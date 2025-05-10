Share

“In a culture so benign, so innocent, and so purely an embodiment of Rousseau's Natural Man, benevolence naturally prevailed, I am what I anthropologize. What I anthropologize I am. Zuni was indeed Ruth Benedict writ large.” The Culture Cult—Designer Tribalism and Other Essays, Roger Sandall

THE LEFTIST MYTH OF THE NOBLE SAVAGE. Short

I am using the Substack Anarchist “NEVERMORE” as an example of the appeal of “ANTHRO-APOLOGY” and how the need for a primeval “Garden of Eden, Noble Savage, Born Good” ideology leads to a pseudo-scientific, ironic chauvinism that impedes Humanity’s progression to a Peaceful Voluntaryist world through Peaceful Parenting (recognizing the origin of human violence in child abuse and neglect).

How is it NEVERMORE can post on Jan 11, 2025 words that patently contradict those posted on Jan 27, 2025?

THE GREAT REPLACEMENT - IS IT A THING? Nevermore Media, Jan 11, 2025

“I regarded civilizations as monstrosities, and I looked to indigenous cultures for inspiration, wisdom, and purer ways. “I’m just showing you the unraveling of my beliefs. I had such difficulty finding indigenous groups that were truly peaceful, that despite desperately wanting to find such groups I had to admit to myself that the rare peaceful groups I clung to as evidence were the exception that proved the rule – The indigenous peoples were not the moral superiors of white Europeans – generally they committed the same sins when they had the means and the motive to do so. “It is a testament to how much I had internalized an anti European/white/Christian attitude that I was crestfallen to learn that the indigenous peoples were generally not the moral superiors of white Europeans.”

IS JORDAN HENDERSON DRUNK ON THE KILLER APE KOOL AID? Nevermore Media, Jan 27, 2025

“One area where I have a bone to pick with Jordan is his cherry-picking of anthropological data to support his view that indigenous people were just as brutal and nasty as their colonizers. In my view, he’s been reading too much Jared Diamond. “But what about Australia? Didn’t the indigenous people of Australia live in peace for something like 65,000 years? “Jordan also conveniently selects the anthropological data that best suits his narrative when it comes to North America. “The real problem isn’t the Myth of the Noble Savage, it’s the Myth of the Myth of the Noble Savage. “The rival schools are known as the Bellicose School (a.k.a. Team Killer Ape) and the Peace and Harmony Mafia (a.k.a. Team Human).”

In response to NEVERMORE’s last statement, this is a false dichotomy: humans are both competitively peaceful and violent.

“The potential for both war and peace is embedded in us. The diverse human behavioral toolkit comprises a variety of major tools, geared for violent conflict, peaceful competition, and cooperation, as well as avoidance.” Azar Gat

I invite NEVERMORE and those who believe in his Peaceful Savage/Anti-Civilization to view the evidence below and join us for a discussion of our differences.

Note: this post is nearly all on evidence substantiating the claim that Primitive Tribes were/are more violent and less individualistically free than 20th Century on Modern States were/are. However, scroll to the bottom, where I have included a selection that is Pro-Primitivism & Con-Civilization.

BOOKS BY THE ANTHRO-NON-APOLOGISTS: HOMO SAPIENS SAPIENS BOTH VIOLENT & PEACEFUL BUT PROGRESSIVELY LESS VIOLENT AND MORE INDIVIDUALISTICALLY FREE TO TODAY—

This moral progression to a relatively more peaceful and individualistically free society is the result of Peaceful Parenting where the child is considered and enabled to be Self-Owned/Authorized/Controlled and the Non-Aggression Principle is honored (Lloyd deMause’s 6th final Childrearing Mode “Helping” https://www.geocities.ws/kidhistory/modesw.htm )

THE RETURN OF THE PRIMITIVE By Ayn Rand (free download)

WAR BEFORE CIVILIZATION by Lawrence H. Keeley, 1997

CONSTANT BATTLES: WHY WE FIGHT by Steven A. LeBlanc and Katherine E. Register, 2004

WAR IN HUMAN CIVILIZATION by Azar Gat, 2008

THE CULTURE CULT: DESIGNER TRIBALISM AND OTHER ESSAYS by Roger Sandall, 2018

SHIP OF FOOLS—AN ANTHOLOGY OF LEARNED NONSENSE ABOUT PRIMITIVE SOCIETY by C.R. Hallpike, 2018

VIOLENCE AND WARFARE AMONG HUNTER-GATHERERS by Mark W Allen (Editor), Terry L Jones (Editor), 2016

SICK SOCIETIES by Robert B. Edgerton, 2010

YANOMAMO: THE FIERCE PEOPLE Napoleon Chagnon, 1983

YANOMAMO - THE LAST DAYS OF EDEN Napoleon Chagnon, 1992

THE YANOMAMO (CASE STUDIES IN CULTURAL ANTHROPOLOGY) 6th Edition by Napoleon Chagnon, 2012

NOBLE SAVAGES: MY LIFE AMONG TWO DANGEROUS TRIBES -- THE YANOMAMO AND THE ANTHROPOLOGISTS by Napoleon A. Chagnon, 2013

-----------

ANTHRO-NON-APOLOGISTS & THE STATUS QUO ANTHRO-APOLOGIST CULT CHALLENGED

NEW STUDY REVEALS A LONG HISTORY OF VIOLENCE IN ANCIENT HUNTER-GATHERER SOCIETIES Plos One, September 21, 2023

Summary: Violence was a consistent part of life among ancient communities of hunter-gatherers, according to a new study that looked for signs of trauma on 10,000-year-old skeletal remains from burial sites in northern Chile.

CARTA: VIOLENCE IN HUMAN EVOLUTION – RICHARD WRANGHAM: PARALLEL EVOLUTION OF HUMANITY AND SAVAGERY. University of California Television, Aug 1, 2014. 20:34

Human male violence is paradoxical. On the one hand, within social groups there is a strong tendency for avoidance of direct conflicts such that confrontations between angry individuals or groups normally end without serious harm. On the other hand, our species has a consistent history of intense deliberate violence, ranging from planned homicides and low-level and long-lasting warfare among nomadic hunter-gatherers to massive intermittent conflicts among states. Richard Wrangham (Harvard Univ) shows that the combination of aggression styles is better understood as being due to two neurobiologically distinct patterns that have been subject to contrasting selective regimes. He concludes that the combination of these two styles of aggression makes humans well adapted for both war and avoidance of war.

THE CULTURE CULT: DESIGNER TRIBALISM AND OTHER ESSAYS by Roger Sandall, 2018 – from the book

“The Culture Cult…claims that primitive cultures have a uniqueness which should be seen as sacred, and that to assimilate them to modern ways would be a crime. Indeed, today, for many people of religous temperament, the salvation of primitive cultures has replaced the salvation of souls. “Primitivism represents "the unending revolt of the civilized against civilization." This revolt has one invariable feature. As Jean-Jacques Rousseau himself dramatically demonstrated, those most excited by the idea of "noble savagery" have had no experience at all of true dirt-and- diseases tribal life. What inspires them is an idée fixe in the mind. That was pretty clear when Lauren Hutton fronted up to the Masai. Though not all Culture Cultists are as loud in their eager cries of Gee and Wow, the noisiest and most excitable are always media folk or imaginative writers or campus intellectuals who haven't a clue what they're getting into. Romantic primitivism consists of fantasies inside the heads of urban dwellers—delusions of a morally superior, Edenic world beyond the horizon—which are then projected onto primitive peoples themselves.”

ROGER SANDALL - AN AUSTRALIAN DILEMMA: RECONCILING THE IRRECONCILABLE

The following lecture was delivered by the late Roger Sandall (18 December 1933 – 11 August 2012). Roger was a New Zealand-born Australian anthropologist, essayist, cinematographer, and scholar. He was a critic of romantic primitivism, which he called designer tribalism, and argued that this rooted Indigenous people in tradition and discouraged them to assimilate to Western culture. The lecture was presented to the Samuel Griffith Society in 1997.

There are many things one might say about civilization. But there are only two things to be said about tribalism -- or which have to be said before going into the subject in more detail. One is that it has for many years had a remarkable imaginative hold on the human mind. At least since the time of Rousseau, numerous forms of noble savagery have lurked on the fringes of western consciousness as fancied and fanciful alternatives to civilization. The other is that, despite the bewitching appeal it has for so many people, tribalism just won't do. Tribal justice won't do. Tribal ideas of truth and falsehood won't do. While tribal economics, as an alternative to modern economic organization, are little but a recipe for disaster. The best-known Big Ditch thinker was probably Karl Popper. On one side of the Ditch, said Popper, you had tribalism. On the other you had civilisation. Progress consisted of getting across the Ditch, and the first culture across was that of Athens. Such is the underlying sociology of The Open Society and Its Enemies. Now the first thing to be said about tribal culture is that, in a number of ways, belonging to a tribe is fun. Emotionally, psychologically, socially, it's often a rewarding place to be. We know this from the millions of people who "go for" this side or that, who troop into sporting arenas all over the world to cheer and shout for their teams. And of course sporting events are just a pale shadow of the past. For a score of reasons Popper obviously felt that the civilisation of Athens was preferable to the more barbarous culture of Sparta. It was from Athens that the best in the West had come. Nevertheless, he warned, for some people the Spartan side of the Ditch might have been a more comfortable place to be. Not only more fun, but more reassuring, more secure. This was because the freedom and responsibility required by life in Athens involved higher levels of psychological strain. "To live in the haven of a tribe", he wrote, "is for many men an emotional necessity". And this was dangerous, since deep yearnings for the lost unity and shelter of tribalism meant that the rational conduct of modern politics would be always at risk. Popper had pointed to the connection between communism and fascism and the tribal ethos. He saw both these modern totalitarian political systems as forms of "arrested tribalism". Recently, in 1996, Herbert Giersch alluded to something similar in a discussion of Tribal Morality and Macro Society, where he took up the same themes. "In Germany", he said, "much of the instinctual morality of the tribe was taken up and abused by National Socialism in an esoteric-romantic variant to exploit the readiness of people to submit. `You are nothing, your people is all'... -- these were typical slogans by which the propaganda of the `Thousand Year Reich' tried to transfer tribal morality to macro society." (It might be noted that, in much the same way, today's Antipodean leadership are very much inclined to say to anyone bold enough to dissent from the dominant majority, "But you are nothing. Your culture is all!") https://www.bassettbrashandhide.com/post/roger-sandall-an-australian-dilemma-reconciling-the-irreconcilable

