MARRIAGE, A HISTORY: FROM OBEDIENCE TO INTIMACY, OR HOW LOVE CONQUERED MARRIAGE by Stephanie Coontz, 2005

THE SECRET HISTORY OF MARRIAGE. Decode DC, April 18, 2015 3:17

THE ALL-OR-NOTHING MARRIAGE: HOW THE BEST MARRIAGES WORK by Eli J. Finkel, 2017

THE HISTORY OF MARRIAGE. Logan Ury, Sept 20, 2017. 3:30

VANN JOHNSON FT YANNI -- LOVE IS ALL. robert kiss, July 28, 2017. 5:18

STEPHANIE COONTZ.

MARRIAGE, A HISTORY BY STEPHANIE COONTZ: 7 MINUTE SUMMARY. SnapTale Audiobook Summaries. Oct 23, 2023. 7:06.

STEPHANIE COONTZ: ON MARRIAGE PopTech, Jan 5, 2011. 19:10

What makes an ideal marriage? Stephanie Coontz, a professor of history and family studies and author of "Marriage, A History: How Love Conquered Marriage," says that marrying for love is a radical idea. Ironically, as marriage is becoming a more emotionally satisfying relationship, it is also becoming less stable as an institution.

From MARRIAGE, A HISTORY: FROM OBEDIENCE TO INTIMACY, OR HOW LOVE CONQUERED MARRIAGE by Stephanie Coontz, 2005

“Almost everywhere people worry that marriage is in crisis. But I was intrigued to discover that people’s sense of what “the marriage crisis” involves differs drastically from place to place.

“Reviewing the historical trends behind these various concerns, I BEGAN TO SEE SOME COMMON THEMES UNDER ALL THESE BEWILDERING DIFFERENCES. EVERYWHERE MARRIAGE IS BECOMING MORE OPTIONAL AND MORE FRAGILE. Everywhere the once-predictable link between marriage and child rearing is fraying. And everywhere relations between men and women are undergoing rapid and at times traumatic transformation. IN FACT, I REALIZED, THE RELATIONS BETWEEN MEN AND WOMEN HAVE CHANGED MORE IN THE PAST THIRTY YEARS THAN THEY DID IN THE PREVIOUS THREE THOUSAND, AND I BEGAN TO SUSPECT THAT A SIMILAR TRANSFORMATION WAS OCCURRING IN THE ROLE OF MARRIAGE.

“As I continued my research, however, I became convinced that the 1950s Ozzie and Harriet family was not just a postwar aberration. Instead it was the culmination of a new marriage system that had been evolving for more than 150 years. I NOW THINK THAT THERE WAS A BASIC CONTINUITY IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF MARRIAGE IDEALS AND BEHAVIORS FROM THE LATE EIGHTEENTH CENTURY THROUGH THE 1950S AND 1960S. IN THE EIGHTEENTH CENTURY, PEOPLE BEGAN TO ADOPT THE RADICAL NEW IDEA THAT LOVE SHOULD BE THE MOST FUNDAMENTAL REASON FOR MARRIAGE AND THAT YOUNG PEOPLE SHOULD BE FREE TO CHOOSE THEIR MARRIAGE PARTNERS ON THE BASIS OF LOVE. The sentimentalization of the love-based marriage in the nineteenth century and its sexualization in the twentieth each represented a logical step in the evolution of this new approach to marriage.

“UNTIL THE LATE EIGHTEENTH CENTURY, MOST SOCIETIES AROUND THE WORLD SAW MARRIAGE AS FAR TOO VITAL AN ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL INSTITUTION TO BE LEFT ENTIRELY TO THE FREE CHOICE OF THE TWO INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED, ESPECIALLY IF THEY WERE GOING TO BASE THEIR DECISION ON SOMETHING AS UNREASONING AND TRANSITORY AS LOVE. The more I learned about the ancient history of marriage, the more I realized what a gigantic marital revolution had occurred in Western Europe and North America during the Enlightenment.

