVE ARE WRONG. [my emphasis]

AUTHORITY BIAS: LESSONS FROM THE MILGRAM OBEDIENCE EXPERIMENT

The authority bias is a cognitive bias that makes people predisposed to believe, support, and obey those that they perceive as authority figures. Most notably, the authority bias is associated with people’s tendency to obey the orders of someone that they perceive as an authority figure, even when they believe that there’s something wrong with those orders, and even when there wouldn’t be a penalty for defying them. The Milgram obedience experiment was the first and most infamous study on the authority bias, and was conducted in 1961 by Stanley Milgram, a professor of psychology at Yale University. In this experiment, participants were ordered to administer painful and potentially harmful electric shocks to another person. Many of them did so, even when they felt that it was wrong, and even when they wanted to stop, because they felt pressured by the perceived authority of the person leading the experiment.

STANLEY MILGRAM, OBEDIENCE TO AUTHORITY

“Antecedent Conditions of Obedience First, we need to consider forces that acted on the person before he became our subject, forces that shaped his basic orientation to the social world and laid the groundwork for obedience. Family The subject has grown up in the midst of structures of authority. From his very first years, he was exposed to parental regulation, whereby a sense of respect for adult authority was inculcated. Parental injunctions are also the source of moral imperatives. However, when a parent instructs a child to follow a moral injunction, he is, in fact, doing two things. First, he presents a specific ethical content to be followed. Second, he trains the child to comply with authoritative injunctions per se. Thus, the very genesis of our moral ideals is inseparable from the inculcation of an obedient attitude. Moreover, the demand for obedience remains the only consistent element across a variety of specific commands, and thus tends to acquire a prepotent strength relative to any particular moral content. Institutional Setting As soon as the child emerges from the cocoon of the family, he is transferred to an institutional system of authority, the school. Here, the child learns not merely a specific curriculum but also how to function within an organizational framework. His actions are, to a significant degree, regulated by his teachers, but he can perceive that they in turn are subjected to the discipline and requirements of a headmaster. The student observes that arrogance is not passively accepted by authority but severely rebuked and that deference is the only appropriate and comfortable response to authority. Throughout this experience with authority, there is continual confrontation with a reward structure in which compliance with authority has been generally rewarded, while failure to comply has most frequently been punished. Although many forms of reward are meted out for dutiful compliance, the most ingenious is this: the individual is moved up a niche in the hierarchy, thus both motivating the person and perpetuating the structure simultaneously. This form of reward, “the promotion,” carries with it profound emotional gratification for the individual but its special feature is the fact that it ensures the continuity of the hierarchical form. The net result of this experience is the internalization of the social order—that is, internalizing the set of axioms by which social life is conducted. And the chief axiom is: do what the man in charge says. Just as we internalize grammatical rules, and can thus both understand and produce new sentences, so we internalize axiomatic rules of social life which enable us to full social requirements in novel situations. In any hierarchy of rules, that which requires compliance to authority assumes a paramount position. Among the antecedent conditions, therefore, are the individual’s familial experience, the general societal setting built on impersonal systems of authority, and extended experience with a reward structure in which compliance with authority is rewarded, and failure to comply punished.”

OBEDIENCE TO AUTHORITY FREE DOWNLOAD https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.273419/page/n202/mode/1up

It all started with one profound question in the classroom: "How could the German people sit back while the Nazis slaughtered those around them?" Ron Jones, their history teacher, found himself at a loss for words. He didn’t have an answer—at least, not one that truly satisfied him. The question haunted him, lingering in his mind long after the class ended. But Jones wasn’t just any teacher; he was the kind of teacher every student wished for—charismatic, engaging, and deeply invested in their learning. Determined to teach them in a way they would never forget, he devised an experiment that would literally change their life—one that would challenge not only their understanding of themselves but also our collective understanding of human nature.

17:55 Conclusion “40 psychiatrists at a leading medical school were asked to predict the performance of 100 hypothetical subjects in an experiment such as this. They predicted that only one percent of the participants so only one person out of 100 people would administer the highest shock on the board but in reality a staggering 50 percent of the participants obeyed the experimenter's instructions and went all the way up to 450 vaults in total. Stanley Milgram conducted 19 different experiments with varying conditions on obedience in further experiments. Milgram attempted to analyze the factors that contribute to the force of the situation. He wanted to play with the different elements of this experiment to see whether they would make a difference in the level of obedience displayed by the individuals.”

