All governments are driven to control those persons they deem they “own” but some are more driven than others especially when it comes to political or religious (which repression is political in nature) dissent. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP hereafter) is perhaps the most paranoiac of all criminal governments. Not only within China do they police everything political but increasingly with Xi Jinping the CCP is going after dissidents worldwide. This is about the CCP’s “Transnational Repression”, the fanatical persecution of innocents worldwide.

PARANOIA, noun, “an extreme and unreasonable feeling that other people do not like you or are going to harm or criticize you”

INNOCENT (adj.) mid-14c., "doing no evil; free from sin, guilt, or moral wrong," from Old French inocent "harmless; not guilty; pure" (12c.), from Latin innocentem (nominative innocens) "not guilty, blameless; harmless; disinterested," from in- "not" (see in- (1)) + nocentem (nominative nocens), present participle of nocere "to harm," from *nok-s-, suffixed form of PIE root *nek- (1) "death."

TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION Wikipedia Transnational repression is a type of political repression conducted by a state outside its borders. It often involves targeting political dissidents or critical members of diaspora communities abroad and can take the forms of assassinations and/or enforced disappearances of citizens, among others. Freedom House has documented its rise worldwide in recent years.

DIGITAL TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION EXPLAINED: INTRO. The Citizen Lab, March 1, 2022. 1:30

CHINA OPERATING OVERSEAS POLICE STATIONS TO MONITOR ITS CITIZENS: REPORT. Statecraft, Oct 4, 2022. 1:35

A new report has found that China has opened dozens of police stations around the world to monitor its citizens living abroad, including in Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Malaysia, Turkey, and Indonesia. The report, published by Safeguard Defenders in last month, monitors China’s ongoing “growing global transnational repression.” It revealed that Chinese authorities have been persuading and pressuring Chinese nationals living abroad to return home and “face justice” in order to tackle the “growing issue of fraud and telecommunication fraud by Chinese nationals abroad.” According to the report, from April 2021 to July 2022, Chinese authorities were able to successfully persuade 230,000 suspects of telecom fraud to return to China.

INVOLUNTARY RETURNS – REPORT EXPOSES LONG-ARM POLICING OVERSEAS. Safeguard Defenders, Jan 18, 2022

Just around Christmas last year, China’s global hunt for “fugitives” hit a new milestone. Since its launch in 2014 as part of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, 10,000 are claimed to have been successfully returned from over 120 countries around the globe under Sky Net (and junior partner Fox Hunt) operations. This new report by Safeguard Defenders goes beyond the few individual cases reported on occasionally in the past, delving deep into their foreign operations and blowing the lid on the use of so-called “voluntary” returns… by any means necessary. Download the report here, click the thumbnail, or check out the Publications tab. “Any means” is to be taken literally. Legally sanctioned methods under the PRC’s National Supervision Law range from detaining family members back in China, to sending police overseas on secret missions to intimidate targets into returning, to outright kidnappings abroad. https://safeguarddefenders.com/en/blog/involuntary-returns-report-exposes-long-arm-policing-overseas

CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

AUSTRALIA RAISES CONCERNS WITH CHINA OVER LETTERS TARGETING HONG KONG DISSIDENT. NBC News, March 19, 2025

Letters sent to Melbourne residents offered money for information about Kevin Yam, an Australia-based Hong Kong dissident wanted over his role in anti-government protests. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Tuesday that she had raised with China concerns over anonymous letters sent to Australians offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of an Australia-based Hong Kong dissident. Some residents in Melbourne received letters late last week offering 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($130,000) for information about Kevin Yam, an Australian citizen and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist wanted by Hong Kong authorities for his role in organizing anti-government protests in 2019. “The Australian government does not accept other governments interfering with our citizens, making anybody feel unsafe,” Wong told a news conference on Tuesday. Local media reported that the letters were mailed from Hong Kong and contained contact details for the Hong Kong police. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/australia-raises-concerns-china-letters-targeting-hong-kong-dissident-rcna197013

ANTI-CHINA DISSIDENTS “PURSUED FOR LIFE” WITH A $200,000 BOUNTY | 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA. 60 Minutes Australia, July 24, 2023. 15:54

China’s crackdown on dissent is getting more extreme – and bizarre – by the day. In an outrageous abuse of power, the pro-Beijing leader of Hong Kong has announced that a bounty has been placed on the heads of eight pro-democracy activists. John Lee says he’ll pay $200,000 for the capture of each one. As Sarah Abo reports, it’s not an idle threat. Lee warns he will hunt the dissidents down and make them suffer for the rest of their days. Thankfully the eight wanted activists have all found refuge outside China, including two who are now in Australia. But that doesn’t lessen the fear they feel.

‘I’M NOT SAFE HERE’: GLOBAL INVESTIGATION EXPOSES CCP REPRESSION REACHING NEW ZEALAND. Centrist, April 29, 2025

China’s repressive arm stretches further than many New Zealanders realise. A new international investigation by 104 journalists across 30 countries, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), has revealed the extent of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) transnational harassment – including targeting dissidents living in New Zealand. Auckland-based human rights protester Jian Xing says his father remains detained in China after Xing posted a critical video online. The so-called crime was uploading a clip showing Chinese AI company DeepSeek censoring discussion of Tiananmen Square and human rights activism. “Since they cannot control me, they are targeting my family,” Xing said. Another activist, “Ali,” a member of New Zealand’s small Uyghur community, also faced intimidation. After speaking to media about concerns of forced Uyghur labour linked to New Zealand imports, Chinese police harassed his family in Xinjiang. Ali was later contacted directly via the WeChat app and warned of consequences. “One phone call from a Chinese police officer can make my whole family disappear,” he said. Both cases fit a pattern exposed by the China Targets investigation: dissidents abroad face surveillance, harassment of family, and pressure campaigns designed to silence criticism of the CCP. Evidence uncovered includes secret Chinese police orders to track targets abroad, intimidation through family detention, and attempts to orchestrate forced repatriations. In one case, a former Chinese secret police agent known as “Eric” revealed he was ordered to hunt Xing in Thailand before Xing escaped to New Zealand. Xing now calls New Zealand his “motherland” – but says plainly: “My experience taught me that I’m not safe here.” The Chinese Embassy dismissed the international investigation as a “smear campaign,” repeating blanket denials issued to journalists worldwide. But those living under threat tell a different story: “They can intimidate, threaten, punish — but they can’t erase the truth,” Ali said. https://centrist.nz/im-not-safe-here-global-investigation-exposes-ccp-repression-reaching-new-zealand/