NOT STOLEN: THE TRUTH ABOUT EUROPEAN COLONIALISM IN THE NEW WORLD by Jeff Fynn-Paul, Sept 19, 2023

A renowned historian debunks current distortion and myths about European colonialism in the New World and restores much needed balance to our understanding of the past. Was America really “stolen” from the Indians? Was Columbus a racist? Were Indians really peace-loving, communistic environmentalists? Did Europeans commit “genocide” in the New World? It seems that almost everyone—from CNN to the New York Times to angry students pulling down statues of our founders—believes that America’s history is a shameful tale of racism, exploitation, and cruelty. In Not Stolen, renowned historian Jeff Fynn-Paul systematically dismantles this relentlessly negative view of U.S. history, arguing that it is based on shoddy methods, misinformation, and outright lies about the past. America was not “stolen” from the Indians but fairly purchased piece by piece in a thriving land market. Nor did European settlers cheat, steal, murder, rape or purposely infect them with smallpox to the extent that most people believe. No genocide occurred—either literal or cultural—and the decline of Native populations over time is not due to violence but to assimilation and natural demographic processes. Fynn Paul not only debunks these toxic myths, but provides a balanced portrait of this complex historical process over 500 years. The real history of Native and European relations will surprise you. Not only is this not a tale of shameful sins and crimes against humanity—it is more inspiring than you ever dared to imagine. https://www.amazon.com/Not-Stolen-Truth-European-Colonialism-ebook/dp/B0C479J7Q5/136-3522352-2516354

ARE WE LIVING ON STOLEN LAND? | 5-MINUTE VIDEOS. PragerU, July 18, 2023. 5:44

Are Americans living on stolen land acquired by nefarious means? Jeff Fynn-Paul, professor of economic and social history at Leiden University and author of Not Stolen: The Truth About European Colonialism in the New World, dispels this misleading and destructive myth.

COLUMBUS, THE WEST, AND THE MYTH OF THE NOBLE SAVAGE. True Family Values TV, Oc 15, 2017. 10:05

THE TRUTH ABOUT HUNTER-GATHERERS. Nebraska Research, April 22, 2022. 44:23

This is an archived video of UNL anthropologist Raymond Hames presenting his April 14 Nebraska Lecture.

ROMANTICIZING THE HUNTER-GATHERER. Quillette, William Buckner, Dec 16, 2017

It is important to note that this does not take into account the difficulty or danger involved in the types of tasks undertaken by hunter-gatherers.

THE DARKER SIDE OF THE "ORIGINAL AFFLUENT SOCIETY" by David Kaplan, 2000

Throughout much of the history of anthropology, he way of life of hunter-

gatherers has been depicted as an unenviable one: toiling from dawn to dusk just to make ends meet; coping with a hostile and unyielding environment; having no

leisure time to devote to culture building. All this began to change in the 1960s--the timing here, as we shall see, is

significant--when anthropologists showed a renewed interest in hunter-gatherers, an interest rekindled by the changing cultural milieu in which anthropologists worked as well as several quantitatively informed ethnographic studies conducted in such places as Arnhem Land in Australia and among the foragers of the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa. These enquiries culminated in the now well-known "Man the Hunter" conference in 1966 (Lee and DeVore 1968), from which hunter-gatherers emerged as the "original affluent society." https://kk.org/mt-files/reCCearch-mt/kaplan-darker.pdf chrome-extension://blillmbchncajnhkjfdnincfndboieik/pdf/web/viewer.html?file=https://kk.org/mt-files/reCCearch-mt/kaplan-darker.pdf

DREAMERS OF PARADISE--THE FAILURES OF CULTURAL RELATIVISM by Raymond Tallis -- A review of The Culture Cult: Designer Tribalism and Other Essays, by Roger Sandall, Westview Press 2001. From The Times Literary Supplement, UK, August 16, 2002

Roger Sandall’s brilliant, impassioned and sardonic The Culture Cult explains among other things how the phrase “in our culture” has come to be used to defend behaviour that would otherwise be seen as quite abhorrent. Until recently Sandall was a Senior Lecturer in Anthropology at the University of Sydney. His career coincided with the high tide of an intellectual fashion which held three dogmas to be unquestionable. In his words: 1. Each culture is a semi-sacred creation. 2. All cultures are equally valuable and must never be compared. 3. The assimilation of cultures (especially the assimilation of primitive culture by a secular civilization coldly indifferent to spiritual things) is supremely wicked. For adherents of what Sandall calls the culture cult, primitive culture is not inferior to modern civilization—it is different and quite likely better. Some commentators of this persuasion call for a radical simplification of modern life based on their notion of the condition of the primitive. Notwithstanding their own doctrine of incommensurability, they take “a sour view of modernity”, forgetting, Sandall argues, that modern civilization not infrequently “allows changes of government without bloodshed”, as well as “civil rights, economic benefits, religious toleration, and political and artistic freedom”; whereas most traditional cultures “feature domestic repression, economic backwardness, endemic disease, religious fanaticism and severe artistic constraints”. The notion of the incommensurability of cultures was first put forward by Herder in the eighteenth century. In the twentieth it was particularly associated with the American anthropologist Franz Boas and his many disciples (and, outside anthropology, with Isaiah Berlin). It has, in many instances, been motivated by an honourable and humane rejection of pseudo-scientific biological notions of race and culture, which justified the iniquitous exploitation of “lesser breeds without the law” and provided a Darwinian rationale for ideologies which culminated in genocide. At its best, the doctrine of incommensurability is rooted in a passionate loathing of things that should be loathed passionately, such as ignorant scorn for peoples who do not happen to have the same habits of thought and ways of life as oneself. It is informed by tolerance, self-questioning and wonder at the variety of the ways in which humans may make their way through the world. But at its worst, sacralization of cultural difference serves as a hypocritical denial, by people who are comfortably remote from its consequences, of the fact that there are cultures that have deeply undesirable aspects. The veneration of closed, tribal, warrior cultures involves a failure to acknowledge the absence in such societies of, among other things, individual rights and freedom of thought, rights that these same romantic primitivists demand for themselves. The image of a lost world of wise, peace-loving artists in harmony with the natural world is the invention of Western intellectuals disgruntled with the civilization that makes their lives so easy. In reality, many primitive societies were not only homicidal but also impressively eco-cidal. The Maoris, for example, managed, despite their relatively small numbers, to wipe out about 30 percent of the indigenous species, including all twelve kinds of Moa, within a century of their arrival in an edenic New Zealand. This took place against the usual background of incessant tribal warfare, and a brutally unfair legal system which was reformed only when, as a result of a series of deals with the white settlers, which benefited the chiefs but not their people, the Maoris were marginalized in their own land and came under European law. https://www.rogersandall.com/the-culture-cult/review-times-literary-supplement/

ANTHROPOLOGISTS, CULTURAL RELATIVISM, AND UNIVERSAL RIGHTS By Carolyn Fluehr-Lobban

https://home.sandiego.edu/~baber/gender/culturalrelativism.html

IN THE NAME OF CULTURE: CULTURAL RELATIVISM AND THE ABUSE OF THE INDIVIDUAL by Elizabeth M. Zechenter 1997

“Abstract--The modern system of international human rights treaties is based on the concept of universalism which holds that there is an underlying human unity which entitles all individuals, regardless of their cultural or regional antecedents, to certain basic minimal rights, known as human rights. The influence of cultural relativism, multiculturalism, and postmodernism is slowly undermining these ideals. “Universalism, thus, is at the root of modern human rights law. Simply put, universalism holds that there is an underlying human unity which entitles all individuals, regardless of their cultural or regional antecedents, to certain basic minimal rights, known as human rights. “Both rationalism and naturalaw theory are often combined in the modem human rights discourse and take the form of claims that universal human rights exist independent of culture, ideology, or value systems. In this view, universal human rights are a class of rights each individual possesses by virtue of being a human. “Most of the above-mentioned groups or individuals argue that the promulgation of universal human rights laws simply does not conform with the extreme diversity of cultural and religious practices found around the world and that universal rights should be subsidiary to local cultural and religious norms. “Cultural relativism gained prominence in the second part of the twentieth century and is considered by many to be a hallmark of modern anthropological and social scientific thought (Bidney 1968). Stated briefly, cultural relativism is a theory which asserts that there is no absolute truth, be it ethical, moral, or cultural, and that there is no meaningful way to judge different cultures because all judgments are ethnocentric (Gellner 1985). “The early form of cultural relativism was a reaction to the ethnocentric assumptions of nineteenth-century science which glorified Western societies and diminished the achievements of non-Western cultures. Descriptive relativists became skeptical of broad generalizations about human beings and challenged the notion of the natural superiority of Western civilization (Boas 1894, 1901; Benedict 1934; Mead 1928, 1963). Instead they emphasized the seemingly endless human diversity and were able to demonstrate that even cultures placed at the bottom of the evolutionary scale were advanced and sophisticated at least in some aspects of their cultural development. In fact, descriptive relativists focused so much on exposing seemingly vast cultural differences, they tended to disregard data showing a significant degree of patterned similarities among human cultures (Edgerton 1992). “Consequently, normative relativists felt that there could be no extracultural standards by which other cultures can be judged, thus forcing relativists to accept and tolerate all practices engaged by others. Benedict observed, for example, that morality "differs in every society, and is a convenient term of socially approved rights"; consequently she viewed all cultures as "equally valid patterns of life" (Benedict 1934:278) “This formulation of relativism has been characterized by some scholars as "intellectually irresponsible." Kluckhohn, for example, observed that ethical relativism is flawed because "if one follows out literally or logically the implications of Benedict's words, one is compelled to accept any cultural pattern as vindicated precisely by its cultural status: slavery, cannibalism, Nazism, or Communism may not be congenial to Christians or to contemporary Western societies, but moral criticism of the cultural patterns of other people is precluded" (Kluckhohn 1955:266). Despite the criticism, relativists argue that as a practical matter relativism must be coupled with absolute tolerance of other cultures or it would lose its teeth. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Elizabeth-Zechenter/publication/286592296_In_the_Name_of_Culture_Cultural_Relativism_and_the_Abuse_of_the_Individual/links/5ea1ba27a6fdcc88fc39ed5c/In-the-Name-of-Culture-Cultural-Relativism-and-the-Abuse-of-the-Individual.pdf?origin=publication_detail&_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIiwicGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uRG93bmxvYWQiLCJwcmV2aW91c1BhZ2UiOiJwdWJsaWNhdGlvbiJ9fQ

