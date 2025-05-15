Free Friends Forum 44—The Role Of Childhood Trauma In The Making Of Dictators
Human Violence and War Originate from Child Abuse/Neglect
HITLER’S BRUTAL CHILDHOOD EXPOSED
Discover the untold story of Adolf Hitler’s troubled childhood. From being beaten by his strict father, Alois, to clashing with teachers and struggling in school, young Adolf faced a life of trauma and hardship. Learn how his abusive upbringing and a powerless yet kind mother, Klara, shaped the man who would change history forever. Explore this dark chapter with insights into his early years.
WAS STALIN SHAPED BY HIS PAST
We dive deep into Joseph Stalin's early life and explore whether his childhood shaped him into the brutal dictator he became. Born into poverty, raised by an abusive father, and marked by trauma, did Stalin's experiences as a child influence his ruthless leadership style? From his smallpox battle to his Marxist beliefs, we break down key moments that could explain the rise of one of history's most feared leaders.
THE ROLE OF CHILDHOOD TRAUMA IN THE MAKING OF DICTATORS by Catherine M. Almeida, March 14, 2025
Childhood shapes the psyche of any human being, but when a weak ego develops from early trauma, the result can be disastrous—for both the individual and society. If we look at figures like Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, a clear pattern emerges: turbulent childhoods, a desire for validation, and an insatiable need for absolute power.
THE WORST BEHAVIORS OF DICTATORS. Simple History, July 30, 2024. 1:07:48
BEFORE EVIL: YOUNG LENIN, HITLER, STALIN, MUSSOLINI, MAO, AND KIM April 26, 2022 by Brandon K. Gauthier
Adolf Hitler. Joseph Stalin. Benito Mussolini. Mao Zedong. Kim Il Sung. Vladimir Lenin. These cruel dictators wrote their names on the pages of history in the blood of countless innocent victims. Yet they themselves were once young people searching for their place in the world, dealing with challenges many of us face—parental authority, education, romance, loss—and doing so in ways that might be uncomfortably familiar.
Historian Brandon K. Gauthier has created a fascinating work—epic yet intimate, well-researched but immensely readable, clear-eyed and empathetic—looking at the lives of these six dictators, with a focus on their youths. We watch Lenin’s older brother executed at the hands of the Tsar’s police—an event that helped radicalize this overachieving high-schooler. We observe Stalin grappling with the death of his young, beautiful wife. We see Hitler’s mother mourning the loss of three young children—and determined that her first son to survive infancy would find his place in the world.
The purpose isn’t to excuse or simply explain these horrible men, but rather to treat them with the empathy they themselves too often lacked. We may prefer to hold such lives at arm’s length so as to demonize them at will, but this book reminds us that these monstrous rulers were also human beings—and perhaps more relatable than we’d like.
WHAT WERE HITLER, STALIN, MAO, LIKE AS KIDS? EARLY YEARS OF 6 DICTATORS…PLUS PUTIN. Rich Tenorio, April 26, 2022
In ‘Before Evil,’ out on April 26, author and historian Brandon Gauthier paints a picture of typical, if somewhat misfit, youths who enjoyed reading and were shy around girls
In a phone interview, Gauthier told The Times of Israel that he understands that his humanizing approach “is controversial. Part of us only needs to see the monster in the making. What do you have in common with Hitler? It elicits rage.”
As he noted, the sextet’s “crimes against humanity were deeply horrific, some of the very, very worst,” including the Holocaust and Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward. He added that his focus on the dictators’ early years was “not [about] providing an exact formula on how they became tyrants, but about shedding light on the humanity of inhumanity — a phrase not heard very often.”
THE SHARED CHILDHOOD TRAUMA OF HITLER, STALIN AND MAO. By Neela Winkelmann, March 31, 2025
Do you know what Hitler, Stalin and Mao all had in common? They suffered identical traumatising family conditions in their childhoods. Here is what I see:
1) Their mothers each had born two older children - two boys or a boy and a girl, who died in infancy before Hitler, Stalin and Mao, respectively, were born. Stalin and Mao's mothers lost two earlier-born boys each, Hitler's mother lost a boy and a girl (2).
2) All three mothers doted on their oldest surviving son and probably were overanxious. They had lost previously born sons, in an era and in cultures where boys were valued much more than girls.
3) All three mothers were very religious / pious.
4) All three fathers were grossly abusive, they beat and harmed their sons (and most certainly the mothers and other siblings too) and were absent a part of or most of their childhood.