CHINA TARGETS: GLOBAL INVESTIGATION REVEALS BEIJING’S TARGETING OF PEOPLE IN NZ. Stuff, Paula Penfield and Justin Wong, April 28, 2025

For years, a small but vocal group of people has tried to warn that the Chinese Government has reached across borders, all the way to New Zealand, in an attempt to suppress those who speak out against it. Now, an investigation by more than 100 journalists worldwide, including Stuff, lays bare the extent and tactics of China’s global repression campaign. Paula Penfold and Justin Wong report on the New Zealand cases that have left dissidents here saying they do not feel safe. In January, when Ali* spoke to Stuff for a story on Heinz Wattie’s being one of 70 global brands at risk of being tainted by forced labour in China, he requested anonymity, fearing consequences for his family. We gave him a pseudonym and silhouetted his image in photographs and video. The feared consequences seem to have come anyway. “Police are requesting all my information from my family in Xinjiang,” he messaged, three weeks after the story was published. “They are requesting all my friends’ info since I was little in China. Looks like there are rats for sure,” he wrote. His reference to “rats” is because he believes the small Uyghur community in New Zealand has been compromised; that someone within may have succumbed to pressure from the Chinese Government to supply information. He believes that person recognised his silhouetted image and informed Chinese authorities that he had spoken out about Uyghur labour in Xinjiang, where hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs — some say more than a million — have been forcibly detained in concentration camps. “It’s actually feeding New Zealand people the blood of hard work, forced laboured Uyghur slaves,” he told Stuff for the initial report. https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360667816/china-targets-global-investigation-reveals-beijings-targeting-people-nz

A STUFF INVESTIGATION: IS THE CCP SUPPRESSING PROTEST IN NEW ZEALAND? Stuff, Paula Penfold, Oct 21, 2024

Two human rights activists were roughed up and kicked during the visit of China’s second most powerful person to New Zealand in June. They suspected it wasn’t any random incident: that it demonstrated the Chinese Communist Party’s intolerance of dissent — not just in China, but part of a global pattern of repression. A Stuff investigation using frame by frame video analysis and facial recognition software appears to confirm their suspicions. And now police have reopened their investigation. Paula Penfold reports. It’s June 14 and there’s a crowd of Chinese Communist Party supporters gathered outside Auckland’s Cordis Hotel, holding and waving the flag of China, to welcome Chinese Premier Li. Human rights activist Michael Zhuang walks through that crowd, carrying the flag of Taiwan. Zhuang’s friend and fellow human rights activist Jian Xing follows behind, filming on his phone. His camera captures a man dressed in a coat, wearing a cap, and with his phone plugged into a charger in his pocket, filming them back. Zhuang continues through the crowd, saying in Mandarin, “Freedom and independence for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Uyghurs and for China,” and wishing death to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zhuang later tells Stuff he did not personally see that statement as provocative “given [Xi’s] extensive record of human rights abuses, genocide, etcetera. But it is likely provocative to the pro-CCP crowds”. It was, as he was about to find out. Another man is shown advancing on Zhuang, laying his arm on his shoulder, to which Zhuang responds, “Don’t touch me”. By now five people are ringed around him, shouting. Then the focus moves to Xing, behind the camera. The video is interrupted as Xing’s phone is knocked to the ground. “My camera was fallen down. I lost my glasses. Then I fall down,” Xing recalls. He recovered his phone and captured what came next, the audio recording thud after thud as he is kicked. Jian Xing complained to the police but in August they said they had not been able to identify who was responsible for the alleged assault. “Currently we can’t take further action because there is not enough information to investigate at this time,” a police sergeant wrote to Xing at the time. So Xing embarked on his own investigation, attempting to match frames from the video he’d filmed with pictures available online of who he thought the people might be. He took his “evidence” to police, who told Xing in an email in September that they had reopened their investigation. They confirmed in a statement to Stuff earlier this month that they were “reviewing this case after receiving additional information”. Xing also brought his material to Stuff. The man in the cap with the phone charger is believed to have held various senior roles in united front organisations such as the Asia-Pacific Cultural Exchange Centre and the Peaceful Reunification of China Association of New Zealand. Watching the video of the alleged assault, Xing identifies him as one of multiple men delivering the kicks. Our frame-by-frame video analysis suggests he is right. The still frames from the video match with a woman who is believed to be a senior in the New Zealand Fujian Hometown Association and in the Chinese Women’s Association. “Those are all united front groups,” says Professor Anne-Marie Brady, an academic who specialises in China’s influence efforts. “Front organisations in New Zealand for the Chinese Communist Party.” https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350455941/stuff-investigation-ccp-suppressing-protest-new-zealand

STAKES RAISED FOR CHINESE PREMIER'S VISIT WITH NEW ALLEGATIONS OF DECADES OF INTERFERENCE. Stuff, Paula Penfold and Louisa Cleave, June 13, 2024

A Stuff Circuit investigation reveals decades of foreign interference by China in New Zealand. Video credit: Stuff Circuit The stakes were already high around the state visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to New Zealand, the first such visit since 2017. Now, a new Stuff Circuit documentary — The Long Game, watch above — is set to ramp up tensions further, with revelations that Chinese Communist Party influence and interference operations in New Zealand have been going on for decades, unabated, striking at the heart of our democracy. Paula Penfold and Louisa Cleave report. If Mr H was perturbed to find two journalists on his doorstep asking about his former life spying for the Chinese Communist Party, he didn’t show it. It had been 27 years since he was sent to New Zealand to conduct espionage on members of the Chinese community who were “politically active about Taiwan’’. When Stuff Circuit tracked down Mr H to an address in Auckland, he invited us in and called on a friend to interpret. He didn’t deny his previous life as an officer for China’s Public Security Bureau (PSB). He was eventually given refugee status, but as recently as 2020 was refused residency — his old life coming back to haunt him. In its judgment the Court of Appeal described Mr H’s former employer, the PSB, as having committed “gross human rights abuses”. “Until the time is reached where it can be said that Mr H’s association with the PSB is remote, he remains ineligible.” After our initial door knock, Mr H went quiet and denied our requests for an interview. But what little we can tell of his story is important precisely because it began so long ago: his arrival in 1996 is the earliest case of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interference in New Zealand we investigated for the Stuff Circuit documentary The Long Game. And tellingly, it doesn’t even make the documentary — we gathered so much material it ended up on the cutting room floor. Over the course of two years, in an effort to understand the nature and extent of CCP influence and interference in New Zealand, we spoke to dozens of people, and one by one they told us the apologue of the boiling frog: the tale being, of course, that a frog suddenly plunged into boiling water will jump out, but one placed in tepid water won’t perceive the danger. “Once you realise it’s boiling,” said one, “you’re already dead”. Such a grave warning will inevitably mean that we and the sources for our investigation will be accused of xenophobia or sinophobia. The Chinese Embassy (which did not respond to multiple requests for an interview for the documentary) will no doubt — post-publication — label us anti-China, as its Consulate has in the past. These accusations are undone, though, by the fact that the majority of our sources are Chinese New Zealanders. We can’t name most of them, for reasons which will become apparent when you watch. But this is their story, though it’s one that belongs to all of us: Their warning that China’s foreign interference is corroding our democracy. https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350307138/stakes-raised-chinese-premiers-visit-new-allegations-decades-interference