HOW ‘THEY’ HIJACKED ANTHROPOLOGY. MINDING THE CAMPUS, Philip Carl Salzman, June 1, 2018

“Perhaps the greatest shift in any academic field in the past 30 or 40 years has been in anthropology. Call it an epistemological paradigm shift away from science. “Three main influences led to this shift: One was the morphing of symbolic anthropology into interpretive anthropology under the influence of Clifford Geertz, who distanced himself from science and likened anthropology to literary criticism. The second was a Marxist and feminist commitment to political activism and advocacy. The third was the postmodern rejection of objectivity. The three influences merge, in that the removal of scientific knowledge as a goal opens the way for political activism and advocacy. “Anthropology generally, if not every single anthropologist, has thus abandoned the quest for objective, scientific knowledge in favor of political advocacy and activism. “It is also seen in the neo-Leninist postcolonial theory, which posits that all structures and problems around the world, e.g., castes in India and tribes in Africa, have been caused by Western colonialism. This marvelously anti-historical theory allows blanket condemnation of the West and of capitalism, which appears to be the first priority of contemporary anthropologists. At the same time, celebrating cultural relativism, anthropologists refrain from condemning oppression and atrocities committed by non-Western powers, such as the oppression of women and ethnic cleansing of “infidels” in the Muslim world, and the imperialism of China in Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang Chinese Turkestan, and Tibet. The rejection of scientific anthropology in favor of political advocacy and activism reflects an abandonment of academic responsibility replaced by moralizing and virtue signaling. https://www.mindingthecampus.org/2018/06/01/how-they-hijacked-anthropology/

PIONEERS OF CULTURAL RELATIVISM. The New Republic, Patrick Iber, Aug 14, 2019

How a group of anthropologists set out to study other societies and reflected on their own.

WHO IS FRANZ BOAS? CULTURAL RELATIVISM, SCIENTIFIC RACISM, ANTHROPOLOGY, FOUR FIELD APPROACH & MORE! Alivia Brown, May 9, 2023. 8:59

Who is Franz Boas? Also known as the American father of anthropology, Boas transformed the field of anthropology. In today's video, we will be discussing who Franz Boas is, some of his research, his career in anthropology, and some of his contributions to the field .

THE END OF CROSS-CULTURAL RELATIVISM. Amitai Etzioni. 1997

CONFRONTING THE MARGARET MEAD LEGACY--SCHOLARSHIP, EMPIRE, AND THE SOUTH PACIFIC. Edited by Lenora Foerstel and Angela Gilliam

The legendary Margaret Mead established the importance and relevance of anthropology in the public mind and presented to Americans the view that theirs was among many cultures. She was at once shaped by the influences in the American intellectual community of the 1920s and, in turn, she was later to contribute to the image that the world has of the South Pacific. Moreover, Mead and her followers promoted sensationalized and inaccurate depictions of Pacific peoples as primitives defined primarily by sexuality or cannibalism. This book reveals the consequences of such Western condescension and integrates the views of U.S. and Pacific scholars in a historic critique of the products connected to the ethnographic enterprise in the Pacific. https://monoskop.org/images/9/9d/Foerstel_Lenora_Gilliam_Angela_Confronting_the_Margaret_Mead_Legacy_1994.pdf

CULTURAL RELATIVISM Human Rights Quarterly by John J. Tilley, 2000

I. INTRODUCTION

We often hear that "morality is relative to culture" or that "right and wrong

vary with cultural norms." These are rough formulations of cultural

relativism, a theory with multiple charms, appearing rigorously scientific to

some, fashionably postmodern to others. Not surprisingly, cultural relativ-

ism is on the upswing in many disciplines, and is seen by many people as the last word in ethical theory. In what follows I challenge this state of affairs by refuting the chief arguments for cultural relativism. Cultural Relativism: Although for every culture some moral judgments are valid, no moral judgment is universally valid. Every moral judgment is culturally relative https://cooperative-individualism.org/tilley-john_cultural-relativism-2000-may.pdf

WHAT IS CULTURAL RELATIVISM? Language and Philosophy, Jan 31, 2022. 2:47

Cultural relativism is the view that there are no universal truths in ethics. This is because morality, according to this view, is culture-bound.

WHAT IS CULTURAL RELATIVISM? DEFINITION, STRENGTHS, AND CRITICISMS Armchair Academics, Dec 11, 2022. 5:49

What is cultural relativism? In this episode of Theory To Go, we will define the term and address the ways in which the concept is used in anthropology and qualitative sociology. We will also touch on the major criticisms of cultural relativism -- which come, mainly, from outside of the social sciences -- and discuss how anthropologists have historically responded to those criticisms.

WAS THE PREHISTORIC PERIOD MORE PEACEFUL THAN TODAY? DaVinci Academy, Jan 5, 2024. 4:22

A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE: STEVEN PINKER AT TEDXNEWENGLAND. Nov 21, 2012. 19:49

THE GREAT DEBATE: ORIGINS OF VIOLENCE (OFFICIAL) - (PART 1/2) ShirleyFilms, April 16, 2014. 47:13

The first panel, The Origins of Violence, features Steven Pinker, Richard Wrangham, Erica Chenoweth, Adrian Raine, John Mueller and Sarah Mathew discussing the development of violence from the brain to world war, followed by a Q&A.

SOCIALISM AND THE MYTH OF THE NOBLE SAVAGE. Rhodes Diversity, Oct 19, 2018. 9:15

Culture matters: Poor countries are usually poor because of their culture. Many on the socialist left however claim that this is not so, that they are poor because of oppression by the West. The idea that natural human society is peaceful, happy and harmonious is an important basis for socialist ideology. But it is completely wrong, as this video shows

DEBUNKING THE LEFTIST MYTH OF THE NOBLE SAVAGE Silver Busters, Sept 1, 2017. 27:15

VIOLENCE BEFORE AGRICULTURE Violence Before Agriculture: Full Report

John Halstead and Philip Thomson, Nov 8, 2022

“This is our full report into the question of how violent pre-agricultural societies were, and how violence changed once societies transitioned to agriculture. Phil did 95% of the work. The evidence suggests that the 20th and 21st Centuries had lower rates of lethal violence than pre-agricultural times. Despite its wars and genocides, the 20th Century has lower rates of lethal violence than ethnographically-observed and archeologically-observed hunter-gatherers: lethal violent mortality rates among the median hunter-gatherers in our sample are about 1.7x higher than the 20th Century, while the archeological data suggests that the difference is around 1.4x. Moreover, the pre-agricultural period had rates of lethal violence that were upwards of 13-fold higher than 2000-2019. It is reasonable to interpret this evidence as supporting one of Pinker’s central theses in Better Angels.”

CONSTANT BATTLES: WHY WE FIGHT by Steven A. LeBlanc and Katherine E. Register, 2004

Thirty years ago, we archaeologists thought warfare may have existed, but we considered it almost irrelevant—and certainly not central—to our understanding of past events and people. Today, scholars are coming to realize that the evidence my colleagues and I uncovered in the El Morro Valley was part of a process that led to warfare throughout the entire Southwest, with attendant massacres, population decline, and areal abandonments that forever changed the way of life in the region.

It took more than twenty-five years, and a great deal of additional fieldwork and library research, for me finally to change my initial naive view of the past and of humans in general. My take on warfare is now very different from what it was. Though these new ideas about conflict seem exceedingly obvious to me, I arrived at these conclusions not by means of abstract theory, but by being forced to look at warfare based on conclusive evidence I found in the ground. The central importance of warfare throughout human history came to me slowly, prompted by archaeological fieldwork in a number of different regions and reinforced as I tried to reconcile theoretical positions that became increasingly impossible to accept.

Why couldn't I—or any of my colleagues—see the magnitude and the implications of the warfare that was displayed before our eyes at El Morro? We were simply not conditioned to see it. The idea that all was peaceful long before writing in the ancient past was, and is, how most archaeologists and anthropologists see the world. The prevailing scholarly view is that warfare was of little social consequence in the past and is relatively unimportant in understanding the human condition. Though in the last three decades more archaeologists are prepared to see warfare for what it is, there continues to be an institutional reluctance within anthropology and archaeology to ignore or discount evidence for conflict among past societies. And that reluctance goes back to the eighteenth century.

