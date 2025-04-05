Share

MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA, definition

The sincere believing in and acting out of mutually conflicting and contradictory moral values, self-and-other-deceptively so, consciously and/or unconsciously.

SCHIZOPHRENIA (N.)

literally "a splitting of the mind," from PIE root *skei- "to cut, split" + phrēn "heart, mind”

SCHIZOPHRENIA dictionary definition

1.“A psychiatric diagnosis denoting a persistent, often chronic, mental illness variously affecting behavior, thinking, and emotion.”

2.“A situation or condition characterized by conflicting qualities, attitudes, or activities.” The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language

Moral Schizophrenia is #2, not to be confused with Psychiatric Schizophrenia #1.

RFK JR'S FLIP FLOP TESTIMONY. MSNBC, July 21, 2023

Transcript RFK JR:

2023 “I have never been anti-vax. I have never told the public avoid vaccinations.” 2021 “I see somebody on a hiking trail carrying a little baby and I say to him, ‘Better not get him vaccinated,’…And he heard that from me. If he hears it from 10 other people, maybe he won’t do it, you know. Maybe he will save that child.”

SELF-DECEPTION, OTHER-DECEPTION

SELF-DECEPTION: BELIEFS, BIASES, AND REALITY DISTORTIONS. Sept 16, 2023

Self-deception is a captivating psychological phenomenon that revolves around the ways individuals navigate their own beliefs, actions, and perceptions. At its core, it involves engaging in cognitive biases or distortions of reality to convince oneself of falsehoods or delusions. Notably, these falsehoods often center around aspects related to the individual's identity, actions, or deeply held beliefs. One of the most intriguing aspects of self-deception is that it typically operates on an unconscious level. This means that individuals are often unaware that they are engaging in this cognitive process. Instead, they genuinely come to believe in the false information or justifications they construct, even when faced with contradictory evidence.

DECEPTION noun “The act of causing someone to accept as true or valid what is false or invalid: the act of deceiving; the face or condition of being deceived; something that deceives”

SELF-DECEPTION noun “The act or an instance of deceiving oneself or the state of being deceived by oneself especially concerning one's true nature, feelings, etc.”

The Folly Of Fools: The Logic Of Deceit And Self-Deception In Human Life by Robert Trivers, 2011 “In his bold new work, prominent biological theorist Robert Trivers unflinchingly argues that self-deception evolved in the service of deceit—the better to fool others. We do it for biological reasons—in order to help us survive and procreate.” Amazon review

J’ACCUSE…! ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR, DONALD TRUMP, DEL BIG TREE, MARY HOLLAND

That RFK Jr as secretary of the HHS supports and/or recommends all vaccines including the Covid ones and Trump still brags about his Warp Speed Miracle should be proof enough for any person with consistent moral integrity to condemn them both for Crimes Against Humanity.

How is it so many well-meaning “Anti-Vaxxers” like Del Bigtree and Mary Holland can so consistently condone and cover for Robert F Kennedy Jr’s and Donald Trump’s consistently conflicting and contradictory statements and coverups? As Peggy Hall of The Healthy American usefully puts it, we need to “Read Between the Lies” (see below for her videos and Substacks on RFK Jr).

View the evidence below and stop supporting and believing in Trump and JFK Jr as Saviors and call them out with moral understanding for the self-deceived, self-alienated, Moral Schizophrenics they are.

THE HIGHWIRE Episode 417: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES March 27, 2025

Transcript DEL BIGTREE:

“If in the last ten years…if you vaccinated any kids at all and you destroyed their lives and weren’t listening to Robert Kennedy Jr for the ten years before that telling you not to do that. He [RFK Jr] did not sell his soul to get the job at HHS. Pharma did not allow it.”

1962—USA: VACCINE ASSISTANCE ACT SIGNED BY JOHN F KENNEDY

In 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed into law The Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962. Many feel this Act set the stage for the 1986 Act. The ratification caused the creation of the CDC’s National Immunization Program and it’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/87/hr10541/text

ROBERT F KENNEDY JR. IS PRO VACCINE. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, April 30, 2020. 0:25 [CLIP OF 2015 SPEECH TO MILLION MAN MARCH SEE BELOW]

“Mr. Farrakhan has asked me to address the issues of vaccines…. I want to say it emphatically, I am pro-vaccine. I have always been fiercely pro-vaccine. I had all six of my children vaccinated and I believe that we ought to have policies that encourage full vaccination for all Americans.” [NOTE THE YEAR: 2015]

VIDEO: ROBERT F KENNEDY JR “THE REST OF THE STORY” STATEMENT ON VACCINES (OCT 2015). [Video 10:14 removed now on Wayback Machine]

“Our good friend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom we affectionately call ‘Bobby,’ was invited by Minister Louis Farrakhan to speak at the Million Man March Anniversary in October 2015. This is a clip of his complete message warning us of the corruption that is running rampant in the vaccine industry.”

CHILDREN’S HEALTH EPIDEMICS, VACCINE INJURIES + MORE Children’s Health Defense, JUNE 1, 2020 IN EPISODE 2 OF “TRUTH” ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. SPOKE WITH POLLY TOMMEY about the health epidemics of children, delving even deeper into the specific injuries caused by vaccinations.

Transcript RFK JR: 36:21

“What would I do if I could go back in time and I could avoid giving my children the vaccines that I gave them? I would do anything for that. I would pay anything to be able to do that.”

'NOT REALLY AN ANTI-VAXXER': TRUMP GOES OFF ON RFK JR. The DC Shorts, May 11, 2024. 3:05

Transcript

TRUMP: “By the way he [RFK Jr] said the other night that vaccines are fine, he said it on a show, a television show that vaccines are fine, he's all for them and that's what he said. And for those of you that want to vote because you think he's an antivaxxer, he's not really an anti-vaxxer that's only his political moment. I'd even take Biden over Junior.” RFK JR: “ I think the problem is number one he's [Trump] a bully and you know I don't like bullies… I think in many ways he's discredited the American experiment with self-governance.”