THE LONG GAME: A STUFF CIRCUIT DOCUMENTARY | Stuff.co.nz, June 20, 2024. 1:21:45

A Stuff Circuit investigation reveals decades of foreign interference by China in New Zealand.

https://interactives.stuff.co.nz/circuit/

FURTHER STORIES FROM THE LONG GAME

https://interactives.stuff.co.nz/circuit/china-the-long-game/stories/

MPS CALL FOR INQUIRY INTO 'FOREIGN INTERFERENCE' AFTER CLAIMS ABOUT CCP INFLUENCE IN NZ | Newshub, June 14, 2024. 2:30

A group of MPs is calling for an inquiry into "foreign interference" following claims about Chinese Communist Party influence in New Zealand

OPEN LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON by the New Zealand Values Alliance, Sept 22, 2024

Request for an Open Inquiry into China’s foreign interference activities in New Zealand and the Pacific

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mZZxTJYgXxfRUMgQJCrHbASAlR4RovfN/view

FAECES AND DRUGS USED AS ‘RETALIATION’ AGAINST CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST, July 13, 2024

https://www.pressreader.com/new-zealand/the-press/20240713/281655375297030

CHINESE NEW ZEALANDERS MARK 1989 TIANANMEN SQUARE CRACKDOWN. RNZ, Gaurav Sharma, June 7, 2024

Dozens of Chinese New Zealanders gathered in central Auckland on Monday to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. The day started with a photo exhibition at Auckland's Aotea Square depicting the student-led pro-democracy protests that took place in the months leading up to 4 June 1989. The exhibition was followed by a seminar at the Ellen Melville Centre, with human rights activists sharing stories about the protests. The commemoration ended with a candlelight vigil at the Tiananmen Square memorial boulder outside St Andrews Presbyterian Church in the evening. https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/chinese/518952/chinese-new-zealanders-mark-1989-tiananmen-square-crackdown

CHINESE PROPAGANDA RESEARCHER PREDICTS CCP INFLUENCE IN NZ ELECTION | Newshub Nation, July 1, 2023. 7:00

'Funding that needs to be closely examined': Chinese propaganda researcher Ai-Men Lau predicts CCP influence in NZ election. She has done research with Doublethink Lab, a Taiwan based think tank studying Chinese foreign interference

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: CELEBRATING 390 MILLION RESIGNATIONS FROM THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY. Global Service Center for Quitting the Chinese Communist Party, Minghui, April 21, 2022

Falun Dafa practitioners held a rally and group practice in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 16 to celebrate the 390 million people who have quit the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its affiliated organizations. Auckland Refugee Council Member: This Is a Peaceful Resistance to the CCP’s Lies Michael Zhuang from China, now living in Auckland and a member of the Refugee Council, is an advocate for democracy in China. Zhuang gave a speech at the rally: “I’m Michael Zhuang. Currently I work for the Auckland Refugee Council, and I’ve met many people who are escaping persecution from the CCP in China, many of them being Falun Gong practitioners. https://global.tuidang.org/2022/04/21/auckland-new-zealand-celebrating-390-million-resignations-from-the-chinese-communist-party/

INSIDE CHINA'S MASS SURVEILLANCE FOR SECRETS AND SCANDAL. RNZ, By ABC political editor Andrew Probyn and political reporter Matthew Doran, Sept 14, 2020

“A Chinese company with links to Beijing's military and intelligence networks has been amassing a vast database of personal information, including on Australians and New Zealanders, and prominent and influential figures. A database of 2.4 million people, including more than 35,000 Australians, has been leaked from the Shenzhen company Zhenhua Data which is believed to be used by China's intelligence service, the Ministry of State Security. There are 793 New Zealanders profiled in the database, of whom 734 are tagged of special interest or politically exposed. Database leaked to US academic in Vietnam The database was leaked to a US academic based in Vietnam, Professor Chris Balding, who until 2018 had worked at the elite Peking University before leaving China citing fears for his physical safety. "China is absolutely building out a massive surveillance state both domestically and internationally," Professor Balding told the ABC. "They're using a wide variety of tools - this one is taken primarily from public sources, there is non-public data in here, but it is taken primarily from public sources. "I think it speaks to the broader threat of what China is doing and how they are surveilling, monitoring and seeking to influence… not just their own citizens, but citizens around the world." Professor Balding has returned to the United States, leaving Vietnam after being advised it was no longer safe for him to be there. It was also a grave risk taken by the person who leaked the database to him, who contacted him as he started publishing articles about Chinese tech giant Huawei. "We've worked very hard to make sure that there are no links between me and that person, once I realised what had been given to me," he said. "They are still in China. But hopefully I think they will be safe." https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/425985/inside-china-s-mass-surveillance-for-secrets-and-scandal