“This led me to another surprising finding: From the moment of its inception, this revolutionary new marriage system already showed signs of the instability that was to plague it at the end of the twentieth century. AS SOON AS THE IDEA THAT LOVE SHOULD BE THE CENTRAL REASON FOR MARRIAGE, AND COMPANIONSHIP ITS BASIC GOAL, WAS FIRST RAISED, OBSERVERS OF THE DAY WARNED THAT THE SAME VALUES THAT INCREASED PEOPLE’S SATISFACTION WITH MARRIAGE AS A RELATIONSHIP HAD AN INHERENT TENDENCY TO UNDERMINE THE STABILITY OF MARRIAGE AS AN INSTITUTION. THE VERY FEATURES THAT PROMISED TO MAKE MARRIAGE SUCH A UNIQUE AND TREASURED PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP OPENED THE WAY FOR IT TO BECOME AN OPTIONAL AND FRAGILE ONE.

“The skeptics were right to worry about the dangers of the love match. Its arrival in the late eighteenth century coincided with an explosion of challenges to all the traditional ways of organizing social and personal life. For the next 150 years, societies struggled to strike the right balance between the goal of finding happiness in marriage and the preservation of limits that would keep people from leaving a marriage that didn’t fulfill their expectations for love. THE HISTORY OF THE LOVE-BASED MARRIAGE FROM THE LATE EIGHTEENTH TO THE MID-TWENTIETH CENTURY IS ONE OF SUCCESSIVE CRISES, as people surged past the barriers that prevented them from achieving marital fulfillment and then pulled back, or were pushed back, when the institution of marriage seemed to be in jeopardy.

“To understand why the love-based marriage system was so unstable and how we ended up where we are today, we have to recognize that for most of history, marriage was not primarily about the individual needs and desires of a man and woman and the children they produced. Marriage had as much to do with getting good in-laws and increasing one’s family labor force as it did with finding a lifetime companion and raising a beloved child.

“THE SYSTEM OF MARRYING FOR POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT WAS PRACTICALLY UNIVERSAL ACROSS THE GLOBE FOR MANY MILLENNIA. But the heritage of Rome and Greece interacted with the evolution of the Christian church to create a unique version of political marriage in medieval Europe. As early as the sixteenth century the distinctive power struggles among parents, children, ruling authorities, and the church combined with changes in the economy to create more possibilities for marital companionship in Europe than in most other regions of the world.

“But only in the seventeenth century did a series of political, economic, and cultural changes in Europe begin to erode the older functions of marriage, encouraging individuals to choose their mates on the basis of personal affection and allowing couples to challenge the right of outsiders to intrude upon their lives. And NOT UNTIL THE LATE EIGHTEENTH CENTURY, AND THEN ONLY IN WESTERN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA, DID THE NOTION OF FREE CHOICE AND MARRIAGE FOR LOVE TRIUMPH AS A CULTURAL IDEAL.

“In the nineteenth century, most Europeans and Americans came to accept a new view of husbands as providers and of wives as nurturing home-bodies. Only in the mid-twentieth century, however, could a majority of families in Western Europe and North America actually survive on the earnings of a single breadwinner. The 1950s family, then, was not so new a development as we used to think. Rather, it was the culmination of a package of ideals about personal life and male-female relations that emerged at the end of the eighteenth century and gradually became the norm across Western Europe and North America. These ideals gave people unprecedented opportunities to get more personal satisfaction from their marriages, but they also raised questions that posed a fundamental challenge to traditional ways of ordering society.

“If marriage was about love and lifelong intimacy, why would people marry at all if they couldn’t find true love? What would hold a marriage together if love and intimacy disappeared? How could household order be maintained if marriages were based on affection rather than on male authority?

“There was a crisis over these questions in the 1790s, and another in the 1890s, and yet another in the 1920s. Then, in the 1950s, everything seemed to calm down. More people than ever before embraced the ideals of love and marital companionship without following them to the dangerous conclusion that loveless marriages ought to end in divorce or that true marital partnerships should be grounded in the equality of men and women.

“Still, even as people became convinced they had at last created the perfect balance between individual desires and social stability, and even as virtually all of North America and Western Europe finally embraced this marital model, it was on the verge of collapse. When people remarked on the stability of marriage in the 1950s and early 1960s, they were actually standing in the eye of a hurricane.