TRUMP: "RFK JR. IS A DEMOCRAT “PLANT,” A RADICAL LEFT LIBERAL WHO’S BEEN PUT IN PLACE TO HELP BIDEN". Howli! Now, May 21, 2024

Transcript TRUMP:

“I'd even take Biden over Junior because our country would last about a year or two longer than it would with Junior, it would collapse almost immediately, and his family a radical left, a crazy left, a bunch of lunatics would take over and our country will die very quickly. So RFK's views on vaccines are fake as is everything else about his candidacy.”

5 TAKEAWAYS AFTER RFK JR. IS GRILLED BY SENATORS DURING CONFIRMATION HEARINGS. ABC News, Jan 31, 2025

RFK JR: "I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I'll support vaccines. I support the childhood schedule."

ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR LIVESTREAM WITH VAXXED: FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHE #POLLYTOMMEY. May 26, 2020. 50:43

Transcript RFK Jr 36:26

“Those lives that have been destroyed [children by vaccines], if I could save one of those children by giving up all of my ambitions, my aspirations and friendships and everything else, if I could save one of those kids my life would be a worthwhile life. It would be a life well spent. So the idea that I could participate in sparing millions of kids from continuing to suffer that risk that happened to them, I would have any other choice.”

WATCH: RFK JR. DENIES BEING ANTI-VACCINE | TRUMP CONFIRMATION HEARINGS. PBS NewsHour, Jan 30, 2025. 1:44

Transcript RFK JR:

“Before I conclude, I want to make sure the committee is clear about a few things. News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry, I am neither. I am pro-safety…. And I believe that vaccines play a critical role in health care. All of my kids are vaccinated. I've written many books on vaccines. My first book in 2014, the first line of it is ‘I am not anti-vaccine’ and the last line is ‘I am not anti-vaccine.’”

TRUMP: U.S. HAS 'ACHIEVED A MEDICAL MIRACLE' WITH COVID-19 VACCINE. Nation, Dec 12, 2020 0:20

Transcript TRUMP:

“Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle, we have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all. I am thrilled to report that the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine.”

RFK JR. CALLS THE COVID SHOT 'THE MOST DANGEROUS VACCINE' IN HISTORY ON C-SPAN. Dr.David_Martin, Sept 18, 2023 1:45

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. ON HIS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID. C-SPAN, Sept 13, 2023

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about his platform, policy objectives, and what he sees as his path to victory.

Transcript RFK JR: 28:00

“It [Covid vaccine] is the most dangerous vaccine and has killed more people than anybody, than any other vaccine in history”

RFK JR. DISCUSSES OPERATION WARP SPEED AND VACCINES AT CONFIRMATION HEARING. WFAA, Jan 30, 2025

Transcript RFK Jr:

“I’ll just say about Operational Warp Speed, uh, it was an extraordinary accomplishment that showed the demonstration of leadership by President Trump”

WITNESS STATEMENT’: THIS WILL BE THE BASIS OF CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS AROUND THE WORLD FOR THOSE WHO PROMOTED AND DELIVERED THE COVID BIOWEAPONS. Expose, Rhoda Wilson, February 17, 2025

WITNESS STATEMENT – TRAILER. Global Truth Network, March 20, 2025. 1:48

TRUMP TONIGHT ON RFK JR Dan Diamond, Oct 28, 2024

Transcript DONALD TRUMP: “Having him [RFK Jr] is such an honor, I’ve been friends of his for a long time. I'm gonna let him go wild on health. I'm gonna let him go wild on the food. I'm gonna let him go wild on the medicines."

‘POLITICALLY CALCULATED’: TRUMP CONFRONTS HIS RFK JR. PROBLEM ON VACCINES. Politico, May 19, 2024

“Trump is ‘trying to get back an audience that’s leaving him, that’s inspired by Robert Kennedy,’ communications director Del Bigtree told Politico at a recent campaign rally in Austin, Texas. ‘I think he’ll say whatever he can to try and take that audience.’ Bigtree said Kennedy has more credibility with voters who are concerned about vaccine safety, vaccine mandates and investigating the government’s approval of the vaccines — mostly because he’s been ‘vilified’ for it for years. ‘We have a candidate that has a history of telling people the truth, fighting for individuals, always standing up against the system, even when it’s not pleasant, even when it’s not the easy thing to do, who never backs down from what he believes in,” Bigtree said. ‘And I think when people look at Donald Trump, they don’t see a person that represents that.’”

‘RIDING A WAVE RIGHT NOW’: MARY HOLLAND, DEL BIGTREE DISCUSS FUTURE OF MEDICAL FREEDOM MOVEMENT UNDER RFK JR.’S HHS. Children’s Health Defense, April 1, 2025 [APRIL FOOL’S DAY, APPROPRIATELY]

“Bigtree and Holland addressed criticism from people in the movement of Kennedy’s actions while in office so far. Holland said people were disappointed that Kennedy suggested the vaccine [Texas Measles outbreak] at all, because it is a very injurious vaccine--her own child was injured by the MMR shot. However, she said, it’s true that it is ‘somewhat effective against measles.’ So to me, Bobby Kennedy did what he had to do and he stood in the truth,’ Holland said.”

THE WHY OF ROBERT F. KENNEDY’S AND DONALD TRUMP’S MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA

I put the proof of RFK Jr’s and Trump’s self-conflicting statements and stances below but more interesting for me is the origin and motivation of such Moral Schizophrenia and Self-Other-Deception.

I consider child rearing abuse and/or neglect best explains why persons lack the moral integrity to do no harm which must include consistently being against any collective or individual using or permitting the initiation of force and the harm done thereby (which includes all vaccines).