CONCERNS OVER CHINESE DATA COLLECTION ON INFLUENTIAL NZERS. RNZ, Sept 16, 2020

“Data leaked by a Chinese company on prominent New Zealanders could be linked to attempts to influence New Zealand politics and business, says Canterbury University professor Anne-Marie Brady. The names of 793 New Zealanders have been found in data leaked from Zhenhua Data to an American academic. The company is believed to be owned by China Zhenhua Electronics Group, which is owned by a state-owned enterprise, China Electronic Information Industry Group (CETC), meaning "it's part of the military industrial complex in China", Brady said. A specialist in political interference from China, Brady said the Chinese Communist Party was trying to cultivate relationships with economic and political leaders worldwide. The leaked data included lists of New Zealanders identified by the Chinese company as "politically exposed" and of "special interest". "Only 10 percent of the data has been recovered, so there's quite a few things we're scratching our heads about," Brady said. "But we can see the pattern here very clearly: many of the individuals on the list... are very clearly some of the most influential people in New Zealand. "There's our senior court judges, there's our former ambassadors and present ambassador to China, there's China desk people... What's really heartbreaking is to see our most senior politicians family members there." https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/426170/concerns-over-chinese-data-collection-on-influential-nzers

CHEN WEIMING: THE HUMAN RIGHTS SCULPTOR (PART 1)

Barefoot Lawyer Reports, Jan 5, 2024. 11:27

Chen Weiming has built several sculptures that promote democracy and oppose authoritarianism in Communist China. The sculptures can be seen in California's Liberty Sculpture Park. Last summer, Chen Guangcheng, along with several other human rights activists, visited the park. In this episode of The Barefoot Lawyer Reports, Guangcheng and Dr. Bill Saunders interview Weiming about his work, as well as the Communist Party's alleged efforts to sabotage his art.

https://humanrights.catholic.edu/chen-weiming-the-human-rights-sculptor-part-1/

CNN INTERVIEWS SCULPTOR CHEN WEIMING. CNN, March 17, 2022. 2:20

China-born New Zealand artist Chen Weiming speaks to CNN about the removal of several statues commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown from campuses in Hong Kong. Source: CNN

LIBERTY SCULPTURE PARK—Chen Weimeng

On the night of July 17, 2021, the Communist Party Virus sculpture was vandalized. Behind the sculpture, a square opening was cut by a tool and a virus strain fell to the ground. Goggles and steel ropes were also scattered around the sculpture. Liberty Sculpture Park has called the police and reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while the police have taken evidence on the matter. On July 23, 2021, at around 18:00, the statue of The CCP Virus was set on fire by criminals. Only the base of the statue and a strain of the virus that had not been completely burned remained of the giant statue, which originally stood 5 meters tall. On March 16, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice reported on its website that the perpetrator of the arson attack on the statue had been arrested.

https://en.libertysculpturepark.com/ccp-virus

COMMUNIST SPIES DESTROY PRO-DEMOCRACY SCULPTURE IN CALIFORNIA (INTERVIEW WITH CHEN WEIMING PART 2) Barefoot Lawyer Reports, Jan 12, 2024. 10:30

In this interview conducted by Dr. Bill Saunders and Chen Guangcheng, the human rights sculptor Chen Weiming discusses how Chinese spies destoyed his pro-democracy statues in his California park.

CCP Virus sculpture by Chen Weiming destroyed Chinese arrested

中共病毒雕塑纪录片. 自由雕塑公园Liberty Sculpture Park, Jan 7, 2021. 4:32

FIRE ENGULFS A U.S. SCULPTURE PARK DISPLAYING WORKS BY A CHINESE DISSIDENT ARTIST—AGAIN. Artnet News, Aug 27, 2024

Artist Chen Weiming, who founded Liberty Sculpture Park, said he will not back down. A sculpture park in California’s Mojave Desert founded by a Chinese dissident artist has caught in flames—for the second time in three years—sparking suspicion on whether the latest incident was a continuation of the previous fire and a warning to artists who oppose the Chinese communist regime. The fire broke out on August 20 at Liberty Sculpture Park, according to a post on X by the U.S.-based artist Chen Weiming, who runs the sculpture park and serves as its lead artist. Gone in the flames are two cars, all computer facilities, surveillance and security equipment, computer hard drives containing files and information about the sculpture park, photography equipment, and an electric gate equipped with Starlink, Chen said in text messages to Artnet News. He estimated that the loss could amount to more than $100,000. It was not the first time the sculpture park was on fire. “I personally feel that the fire this time is a continuation of the previous incident. It was to give those of us who pursue the values of democracy a warning,” Chen said. “But of course, this is still under investigation.” In 2021, a three-story sculpture depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s head in the form of a gigantic coronavirus molecule was burnt to the ground mysteriously just days after it was installed. Security cameras around the site were found disconnected. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice charged five people with “stalking, harassing, and spying on U.S. residents on behalf of the [People’s Republic of China’s] secret police.” These included three individuals who were found to have been paid more than $3 million by Chinese security services to spy on dissidents. All five were indicted in July 2022 for “crimes related to transnational repression scheme to silence critics of the People’s Republic of China” residing in the U.S. “I guess this is the price you have to pay if you fight against the Chinese Communist Party and pursue democracy. But no matter what, I will not back down. We will continue to reveal [the deeds] of the Chinese Communist Party and promote freedom and democracy by creating more sculptures,” Chen noted. Liberty Sculpture Park was founded by Chen in 2018 with the aim of showcasing art that advocates for democracy and human rights, according to its website. It houses key works by Chen, including his sculptures Tank Man and 64 Monument, as well as those by other artists. On Monday, a group of volunteers visited the sculpture park and helped clean up the site after the fire. They held a demonstration and vowed to continue with their work despite the potential threats. Is Chen worried about his personal safety? “I have already left my life in god’s hands,” he said. https://news.artnet.com/art-world/liberty-sculpture-park-chen-weiming-fire-2528535

FIVE INDIVIDUALS INDICTED FOR CRIMES RELATED TO TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION SCHEME TO SILENCE CRITICS OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA RESIDING IN THE UNITED STATES. U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, July 7, 2022

Defendants Include Federal Law Enforcement Officer and Private Investigator Who Lied to FBI Agents and Obstructed Justice Yesterday, a grand jury returned an indictment in federal court in Brooklyn charging five defendants with various crimes pertaining to a transnational repression scheme orchestrated on behalf of the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The case is assigned to the United States District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall and the defendants’ will be arraigned at a later date. Three of the defendants—Fan “Frank” Liu, Matthew Ziburis, and Qiang “Jason” Sun—allegedly perpetrated in the transnational repression scheme to target U.S. residents whose political views and actions are disfavored by the PRC government, such as advocating for democracy in the PRC. Among other items, the defendants plotted to destroy the artwork of a PRC national residing in Los Angeles, California that was critical of the PRC government, and planted surveillance equipment in the artist’s workplace and car to spy on him from the PRC. Liu and Ziburis were arrested pursuant to a criminal complaint in March 2022, while Sun remains at large. https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/five-individuals-indicted-crimes-related-transnational-repression-scheme-silence