CHILDHOOD ORIGINS OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE & EXTREMISM. Danielle Dionne, March 19, 2022 1:00:06
Lecture with the author of Childhood is Political (german) Sven Fuchs Member of the Society for Psychohistory and Political Psychology ( GPPP) Contributor to the Yearbooks for Psychohistorical Research.
ILLUSTRATING HOW ABUSIVE CHILDHOOD ENDANGERS OUR WORLD by Sven Fuchs, 2023
Abstract: Do childhood experiences have consequences in adulthood? If this question is related to politics and society, or even to collective actions such as war, extremism, terrorism, or social developments toward dictatorial regimes, then quite a few people would respond, “No, childhood has nothing to do with it!” Individuals answer in this direct way promptly, but most of the time, they don’t engage or really get involved in reflecting on these connections. I will use among other sources biographies to show that childhood is indeed political and childhood experiences can have political consequences. Keywords: ACEs, adverse-childhood-experiences, child-abuse, extremism, political-violence, prevention, terrorism
THE CHILDHOOD ORIGINS OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND EXTREMISM. By Sven Fuchs
Powerpoint seminar 58 slides
DESTRUCTIVE CHILDHOOD EXPERIENCES AND THE PENCHANT FOR AUTHORITARIANS by , Peter Webb Petschauer, 2020
Sven Fuchs is a young German historian who has written the dramatic and disturbing tale of the history of childhood. In his successful blog, he has articulated some of these insights, and feedback from followers, that he discovered about the history of childhood. His ideas all come together in Childhood is Political. War, Terror, Extremism, Dictatorships as Consequence of Destructive Childhood Experiences (Heidelberg: Mattes Verlag, 2019, ISBN 798-3-86809-143-4, pages 406, €18.90, in German only). He follows in the footsteps of Philippe Aries’ Centuries of Childhood: A Social History of Family Life (translated by Robert Baldick, 1962), Lloyd deMause’s The History of Childhood (1974), and editor Katharina Rutschky’s Black Pedagogic: Sources for the Natural History of Middle-Class Education (1997, only in German, author’s translation). Fuchs’ work is, however, even more precisely underpinned by pertinent recent studies. The most powerful aspect of his work is the vast amount of research he presents about the abusive childhoods of past and current authoritarians. In the past they were usually called dictators, tyrants, and more rarely monarchs. From Louis XIII to Hitler, Stalin, and Putin, he shows in precise detail how their childhood misery turned them into abusive leaders; leaders who showed little mercy to those who surrounded or surround them, and their embrace of war as a solution to national and international problems.
THE ROOTS OF EVIL PSYCHOPATHS ARE MADE, NOT BORN. By Steve Taylor, April 11, 2024
Key points
· People with dark triad traits have often experienced childhood trauma and emotional deprivation.
· From serial killers to brutal fascist dictators, there is a pattern of childhood trauma and neglect.
· Some children respond to deprivation and trauma by "closing in" on themselves, switching off empathy.
· If we could somehow reduce childhood emotional deprivation and trauma, then we could reduce human brutality.
PSYCHOPATHOLOGY OF DICTATORS. Segreteria di Redazionne, July 24, 2020
ABSTRACT
Certain psychopathological aspects and specific diagnoses of four XX century dictators (Stalin, Mao, Hitler and Mussolini) are described, discussed and compared. Their childhood experiences, their attachment to parents, their education and their occupation prior to becoming dictators portray a relationship to becoming megalomaniac sadists. They were all narcissists and some were considered gods by the naive and unaware people they ruled even if all of them become involved in World War II where about 30 million of their citizens died. The article also briefly describes other dictators (Hosni Mubarak, François Duvalier, Muammar al-Gaddaffi, Alexander Lukashenko and Hugo Chàvez).
Dictators are usually charismatic and intelligent individuals who are extremely self-absorbed and pitiless, portraying their self-confidence and independence. Psychological, cultural, environmental, economic and political factors made them become tyrants who according to the Greek philosopher Plato (427-347 BC), are governed by insatiable desire for power which is maintained by engaging in injustices.
Dictatorship is characterized by having absolute sole power over people, and this power is usually used in a cruel way. However, a dictator disrespect basic, political, socioeconomic, and cultural human rights which are fundamental to mental health.