THE KENNEDY NEUROSIS: A Psychological Portrait of an American Dynasty by Nancy Gager Clinch, 1975

From Foreword by Bruce Mazlish “What is Ms. Clinch's thesis? Very briefly, it is that all the Kennedys, including JFK, who became President, sought power for their own inner needs rather than out of a desire to serve their fellowmen. The rhetoric, in which the Kennedys consciously believed, said otherwise; but the reality, in which their unconscious drives manifested themselves, betrayed a different story. As Irish immigrants, the Kennedy and Fitzgerald grandparents had begun the climb to competitive success in America. The sole aim was to win. Joseph Kennedy Sr. won in a big way: he became a multimillionaire. Joseph Kennedy determined that his children, all of them, would claw their way to the top socially and politically as he had done financially. Rather than a desire for ‘equality, love, and sharing,’ his aim was power and dominance over others: this is part of what Ms. Clinch calls the ‘Kennedy neurosis.’" Nancy Gager Clinch: “The more they have sought acceptance and adulation from the crowd, the more has each Kennedy become mired in illusions of grandeur and separated from the truth about himself and others. The political life need not lead inevitably to such separation. But the political life—or any life—pursued so relentlessly and opportunistically can only result in inner defeat and loss, no matter how loud the cheers of a deceived populace. In such a transaction, the deceiver must also deceive himself, and so end by little knowing who he is or what he genuinely believes. Since the Kennedy sons were predominantly driven by unresolved parental conflicts rather than by their own desires, they largely lacked the inner maturity that alone brings genuine happiness. The Kennedys did not believe that it was "better to be right than be President," as Henry Clay put it. Joseph Kennedy taught his children that it was better to be President than anything. This was the greatest tragedy of all: in seeking to achieve himself through neurotic means, Kennedy not only lost much of his own human potential, he also passed on to his children a crippling inheritance.”

EXAMPLES OF THE MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA & SELF-OTHER-DECEPTION OF ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

RFK JR. SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT. The Healthy American Peggy Hall, Aug 5, 2023. 1:50 Note: A compilation of his quotes FOR VACCINES. (see more by Peggy below)

A LOOK BACK AT HOW RFK JR. HAS SPOKEN ABOUT VACCINES. Washington Post, Jan 29, 2025. 2:42 Kennedy, who is scheduled to face a Senate confirmation hearing Jan. 29, also criticized vaccines more broadly in at least 114 appearances, calling them dangerous, saying the risks outweigh the benefits and making misleading claims about vaccine safety testing or discrediting vaccine efficacy.

OPERATION WARP SPEED 2.0: RFK JR. THROWS CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE UNDER THE BUS UK Column News, Feb 1, 2025. 6:15

Transcript: 1:30 “Is RFK really pushing that that Old Chestnut, what covid deaths? Is it true that uh in practice Warp Speed was about anything other than vaccines? No, it was all about vaccines. It was all about vaccines, they used they commandeered the military to drive this massive deployment of experimental highly dangerous and non-tested, non-safe toxic shots period, end of story. I mean how many times do we have to go through this? And RFK Jr for political reasons not to implicate his new boss Donald Trump, he's backing off and saying what a great thing operation warp speed is. His whole organization, Children's Health Defense has spent the last five years practically just railing against Operation Warp Speed and the experimental covid vaccines and in one fail swoop RFK has thrown Children's Health Defense under the bus, and everybody working in that organization, and mothers with children with autism, and the list goes on and on and on. And I mean it's just unbelievable. How can you defend one of the worst crimes against humanity that maimed and killed countless people globally? How can you sit there and praise operation warp speed?! It's it's it's really unbelievable.” “Yes, uh well, I just remind everybody that okay so Robert F Kennedy who's been campaigning against the Childhood Schedule for the longest time says he now supports the Childhood Vaccine Schedule. I mean this guy is unbelievable so he's capitulated to The Establishment, to Big Pharma in the most profound way, I mean I can't believe I heard that from him.” “So in in RFK and all these previous uh statements about vaccine safety all the virtue signaling has been tossed aside for the process of this public demonstration down on one knee to the pharmaceutical industry, basically I mean I don't really know what else to to say uh on this, but I mean it is, it is quite shocking, of of all the issues he had to capitulate on, yeah the childhood vaccine schedule it is really beyond belief”

THE HEALTHY AMERICAN, PEGGY HALL

I consider Peggy Hall’s Substack and YouTube to be a passionate and objective source calling out RFK Jr and Trump and their deplorable Moral Schizophrenia on vaccines. Here are 39 of her videos on RFK Jr

And here is Peggy’s most recent Substack on RFK Jr:

RFK SUPPORTERS Are (FINALLY) WAKING UP March 29, 2025

I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so The Evolution of the RFK Supporter RFK Jr. supporters are waking up, and it’s a beautiful thing. For years, I’ve been pointing out his long-standing pro-vaccine stance. People dismissed it, called me out for "cherry-picking" his words, but the evidence is right there. His support for vaccines isn't some recent change; it's been like that since the beginning and a consistent part of his platform to “MAHA!” Let’s not forget when Bob publicly stated that vaccines have saved millions of lives and that he wants to see more vaccines given. Still, some people thought he didn’t really mean it. After all, he had to say it to be nominated, right? But now, here we are. The latest being Junior backing another NWO, pro-vax, big Pharma shill and his supporters are now scrambling to justify it, but the fact remains: RFK Jr. has always been who he is. He’s been telling y’all for years, and you’ve been ignoring the truth. Now, many are realizing what they’ve missed—and they’re feeling “betrayed” by Bobby the Bamboozler… except it’s not really a “betrayal” because he’s always been pro-vax, people were just too blind to see it.

THE TIMELINE OF JOHN F KENNEDY & ROBERT F KENNEDY JR & DEL BIGTREE & DONALD TRUMP AROUND VACCINES AND THE 2024 ELECTION DISPLAYING THEIR MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SELF-DECEPTION. Psychology Today, June 24, 2024

A short, sharp look into some of our most important ego defenses.

HOW SELF-DECEPTION ALLOWS PEOPLE TO LIE BBC, May 31, 2022

Self-deception can fool us into believing our own lies – and even make us more convincing.

“In our own species, deceit and self-deception are two sides of the same coin. If by deception we mean only consciously propagated deception—outright lies then we miss the much larger category of unconscious deception, including active self-deception. On the other hand, if we look at self-deception and fail to see its roots in deceiving others, we miss its major function. We may be tempted to rationalize self-deception as being defensive in purpose when actually it is usually offensive. ...deceit and self-deception are a unitary subject, each feeding into the other.” Robert Trivers

1962—USA: VACCINE ASSISTANCE ACT SIGNED BY JFK

October 23, 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed into law The Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962. Many feel this Act set the stage for the 1986 Act. The ratification caused the creation of the CDC’s National Immunization Program and it’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

“There is no longer any reason why American children should suffer from polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, or tetanus,” Kennedy said in a message to Congress. “I am asking the American people to join in a nationwide vaccination program to stamp out these four diseases.”