CHINA’S WAR ON DISSIDENT ART. Rehs Galleries, Inc., September 6, 2022

This is the story of Chen Weiming, a Chinese sculptor now living and working between New Zealand and the United States. I actually briefly mentioned Chen’s work late last year when the Pillar of Shame, a statue commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, was removed from the University of Hong Kong campus. In 2008, Chen created a replica of the Goddess of Democracy, a statue constructed by the Tiananmen Square protestors. He had it erected on the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s campus until its removal last year. One of Chen’s more recent works was a large sculpture set up in the Liberty Sculpture Park in California’s Mojave Desert: a giant head, half of which is a skull and the other half bears the likeness of Chinese General-Secretary Xi Jinping. Large red rods protrude from the top of the head, making it appear like a coronavirus molecule. Below, on the pedestal, large red letters spell out “CCP Virus”, likely in reference to China’s failures leading to the spread of COVID-19. Shortly after Chen unveiled the work, the sculpture caught fire and was destroyed. Soon after the incident, Chen quickly pointed fingers at the Chinese security services. While accidents happen all the time, Chen’s claims were not as far-fetched as people thought. While CCP Virus was destroyed in the spring of 2021, the US Justice Department has recently charged seven people with a whole litany of crimes, some of them connected to the destruction of Chen Weiming’s work. https://rehs.com/eng/2022/09/chinas-war-on-dissident-art/

CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION WORLDWIDE

CHINA LEADS TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION FOR A DECADE, FREEDOM HOUSE. Phayul, Feb 14, 2025

China is the world’s leading perpetrator of direct physical incidents of transnational repression and accounts for 22% of recorded cases according to a report by International human rights advocacy organisation, Freedom House. The report published on February 6 examines how authoritarian regimes extend their control beyond national borders through coercion, abductions, and forced repatriations. Since 2014, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been implicated in at least 272 physical incidents targeting dissidents, activists, and members of diaspora communities worldwide. A particularly alarming case happened in March 2024 at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, where Chinese state security agents attempted to forcibly repatriate a dissident. This incident underscores the CCP’s increasing willingness to engage in extrajudicial enforcement actions within democratic states, raising concerns about national sovereignty and international human rights protections. https://www.phayul.com/2025/02/14/51762/

TEN FINDINGS FROM TEN YEARS OF DATA ON TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION. Freedom House, by Grady Vaughan, Yana Gorokovskaia, Nate Schenkkan, Feb 6, 2025

Transnational repression threatens security and human rights. The more we know about who is committing it and how, the better we can fight to end it. Transnational repression—the tactics used by governments to stifle dissent among political exiles in other countries—is a global threat to national sovereignty, security, and human rights. Freedom House released the first global survey on the topic in 2021, covering incidents that took place between 2014 and 2020. Today we’re announcing the latest update: our data now covers a full decade and includes 1,219 incidents perpetrated by 48 governments in 103 countries around the world. Here are 10 key findings from 10 years of collecting and analyzing data on transnational repression. 1.Ten repressive regimes commit the majority of the world’s transnational repression abuses. A quarter of the world’s governments (48 states) are using tactics of transnational repression, but 10 are responsible for nearly 80 percent of all physical, direct incidents recorded by Freedom House between 2014 and 2024. The Chinese government remains the most prolific perpetrator, committing 272 incidents, or 22 percent, of recorded cases. https://freedomhouse.org/article/ten-findings-ten-years-data-transnational-repression

ICIJ INVESTIGATION HIGHLIGHTS SCOPE OF CHINESE GOVERNMENT’S TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION. China Digital Space, Arthur Kaufman, Apr 29, 2025

This week, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published “China Targets,” a 10-month, cross-border investigation with dozens of media partners around the world on the topic of Beijing’s transnational repression. The resulting series of articles describe how Chinese authorities have instrumentalized Interpol "red notices" to track down overseas dissidents and how CCP-aligned NGOs have blunted criticism of China at the U.N. Scilla Alecci and the ICIJ team provided an overview of their investigation into “China’s machinery of repression—and how it crushes dissent around the world”: https://chinadigitaltimes.net/2025/04/icij-investigation-highlights-scope-of-chinese-governments-transnational-repression/

CHINA TARGETS: BEIJING’S STRATEGY TO CRUSH DISSENT AROUND THE GLOBE. ICIJ, April 28, 2025. 2:49

A global ICIJ investigation exposes how Beijing abuses international institutions, including Interpol and the United Nations, to terrorize its critics and extend its repressive tactics worldwide.

INTERNATIONAL CONSORTIUM OF INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISTS April 2025

Mission: To show people how the world really works through stories that rock the world; forcing positive change. Vision: We expose wrongdoing so the world can make it right. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists tells stories that punch through the noise, showing how the world really works, triggering positive change. We are driven by the belief that citizens have the right to be better informed, that access to independently-sourced facts is not only essential for democracy but is also a fundamental human right. Transparency is at the center of everything we do. We are operating at a time when investigative journalism has never been more important, or more challenged. The biggest threats to our societies, and to all of us, have gone global, stretching the capacity of traditional newsrooms. Vital public interest reporting must compete against a flood of misinformation that confuses, alienates and divides. To fight these forces, ICIJ has directed the largest cross-border reporting initiatives in history, convincing reporters across the globe to set aside traditional rivalries to uncover corruption, abuses of power and grave harms inflicted on the world’s most vulnerable people. Our track record of breaking stories that rock the world has made ICIJ an indispensable news source, and a leader in the global battle for truth. https://www.icij.org/about/

WATCH: BEIJING’S STRATEGY TO CRUSH DISSENT AROUND THE GLOBE. International Constortium of Investigative Journalists, By Scilla Alecci, April 28, 2025