The glorification of a dictator has been called the cult of personality. At its heart lies a paradox: the modern dictator must create the illusion of popular support or consent by by rigging the electoral system. He must rely on military forces, a secret police, a praetorian guard, spies, informants, interrogators and torturers.
Many dictators suffer from manic-depressive disorders, paranoia and delusions of omniscience and omnipotence. They are usually ruthless, intolerant of criticism and indifferent to the suffering of others.
THE EARLY LIFE OF CHAIRMAN MAO WITH BRANDON GAUTHIER. The China History Podcast, Jan 24, 2024.
I'm happy to welcome Dr. Brandon Gauthier onto the CHP. His new book, just out, "Before Evil" looks at the early lives of six dictators: Mao, Stalin, Lenin, Mussolini, Hitler, and Kim Il-Sung. In this discussion, we'll mainly look at Mao's early life. Despite only focusing on one of the six dictators, this lively chat runs for about an hour. Since I've never presented Mao in a standalone series, this is a nice talk about a topic not covered in any previous CHP episode.
CHATGPT SUMMARY OF ABOVE VIDEO INTERVIEW
Here are five key bullet points summarizing the video "(76) The Early Life of Chairman Mao With Brandon Gauthier":
Complex Origins of Mao Zedong: Mao came from a relatively well-off peasant family in Hunan. His father was stern and at times abusive, while his mother was loving and influential. Mao was not raised in poverty, which challenges oversimplified narratives that trauma alone explains his later cruelty.
Early Intellectual Development: As a young man, Mao was an avid reader, particularly of Chinese classics like Water Margin, and was profoundly influenced by his teacher Yang Changji. He absorbed ideas about destruction being necessary for renewal, a theme that later shaped the ideology of the Cultural Revolution.
Humanizing vs. Excusing: Gauthier emphasizes that exploring Mao’s inner world—his relationships, beliefs, and emotional life—is not meant to excuse his actions. Instead, it's to better understand how an ideologically driven and sincere person can justify immense cruelty for a perceived greater good.
Ideological Conviction, Not Just Power Lust: Mao’s belief in revolutionary transformation wasn’t mere cynicism or a thirst for domination. He saw himself as a heroic figure enacting necessary change, which made him more dangerous because he acted with a sense of moral and historical purpose.
Friendships and Emotional Complexity: Mao had meaningful relationships, like with his schoolmate Shao Shu-sen and his first wife Yang Kaihui, whose execution affected him. Yet, these emotional layers coexist with his ruthlessness, showing the tension between his human qualities and political brutality.
ADOLF HITLER: 1889-1924. Spartacus Education,
Louis L. Snyder has pointed out: "Hitler's mother was a quiet, hardworking woman with a solemn, pale face and large, staring eyes. She kept a clean household and labored diligently to please her husband. Hitler loved his indulgent mother, and she in turn considered him her favorite child, even if, as she said, he was moonstruck. Later, he spoke of himself as his mother's darling. She told him how different he was from other children. Despite her love, however, he developed into a discontented and resentful child. Psychologically, she unconsciously made him, and through him the world would pay for her own unhappiness with her husband. Adolf feared his strict father, a hard and difficult man who set the pattern for the youngster's own brutal view of life... This sour, hot-tempered man was master inside his home, where he made the children feel the lash of his cane, switch, and belt. Alois snarled at his son, humiliated him, and corrected him again and again. There was deep tension between two unbending wills. It is probable that Adolf Hitler's later fierce hatreds came in part from this hostility to his father. He learned early in life that right was always on the side of the stronger one." (8)
“Alois was a strict father and savagely beat his son if he did not do as he was told. Hitler later wrote: "After reading one day in Karl May (a popular writer of boys' books) that the brave man gives no sign of being in pain, I made up my mind not to let out any sound next time I was beaten. And when the moment came - I counted every blow." Afterwards he proudly told his mother: "Father hit me thirty-two times.... and I did not cry". Hitler told Christa Schroeder about his relationship with his parents: "I never loved my father, but feared him. He was prone to rages and would resort to violence. My poor mother would then always be afraid for me."