President John F. Kennedy signed the Vaccination Assistance Act (Section 317 of the Public Health Service Act) in 1962

https://totalityofevidence.com/timeline/usa-vaccine-assistance-act-signed-by-jfk/

H.R. 10541 (87th): An Act to assist States and communities to carry out intensive vaccination programs designed to protect their populations, especially all preschool children, against poliomyelitis, diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus, and against other diseases… https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/87/hr10541/text

RFK JR. IS OUR BROTHER AND UNCLE. HE’S TRAGICALLY WRONG ABOUT VACCINES. Politico, By Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy And Maeve Kennedy Mckean, May 8, 2019

We love Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but he is part of a misinformation campaign that’s having heartbreaking—and deadly—consequences.

And we are proud of the history of our family as advocates of public health and promoters of immunization campaigns to bring life-saving vaccines to the poorest and most remote corners of America and the world, where children are the least likely to receive their full course of vaccinations. On this issue, Bobby is an outlier in the Kennedy family. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy urged the 80 million Americans, including almost 5 million children, who had not been vaccinated for polio to receive the Salk vaccine, which he called “this miraculous drug.” In the same year, he signed an executive order creating the U.S. Agency for International Development, which has spent billions of dollars over the past decades in support of vaccine campaigns in developing countries.

President Kennedy signed the Vaccination Assistance Act in 1962 to, in the words of a CDC report, “achieve as quickly as possible the protection of the population, especially of all preschool children ... through intensive immunization activity.” In a message to Congress that year, Kennedy said: “There is no longer any reason why American children should suffer from polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, or tetanus … I am asking the American people to join in a nationwide vaccination program to stamp out these four diseases.”

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/05/08/robert-kennedy-jr-measles-vaccines-226798/

DR.SHIVA LIVE: END FASCISM & RACISM! REPEAL KENNEDY 1962 VACCINE ACT. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, June 11, 2020. 1:31:10

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai will discuss the real source of the government's forced vaccination plan: the 1962 Kennedy Vaccination Act, and WHY it must be repealed.

Transcript AYYADURAI: “The establishment loves to put people out there like the Kennedys to essentially distract people…”

2015—ROBERT KENNEDY JR. WARNS OF VACCINE-LINKED ‘HOLOCAUST’ The Sacramento Bee, Oct 17, 2015

“They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone,” Kennedy said. “This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”

Read more at: https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article17814440.html#storylink=cpy

2015—VIDEO: ROBERT F KENNEDY JR “THE REST OF THE STORY” STATEMENT ON VACCINES (OCT 2015)

Our good friend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom we affectionately call “Bobby,” was invited by Minister Louis Farrakhan to speak at the Million Man March Anniversary in October 2015. This is a clip of his complete message warning us of the corruption that is running rampant in the vaccine industry.

“I want to say it emphatically, I am pro-vaccine. I have always been fiercely pro-vaccine. I had all six of my children vaccinated and I believe that we ought to have policies that encourage full vaccination for all Americans.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20201001044351/https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-robert-f-kennedy-jr-statement-vaccines-oct-2015/5711803

2017--DONALD TRUMP MET WITH ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR., A DANGEROUS ANTI-VAXXER ADVOCATE. Vox, Jan 11, 2017

One of America’s leading vaccine conspiracists now has the ear of the president-elect.

President-elect Donald Trump met Tuesday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss “vaccines and immunizations,” and after the meeting Kennedy announced that Trump had selected him to lead a commission looking into “vaccine safety.”

But the fact that Trump is consulting Kennedy on the issue at all should worry just about anyone who believes in science, public health, and dispelling myths about vaccines.

But Kennedy has maintained his belief in the thimerosal-autism conspiracy theory. In 2015, he promoted the conspiracist film Trace Amounts, and told audiences, “They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone. This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.” He spoke approvingly of the defeat of a pro-vaccine measure in Oregon, which would have made it harder for parents to deny their children lifesaving immunizations and thereby undermine both their children’s and their communities’ health.

So it’s a safe bet that Trump’s meeting with Kennedy will involve the latter repeating this kind of nonsense. Trump himself has expressed support for autism/vaccine conspiracy theories, saying at a September 2015 presidential debate, “You take this little beautiful baby, and you pump — I mean, it looks just like it is meant for a horse, not for a child, and we had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day, 2 years old, beautiful child went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”

But Trump says a lot of factually inaccurate stuff while campaigning. What’s concerning about the choice to meet with Kennedy is that it suggests this is not just a passing interest for the president-elect, but a matter upon which he intends on following up, and which could craft policy.

https://www.vox.com/2017/1/10/14225038/trump-robert-f-kennedy-jr-anti-vaxxer-autism-vaccine

2020--ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR IG LIVESTREAM WITH VAXXED: FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHE'S #POLLYTOMMEY. May 26, 2020. 50:43

JFK Jr 36:26 “Those lives that have been destroyed [children by vaccines], if I could save one of those children by giving up all of my ambitions, my aspirations and friendships and everything else, if I could save one of those kids my life would be a worthwhile life. It would be a life well spent. So the idea that I could participate in sparing millions of kids from continuing to suffer that risk

https://old.bitchute.com/video/qSNHF2bCdZQ5/

2020--CHILDREN’S HEALTH EPIDEMICS, VACCINE INJURIES + MORE Children’s Health Defense, June 1, 2020 In episode 2 of “Truth” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. spoke with Polly Tommey about the health epidemics of children, delving even deeper into the specific injuries caused by vaccinations

36:21 “What would I do if I could go back in time and I could avoid giving my children the vaccines that I gave them? I would do anything for that. I would pay anything to be able to do that.”