Academics are not the only ones with these views. For a variety of reasons, almost everybody seems to be preoccupied with the idea that all was peaceful in the hundreds of millennia of the human past. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DTDFOFG/?mr_donotredirect

WAR BEFORE CIVILIZATION by Lawrence H. Keeley, 1997

The myth of the peace-loving "noble savage" is persistent and pernicious. Indeed, for the last fifty years, most popular and scholarly works have agreed that prehistoric warfare was rare, harmless, unimportant, and, like smallpox, a disease of civilized societies alone. Prehistoric warfare, according to this view, was little more than a ritualized game, where casualties were limited and the effects of aggression relatively mild. Lawrence Keeley's groundbreaking War Before Civilization offers a devastating rebuttal to such comfortable myths and debunks the notion that warfare was introduced to primitive societies through contact with civilization (an idea he denounces as "the pacification of the past").

Building on much fascinating archeological and historical research and offering an astute comparison of warfare in civilized and prehistoric societies, from modern European states to the Plains Indians of North America, War Before Civilization convincingly demonstrates that prehistoric warfare was in fact more deadly, more frequent, and more ruthless than modern war. To support this point, Keeley provides a wide-ranging look at warfare and brutality in the prehistoric world. He reveals, for instance, that prehistorical tactics favoring raids and ambushes, as opposed to formal battles, often yielded a high death-rate; that adult males falling into the hands of their enemies were almost universally killed; and that surprise raids seldom spared even women and children. Keeley cites evidence of ancient massacres in many areas of the world, including the discovery in South Dakota of a prehistoric mass grave containing the remains of over 500 scalped and mutilated men, women, and children (a slaughter that took place a century and a half before the arrival of Columbus). In addition, Keeley surveys the prevalence of looting, destruction, and trophy-taking in all kinds of warfare and again finds little moral distinction between ancient warriors and civilized armies. Finally, and perhaps most controversially, he examines the evidence of cannibalism among some preliterate peoples.

Keeley is a seasoned writer and his book is packed with vivid, eye-opening details (for instance, that the homicide rate of prehistoric Illinois villagers may have exceeded that of the modern United States by some 70 times). But he also goes beyond grisly facts to address the larger moral and philosophical issues raised by his work. What are the causes of war? Are human beings inherently violent? How can we ensure peace in our own time? Challenging some of our most dearly held beliefs, Keeley's conclusions are bound to stir controversy. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005JC0PTK/?mr_donotredirect

WAR BEFORE CIVILIZATION. Wikipedia

War Before Civilization: the Myth of the Peaceful Savage (Oxford University Press, 1996) is a book by Lawrence H. Keeley, a professor of archaeology at the University of Illinois at Chicago who specialized in prehistoric Europe. The book deals with warfare conducted throughout human history by societies with little technology. In the book, Keeley aims to stop the apparent trend in seeing modern civilization as bad, by setting out to prove that prehistoric societies were often violent and engaged in frequent warfare that was highly destructive to the cultures involved. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Before_Civilization

REVIEW: WAR BEFORE CIVILIZATION – THE MYTH OF THE PEACEFUL SAVAGE BY LAWRENCE H. KEELEY. Scooter, March 7, 2015

I completely understand wanting to turn back the clock. Go back to simpler times. Return to Eden. Flee from the rat race of urban life and revert to a primitive, tribal “state of nature” — where we can be peaceful, wild and free — hunting the buffalos, but as bros, you know? In “War Before Civilization”, Lawrence Keeley not only dispels this ridiculous notion of a pacific past, but savagely clubs it to death — with plenty of archaeological and ethnographical evidence. Only the “most cushioned from physical discomfort and inconvenience by industrial technology are the most nostalgic about the primitive world”. Keeley started writing the book after unsuccessfully requesting funds from the U.S. National Science Foundation to excavate several Early Neolithic village sites in Belgium. He hoped to uncover ancient palisades and fortifications similar to others in the area. He was denied the grant until he referred to these other sites as “enclosures” rather than “fortifications”. The politically correct NSF archaeologists couldn’t fathom the concept of prehistoric warfare. To their eyes, violence in prestate societies was infrequent, nonlethal, unimportant, ritualistic, and unsophisticated. But as Keeley subsequently proves, there’s only so many mass graves and skulls embedded with arrowheads that one can pretend don’t exist. Eventually, the evidence piles up: prehistoric warfare was frequent, deadly, and serious — more “Conan the Barbarian” and less “Dances with Wolves”. http://www.castaliahouse.com/review-war-before-civilization-the-myth-of-the-peaceful-savage-by-lawrence-h-keeley/

DEBUNKING ANOTHER LIE: LAWRENCE H. KEELEY’S WAR BEFORE CIVILIZATION: THE MYTH OF THE PEACEFUL SAVAGE. Counter-Currents, Andrew Hamilton, Feb 24, 2013

This slender volume published by Oxford University Press is an invaluable contribution to the historical and anthropological literature. Author Lawrence H. Keeley, a professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, is an archaeologist specializing in the prehistory of northwestern Europe. According to Keeley, the thoughts of English philosopher Thomas Hobbes and French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau embody two competing paradigms of peace, violence, and civilization. Hobbes believed the inertial “natural” state of humanity to be war, not peace. In Keeley’s rendering Hobbes was nevertheless a universalistic egalitarian who did not think human beings were “innately cruel or violent or biologically driven to dominate others”—a faith Keeley shares. But the dominant ideological-academic paradigm of today is Rousseau’s, which denies “civilization its humanity while proclaiming the divinity of the primitive” (p. 6). https://counter-currents.com/2012/02/debunking-another-lie/

"WAR IN HUMAN CIVILIZATION" BY AZAR GAT. Novelzilla, March 12, 2024. 4:18

"War in Human Civilization" by Azar Gat is a comprehensive exploration of the historical, evolutionary, and sociocultural dimensions of warfare, delving into its pervasive presence in human societies. Gat presents a nuanced perspective, challenging the perception of war as merely a destructive force by elucidating its multifaceted roles throughout human history.One of Gat's central arguments is the evolutionary basis of warfare. He contends that war has roots in human evolutionary history, shaped by biological, cultural, and environmental factors. Gat emphasizes the intertwining of biological instincts and societal structures in the development and perpetuation of warfare. His evolutionary approach highlights the adaptive significance of conflict, suggesting that while war inflicts devastation, it also serves as a mechanism for competition, resource acquisition, and even social cohesion.

WAR IN HUMAN CIVILIZATION by Azar Gat, 2008

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006QV81C6/?mr_donotredirect

PROVING COMMUNAL WARFARE AMONG HUNTER-GATHERERS: THE QUASI-ROUSSEAUAN ERROR. Azar Gat, May 2015

Conclusion: Hunter- Gatherers And The Human Potential For War And Peace Quasi-Rousseauism, which has occupied center stage in the Rousseauan discourse since the turn of the twenty-first century, represents significant progress in the debate on the antiquity of human deadly fighting. Its proponents have accepted the documented evidence of very high rates of killing among hunter-gatherers, Raymond Kelly forth- rightly, Douglas Fry more obliquely. It has scarcely been recognized, or even noted, that this constitutes a major withdrawal from Classical Rousseauism and its claim of little or no violence among aboriginal humans before sedentism, agriculture, and the state. Furthermore, evidence from the pure continent-size Australian laboratory conclusively reveals that, contrary to the Quasi-Rousseauans’ remaining claim, fighting among hunter-gatherers took place at all levels, from the individual to the family to the larger group. It encompassed collective intergroup fighting, involving and targeting the wider communities on both sides; that is, warfare as well as homicide and feuds. The potential for both war and peace is embedded in us. The diverse human behavioral toolkit comprises a variety of major tools, geared for violent conflict, peaceful competition, and cooperation, as well as avoidance. https://gwern.net/doc/history/2015-gat.pdf \ chrome-extension://blillmbchncajnhkjfdnincfndboieik/pdf/web/viewer.html?file=https://gwern.net/doc/history/2015-gat.pdf

MORE ON THE MYTH OF THE PEACEFUL SAVAGE Peter Turchin, July 22, 2015

“In the current issue of Cliodynamics: The Journal of Quantitative History and Cultural Evolution the anthropologist Sarah Mathew reviews War, Peace, and Human Nature, edited by Douglas Fry. Fry is one of the large group of anthropologists and other social scientists who have been critical of Steven Pinker’s book The Better Angels of Our Nature. “There is a reason why many authors of the book conflate warfare and violence. To see this, I recommend taking a look at a recent article by Azar Gat, Proving Communal Warfare among Hunter-Gatherers: The Quasi-Rousseauan Error. “The target of Gat’s critique is “Rousseauism,” the idea that humans were basically nonviolent before the transition to agriculture and the rise of complex societies—civilization. At the peak of the Rousseauism in the 1960s, anthropologists celebrated Kalahari Bushmen as “harmless people” and wrote books about the Inuits of polar Canada with titles like “Never in Anger.” “These descriptions of peaceful hunter-gatherer groups were revealed by subsequent research to be complete fantasies. The seminal publication that turned the tide against Rousseauism in modern anthropology was the 1996 book by Lawrence Keeley, War Before Civilization: the Myth of the Peaceful Savage. “Meanwhile, another strand developed in the anthropological study of warfare. These researchers did not deny that small-scale societies studied by anthropologists had very high levels of homicide due to warfare, but argued that it was due to the contact of these previously peaceful societies with the intrusive states. According to such anthropologists as Brian Ferguson, expanding states, both modern European colonial powers and ancient empires, create “tribal zones” on their frontiers, in which warfare is frequent and intense. Professional anthropologists who, of course, come from civilized state-level societies study the tribal zone and are fooled to believe that all small-scale societies, even those before exposure to the corrupting influence of the states, are very violent.