ICIJ’s China Targets investigation exposes the mechanics of the Chinese government’s global repression campaign against its perceived enemies and the governments and international organizations that allow it. https://www.icij.org/investigations/china-targets/video-china-transnational-repression-dissent/

INSIDE CHINA’S MACHINERY OF REPRESSION — AND HOW IT CRUSHES DISSENT AROUND THE WORLD. International Constortium of Investigative Journalists, By Scilla Alecci and ICIJ, April 28, 2025

Interviews with more than 100 victims in 23 countries, along with internal government documents, reveal the sinister tactics China uses to silence critics beyond its borders. “Amid fluttering Chinese and French flags, President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, stepped off their state plane under a rainy Paris sky last May. Arriving for the first leg of a five-day tour to strengthen European ties, China’s first couple was warmly greeted by throngs of Chinese bystanders waving their country’s red flag and groups performing traditional dragon and lion dances to the sound of drums and gongs. “Across town, Jiang Shengda’s phone pinged. The leader of Le Front de la Liberté en Chine, a small group of Chinese activists and artists, the 31-year-old Jiang was preparing to address hundreds of demonstrators at the Place de la République, a celebrated venue for freedom of expression, protest and dissent. “The Beijing-born artist and activist had become accustomed to speaking to large crowds, often joining Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hong Kongers overseas to denounce Xi’s oppression of human rights and civil liberties, in China and abroad. But this day, he faced an agonizing dilemma. “Jiang’s mother was calling — from 5,100 miles away in Beijing. “Jiang thought he knew why: Chinese police were forcing her to place the calls, he told the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in a recent interview. “He didn’t pick up. “She was definitely going to convey the [authorities’] message that I shouldn’t be involved in any public activities during Xi Jinping’s visit,” Jiang told ICIJ, his face hidden behind dark sunglasses and framed by long hair and a scruffy goatee. “And then my thought was: ‘I think it’s something that I have to do.’ ” “Jiang is one of hundreds of Chinese people living overseas that Chinese authorities have targeted directly, through hacking and surveillance — and indirectly, through interrogation of relatives, friends and even former teachers. “The pressure and control applied to the young activist is part of a sophisticated, global campaign engineered by the Chinese government to coerce and intimidate members of its diaspora in what analysts call “transnational repression.” ICIJ and its media partners interviewed 105 people in 23 countries who, like Jiang, have been targeted by Chinese authorities in recent years for criticizing the government’s policies in public and in private. “These individuals include Chinese and Hong Kong political dissidents as well as members of oppressed Uyghur and Tibetan minorities. They have been singled out for advocating for the rights of China’s ethnic minorities and addressing other topics considered taboo by the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, including Taiwanese and Hong Kong independence and the Falun Gong spiritual movement. “The interviews were part of China Targets, a cross-border investigation led by ICIJ that sheds new light on the vast scale of China’s global repression campaign — and the feckless response of authorities in many democratic nations where those who have been targeted now seek refuge.” https://www.icij.org/investigations/china-targets/china-transnational-repression-dissent-around-world/

AT THE U.N., CHINA IS DEPLOYING A GROWING ARMY OF PUPPET ORGANIZATIONS TO MONITOR AND INTIMIDATE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS. International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, April 28, 2025

“Beijing-backed “GONGOs” have transformed the Palais des Nations into a hostile environment for critics of President Xi Jinping. International Constortium of Investigative Journalists, By Tamsin Lee-Smith and Jelena Cosic, April 28, 2025 “In the “capital of peace,” the palatial grounds of the United Nations Office at Geneva were meant to embody the 20th-century ideal of a postwar world — when countries might seek to avert conflict through diplomacy. During the thousands of meetings held at the Palais des Nations each year, delegates press openly and passionately for their convictions. And yet for 15 human rights activists in March 2024, the U.N. complex held risks. “Fearing retribution from the Chinese government against their families in mainland China and Hong Kong, several of the activists were no longer willing to set foot inside the diplomatic site. Instead, they gathered for a secret meeting on the top floor of a nondescript office building nearby. They were there to discuss human rights abuses in China and Hong Kong with the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk. “We took all of the necessary precautions,” Zumretay Arkin, vice president of the World Uyghur Congress, which advocates for the rights of the Turkic ethnic group native to China’s northwest Xinjiang region, told the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. “Arkin and her colleagues were meeting in the offices of the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), an independent organization that trains activists in U.N. advocacy. But minutes before Türk and his aides were due to arrive, two women and two men appeared outside the office. “How can I help you?” asked an ISHR staffer as he opened the door, according to an account he gave to ICIJ. “One of the women announced that she and the group, who claimed to be from the “Guangdong Human Rights Association,” had arrived for a meeting, though they weren’t invited. She pressed for information as her associates peered through the glass, but the staffer denied a meeting was taking place. “I just disengaged from the conversation, and they left,” the staffer told ICIJ. (ISHR says it submitted a statement to U.N. authorities a week later, and also reported the incident to Swiss authorities.) “This was an act clearly aimed at intimidating and clearly aimed at sending a message to everyone that was here,” said Raphaël Viana David, a program manager at ISHR. Arkin told ICIJ she believes the Guangdong group was sending a signal from the Chinese government: “We’re watching you. We’re monitoring you. You can’t escape us.” “The incident is one of dozens of similar examples ICIJ and its media partners have heard from representatives of the Chinese diaspora — pro-democracy activists, members of ethnic and religious minority groups and others — whom the Chinese government has tried to threaten into silence around the world. The findings are part of China Targets, an investigation by ICIJ and 42 media partners that explores how the long arm of the Chinese state targets critics of the government beyond its own borders — including at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, the heart of the U.N. human rights system. Over the past seven years, however, a growing army of Chinese NGOs has descended on the Palais des Nations. Their delegates seek to disrupt and drown out criticism of China, heaping praise on their government. “It’s corrosive. It’s dishonest. It’s subversive,” said Michèle Taylor, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Human Rights Council from 2022 until earlier this year. Taylor said that China-backed groups “are masquerading as NGOs” as part of a broader effort by Beijing “to obfuscate their own human rights violations and reshape the narrative around China’s actions and culpabilities.” And their presence is being felt. https://www.icij.org/investigations/china-targets/united-nations-ngo-gongo-intimidate-human-rights/

AS PRESIDENT XI JINPING TRAVELED THE WORLD, POLICE SWEPT PEACEFUL PROTESTERS OFF THE STREETS. International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, April 29, 2025