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr/children8217s-health-epidemics-vaccine-injuries--more/

2020--TRUMP: US HAS 'ACHIEVED A MEDICAL MIRACLE' WITH COVID-19 VACCINE. Nation, Dec 12, 2020 0:20

2021--TRUMP TAKES CREDIT FOR VACCINE ROLLOUT: ‘ONE OF THE GREATEST MIRACLES OF THE AGES’. The Hill, May 25, 2021

Trump also thanked his administration and the U.S. military for their help on “Operation Warp Speed.”

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/555247-trump-takes-credit-for-vaccine-rollout-one-of-the-greatest-miracles/

2021--THE COVID-19 VACCINE IS THE “DEADLIEST VACCINE EVER MADE. RFK JR” Politifact, Dec 10, 2021

Anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen Dec. 6, 2021, when he addressed Louisiana lawmakers during a meeting of the House Committee on Health & Welfare.

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/dec/10/robert-f-kennedy-jr/no-covid-19-vaccine-not-deadliest-vaccine-ever-mad/

FACT-CHECKING THE CLAIM THAT THE COVID-19 VACCINE IS THE "DEADLIEST" 2:58

2021--RFK JR. CALLS THE COVID SHOT 'THE MOST DANGEROUS VACCINE' IN HISTORY ON C-SPAN. Dr.David_Martin, Sept 18, 2023 1:45

2021--TRUMP TAKES CREDIT FOR VACCINE ROLLOUT: ‘ONE OF THE GREATEST MIRACLES OF THE AGES’. The Hill, May 25, 2021

Trump also thanked his administration and the U.S. military for their help on “Operation Warp Speed.”

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/555247-trump-takes-credit-for-vaccine-rollout-one-of-the-greatest-miracles/

2021--FROM THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI: BILL GATES, BIG PHARMA, AND THE GLOBAL WAR ON DEMOCRACY AND PUBLIC HEALTH BY ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR, Nov 16, 2021

https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Pharma-Democracy/dp/B09LVYYTJJ

“By November 2021, that retinue of concerning devices largely succeeded in concealing from Americans the well-established facts that Dr. Fauci’s vaccines neither prevented the disease nor its transmission, and that COVID vaccines were killing and injuring record numbers of Americans. “This six-month safety report [Pfizer six-month clinic data] was so damning that it should have closed the case against this vaccine, but captured FDA officials nevertheless gave Pfizer their approval; the broken VAERS system and the mainstream and social media all conspired to conceal the evidence of the crime when vaccinated Americans began dying in droves, and CDC implemented its own retinue of enshrouding machinations to cloak the real-life carnage. Despite CDC’s efforts to hide the carnage in the US, even the dysfunctional VAERS system has recorded unprecedented waves of documented deaths following COVID vaccines. “Vaccinating Children is Unethical Our collective nausea can only amplify when we ask, “Why are we vaccinating children?” Kirsch’s model estimates that 600 children have already died from COVID vaccines as of September 2021. “Anthony Fauci is urging that kids will be vaccinated in schools without parental consent, despite a mountain of evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing American children and bestow on them no benefit. “But for America, freedom of speech has been the biggest casualty of the emerging tyranny. The now-popular term “misinformation” has come to mean any expression that departs from official orthodoxies. “As this book goes to press, the campaign to force unsafe COVID vaccines into children’s bodies is reaching its peak. If our children are to enjoy the blessings of liberty and health, we must end this COVID-19 nightmare. We can no longer “trust the experts” or follow their warped version of science. That’s what got us here. LAST SENTENCE OF THE BOOK BY JFK JR “Join with us to take back our democracy and our freedom. I’ll see you on the barricades.”

2021--HFFH PODCAST - THE STATE OF HEALTH FREEDOM WITH ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. Health Freedom for Humanity Podcast, Sept 3, 2021

WOMAN: 10:30 “Where do we go from here as parents, WHERE DO WE GO WITH THIS INSANE CDC SCHEDULE THAT GOING TO GET EVEN MORE, It’s going to be more than 90 shots from birth to age five…where do we go from here, what do we do?

RFK JR 10:45 “I think everybody’s got to resist, you’ve got to educate the neighborhood. For many years parents have been so gaslighted, scapegoated and vilified and marginalized, and even parents of kids who knew what had happened to their kids and they were just lied to. I think now those days are over.

Our job is to resist [vaccines] and talk about it to everybody. I see somebody on a hiking trail carrying a little baby and I say to him, ‘Better not get him vaccinated,’…And he heard that from me. If he hears it from 10 other people, maybe he won’t do it, you know. Maybe he will save that child. And before, we were all quiet because we wanted to get along with our families, we just take endless flack. If we talked about this issue you are going to get marginalized in your community, people are going to call you crazy or whatever. BUT NOW’S THE TIME TO COME OUT OF THE CLOSET, NOW’S THE TIME TO GET ON THE STREET WITH DEMONSTRATIONS, carry a pack of cards around with you showing the symptoms of vaccine injuries, leave them in the public restrooms, put them on bulletin boards, talk about on the internet, hand them out on the streets to people with baby carriages. The bad guys know if people hear things a certain amount of times, no matter how outlandish there are, they’ll start to believe them. If you’re one of ten people who goes up to a man or a woman who’s carrying a baby and you say ‘Don’t vaccinate that baby’, when they hear that from ten people that will make an impression on them. If we all kept our mouth shut—don’t keep our mouths shut, confront everybody on it.”

https://rumble.com/vwxeqx-hffh-podcast-the-state-of-health-freedom-with-robert-f.-kennedy-jr..html

My comment left on Rumble, the only one as of March 30, 2025

“Interesting, no comments here, RFK Jr has gone "back into the closet". Here is a transcript of above calling out RFK Jr for his moral hypocrisy, circa March 2025.”

