Steven Yates
16h

Enjoyed our conversation earlier. I mentioned I had a couple of queries, but decided to save them for a comment since they will come out more focused this way, and I'm less likely to get sidetracked.

First: I'm assuming you would agree with me that Hitler, Stalin, Mao, a few others, are extreme cases. There are probably more such cases, though, of victims who did not turn into bloodthirsty tyrants; and there are probably people who weren't abused at all who did. I don't know how to go about researching the first of these. It would involve privacy violations, at the very least: those who suffered violent abuse but decided, at some point, that "the best revenge against him is not to be like him."

In the second of these, Nero was probably as bloodthirsty a tyrant as you're going to find, and to the best I can determine, not only was he not abused as a child, he was pampered and spoiled, groomed for the role of Roman emperor, until he became entitled and simply expected to have everything his own way.

So given the claim of child abuse causing adult violence, are we looking at causation or just correlation, in a few highly visible cases. The existence of counterexamples would suggest correlation (not that we should ignore that!!!).

Second: is there a strong genetic component to one's make-up that triggers psychopathic behavior ... perhaps following up, if the abused child doesn't have to become a tyrant?

Social scientists seem to like the idea that experience alone ... nurture ... is what shapes us, so that if our experience is of abuse, we become abusers ourselves at some level. I see two problems with this premise, which make me wonder how objective it is. (1) It would make the job of social engineering much easier for those inclined to such things. Change the environment, change the person. Change the environment on a large enough scale, change the population, so this line of reasoning goes. (2) It seems to reflect the Cartesian-Lockean "blank slate" theory of the mind: we come into this world as tabula rasas on which experience writes. Many philosophers came to question that, starting with Kant (as you know) because of the enormous epistemological problems the blank slate theory leads to.

What if this theory is wrong, and there is a solid genetic component to one's makeup ... certain traits and tendencies are "hard-wired" into us. In support, I've known couples with two or more kids in which the environment around the kids was the same, but the kids were very different from one another, with different personalities and different inclinations. This might further the argument that there is more to what one becomes than upbringing (whether one was abused or not).

Then, of course, for the Christian, there's the claim of original sin ... which again suggests that there are elements to a person's makeup that aren't products of his/her environment, but for quite different reasons.

Third: would you consider helicoptering a form of child (and teenager and beyond) abuse? Helicoptering occurs when the parent(s) overprotect the child, not allowing the child to make and learn from mistakes ... paying his way instead of helping him get a job and work, etc. It's not violent, and would not even qualify as verbal violence. (For more on helicoptering see pt. 3 of my Medium article "10 Things I Wish I Knew...."

Anyway, I'm no expert on this (maybe I just proved it!), but those are the thoughts that have been on my mind, looking at this material.