TOXIC PEDAGOGY & RESULTING TRAUMA - ALICE MILLER. Coming Home To Yourself, Oct 3, 2021 40:43
UNSPEAKABLE TRUTH: THE THEORY OF ALICE MILLER. Luisa Alexa, March 27, 2016. 45:31
Born in 1923, Alice Miller was an eminent Polish psychoanalyst. She studied for her doctorate degree in psychology, sociology and philosophy at the University of Basel in Switzerland and soon completed her psychoanalytic training in Zurich. For two decades she has been involved in teaching psychoanalysis, but her career later culminated in a dramatic change: she quit both the Swiss Psychoanalytic Society and the International Psychoanalytic Association to embark in an in-depth study of factors causing and effecting child abuse, which resulted in the publication of several books, each one approaching this very topics from a different angle. The most appreciated ones are "The Drama of the Gifted Child" (formerly "Prisoners of Childhood") and "Thou Shalt Not Be Aware: Society’s Betrayal of the Child". The latter granted her the Janusz Korczak literary award in 1986. She died in France in 2010. Alice Miller's stance The common denominator of all her books is the clear-cut stance against drive theories in psychoanalysis, which she sees as the continuation and extention of the same 'poisonous pedagogy' that has always served parents and educators to justify physical, emotional and sexual abuse of children. Her critique was later extended to all psychotherapy approaches, with rare exceptions for individual therapists.
THE POLITICAL CONSEQUENCES OF CHILD ABUSE by Alice Miller, Ph.D.
Present-day neurobiological research makes it easier for us to understand the way Nazis like Eichmann, Himmler, Höss and others functioned. The rigorous obedience training they underwent in earliest infancy stunted the development of such human capacities as compassion and pity for the sufferings of others. They were incapable of emotion in the face of misfortune - such feelings were alien to them. Their total emotional atrophy enabled the perpetrators of the most heinous crimes imaginable to function "normally" and to continue to impress their environment with their efficiency in the years after the war without the slightest remorse. Dr. Mengele could perform the most cruel experiments on Jewish children in Auschwitz and then live for 30 years like a "normal", well-adjusted man.
POISONOUS PEDAGOGY. Wikipedia
Origin and definitions
The concept was first introduced by Katharina Rutschky in her 1977 work Schwarze Pädagogik. Quellen zur Naturgeschichte der bürgerlichen Erziehung. The psychologist Alice Miller used the concept to describe child-raising approaches that, she believed, damage a child's emotional development. Miller claims that this alleged emotional damage promotes adult behavior harmful to individuals. She explains how poisonous pedagogy in the name of "child rearing" leads to dysfunctions and neurosis of all kinds. For instance in her book For Your Own Good she discussed its common impact on three distinct lives: Adolf Hitler, Jürgen Bartsch and Christiane F., whereas in The Body Never Lies, she talks about the impact of childhood trauma and repressed emotions on the human body.
ALICE MILLER INTERVIEW: THE ROOTS OF VIOLENCE
Alice Miller's stories portray abused and silenced children who later become destructive to themselves and to others. Adolf Hitler, says Miller, was such a child. Constantly mistreated by his father, emotionally abandoned by his mother, he learned only cruelty; he learned to be obedient and to accept daily punishments with unquestioning compliance. After years, he took revenge. As an adult he once said, "It gives us a very special, secret pleasure to see how un
THE IGNORANCE OR HOW WE PRODUCE THE EVIL. Alice Miller, June 20, 2002
Every dictator torments his people in the same way he was tormented as a child. The humiliations inflicted on these dictators in adult life had nothing like the same influence on their actions as the emotional experiences they went through in their early years. Those years are “formative” in the truest sense: in this period the brain records or “encodes” emotions without (usually) being able to recall them at will. As almost every dictator denies his sufferings (his former total helplessness in the face of brutality) there is no way that he can truly come to terms with them. Instead he will have a limitless craving for scapegoats on whom he can avenge himself for the fears and anxieties of childhood without having to re-experience those fears.
ADOLF HITLER:HOW COULD A MONSTER SUCCEED IN BLINDING A NATION? by Alice Miller, Ph.D.
"What good fortune for those in power that people do not think."
- Adolf Hitler, as quoted by Joachim Fest
JOSEPH STALIN – PSYCHOPATHOLOGY OF A DICTATOR. By Ruwan M Jayatunge, May 23, 2014
“Joseph Stalin was one of the main architects of creating a collective trauma in the Soviet Union. His actions and policies brought immense suffering to the people. The aftermath of Stalin’s repression still impacts the post Soviet Society. However despite all the negative consequences Stalin is still remembered in Russia as a great hero who saved the Soviet Union from Hitler’s Fascist aggression and transformed the country in to a super power.