BEHAVIORAL STUDY OF OBEDIENCE: INSIGHTS FROM MILGRAM’S GROUNDBREAKING EXPERIMENTS. Neurolaunch, Sept 22, 2024

HOW DID THOMAS GORDON'S WORK IMPACT PARENTING AND EDUCATION? - CHILDHOOD EDUCATION ZONE. Childhood Education Zone, Jan 7, 2025. 2:54

DO WE WANT OBEDIENT YOUNGSTERS? by Thomas Gordon, creator of Parent Effectiveness Training.

“Everyone knows that some youngsters respond to adult authority by giving in, submitting, obeying. As I have repeatedly pointed out, obedience to adult authority is precisely what the dare-to-discipline and power-to-the-parent champions want more than anything else. Having a child learn to obey is their highly valued goal, and defiance their greatest fear. Throughout history, in fact, obedience to authority has been a deeply ingrained and greatly valued behavior in many societies. Submission to authority is considered a necessary source of social control within institutions and nations, the cement that holds people together in organizations, and a critical requirement for all communal living. As such, it has been elevated to the status of a noble or moral virtue in military organizations and religious cults, as well as in families and schools. Some philosophers have warned us that the fabric of any society will be rent by disobedience. And, as I pointed out earlier, some contemporary authors similarly warn parents that without respect for parental authority there can be only “anarchy, chaos, and confusion” (Dobson, 1978). [James Dobson, Christian Authoritarian author of “Dare to Discipline, et.al] “Instead of viewing obedience to authority as a virtue, I believe we should see it as a malady that has become commonplace in our society. We are creating future citizens who believe they should unquestioningly do what they are told to do. This approach begins in the family and is continually reinforced in our schools, in the military, in many churches and religious cults, and in many business and industrial organizations. There is much evidence, however, that people conditioned to obey others come to view themselves as instruments for carrying out another person's wishes, and as no longer responsible for their own actions. “The most common thought adjustment these obedient subjects made, Milgram concluded from interviews with them, was to see themselves as not responsible for their own actions. Each saw himself not as a person choosing to act in a morally unacceptable way but rather as the agent of external authority; they were “just doing their duty.” Milgram concluded: “The disappearance of a sense of responsibility is the most far-reaching consequence of submission to authority. “The findings from this carefully designed and creative experiment clearly contradict the argument that teaching children to obey external authority will foster self-control and a sense of responsibility. Milgram's study supports the opposite argument: obedience to authority brings about the disappearance of self-control and responsibility. “All people are fallible—and that includes parents and others who possess power. And whoever is using power may falsely claim that it is for the other’s welfare. The history of civilization has recorded the lives of many who claimed to use their power for the welfare of the person on whom the power is used. “’I’m only doing this for your own good’ is not a very convincing justification for power. ‘Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely’ wrote Lord Acton. And from Shelley, ‘Power, like a desolating pestilence, pollutes whate’er it touches.’ Edmund Burke maintained that ‘The greater the power, the more dangerous the abuse.’ “One of the last strongholds for the sanction of power in human relationships is in the home—in the parent-child relationship. A similar pocket of resistance is in the schools—in the teacher-student relationship, where authority still remains the principal method for controlling and directing the behavior of students. "Why are children the last ones to be protected against the potential evils of power and authority? Is it because they are smaller or because adults find it so much easier to rationalize the use of power with such notions as ‘Father knows best’ or ‘It’s for their own good’? “Parents and teachers are told that they can safely use punitive discipline provided they do it justly, wisely, lovingly, fairly or benignly and always with the child’s best interests in mind. They claim that it’s perfectly all right to be firm but fair, to be tough as long as it’s tough love, to be autocratic as long as they are benevolent autocrats, to control as long as they are not dictators, to punish as long as the punishment is not too severe, like time out over a spanking maybe… “These ideas are widely-believed, no doubt because they are exactly what punitive parents and teachers most want to believe. Needing to justify their use of power-based discipline to control children or needing to assuage their guilt. Adults desperately want to believe that what they are doing is out of love for the child, for the child’s own good. In other words, people try to make the ends appear benign in order to justify the use of their power-based means. “My own conviction is that as more people begin to understand power and authority more completely and accept its use as unethical, more parents will apply those understandings to adult-child relationships; will begin to feel that it is just as immoral in those relationships; and then will be forced to search for creative new nonpower methods that all adults can use with children and youth.”

From Thomas Gordon’s “Parent Effectiveness Training” and “Teaching Children Self Discipline: At Home and At School”