In country after country, local authorities detained and silenced activists to shield the Chinese leader from dissent.

https://www.icij.org/investigations/china-targets/xi-jinping-protest-diplomatic-police-activists-dissent/

LEAKED CCP FILES EXPOSE GLOBAL CRACKDOWN ON DISSENT The Diplomat, Tasnim Nazeer, Feb 24, 2025

The Chinese Communist Party has been working to “suppress Falun Gong’s momentum” around the world – including in the United States. Whistleblower leaks from high-ranking sources within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have pulled back the curtain on an expansive and coordinated effort to suppress Falun Gong practitioners beyond China’s borders – including in the United States. The leaked documents expose how the CCP manipulates media narratives, weaponizes legal systems, and targets organizations linked to Falun Gong, a spiritual group that has long faced brutal persecution in China, including forced organ harvesting. At the center of these revelations are leaked official documents and insider accounts of a high-level CCP meeting of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission in 2022, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to insider accounts, Xi voiced frustration over the CCP’s failure to neutralize Falun Gong’s overseas activities. He reportedly instructed officials to ramp up efforts to “completely, and on an international scale, suppress Falun Gong’s momentum.” This directive placed the Ministry of State Security in charge of executing this transnational crackdown. Professor Yuan Hongbing, a former Beijing University law professor and an expert on CCP strategies, corroborated these findings with insights from his sources inside the CCP. “I got this information from two sources. One was from people with a conscience in the CCP system,” he revealed. “I must also verify it through other channels before I disclose it. So, I have another source for verification, and that’s the members of the CCP’s Red Second Generation Families. Some of these Red Second Generation Families have extreme dissatisfaction towards Xi Jinping, even hatred.” The leaked information reveals two primary tactics in this campaign: influencing global public opinion and leveraging legal warfare. The goal? Silencing Falun Gong practitioners, discrediting their organizations, and stamping out their advocacy internationally. Yuan highlighted the extent of the media infiltration. “The CCP mainly relies on using money to bribe some of the key figures in the media such as editors-in-chief, reporters, famous journalists, etc,” Yuan claimed. “To infiltrate the overseas media, the CCP set aside an amount of money called the Overseas United Front funds. This money is specifically used to pay key people in various places overseas.” https://thediplomat.com/2025/02/leaked-ccp-files-expose-global-crackdown-on-dissent/

U.S. CHARGES CHINESE, BRITISH NATIONALS IN XI CRITIC HARASSMENT. Trends Newsline, April 25, 2025

U.S. Charges Chinese and British Nationals in FBI Sting Operation

In a significant development, U.S. law enforcement authorities have charged several individuals, including Chinese and British nationals, in connection with a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sting operation. This operation is linked to the harassment of a critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Los Angeles. The incident not only highlights the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China but also points to broader issues of foreign influence and harassment on American soil, especially in light of recent events surrounding the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in San Francisco.

https://trendsnewsline.com/2025/04/25/u-s-charges-chinese-british-nationals-in-xi-critic-harassment/

Breaking: U.S. Charges Chinese And British Nationals In Fbi Sting Over Harassment Of Xi Critic In Los Angeles — Echoes Broader Ccp-Linked Violence At San Francisco Apec Summit. Sam Cooper, April 26, 2025

SECRET CHINESE POLICE STATIONS | LAURA HARTH. Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, March 25, 2025. 4:06

Laura Harth is a campaign director at Safeguard Defenders, focusing on transnational repression. In this episode of Geocriminality, Laura discusses China’s undeclared police stations operating in other countries. Where have these stations been established, and what is the Chinese government trying to achieve?

WHEN BEIJING’S BULLIES COME TO TOWN”: TARGET OF CCP TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION, Dr. Bob Fu, Pens Op-Ed in The Wall Street Journal, March 28, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– This week, Dr. Bob Fu, a target of transnational repression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), penned an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, detailing his experience living under an authoritarian, Communist regime as a Christian, and how the CCP has targeted him as a dissident in the United States. Fu, a constituent of Subcommittee Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX), testified at a January 2024 Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence hearing about transnational repression threats in the homeland. Fu also applauded bipartisan legislation put forth by Homeland Security Committee members to counter this threat on U.S. soil and ensure the Department of Homeland Security is prepared to coordinate with state and local law enforcement to protect victims like him. https://homeland.house.gov/2025/03/28/when-beijings-bullies-come-to-town-target-of-ccp-transnational-repression-dr-bob-fu-pens-op-ed-in-the-wall-street-journal/

CHINA'S GLOBAL TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION TARGETS 105 DISSIDENTS IN 23 COUNTRIES, USING INTERPOL AND XI JINPING VISITS. Deep Newz, April 29, 2025

The Chinese government has been accused of engaging in a global campaign of transnational repression, targeting critics and dissidents outside its borders. An investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and 42 media partners, including The Irish Times, has identified 105 victims in 23 countries who reported being targeted by Chinese authorities. The tactics used include intimidation, surveillance, and harassment, with half of the victims stating that their family members in China were also targeted. In the UK, social media posts inciting far-right violence against Hong Kong activists, including Finn Lau and Nathan Law, were identified. These posts, which appeared in August 2024, were part of a broader effort to exploit social divisions and incite attacks on dissidents. The posts showed similarities to a Chinese online influence campaign known as Spamouflage Dragon, believed to be orchestrated by China's Ministry of Public Security. Over 150 posts from 29 accounts were identified over three days. At the United Nations in Geneva, Chinese-backed groups, often masquerading as non-governmental organizations (NGOs), have been used to monitor and intimidate human rights activists. An analysis by ICIJ found that 59 out of 106 Chinese NGOs with UN consultative status were closely connected to the Chinese government or the Communist Party, undermining the independence of the UN human rights system. China has also been accused of abusing Interpol to pursue dissidents and activists, in violation of the organization's rules. Many targets only discovered they were subjects of Interpol red notices when stopped at border controls. Additionally, during visits by Chinese President Xi Jinping to various countries, local law enforcement has been found to infringe on protesters' rights to shield the leader from opposition, with actions including the deployment of 6,000 police officers in the UK to deter unrest. https://deepnewz.com/china/china-s-global-transnational-repression-targets-105-dissidents-23-countries-xi-d0ad2f7e