2022, 2024--"CAUSE UNKNOWN": THE EPIDEMIC OF SUDDEN DEATHS IN 2021 & 2022 & 2023 (CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE)

Forward by RFK Jr “In 2021, it was Ed Dowd –not the public health officials that citizens rely upon– but Dowd who brought international attention to the fact that healthy working- age Americans were dying, and dying suddenly, at an alarming rate not seen before. These excess deaths were not anticipated by insurance actuaries, and weren’t attributed to COVID. Dowd framed the issue in a way I can’t forget: “From February 2021 to March 2022, millennials experienced the equivalent of a Vietnam war, with more than 60,000 excess deaths. The Vietnam war took 12 years to kill the same number of healthy young people we’ve just seen die in 12 months.” One after another, reports from life insurance companies confirmed what Dowd was discovering, and in early 2022, he convened a group of insurance industry executives to explore it further. Later, he recruited expert analysts from around the world, and drawing on data from various official sources in many countries, he and his growing team committed to study the topic from every available vantage point. In this unusual book, Ed Dowd proves an undeniable and urgent reality, laid out with facts that can be confirmed by any reader, point by point, page by page. He has helped us all understand something that many powerful people want to deny – and would get away with denying were it not for his skills and integrity. Anyone who appreciates truth and accuracy owes Ed Dowd their gratitude. He certainly has mine.”

2023--ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. ON HIS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID. C-SPAN, Sept 13, 2023

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about his platform, policy objectives, and what he sees as his path to victory.

Transcript: 28:00 “It [Covid vaccine] is the most dangerous vaccine and has killed more people than than anybody than any other vaccine in history”

https://www.c-span.org/program/washington-journal/robert-f-kennedy-jr-on-his-2024-presidential-bid/632039

2023--RFK JR. CALLS THE COVID SHOT 'THE MOST DANGEROUS VACCINE' IN HISTORY ON C-SPAN. Dr.David_Martin, Sept 18, 2023 1:45

2023--RFK JR. TOUCHES ON VACCINES AND CIA ASSASSINATIONS IN INTERVIEW WITH JESSE WATTERS Washington Examiner, July 10, 2023

https://web.archive.org/web/20230724223535/https:/www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/rfk-jr-vaccines-cia-interview-jesse-watters

2023—F. KENNEDY JR: FAUCI 'CAUSED A LOT OF INJURY' Fox News, July 20, 2023

1:20 "I do believe that autism comes from vaccines," he said.

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6330950198112

2023--VAX-UNVAX: LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK (CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE) by Brian Hooker and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Aug 29, 2023

“Dedication: Some of the people who realized that an unprecedented cataclysm in children’s health was unfolding are listed here. Many are the parents of children who became collateral damage in the war against infectious diseases. Others are courageous physicians, legislators, journalists, and researchers who realized it was time to listen to the parents and ensure that this critical research was conducted. These brave souls took a stand, vowing that no more children would suffer as the result of risky, improperly tested pharmaceutical products.”

https://www.amazon.com/Vax-Unvax-Childrens-Health-Defense-Kennedy/dp/1510766960/138-6349374-3862555

2024--DONALD TRUMP'S STOPPED TALKING ABOUT HIS 'GREATEST' ACCOMPLISHMENT. MSN, March 4, 2024

Donald Trump no longer touts one of his key accomplishments he once flaunted as one of the "greatest miracles in the history of modern-day medicine."

Trump has received bipartisan praise for his work on the COVID-19 vaccine, which was rolled out in less than one year after the virus first struck the United States, forcing widespread lockdowns and safety measures aimed at reducing its spread. After he left the White House in 2021, he frequently took credit for the vaccine rollout, known as "Operation Warp Speed."

However, he has shied away from highlighting the vaccines while campaigning for president ahead of the November election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/donald-trumps-stopped-talking-about-his-greatest-accomplishment/ar-BB1kZDoX

2024--RFK JR. IS A DEMOCRAT “PLANT,” A RADICAL LEFT LIBERAL WHO’S BEEN PUT IN PLACE IN ORDER TO HELP CROOKED JOE BIDEN, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, GET RE-ELECTED…. Donald J. Trump, May 10, 2024

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112412516883521630

2024—'NOT REALLY AN ANTI-VAXXER': TRUMP GOES OFF ON RFK JR. The DC Shorts, May 11, 2024. 3:05

2024—DONALD TRUMP ON ROBERT F KENNEDY JR—NOT AN ANTI-VAXXER AS HE CLAIMS

“[Robert F Kennedy Jr] he said the other night that vaccines are fine. He said it on a show, a television show, that vaccines are fine. He's all for them and that's what he said. And for those of you that want to vote because you think he's an antivaxxer, he's not really an antivaxxer, that's only his political moment

2024--DEL BIGTREE

“We have a candidate [RFK Jr] that has a history of telling people the truth, fighting for individuals, always standing up against the system, even when it’s not pleasant, even when it’s not the easy thing to do, who never backs down from what he believes in. And I think when people look at Donald Trump, they don’t see a person that represents that.”

2024--POLITICALLY CALCULATED’: TRUMP CONFRONTS HIS RFK JR. PROBLEM ON VACCINES. Politico, May 19, 2024

The former president is accusing Kennedy of being a “fake” anti-vaxxer. He is accusing Kennedy of being a “fake” anti-vaxxer. And he is rarely mentioning what he once touted as “one of the greatest miracles” of his presidency — his program to speed development of the vaccine. Trump’s attempt to escalate his hardest-line rhetoric on vaccines — and his struggle to reconcile his past support for the Covid shot — is yet another sign of how seriously the former president is taking the threat of Kennedy’s third-party candidacy siphoning votes from him. “Trump’s statements are clearly deliberate and politically calculated to negate the threat that [Kennedy] has become to him,” Republican strategist and former Trump administration appointee Matthew Bartlett said. “Otherwise, he would be demanding a Nobel prize for Operation Warp Speed and taking credit for ending the pandemic.”