Stalin feared his alcoholic father who physically and verbally abused him and his mother. Brackman (2003) states that the neighbors long remembered Vissarion’s brutal beatings of the boy and on one occasion out of rage Vissarion threw a hammer at the boy, barely missing him. Stalin frequently witnessed family violence. At the age of nine little Stalin was sent to a workshop to work as a child labourer by his father. When he refused to work he was severely punished by Vissarion. Since his childhood he had unresolved psychological conflicts with his father. Stalin’s violent tendencies developed in part due to his father’s behavior (Stal, 2013).
Young Stalin had a negative self image and was plagued by the inferiority complex. His face was badly scarred by smallpox. He had a defect in his left arm. The left arm was shorter than the other and it was half-paralyzed. Fingers on his left foot fused may be due to a congenital defect. These physical defects gave a bizarre “Stalin” gait. He was 165 cm tall and looked short. Glad (2002) hypothesized that Stalin had a “basic inferiority complex.
In his entire life Stalin struggled to overcome his negative self image and inferiority complexes by inflating defensive high self-esteem. The culmination of defensive high self-esteem transpired with the creation of cult of Stalin.
In his character Stalin lacked empathy. When his first wife Ekaterina Svanide (Stalin called her Kato) died of Typhus Stalin was emotionally devastated. After this heartbreaking event Stalin became emotionally numbed and said to his friends “my last warm feelings for humanity died”. This emotional numbness became the central feature of his character.
HOW VLADIMIR PUTIN'S CHILDHOOD IS AFFECTING US ALL. Jane Stevens, March 1, 2022
The facts as we know them: Putin was born in Leningrad in 1952, a city that lived under a nearly three-year siege by the Nazis during World War II that wiped out most of the population of more than three million people. One million people starved to death. The siege has been termed a genocide and is described as the world’s most destructive siege of a city. His father was badly injured in the war; his mother nearly died of starvation. Before Putin was born, his parents had lost two children, one from diphtheria. Leningrad had not yet recovered, and life was extremely difficult. His parents had a room in run-down apartment with two other families. The details are sketchy, but they had no hot water, no bathtub, perhaps little or no heat. Both parents worked as much as they could to support themselves and him, his father in a factory, his mother any odd job she could get. One report says they left him with another family. But it was clear that he was left to fend for himself in the company of other kids in the apartment building. He was bullied, no doubt severely.
IS THE WORLD RUN BY PSYCHOPATHS AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR OUR FUTURE GOVERNANCE By William Adams, December 24, 2024
Prevalence in Leadership: Psychopathic traits are more common in leadership roles, with estimates ranging from 3% to 21% among politicians and corporate executives, often leading to self-serving decisions over the public good.
Historical and Real-world Examples: Historical figures such as Hitler and Stalin exemplify how psychopathic traits can manifest in destructive leadership, impacting millions and shaping societal outcomes.
COCAINE & DRUG ADDICTION AMONG WORLD LEADERS
An avalanche of cocaine is fuelling the alpha personality disorder among world leaders. 009, May 13, 2025
A FIRST-RATE MADNESS: UNCOVERING THE LINKS BETWEEN LEADERSHIP AND MENTAL ILLNESS by S. Nassir Ghaemi, 2022
DICTATORS AND THEIR SUBJECTS: AUTHORITARIAN ATTITUDINAL EFFECTS AND LEGACIES Sage Journal, June 8, 2020 Anja Neundorf, et al.
Abstract
This introductory essay outlines the key themes of the special issue on the long-term impact of autocracies on the political attitudes and behavior of their subjects. Here, we highlight several important areas of theoretical and empirical refinements, which can provide a more nuanced picture of the process through which authoritarian attitudinal legacies emerge and persist. First, we define the nature of attitudinal legacies and their driving mechanisms, developing a framework of competing socialization. Second, we use the competing socialization framework to explain two potential sources of heterogeneity in attitudinal and behavioral legacies: varieties of institutional features of authoritarian regimes, which affect the nature of regime socialization efforts; and variations across different subgroups of (post-)authoritarian citizens, which reflect the nature and strength of alternative socialization efforts. This new framework can help us to better understand contradictory findings in this emerging literature as well as set a new agenda for future research.
CITIZENS IN DEMOCRATIC COUNTRIES HAVE MORE BENEVOLENT TRAITS, FEWER MALEVOLENT TRAITS, AND GREATER WELL-BEING. Scott Barry Kaufman, May 04, 2025
Our new research has important implications for understanding the development and destruction of democracies.