“Gat reviews several lines of evidence, including archaeological, but probably the most convincing is his extended review of what we know about the pre-contact Australia. Australia was an entire continent inhabited by hunter-gatherers, with no agriculturalists, pastoralists, or states. The first non-foraging society that arrived in Australia was the British, who established the penal colony at the Botany Bay in 1788, and for a while Australia was a dumping ground for the undesirables from the British Isles. It was not until the 1820s when the free settlers started to arrive, and massive immigration began during the Gold rush era, starting in 1851. Much before that, in 1803, the 23-year old Englishman William Buckley escaped from a penalty settlement and lived with an Aboriginal tribe for 32 years. His account gives us an invaluable glimpse into the life of a hunter-gathering society before it was changed by the intruding state-level civilization. Buckley was not a trained anthropologist, but that doesn’t disqualify him from reporting on such basic issues as war and peace. The Australian evidence is particularly important because it comes from eyewitnesses to the crime, so to speak. Archaeological evidence tells us that violent death was very frequent in prehistoric societies. But it is difficult to distinguish death in war from death resulting from within-group violence. This uncertainty allows Douglas Fry to write, “whereas homicide has occurred periodically over the enduring stretches of Pleistocene millennia, warfare is young, that is, arising within the timeframe of the agricultural revolution.” But the Australian evidence decisively demonstrates that war precedes the agricultural revolution. https://peterturchin.com/more-on-the-myth-of-the-peaceful-savage/

CIVILIZED TO DEATH - A REVIEW March 10, 2020 By Andrew Spencer In Book Review

Ryan’s basic thesis is that everything you know about culture and civilization is wrong. He rejects the “Narrative of Perpetual Progress” and if you saw what he had seen, you would, too. As far as that goes, I do not disagree. There is little doubt that in our over-industrialized, hyper-sexualized, logically backward, and consumeristically driven culture we have lost sight of the good life. One need only look at the rise of lifestyle-based diseases and the general loss of meaning in culture to see that. Ryan lays those ills at the feet of civilization. Ryan’s remedy for civilization is to pursue aspects of the life of a hunter-gatherer. In truth, he doesn’t get to the point of any meaningful recommendations until the second to last page of the book, and that solution is so brief that I will quote it in full, lest I misrepresent it: “What is we tragically bring hunter-gatherer thinking into our modern live by, for example, replacing top-down corporate structures with peer progressive networks and horizontally organized collectives and building an infrastructure of nonpolluting locally generated energy? If Homo sapiens sapiens were to divert spending on weapons, redirecting resources into a global guaranteed basic income that incentivizes not having children, thus reducing global population intelligently and without coercion, we would be taking steps toward [a meaningful solution]. Once we start down this road, every step would lead us closer to a future that recognizes, celebrates, honors, and replicates the origins and nature of our species. This is, as far as I can see, the only road home.” This conclusion is air dropped out of nowhere. The book simply doesn’t build up to it. It’s as if he got to the end of the allotted word count, decided he needed to land the book and wrote a conclusion. The book is a great example of a non-sequitur. https://www.ethicsandculture.com/blog/2020/civilized-to-death-a-review

THE CASE OF THE ANTHRO-NON-APOLOGIST NAPOLEON CHAGNON

NAPOLEON CHAGNON Wikipedia

Napoleon Alphonseau Chagnon (27 August 1938 – 21 September 2019) was an American cultural anthropologist, professor of sociocultural anthropology at the University of Missouri in Columbia and member of the National Academy of Sciences.[2] Chagnon was known for his long-term ethnographic field work among the Yanomamö/Yanomami, a society of indigenous tribal Amazonians, in which he used an evolutionary approach to understand social behavior in terms of genetic relatedness. His work centered on the analysis of violence among tribal peoples, and, using socio-biological analyses, he advanced the argument that violence among the Yanomami is fueled by an evolutionary process in which successful warriors have more offspring. His 1967 ethnography Yanomamö: The Fierce People became a bestseller and is frequently assigned in introductory anthropology courses. Admirers described him as a pioneer of scientific anthropology. Chagnon was called the "most controversial anthropologist" in the United States in a New York Times Magazine profile preceding the publication of Chagnon's most recent book, a memoir titled Noble Savages: My Life Among Two Dangerous Tribes—the Yanomamö and the Anthropologists.[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napoleon_Chagnon

DARKNESS IN ANTHROPOLOGY: A CONVERSATION WITH NAPOLEON CHAGNON by Carol Iannone, 2013

Iannone: Your book, Yanomamö: The Fierce People (1968), became a classic in the annals of anthropology and a staple in classrooms. You were something of a hero for a time, an Indiana Jones of anthropology. But when did you start to see that you were rubbing some people the wrong way?

Chagnon: I began to understand that a small number of colleagues were feeling “rubbed the wrong way”—as you put it—when they began criticizing some of my work in less than academically appropriate ways, like making accusations that did not follow from what I had claimed in the publications they were criticizing. Over time their criticisms increased in severity and academically unacceptable ways. Most of my critics worked in or near the Amazon Basin and among tribes similar to the Yanomamö and much of their motivation stemmed from professional jealousy, which gradually became much more political in tone, like the claim that my publications were “causing harm” to the people I studied. This eventually shifted to the claim that I was guilty of “racism” and “genocide” in my writings—they called it “academic genocide”—but it was genocide nevertheless. The “nicety” of “academic” was soon dropped. These accusations came principally from colleagues who were studying tribes in the Amazon basin who were political activists and who subscribed to Marxist anthropological views. https://www.nas.org/academic-questions/26/3/darkness_in_anthropology_a_conversation_with_napoleon_chagnon/pdf chrome-extension://blillmbchncajnhkjfdnincfndboieik/pdf/web/viewer.html?file=https://www.nas.org/academic-questions/26/3/darkness_in_anthropology_a_conversation_with_napoleon_chagnon/pdf

NAPOLEON CHAGNON BLOOD IS THEIR ARGUMENT Seung-Tai. Park, June 13, 2013. 1:00:46

CHAPTER 9, "NAPOLEON CHAGNON AND THE YANOMAMO". Keith Eppich, PhD, Jan 30, 2021. 38:32

An open course on Cultural Anthropology with a discussion of the fierce people, man-killers in the war before civilization, "Darkness in El Dorado," and the Noble savages of academia.

GHAGNON DEBATE SUMMARY. .GablzO, Nov 16, 2018. 4:18

TALKING TO NAPOLEON CHAGNON: THREATENED Lindenlink Lindenwood, Oct 8, 2013. 5:56

THE GREEN INFERNO OF NAPOLEON CHAGNON (Manthropology #2). Larsen Halleck, June 9, 2017. 23:19

One of the most important stories you haven't heard of, in the intellectual battleground you haven't heard of. This is the tale of Napoleon Chagnon, a man who risked life and limb to understand a barely-contacted Amazonian tribe, only to have his life's work utterly denigrated by the usual suspects.

NAPOLEON CHAGNON: A CAREER OF CONTROVERSIES. Erincamillem, Nov 13, 2020. 9:50

SECRETS OF THE TRIBE Wikipedia

This documentary explores the allegations, first brought to light in the book Darkness in El Dorado, written by Patrick Tierney, that anthropologists studying the Yanomami Indians in the 1960s and '70s engaged in bizarre and inappropriate interactions with the tribe, including sexual and medical violations. Scientists accused in this film are among others James Neel, Napoleon Chagnon, Kenneth Good and Jacques Lizot.[1] Alice Dreger, an historian of medicine and science, and an outsider to the debate, concluded in a peer-reviewed publication that most of Tierney's claims (the movie is based on claims originally made by Tierney) were "baseless and sensationalistic charges".[3] A detailed investigation of these charges by a panel set up by the University of Michigan found the most serious charges to have no foundation and others to have been exaggerated. Almost all of the lengthy allegations made in Darkness in El Dorado were publicly rejected by the Provost's office of the University of Michigan in November 2000.[4] The American Anthropological Association has since rescinded its support of the book and acknowledged fraudulent and improper and unethical conduct by Tierney. The association admitted that "in the course of its investigation, in its publications, in the venues of its national meetings and its web site, [it] condoned a culture of accusation and allowed serious but unevaluated charges to be posted on its website and expressed in its newsletter and annual meetings" and that its "report has damaged the reputations of its targets, distracted public attention from the real sources of the Yanomami tragedy and misleadingly suggested that anthropologists are responsible for Yanomami suffering".[6] Stephen Broomer points out that, "Tierney wrote a polemical, unscientific book that invoked a scandal. Padilha's film is more evenhanded than this, no doubt because it includes that scandal as a subject, allowing Chagnon an opportunity to defend himself".[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secrets_of_the_Tribe

SECRETS OF THE TRIBE, Documentary Central, April 25, 2023. 1:28:05

This is the story of the unhealthy meeting of two cultures: an indigenous tribe, the Yanomami and the Western anthropologists who came to the Amazon to study them. Over three decades the Yanomami Indians were transformed from the “last Stone Age tribe” so prized by those anthropologists to the most exhaustively documented and filmed tribe on earth. Napoleon Chagnon built his reputation – and sold over a million books – by claiming to demonstrate the innate ferocity of Yanomami. He dubbed them The Fierce People. In 1968 his biggest expedition and most famous film were both lavishly funded by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. He targeted world-famous geneticist Dr. James Neel, who literally wanted their blood – he was on the lookout for a ‘virgin soil’ population and was keen to know how diseases spread through such populations. Coincidentally or otherwise, a serious and deadly outbreak of measles happened during their expedition, killing hundreds in its wake. Chagnon's friend and fellow anthropologist Jacques Lizot was a young prodigy and favoured student of the godfather of cultural anthropology and French intellectual icon, Claude Levi-Strauss. Like practically all other anthropologists in the field, they both distributed gifts, in order to ease their way into a tribe’s affection. “Chagnon is the golden goose for the Yanomami. He brings steel tools, machetes, fishhooks and they tell him what they think he wants to hear.” Lizot’s gifts included shotguns, but his favours were not confined to the academic and his illegal sexual predations amongst the Yanomami were kept sated over the years, funded by the Collège de France and Académie Française over decades. A leaked email from two top anthropologists notes: “This nightmarish story – a real anthropological Heart Of Darkness is beyond the imagining of even a Josef Conrad – though not, perhaps, a Josef Mengele.”