Trump’s support for vaccines has been all over the map since he entered politics, including his suggestion during a 2015 GOP debate that he believed the widely discredited theory that vaccines were linked to autism. Following his election, one of the first major controversies of his transition into the White House came when Kennedy said the president-elect had asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety focused on false claims about vaccines and autism. Trump ultimately didn’t install one. But Trump is, in some ways, in a no-win situation on vaccines. When Biden touted the nation’s vaccine-powered “comeback” from Covid during his State of the Union speech in March, Trump claimed credit in a post on Truth Social: “YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU.” The backlash was swift, with the post alarming some of Trump’s most prominent conservative supporters. Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and Infowars host, threatened to go on a “warpath” against the former president if he continued to brag about the vaccines. Charlie Kirk, a Trump ally and conservative commentator with a massive online following, warned that Trump could lose voters to Kennedy if he continued down that path. “Donald Trump taking credit for the vaccine — if RFK wasn’t in the race, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal,” Kirk said on his eponymous show in March. “But you have to understand that there are millions of voters that look at the vaccine issue as a highly personal issue. … With RFK on the ballot you cannot dismiss this coalition.” Meanwhile, Kennedy’s campaign is embracing Trump’s ramped-up vaccine rhetoric. The team believes more attention on vaccines on the campaign trail, coupled with recent media reports about Covid-19 vaccine injuries, signal that what’s long been considered one of the independent candidate’s biggest weaknesses — his anti-vaccine advocacy — is fading. TRUMP IS “TRYING TO GET BACK AN AUDIENCE THAT’S LEAVING HIM, THAT’S INSPIRED BY ROBERT KENNEDY,” COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR DEL BIGTREE TOLD POLITICO AT A RECENT CAMPAIGN RALLY IN AUSTIN, TEXAS. “I THINK HE’LL SAY WHATEVER HE CAN TO TRY AND TAKE THAT AUDIENCE.” Bigtree said Kennedy has more credibility with voters who are concerned about vaccine safety, vaccine mandates and investigating the government’s approval of the vaccines — mostly because he’s been “vilified” for it for years. “WE HAVE A CANDIDATE THAT HAS A HISTORY OF TELLING PEOPLE THE TRUTH, FIGHTING FOR INDIVIDUALS, ALWAYS STANDING UP AGAINST THE SYSTEM, EVEN WHEN IT’S NOT PLEASANT, EVEN WHEN IT’S NOT THE EASY THING TO DO, WHO NEVER BACKS DOWN FROM WHAT HE BELIEVES IN,” BIGTREE SAID. “AND I THINK WHEN PEOPLE LOOK AT DONALD TRUMP, THEY DON’T SEE A PERSON THAT REPRESENTS THAT.” https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/19/trump-vaccine-rfk-jr-00158743]

2024--RFK JR.’S LONG HISTORY OF ATTACKING TRUMP MELTED AWAY AFTER HE ENDORSED HIM FOR PRESIDENT. CNN, Aug 26, 2024

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign on Friday and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump, has a long history of criticizing the man he now supports, including calling Trump a “threat to democracy,” and, as recently as July, a “terrible president.”

For years, Kennedy has repeatedly condemned Trump, referring to him as a “bully,” who appealed to “bigotry,” “hatred,” “xenophobia” and “prejudice.” Among the chief attacks Kennedy has leveled at Trump through the 2024 campaign is to accuse him of corruption for turning his administration over to corporate lobbyists and special interests and failing to “drain the swamp” as he’d promised.

But on Friday, Kennedy was full of praise for Trump, saying that while he and the former president “don’t agree on everything,” they do share similar isolationist views on US foreign policy, government censorship, and the need to address chronic disease in America.

“Don’t you want a president who’s gonna protect America’s freedom? And is gonna protect us from totalitarianism?” Kennedy said at a Trump campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, as part of his endorsement.

For his part, Trump has a history of disparaging Kennedy, calling him “the dumbest member of the Kennedy clan” and “Democratic plant” and “radical left liberal,” in posts on Truth Social.

But on Friday, Trump had only nice things to say about Kennedy, calling him “an incredible champion for so many of these values that we all share.” Never one to forget a slight though, Trump did note on Friday that Kennedy “also went after me a couple of times, I didn’t like it.”

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/08/26/politics/kfile-rfk-jr-trump-endorsement/index.html

2024--‘A TERRIBLE PRESIDENT’: 12 TIMES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. CRITICIZED TRUMP. New York Times, Aug 28, 2024

Mr. Kennedy’s recent alliance with Donald J. Trump represented a sharp reversal of a long-combative relationship.

https://web.archive.org/web/20250124040616/https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/28/us/politics/rfk-trump-criticisms.html

2024--TRUMP’S SURGEON GENERAL: PLEASE DON’T LET RFK JR. “GO WILD ON HEALTH” Mother Jones, Oct 28, 2024

Donald Trump’s big plans for the anti-vax icon scare even his former health czar.

Transcript, TRUMP: “HAVING HIM (RFK JR) IS SUCH AN HONOR. I’VE BEEN FRIENDS OF HIS FOR A LONG TIME.”

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2024/10/trump-rfk-health-hhs-covid-vaccine-adams/

2024--TRUMP TONIGHT ON RFK JR Dan Diamond, Oct 28, 2024

Transcript DONALD TRUMP: “Having him [RFK Jr] is such an honor, I’ve been friends of his for a long time. I'm gonna let him go wild on health. I'm gonna let him go wild on the food. I'm gonna let him go wild on the medicines."

https://x.com/ddiamond/status/1850712555754344687

2024--TRUMP CLAIMS RFK JR. WILL BE ‘MUCH LESS RADICAL’ THAN EXPECTED Huffington Post, Dec 16, 2024

The president-elect also appeared open to the groundbreaking polio vaccine being “looked at.” President-elect Donald Trump dismissed concerns about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism endangering children, saying Monday that his pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services will be less extreme than critics have warned. “I think he’s going to be much less radical than you would think. I think he’s got a very open mind, or I wouldn’t have put him there,” Trump said of Kennedy when speaking to reporters. He also said he’s a “believer” in the polio vaccine ― despite the recent media finding Kennedy has been working with a lawyer who’s trying to get the Food and Drug Administration to suspend its use for children. “Well, I’m a big believer in it. And I think everything should be looked at, but I’m a big believer in the polio vaccine,” Trump said of nearly 70-year-old polio preventative, which has nearly eradicated a deadly, paralyzing disease in the U.S. that once infected some 16,000 Americans a year.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-robert-kennedy-vaccines_n_67606512e4b000ebe4d6632d

2025--RFK JR. DISCUSSES OPERATION WARP SPEED AND VACCINES AT CONFIRMATION HEARING. WFAA, Jan 30, 2025. 1:10

“I’ll just say about Operational Warp Speed, uh, it was an extraordinary accomplishment that showed the demonstration of leadership by President Trump”

2025--A LOOK BACK AT HOW RFK JR. HAS SPOKEN ABOUT VACCINES. Washington Post, Jan 29, 2025. 2:42

Kennedy, who is scheduled to face a Senate confirmation hearing Jan. 29, also criticized vaccines more broadly in at least 114 appearances, calling them dangerous, saying the risks outweigh the benefits and making misleading claims about vaccine safety testing or discrediting vaccine efficacy.