“For years, historians and public-policy makers have debated why lifelong marriage and male breadwinner families began to unravel in the 1970s. The real question, I now believe, is not why things fell apart in the 1970s but why they didn’t fall apart in the 1790s, or in the next crisis of the 1890s, or in the turmoil of the 1920s, when practically every contemporary observer worried that marriage was “on the rocks.” And the answer is not that people were better partners in the past or better able to balance the search for individual self-fulfillment and the need for stability. The reason is that for the most part they could not yet afford to act on their aspirations for love and personal fulfilment.

“This book explains why the revolutionary implications of the love match took so long to play out and why, just when it seemed unassailable, the love-based, male breadwinner marriage began to crumble. The final chapters describe “the perfect storm” that swept over marriage and family life in the last three decades of the twentieth century and how it forever altered the role that marriage plays in society and in our daily lives.” P.17-24

“But couples today do have to work to keep their marriages healthy and mutually fulfilling. The fact that individuals can now lead productive lives outside marriage means that partners need to be more “intentional” than in the past about finding reasons and rituals to help them stay together. A marriage that survives and thrives in today’s climate of choice is likely to be far more satisfying, fair, and effective for the partners and their children than in the past. However, couples have to think carefully about what it takes to build, deepen, and sustain commitments that are now almost completely voluntary. Modern marriages cannot just glide down the well-worn paths of the past.

“Like it or not, today we are all pioneers, picking our way through uncharted and unstable territory. The old rules are no longer reliable guides to work out modern gender roles and build a secure foundation for marriage. Wherever it is that people want to end up in their family relations today, even if they are totally committed to creating a so-called traditional marriage, they have to get there by a different route from the past. P.328

“The big problem doesn’t lie in differences between what men and women want out of life and love. The big problem is how hard it is to achieve equal relationships in a society whose work policies, school schedules, and social programs were constructed on the assumption that male breadwinner families would always be the norm. Tensions between men and women today stem less from different aspirations than from the difficulties they face translating their ideals into practice.

“Over the past century, marriage has steadily become more fair, more fulfilling, and more effective in fostering the well-being of both adults and children than ever before in history. It has also become more optional and more fragile. The historical record suggests that these two seemingly contradictory changes are inextricably intertwined. Even more than love and marriage, fulfilling and fragile seem to “go together like a horse and carriage.”

“Today we are experiencing a historical revolution every bit as wrenching, far-reaching, and irreversible as the Industrial Revolution. Like that huge historic turning point, the revolution in marriage has transformed how people organize their work and interpersonal commitments, use their leisure time, understand their sexuality, and take care of children and the elderly. It has liberated some people from restrictive, inherited roles in society. But it has stripped others of traditional support systems and rules of behavior without establishing new ones.

“Today married people in Western Europe and North America are generally happier, healthier, and better protected against economic setbacks and psychological depression than people in any other living arrangement.1 Some of these benefits of marriage are due to what sociologists call selection effects. That is, people who are already good-natured, healthy, socially skilled, and emotionally stable are more likely to get married and stay married than individuals with fewer of these qualities. Similarly, individuals who can make a good impression in job interviews and can manage their finances and time successfully are more likely to have stable marriages than men and women without such skills.

“But I believe marriage itself adds something extra, over and above its selection effects. It remains the highest expression of commitment in our culture and comes packaged with exacting expectations about responsibility, fidelity, and intimacy. Married couples may no longer have a clear set of rules about which partner should do what in their marriage. But they do have a clear set of rules about what each partner should not do. And society has a clear set of rules for how everyone else should and should not relate to each partner. These commonly held expectations and codes of conduct foster the predictability and security that make daily living easier.

“What is true for individual marriages is also true for society. As a result of centuries of social change, most people in the Western world have a choice about whether or not to enter marriage and, if they do marry, whether or not to stay in it for the rest of their lives. The structure of our economy and the values of our culture also encourage or even force people to make much more individualistic decisions than in the past. Today, as never before, decisions about marriage and family life rest with the individuals involved, not with society as a whole.

We can certainly create more healthy marriages than we currently do, and we can save more marriages that are in trouble. But just as we cannot organize modern political alliances through kinship ties or put the farmers’ and skilled craftsmen’s households back as the centerpiece of the modern economy, we can never reinstate marriage as the primary source of commitment and caregiving in the modern world. For better or worse, we must adjust our personal expectations and social support systems to this new reality.” P.348-360