CHAPTER 9, "NAPOLEON CHAGNON AND THE YANOMAMO". Keith Eppich, PhD Jan 30, 2021. 38:32

An open course on Cultural Anthropology with a discussion of the fierce people, man-killers in the war before civilization, "Darkness in El Dorado," and the Noble savages of academia.

THE DANGEROUS LIFE OF AN ANTHROPOLOGIST. Quillette, Matthew Blackwell, Oct 5, 2019

It took a long time for Chagnon to acclimatize to the deep interior of the Amazon Rainforest and its unique threats.

https://quillette.com/2019/10/05/the-dangerous-life-of-an-anthropologist/

FIGHT CLUBS: ON NAPOLEON CHAGNON. The Nation, Peter C. Baker, June 3, 2013

One anthropologist’s place in his field’s ongoing battle over questions of power, means and ends.

https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/fight-clubs-napoleon-chagnon/

ARE ANTHROPOLOGISTS A DANGEROUS TRIBE? Slate, By Greg Laden, May 02, 2013

They’re battling about Yanomamö Indians, research ethics, and the nature of fierceness. The anthropological disciplines of biological anthropology and sociocultural anthropology each have distinct cultures, with different values, creation myths, heroes, and methods for educating students. Simply put, the former seeks biological explanations for culture, while the latter sees culture as constructed from experience. This spring, a debate has been playing out in response to Napoleon Chagnon’s new book, Noble Savages: My Life Among Two Dangerous Tribes—the Yanomamö and the Anthropologists (my review is here). The book and Chagnon’s recent election to the National Academy of Sciences have reheated a decades-old fight between these two disciplines. Chagnon spent decades with the Yanomamö of Venezuela and wrote a monograph called Yanomamö: The Fierce People. The first through third editions kept the subtitle, but it was dropped for the fourth edition. The Venezuelan government had used Chagnon’s work to label the Yanomamö as dangerous and unsociable, as part of its effort to displace indigenous tribes occupying land otherwise exploitable for lumber or for other purposes. Some sociocultural anthropologists and human rights activists have held Chagnon responsible for the use of his ethnography against an indigenous group. This seems rather unfair. If the Yanomamö are fierce, that is not Chagnon’s fault; the use of an honest ethnography for nefarious political or economic goals is not the ethnographer’s responsibility. However, a litany of other charges has been made against Chagnon. More than 10 years ago, Marshall Sahlins accused Chagnon of unethical practices, including disregarding Yanomamö cultural proscriptions against using names and discussing kinship relations in order to assemble census and genealogical data for the villages he worked in. Sahlins claimed Chagnon tricked the Yanomamö into giving up information that they held as secret, and that this led to conflicts which led to violence. Others have suggested that Chagnon’s payment of informants and helpers with western goods such as machetes caused or escalated violence. Most recently, Marshall Sahlins resigned from the National Acaedemy of Sciences in protest of Chagnon’s election to that body. The publication of Patrick Tierney’s book Darkness in El Dorado: How Scientists and Journalists Devastated the Amazon in 2000 marked a low point in anthropology and a high point in the anthropological game called “pin the blame on Chagnon.” Tierney described a number of acts ranging from unethical to downright heinous carried out by Chagnon as well as geneticist James Neel, French anthropologist Jacques Lizot, fieldworker Kenneth Good, and the Atomic Energy Commission. The American Anthropological Association and other groups looked into all of the charges and discovered that Tierney’s book was really a work of fiction based very loosely on fact. With the exception of relatively minor transgressions by individuals other than Chagnon or Neel, everyone was cleared. A long list of cultural anthropologists used Darkness in El Dorado to discredit both Neel and Chagnon. After investigations cleared these researchers, most of those anthropologists either remained silent or continued to uncritically refer to Darkness in El Dorado, despite the book having been discredited. The accusations in Darkness in El Dorado were an unfair way to judge Chagnon’s research. But there is a fair way to judge it, which is to ask whether he was right. Are the Yanomamö fierce or not? The Yanomamö are what can be called a “middle range society.” According to Chagnon, “one of the most central variables when discussing issues like violence and fighting is mortality rates: What fraction of the male population dies violently, i.e., shot with arrows or killed in club fights? I have provided these statistics for the various groups of Yanomamö I have studied in Venezuela over the past 35 years. None of the anthropologists who have been working in Brazil seem to have done this.” It is difficult to avoid concluding that the Yanomamö are indeed “fierce,” but it is also far too easy for Westerners to translate the idea of fierceness incorrectly and to misunderstand its role in Yanomamö culture. https://slate.com/technology/2013/05/napoleon-chagnon-controversy-anthropologists-battle-over-the-nature-of-fierceness.html

DARKNESS IN EL DORADO. Wikipedia

PRELIMINARY RE PORT THE MAJOR ALLEGATIONS AGAINST NAPOLEON CHAGNON AND JAMES NEEL PRESENTED IN DARKNESS IN EL DORADO BY PATRICK TIERNEY APPEAR TO BE DELIBERATELY FRAUDULENT.

CONTROVERSIAL ANTHROPOLOGIST NAPOLEON CHAGNON, WHO CHRONICLED THE LIVES OF THE YANOMAMÖ, HAS DIED. Scientific America, By Kate Wong, 20021/2019

The embattled researcher answers a book’s charges that he incited and exaggerated the violence of the Yanomamö in this profile from 2001

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/controversial-anthropologist-napoleon-chagnon-who-chronicled-the-lives-of-the-yanomamo-has-died/

PRELIMINARY REPORT OF THE AMERICAN ANTHROPOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION EL DORADO TASK FORCE Submitted November 19, 2001 INTRODUCTION TO THE PRELIMINARY REPORT

CHAGNON CRITICS OVERSTEPPED BOUNDS, HISTORIAN SAYS. Science, Charles C. Mann, Dec 11, 2009

YANOMAMI: THE FIERCE CONTROVERSY AND WHAT WE CAN LEARN FROM IT. By Rob Borofsky, et al.

Yanomami raises questions central to the field of anthropology—questions concerning the practice of fieldwork, the production of knowledge, and anthropology's intellectual and ethical vision of itself. Using the Yanomami controversy—one of anthropology's most famous and explosive imbroglios—as its starting point, this book draws readers into not only reflecting on but refashioning the very heart and soul of the discipline. It is both the most up-to-date and thorough public discussion of the Yanomami controversy available and an innovative and searching assessment of the current state of anthropology.

The Yanomami controversy came to public attention through the publication of Patrick Tierney's best-selling book, Darkness in El Dorado, in which he accuses James Neel, a prominent geneticist who belonged to the National Academy of Sciences, as well as Napoleon Chagnon, whose introductory text on the Yanomami is perhaps the best-selling anthropological monograph of all time, of serious human rights violations. This book identifies the ethical dilemmas of the controversy and raises deeper, structural questions about the discipline. A portion of the book is devoted to a unique roundtable in which important scholars on different sides of the issues debate back and forth with each other. This format draws readers into deciding, for themselves, where they stand on the controversy’s—and many of anthropology’s—central concerns. https://www.amazon.com/Yanomami-Fierce-Controversy-California-Anthropology-ebook/dp/B0053D8UDI

NAPOLEON CHAGNON AND THE STRUGGLE FOR SCIENTIFIC ANTHROPOLOGY. Occidental Observer, Kevin MacDonald, March 9, 2013

Evolutionary anthropologist Napoleon Chagnon’s new book, Noble Savages: My Life Among Two Dangerous Tribes—The Yanomamö and the Anthropologists, is creating a considerable stir because it (gasp!) reiterates his findings that the behavior of the Yanomamö tribe of the Amazon basin was a good fit with an evolutionary model. As Chagnon (who is nothing if not colorful) phrased it in his Skeptic interview with Frank Miele, I was threatening the general attitude within anthropology that all native peoples are pacific and live an angelic kind of life, gliding through the jungle with lithe, scented bodies, being altruistic, sharing their food, and willing to cooperate with the stranger that comes in and wants to learn about them and their culture, and anxious to share their knowledge and life histories with that stranger. https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2013/03/09/napoleon-chagnon-and-the-struggle-for-a-scientific-anthropology/

ON AUSTRALIAN ABORIGINALS PRE- & POST-CONTACT WITH THE WEST

TELLING THE WHOLE TRUTH ABOUT ABORIGINAL HISTORY William D. Rubinstein - Quadrant 29 August, 2024

In Victoria at the present time, as in the near future, a “truth-telling” commission, officially known as the Yoorrook Commission, has been at work to present the real facts about the experiences of the Aboriginal people in Victoria. It was formally established in July 2020, and recently, in April-May 2023, held a second round of hearings. According to its website, it was founded to “establish an official record of the impact of colonisation on Traditional Owners and First Peoples in Victoria”, to “develop a shared understanding among all Victorians of the impact of colonisation, as well as the diversity, strength, and resilience of First Peoples’ cultures”, and to “make recommendations for healing, system reform, and practical changes to laws, policy, and education, as well as to matters to be included in future treaties”. To accomplish these ends, it will “hear stories and gather information from First Peoples in Victoria on their experience of past and… https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/uncategorized/the-myths-of-truth-telling/

TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT PRE-CONTACT ABORIGINAL SOCIETY. William D. Rubinstein - Quadrant Online, 29 August, 2024

Infanticide—the deliberate murder of newborn infants—was practised ubiquitously among Australia’s Aborigines. There were two reasons. The first, as noted, was the absolute necessity, in hunter-gatherer societies, to keep the size of the population as low as possible consistent with tribal survival. The second reason, in the absence of pack animals, wheeled vehicles, or the sharing of burdens between men and women, was that mothers could only carry, at most, two infants or small children, and could only suckle two newborn babies at a time. Any infants or small children in excess of this number were normally murdered. As the University of Michigan anthropology professor Aram Yengoyan put it: Infanticide [in Aboriginal society] was the primary means of population control. In theory, infanticide could have been as high as 40% to 50% of all births, and the population would have survived. In actuality, infanticide rates were lower, and probably ranged from 15% to 30% of all births.1 Contemporary European observers generally agreed that about 30 per cent of Aboriginal babies were murdered at birth. For instance, George Taplin (1831–79), a prominent Congregationalist missionary in the Murray Valley, stated that even in the early 1860s “one- third of the infants which were born were put to death. Every child which was born before the one which preceded it could walk was destroyed, because the mother was regarded as incapable of carrying two …”2 Most European observers noted that these killings were carried out without any guilt or sadness, being a necessity for the survival of the tribe. As in the appalling example above, the killings were often followed by eating the murdered baby. Most observers also agreed that more girl babies were murdered than boys. Cannibalism Unquestionably the most dramatically appalling aspect of pre-contact Aboriginal society was the widespread custom of eating human flesh. There are literally hundreds of accounts of Aboriginal cannibalism, dating from the earliest European settlements through to the 1930s or even later. These accounts came from every part of Australia with the possible exception of Tasmania; they were written by intelligent and honourable persons who were not in contact with each other, in writings often not meant for publication, by commentators who were often highly sympathetic to the Aborigines—for example Daisy Bates (1859–1951). Their many descriptions of Aboriginal cannibalism were made so often and so regularly as to seem ubiquitous. https://web.archive.org/web/20240929001214/https://quadrant.org.au/features/australia/telling-the-truth-about-pre-contact-aboriginal-society/ https://www.facebook.com/100088945202152/posts/498967833078053/

INFANTICIDE IN TRADITIONAL ABORIGINAL SOCIETY. Quadrant, William D. Rubinstein, Jan 13, 2022

Infanticide—the deliberate murder of new-born infants and young children—was practised widely, and perhaps ubiquitously, among Australian Aborigines before the coming of Europeans and the imposition of Western values, which, unlike the values of pre-contact Aborigines, regarded the deliberate killing of babies and small children as murder. How common was infanticide among pre-contact Aborigines? According to University of Michigan professor of anthropology Aram Yengoyan: “Infanticide was the primary means of population control. In theory, infanticide could have been as high as 40% to 50% of all births, and the population could have survived. In actuality infanticide rates were lower, and probably ranged from 15% to 30% of all births … Presently, infanticide is no longer practiced on missions and government stations. However, differential care (physical and affective) extended to infants could be interpreted as infanticide.” (Aram Yengoyan, “Biological and Demographic Components in Aboriginal Australian Socio-Economic Organization”, Oceania, Vol. 43 (2), December 1972, p. 88.) Contemporary European observers of nomadic, tribal Aborigines were in apparent agreement that about 30 per cent of new-born Aboriginal children were routinely killed. According to Samuel Gason (1845–97), an early settler of the Flinders Ranges, writing of the Dieyerie tribe of the Cooper’s Creek area between South Australia and Queensland, “about thirty per cent are murdered by their mother at birth”. He gave as the reasons for this that “many” of the mothers married “very young, their first-born is considered immature, and not worth preserving”, and “because they do not wish to be at the trouble of rearing them, especially if weakly. Indeed, all sickly or deformed children are made away with, in fear of becoming a burden to the tribe.” (Cited in Robert Braugh Smyth, The Aboriginals of Victoria, Vol. I (London, 1878), pp. 51-52.) https://quadrant.org.au/features/australia/infanticide-in-traditional-aboriginal-society/ https://nellesjourneythroughtime.com/2023/07/26/aborigines-39/

THE INCIDENCE OF CANNIBALISM IN ABORIGINAL SOCIETY Quadrant, Wiliam D. Rubinstein, 25th September 2021

“Cannibalism is practised by all natives on the north coast with whom I have come in contact, with the exception of a very small tribe inhabiting the immediate neighbourhood of Port Essington … The eating of grown-up people—that is, of natives—is, as far as I can ascertain, not practised. Only children of tender age—up to about two years old—are considered fit subjects for food, and if they fall ill are often strangled by the old men, cooked, and eaten, and all parts except the head, which is skinned and buried, are considered a delicacy. Parents eat their own children, and all, young and old, partake of it. The only instance I have heard where grown-up people have been eaten, was that of two Europeans who were out exploring in the neighbourhood of the Tor Rock, about forty miles inland from Mount Norris Bay; this was in 1874. These unfortunate travellers were, according to the statements of the friendly natives, killed by the ‘Tor Rock’ tribe, cooked and eaten; and from my own knowledge of the natives in that neighbourhood I have no reason to doubt this statement to be correct.” (P. Foelsche, “Notes on the Aborigines of North Australia”, in Transactions of the Royal Society of South Australia, vol. 5, 1882.) https://nellesjourneythroughtime.com/2023/09/22/aborigines-41/ https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/australia/the-incidence-of-cannibalism-in-aboriginal-society/

LIFE AND DEATH IN PRE-CONTACT ABORIGINAL AUSTRALIA. Quadrant, William D. Rubinstein, Nov 18 2020

When Europeans first settled in Australia in 1788, they encountered an Aboriginal society of almost incredible barbarism and violence. This was the reality of what they found. The reasons for the violence and barbarism of Aboriginal society derive entirely, or almost entirely, from one factor alone. All of the Aborigines of Australia were hunter-gatherers who had not domesticated livestock nor grown crops for food. As a result, the lives of the hundreds of small tribes that constituted Aboriginal society were engaged in a never-ending struggle to find what food they could from what little existed on this continent. Directly because of this central fact, it was absolutely necessary to keep the size of each tribe small enough for its members to be kept alive by what food and other sustenance they could find. It was therefore absolutely necessary for them to avoid adding any excess mouths to feed to the limited numbers who could be kept alive by the methods of hunter-gatherers in the Dry Continent. They did this by systematically eliminating the excess mouths. It seems certainly to be the case that many Aboriginal children were deliberately killed to be eaten. The existence of this eating of children is testified by all too numerous facts. A number of conclusions may be drawn from the facts presented here. First, pre-contact Aboriginal life resembled more closely than anything else Thomas Hobbes’s famous description of “life in the state of nature”: “brutal, nasty, and short”. No one in their senses would voluntarily choose to live in the lifestyle of pre-contact Aborigines. Any of our radicals who argues for its merits should be compelled to live in their manner: typically stark naked, with no buildings or more than primitive shelter, permanently foraging for whatever food could be found, illiterate, and, if ill, treated by a tribal witch doctor. Second, it is apparent that the Aborigines had no concept of human rights of any kind, only collective tribal survival, and no notion of any of the aspects of justice which we take for granted, from the presumption of innocence to the sanctity of human life, especially of children and other innocents. Finally, these concepts were brought to Australia, however imperfectly, by Europeans in 1788, but today our radicals are doing their best wholly to reverse the historical facts, branding the Aborigines as innocents and the Europeans as genocidal monsters. As always, it is up to the historian to, as von Ranke famously put it, set out “what actually happened”. https://web.archive.org/web/20241013142339/https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/uncategorized/life-and-death-in-pre-contact-aboriginal-australia/

THE MISTREATMENT OF WOMEN IN ABORIGINAL SOCIETY. Quadrant, William D. Rubinstein, Dec 15 2021

“The treatment which women experience must be taken into account in considering the causes which lead to the extinction of the native tribes. Amongst them the woman is an absolute slave. She is treated with the greatest cruelty and indignity, has to do all laborious work, and to carry all the burthens [sic]. For the slightest offence or dereliction of duty, she is beaten with a waddyu or yam stick and not infrequently speared. The records of the Supreme Court in Adelaide furnish numberless instances of blacks being tried for murdering lubras. The woman’s life is of no account if her husband chooses to destroy it, and no one ever attempts to protect or take her part under any circumstances. In times of scarcity of food, she is the last to be fed, and the last considered in any way. That many die in consequence cannot be a matter of wonder …”

— George Taplin, The Native Tribes of South Australia, 1878 https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/australia/the-mistreatment-of-women-in-aboriginal-society/

THE VOICE AND ABORIGINAL SOCIETY IN AUSTRALIA. By Bill Rubinstein

The forthcoming vote on the Voice amendment to the Constitution is expected to see the amendment pass by a large majority. Overt opponents of the amendment have so far been few and far between; opposition to the amendment by our political parties has so far been confined to the Nationals. Yet it also seems clear that there is a wellspring of opposition to its enactment which, outside of conservative sources like Quadrant magazine, have yet to be heard. Support for the Voice amendment is also almost always made in the context of a totally distorted version of Aboriginal society and history which has been uncontested. In this Opinion Piece, I would like to set out some of the reasons why the Voice amendment should be opposed and why the real nature of Aboriginal society was very different from that normally depicted. https://docs.google.com/document/d/17LXDTZ9DYXedWNogKSKX2Py5bGOwJZx7/edit?tab=t.0