2025--RFK JR. TELLS PARENTS TO CONSIDER MMR VACCINE AMID OUTBREAK The Hill, March 3, 2025

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly acknowledged that the measles shot has benefits and encouraged parents to talk to their doctors about the vaccine.

“Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons,” he wrote.

https://thehill.com/newsletters/health-care/5174115-rfk-jr-mmr-vaccine-measles-outbreak-texas/

2025--MARY HOLLAND: AUTISM IN CHILDREN AFTER RECEIVING THE MMR VACCINATION. March 2025

Over 20 years ago, Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland witnessed her son regress into autism after receiving the MMR vaccination. Since then, she has been on a mission to tell the truth to everyone. For Mary, like for all MAHA moms, her desire to put an end to the chronic childhood disease epidemic is personal.

“When you hit upon the truth and you know it's so important to children and to other people, you just, you can't walk away from it.”

https://rumble.com/v6n92zo-mary-holland-autism-in-children-after-receiving-the-mmr-vaccination..-.html

2025--THE HIGHWIRE Episode 417: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES March 27, 2025

MARY HOLLAND who has a vaccine injured child says at a rally

00:04:03 “We must demand we will not be experimented on”; and then about RFK Jr she contradictorily excuses him

00:12:30 “This is what he has been focussed on for 20 years, we’ve got to stop making kids sick, we’ve got to put our kids ahead of our hatred for one another, this is his mission, this is what he asked God to help him do…It’s not going to be easy, people need to understand he can’t do everything over night that he wants to do.”

00:24:00 “Bobby can’t do what he’s going to do alone. There has to be a movement behind him. I’m so glad we’re here together, Del, because we are all here as part of the health freedom movement and part of the Make America Healthy Again, we’re here to support Bobby’s agenda to the extent that it aligns with us, and it does at this point.”

DEL BIGTREE 2:15:55 “If in the last ten years…if you vaccinated any kids at all and you destroyed their lives and weren’t listening to Robert Kennedy Jr for the ten years before that telling you not to do that…because he has been at this 20 years he’s been dragged through the mud…if in all that time somehow that message didn’t get to you and you went and destroyed childrens’ lives, and suddenly during Covid you woke up, you got injured or you injured somebody and you woke up, you know what, welcome to the party.”

2:19:55 “He (RFK Jr) did not sell his soul to get the job at HHS. Pharma did not allow it.

2025--WE CAN END THE AUTISM EPIDEMIC — BY TELLING THE TRUTH. Children’s Health Defense, by Mary Holland, J.D. April 2, 2025

Today, on World Autism Day, let’s honor autistic children and adults everywhere by demanding our federal agencies unlock the four decades of data that hold the secrets to why autism rates are soaring — so we can end the autism epidemic once and for all.

I suggest an alternative theme: ending the autism epidemic by unlocking the data that are key to unraveling the truth about vaccines and autism.

As the mother of an adult son who was injured by a “routine” MMR vaccine, I fully support advocating for the inclusion and rights of children and adults with autism.

But I am also fiercely devoted to ending the autism epidemic, especially among children who were senselessly injured thanks to a burgeoning childhood vaccine schedule.

Running scared, pharma-owned Big Media ramps up fearmongering

Today, I am more hopeful than ever that we, as a movement, are about to expose the truth about vaccines and autism. Why?

Because Big Pharma, through its mainstream media megaphone, has unleashed an unprecedented torrent of attacks on medical freedom and fearmongering — attacks designed to scare parents into vaccinating their kids.

But the jig is finally up. Kennedy recently announced that HHS is creating an agency within the CDC that will focus on vaccine injuries — that’s the best news parents have heard in decades.

Today, on World Autism Day, let’s honor autistic children and adults everywhere by demanding our federal agencies unlock the four decades of data that hold the secrets to why autism rates are soaring — so we can end the autism epidemic once and for all.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/world-autism-day-end-epidemic-telling-the-truth/

And if you needed more proof about the dangerous and deadly U.S. DOD engineered Covid-19 vaccine, watch this.

WITNESS STATEMENT A new Australian film that everyone should see.... PHILLIP.ALTMAN, Jan 29, 2025

WITNESS STATEMENT - FULL DOCUMENTARY, lexxel01, Feb 2, 2025 2:34:05

The Greatest Crimes in Australia’s History – The Story is Confronting.

The documentary addresses all Australian Police, State and Federal, and calls on them to identify and investigate alleged crimes and pursue prosecution of the offenders, without fear or favour.

The film outlines numerous facts supported by indisputable data and evidence, of alleged criminal actions perpetrated on the people of Australia through the approval, promotion, mandating and injection of Covid-19 vaccines.

Click on 'Show more' below to see time stamps for key topics – Select topic link and press play.

Click following link to download a transcript of this documentary. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tk15CDYwarZX5RUe8TGttnK3aAoaPx1e/view?usp=drive_link

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

MOVIE OF THE WEEK: MARCH 24, 2025: WITNESS STATEMENT. The Solari Report, March 22, 2025

https://home.solari.com/movie-of-the-week-march-24-2025-witness-statement/

WITNESS STATEMENT’: THIS WILL BE THE BASIS OF CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS AROUND THE WORLD FOR THOSE WHO PROMOTED AND DELIVERED THE COVID BIOWEAPONS. Expose, By Rhoda Wilson on February 17, 2025

https://expose-news.com/2025/02/17/witness-statement-documentary/