NEW DATA: MASS INCIDENTS MARK DRAMATIC YEAR OF TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION, AS 23 GOVERNMENTS SILENCE EXILES Freedom House, Feb 6, 2025

Freedom House recorded more than 1,200 incidents of physical transnational repression during the last decade. In 2024, 23 governments reached across borders to silence exiled political activists, journalists, former regime insiders, and members of ethnic or religious minorities, according to new data released today by Freedom House. Transnational repression—a set of physical and digital tactics used by governments to stifle dissent among political exiles or diaspora communities in other countries—poses a distinct threat to global freedom. Governments perpetrated 160 total incidents of physical transnational repression across 34 countries in 2024, including assassinations, abductions, assaults, detentions, and unlawful deportations. The governments of Uganda, Cambodia, Russia, Iran, and China were the top perpetrators of transnational repression in 2024. https://freedomhouse.org/article/new-data-mass-incidents-mark-dramatic-year-transnational-repression-23-governments-silence

HOW CHINA LEADS THE WORLD IN TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION. Mizzima, February 16, 2025

In a report that highlights China’s growing reach beyond its borders, new research by Freedom House exposes China as the world’s leading perpetrator of transnational repression, responsible for nearly a quarter of all documented cases over the past decade. The methods of transnational repression are as diverse as they are disturbing. Chinese authorities operate a network of overseas police stations across five continents, with outposts identified in countries including Lesotho, Nigeria, and Tanzania. While these stations purportedly exist to combat telecommunications fraud and internet crimes by Chinese citizens living abroad, the reality is far more sinister. Through operations codenamed Sky Net and Fox Hunt, these stations function as tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party, reaching into sovereign nations to threaten and coerce Chinese nationals abroad. The regime’s tactics follow a calculated pattern of escalating pressure. It begins with seemingly innocent phone calls, escalates to threats against family members back in China, and culminates in the deployment of covert agents who use methods ranging from surveillance to entrapment. Between April 2021 and July 2022 alone, the Chinese government claimed that 230,000 nationals were “persuaded to return” to face criminal proceedings. However, investigation reveals that most of these individuals were not criminals but dissidents, including those who had fled religious or ethnic persecution. Muslims bear the heaviest burden of this transnational witch hunt, accounting for 64% of targeted incidents worldwide. The Uyghur community, already facing crimes against humanity within China, finds itself subjected to relentless monitoring and threats abroad. Their very existence is viewed as a threat by a regime pathologically afraid of any deviation from its enforced uniformity. The digital dimension of this repression is particularly insidious. Even the world’s leading tech companies have become unwitting accomplices in this suppression. Apple’s removal of thousands of games and apps from its Chinese App Store, including popular podcast clients, demonstrates how profit motives can trump principles when confronted with Beijing’s demands. The regime’s requirement for data localization ensures that even international corporations must bend to its will, storing user data within China’s borders where it remains within easy reach of state surveillance. https://eng.mizzima.com/2025/02/16/19251

CHINA: TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION ORIGIN COUNTRY CASE STUDY.

China conducts the most sophisticated, global, and comprehensive campaign of transnational repression in the world. Efforts by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to pressure and control the overseas population of Chinese and members of minority communities are marked by three distinctive characteristics. First, the campaign targets many groups, including multiple ethnic and religious minorities, political dissidents, human rights activists, journalists, and former insiders accused of corruption. Second, it spans the full spectrum of tactics: from direct attacks like renditions, to co-opting other countries to detain and render exiles, to mobility controls, to threats from a distance like digital threats, spyware, and coercion by proxy. Third, the sheer breadth and global scale of the campaign is unparalleled. Freedom House’s conservative catalogue of direct, physical attacks since 2014 covers 214 cases originating from China, far more than any other country. https://freedomhouse.org/report/transnational-repression/china 7 page Report https://freedomhouse.org/sites/default/files/2021-02/FH_TransnationalRepressionReport2021_rev020221_CaseStudy_China.pdf

EXILED CHINESE JOURNALIST SU YUTONG TELLS HER STORY｜Taiwan News, May 4, 2024. 2:46

FOR FEMALE JOURNALISTS, COVERING CHINA COMES AT A COST By Amelia Loi and Mary Zhao for RFA, March 20, 2023

Su Yutong, Vicky Xu and other reporters of Asian descent face an onslaught of abuse covering China critically.

https://www.rfa.org/english/china/2025/01/08/china-harassment-female-journalists/

EXPORTING AUTHORITARIANISM: CHINA’S TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION CAMPAIGN. Official TCHRD, Oct 16, 2023. 1:38:12

Join us as we explore the unsettling reality of China's transnational repression and delve into its global implications with experts from Doublethink Lab, Uyghur Human Rights Project, Network of Chinese Human Rights Defenders, Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center, Falun Dafa Information Center, and the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy.

ROUNDTABLE ON DISSENT IN CHINA - PANEL 1: PROTESTING IN TODAY'S AUTHORITARIAN CHINA. Freedom House, Oct 13, 2023. 56:39

DIGITAL TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION EXPLAINED The Citizen Lab, March 1, 2022. 4:33

PSYCHOLOGICAL AND EMOTIONAL WAR--DIGITAL TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION IN CANADA. Monk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, By Noura Aljizawi, Siena Anstis, Sophie Barnett, Sharly Chan, Niamh Leonard, Adam Senft, and Ron Deibert March 1, 2022

The efforts of authoritarian states to suppress dissent are not territorially limited. Over the past few years, there have been many notable cases of transnational repression—states applying repressive policies to silence or coerce nationals located outside their territorial borders…. While transnational repression is not a new phenomenon, such tactics are expanding through the market growth for digital technologies and the spread of Internet-connectivity, among other factors. This digital dimension of transnational repression—which we refer to as digital transnational repression—is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of ‘everyday’ transnational repression and is a threat to the rights and freedoms of dissidents and activists living in exile. In this report, we describe how Canadian activists and dissidents living in exile in Canada are impacted by digital transnational repression. We conclude that digital transnational repression has a serious impact on these communities, including their ability to undertake transnational advocacy work related to human rights. Yet, there is little support for victims who experience such targeting and policy efforts to date have been insufficient. 39 page Report https://citizenlab.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Report151-dtr_022822.pdf

Article

https://citizenlab.ca/2022/03/psychological-emotional-war-digital-transnational-repression-canada/