DAY OF WRATH, 19. By C.T., Aug 2, 2018

The infanticidal psychoclass: references Wikipedia has the problem that many of its editors and administrators are either white traitors to the West or Jews like those of deMause’s journal. Although some scholars contribute to editing it, there is always an anti-westerner who censures the passages opposing the anti-white zeitgeist. For example, regarding the articles on infanticide I edited in 2008, a couple of Australian administrators from the English Wikipedia abused their powers. Not only did they eliminate most of the section on Australia within the article “Infanticide.” They went so far as to erase, from that online encyclopedia, an entire article that another editor had started. This last article focused on expanding the subject of the infanticide committed by aboriginal Australians. (Part of what was censored by Wikipedia is covered in this chapter, in the section on Australia.) Almost a decade later I learned that, since the 1970s, it has been a common practice in that continent to censor studies on infanticide, insofar as the aborigines have been idealized. Rewriting the history of the natives by vaporizing, in Stalin’s style, part of the collective memory of a nation misinforms visitors to the encyclopedia. But not all Wikipedia editors have behaved like that pair of administrators, so zealous in idealizing the natives in their country. In the archived Wikipedia talk page of Psychohistory, Loren Cobb said: In my view, the psychohistory of Lloyd deMause is indeed a notable approach to history, in the sense in which Wikipedia uses the term “notability.” I am not personally involved in psychohistory—I am a mathematical sociologist—but here are some thoughts for your consideration. Psychohistory as put forth by deMause and his many followers attempts to explain the pattern of changes in the incidence of child abuse in history. This is a perfectly respectable and non-fringe domain of scientific research. They argue that the incidence was much higher in the past, and that there has been an irregular history of improvement. This is a hypothesis that could just as easily have been framed by an epidemiologist as a psychologist. DeMause proposes a theory that society has gone through a series of stages in its treatment and discipline of children. Again, this is well within the bounds of social science. None of these questions are pseudoscientific. Even the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, a bastion of scientific epidemiology, is interested in these kinds of hypotheses.1 I exchanged a few e-mails with Cobb, who like me is very critical of the psychoanalytic tail in deMausean legacy, and his position piqued my interest. This chapter summarizes the data collected in the first exhaustive study on infanticide: a book by Larry Milner, Hardness of Heart, published in the last year of the 20th century. That so many researchers have produced astronomical figures on the extent of infanticide moves me to think that Milner’s initiative to devote ten years of his life researching the topic should be undertaken by others. Only then can we be sure if such large numbers are accurate. Joseph Birdsell believes in infanticide rates of 15-50 percent of the total number of births in prehistoric times.2 Laila Williamson estimated a lower rate ranging from 15-20 percent.3 Both believe that high rates of infanticide persisted until the development of agriculture.4 Some comparative anthropologists have estimated that 50 percent of female newborn babies were killed by their parents in the Paleolithic.5 These figures appear over and over in the research of other scholars. https://westsdarkesthour.com/2018/08/02/day-of-wrath-19/

PRIMITIVE SOCIETY AND ITS VITAL STATISTICS by Ludwik Krzywicki, 1934

https://dn790004.ca.archive.org/0/items/b29980112/b29980112.pdf

------------------------

BOOKS & ARTICLES ON & BY THE ANTHRO-APOLOGISTS: PEACEFUL, AFFLUENT SAVAGES—ANTI-CIVILIZATION

ARE WE "CIVILIZED TO DEATH?" Psychology Today, Darcia F. Narvarez, April 25, 2021

To change today's culture requires understanding the reality of our past.

Key points

· We have been misinformed about our pre-civilized past. · The "narrative of perpetual progress" is false.

In many ways, our pre-civilized past was likely better for our wellbeing.

Egalitarianism: No one is coerced and everything is shared. For example, food is shared with everyone, even those who had nothing to do with gathering or hunting it. In order to force everyone into wage or slave labor, civilization changed this orientation to "if you don’t work, you don’t eat."

https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/blog/moral-landscapes/202104/are-we-civilized-death

“CIVILIZED TO DEATH” — CHRISTOPHER RYAN. Spear Nine, Dec 14, 2019. 8:22

CIVILIZED TO DEATH: THE PRICE OF PROGRESS by Christopher Ryan, Oct 1, 2019

The New York Times bestselling coauthor of Sex at Dawn explores the ways in which “progress” has perverted the way we live—how we eat, learn, feel, mate, parent, communicate, work, and die—in this “engaging, extensively documented, well-organized, and thought-provoking” (Booklist) book.

Most of us have instinctive evidence the world is ending—balmy December days, face-to-face conversation replaced with heads-to-screens zomboidism, a world at constant war, a political system in disarray. We hear some myths and lies so frequently that they feel like truths: Civilization is humankind’s greatest accomplishment. Progress is undeniable. Count your blessings. You’re lucky to be alive here and now. Well, maybe we are and maybe we aren’t. Civilized to Death counters the idea that progress is inherently good, arguing that the “progress” defining our age is analogous to an advancing disease.

https://www.amazon.com/Civilized-Death-What-Lost-Modernity-ebook/dp/B01CO34O9S

IN SEARCH OF THE PRIMITIVE 1st Edition by Stanley Diamond, 2017

Anthropology is a kind of debate between human possibilities―a dialectical movement between the anthropologist as a modern man and the primitive peoples he studies. In Search of the Primitive is a tough-minded book containing chapters ranging from encounters in the field to essays on the nature of law, schizophrenia and civilization, and the evolution of the work of Claude Lévi-Strauss. Above all it is reflective and self-critical, critical of the discipline of anthropology and of the civilization that produced that discipline. Diamond views the anthropologist who refuses to become a searching critic of his own civilizations as not merely irresponsible, but a tool of Western civilization. He rejects the associations which have been made in the ideology of our civilization, consciously or unconsciously, between Western dominance and progress, imperialism and evolution, evolution and progress.

https://www.amazon.com/Search-Primitive-Routledge-Classic-Anthropology/dp/087855582X

ORIGINAL AFFLUENT SOCIETY. Wikipedia

The "original affluent society" is the proposition that argues that the lives of hunter-gatherers can be seen as embedding a sufficient degree of material comfort and security to be considered affluent. The theory was first put forward in a paper presented by Marshall Sahlins at a famous symposium in 1966 entitled 'Man the Hunter'. Sahlins observes that affluence is the satisfaction of wants, "which may be 'easily satisfied' either by producing much or desiring little."[1] Given a culture characterized by limited wants, Sahlins argued that hunter-gatherers were able to live 'affluently' through the relatively easy satisfaction of their material needs.

At the time of the symposium new research by anthropologists, such as Richard B. Lee's work on the ǃKung people of southern Africa, challenged popular notions that hunter-gatherer societies were always near the brink of starvation and continuously engaged in a struggle for survival.[2] Sahlins gathered the data from these studies and used it to support a comprehensive argument that states that hunter-gatherers did not suffer from deprivation, but instead lived in a society in which "all the people's wants are easily satisfied."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Original_affluent_society

THE ORIGINAL AFFLUENT SOCIETY. Robert Bracey, May 17, 2023. 14:53

Marshall Sahlins' famous thesis that palaeolithic hunters lived in relative abundance because of their apparent lack of wants, based on data from modern hunter gatherer populations, has been deeply influential on anthropology. Is it also a useful reading for historians?

ANTHROPOLOGIST DEBUNKS DARWIN’S MOST ABUSED IDEA | JAMES SUZMAN. Big Think, Nov 19, 2022. 8:09

HUNTER-GATHERERS AND HUMAN EVOLUTION: NEW LIGHT ON OLD DEBATES. Richard B. Lee

ABSTRACT

One of the most persistent debates in anthropology and related disciplines has been over the relative weight of aggression and competition versus nonaggression and cooperation as drivers of human behavioral evolution. The literature on hunting and gathering societies—past and present—has played a prominent role in these debates. This review compares recent literature from both sides of the argument and evaluates how accurately various authors use or misuse the ethnographic and archaeological research on hunters and gatherers. Whereas some theories provide a very poor fit with the hunter-gatherer evidence, others build their arguments around a much fuller range of the available data. The latter make a convincing case for models of human evolution that place at their center cooperative breeding and child-rearing, as well as management of conflict, flexible land tenure, and balanced gender relations.

https://www.annualreviews.org/content/journals/10.1146/annurev-anthro-102116-041448

HUNTER-GATHERERS AND HUMAN EVOLUTION NEW LIGHT ON OLD DEBATES Richard B. Lee

https://www.thetedkarchive.com/library/richard-b-lee-hunter-gatherers-and-human-evolution

ANOTHER LOOK AT THE !KUNG A LIFE HISTORY APPROACH

https://content.ucpress.edu/chapters/11605.ch01.pdf

DATA REVIEW: ETHNOGRAPHIC AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL EVIDENCE ON VIOLENT DEATHS Max Roser, August 2, 2013

What quantitative data is there about violent deaths in non-state societies?

https://ourworldindata.org/ethnographic-and-archaeological-evidence-on-violent-deaths

HARD NUMBERS? THE LONG-TERM DECLINE IN VIOLENCE REASSESSED. EMPIRICAL OBJECTIONS AND FRESH PERSPECTIVES. Cambridge University Press: 27 April 2021

Abstract

Over the last decades social scientists have alleged that violence has decreased in Europe since late medieval times. They consider homicide rates a valid indicator for this claim. Thorough source criticism, however, raises serious doubts about the decline thesis having any substantial empirical foundation. Forms and contents of the sources are immensely heterogeneous and a closer look at the alleged richness of the data uncovers remarkable gaps. Furthermore, medieval and early modern population estimates are highly unreliable. Thus, we argue that historical research on violence should return to focus on specific historical constellations, accept the need for painstaking source criticism and pay careful attention to the contexts of violence.

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/continuity-and-change/article/hard-numbers-the-longterm-decline-in-violence-reassessed-empirical-objections-and-fresh-perspectives/7C5D6DC60C9D914D6F9FC079A8249649