The Paper
Abstract
Research suggests that the degree of democracy in countries is correlated with certain characteristics of its citizens. A question is whether different types of government (e.g., autocratic vs. democratic) are associated with specific personality dispositions and the well-being of citizens. We addressed this question with a sample of over 200,000 persons from 75 countries. Using structural equation modeling and a strong measurement invariance approach we tested the association between national government type (autocratic, hybrid, flawed democracy, full democracy) and citizens report of socially aversive (malevolent) versus affiliative (benevolent) traits. As governments varied from autocratic to full democracy there were lower malevolent traits and higher benevolent traits. Further, established quantitative democracy indices predicted higher benevolent and lower malevolent traits in the total sample, while only benevolent traits were strongly associated with well-being. The findings highlight associations between governments and personality traits and how democratic practices might influence the well-being of its citizens.
DARK PERSONALITIES MORE PREVALENT IN LESS DEMOCRATIC COUNTRIES, MASSIVE STUDY SHOWS. by Eric W. Dolan May 3, 2025
A new study published in Scientific Reports suggests that the type of government a person lives under may be linked to their personality and overall well-being. People residing in more democratic countries reported higher levels of benevolent “light triad” traits, such as kindness and empathy, and lower levels of malevolent “dark triad” traits. These benevolent traits were also associated with greater life satisfaction.
The dark triad refers to a group of three personality traits that are socially aversive in nature: Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy. These traits are typically characterized by manipulation, selfishness, lack of empathy, and a disregard for others. People who score high on these traits are more likely to exploit others for personal gain, seek admiration without genuine connection, and exhibit emotional coldness or impulsivity. While these traits exist on a spectrum and do not necessarily indicate clinical disorders, they are associated with behaviors that can undermine trust and cooperation in society.
Enjoyed our conversation earlier. I mentioned I had a couple of queries, but decided to save them for a comment since they will come out more focused this way, and I'm less likely to get sidetracked.
First: I'm assuming you would agree with me that Hitler, Stalin, Mao, a few others, are extreme cases. There are probably more such cases, though, of victims who did not turn into bloodthirsty tyrants; and there are probably people who weren't abused at all who did. I don't know how to go about researching the first of these. It would involve privacy violations, at the very least: those who suffered violent abuse but decided, at some point, that "the best revenge against him is not to be like him."
In the second of these, Nero was probably as bloodthirsty a tyrant as you're going to find, and to the best I can determine, not only was he not abused as a child, he was pampered and spoiled, groomed for the role of Roman emperor, until he became entitled and simply expected to have everything his own way.
So given the claim of child abuse causing adult violence, are we looking at causation or just correlation, in a few highly visible cases. The existence of counterexamples would suggest correlation (not that we should ignore that!!!).
Second: is there a strong genetic component to one's make-up that triggers psychopathic behavior ... perhaps following up, if the abused child doesn't have to become a tyrant?
Social scientists seem to like the idea that experience alone ... nurture ... is what shapes us, so that if our experience is of abuse, we become abusers ourselves at some level. I see two problems with this premise, which make me wonder how objective it is. (1) It would make the job of social engineering much easier for those inclined to such things. Change the environment, change the person. Change the environment on a large enough scale, change the population, so this line of reasoning goes. (2) It seems to reflect the Cartesian-Lockean "blank slate" theory of the mind: we come into this world as tabula rasas on which experience writes. Many philosophers came to question that, starting with Kant (as you know) because of the enormous epistemological problems the blank slate theory leads to.
What if this theory is wrong, and there is a solid genetic component to one's makeup ... certain traits and tendencies are "hard-wired" into us. In support, I've known couples with two or more kids in which the environment around the kids was the same, but the kids were very different from one another, with different personalities and different inclinations. This might further the argument that there is more to what one becomes than upbringing (whether one was abused or not).
Then, of course, for the Christian, there's the claim of original sin ... which again suggests that there are elements to a person's makeup that aren't products of his/her environment, but for quite different reasons.
Third: would you consider helicoptering a form of child (and teenager and beyond) abuse? Helicoptering occurs when the parent(s) overprotect the child, not allowing the child to make and learn from mistakes ... paying his way instead of helping him get a job and work, etc. It's not violent, and would not even qualify as verbal violence. (For more on helicoptering see pt. 3 of my Medium article "10 Things I Wish I Knew...."
Anyway, I'm no expert on this (maybe I just proved it!), but those are the thoughts that have been on my mind, looking at this material.