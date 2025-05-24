Share

As a Self-Actualizing Voluntaryist who refused to “obey Authority” and go kill Vietnamese in the 1960s U.S. Crimes Against Humanity Vietnam War, I want to see more of me in generations to come so governments will wither away and not be able to start wars because no one will join the military.

WHAT IF THEY HAD A WAR AND NOBODY CAME Flash Gordon, 5:41

HOW DO WE GET SELF-ACTUALIZING VOLUNTARYISTS WHO WILL DO NO HARM?

MY FIRST HYPOTHESIS:

If you are fortunate to be born to a mother/primary caregiver who establishes a secure attachment bond with you; and as you grow up this bond enables you to trust yourself and the world (Erik Erikson's first stage) and it strengthens even in the face of negative circumstances; then you will never go to any war or use first physical force upon other human beings nor permit it to be done in your name.

And once there are enough such men and women achieved through peaceful, secure attachment parenting, governments will become to the general populace as morally unacceptable as slavery is now and Voluntaryist societies will flourish.

The core of my hypothesis rests on Psychohistory's (Lloyd deMause) claim that the origin of human violence and war lies in child abuse and neglect—which I consider has been objectively established.

CHILD RESILIENCE. CREATE SECURE ATTACHMENT BOND. Conscious Parenting, April 12, 2021. 3:25

MY SECOND HYPOTHESIS:

As I define Self-Actualization, it means there is a natural, organismic potential all humans are born with (except for the 1%+ born psychopaths?) to grow up to be self-authorized and non-aggressive if peaceful, secure attachment parenting is bestowed. By definition, I do not consider anyone to be “Self-Actualized” until and unless they have Awakened from the Nightmare of History of Child Abuse/Neglect and have taken the NAP (Non-Aggression Principle) to keep themselves awake and safe to be around.

SELF ACTUALIZED PEOPLE ARE IN ODDS WITH SOCIETY - GABOR MATE. Magic Moisture, March 1, 2023. 1:48

MATERIAL TO ESTABLISH MY HYPOTHESES AND OFFER SOME PROOF FOR THEM

VOLUNTARYISM

“Voluntaryism is the doctrine that relations among people should be by mutual consent, or not at all. It represents a means, an end, and an insight. Voluntaryism does not argue for the specific form that voluntary arrangements will take; only that force be abandoned so that individuals in society may flourish. Voluntaryists are advocates of non-political, non-violent strategies to achieve a free society. We reject electoral politics, in theory and in practice, as incompatible with libertarian principles. Governments must cloak their actions in an aura of moral legitimacy in order to sustain their power, and political methods invariably strengthen that legitimacy. Voluntaryists seek instead to delegitimize the State through education, and we advocate withdrawal of the cooperation and tacit consent on which State power ultimately depends.” https://voluntaryist.com/

Someday humanity could look back on the institution called the state with the same sense of shame and wonder that we now have about slavery. How could so many people – many of them good people – live their lives day in and day out surrounded by an institution so inhumane, so nakedly violent and demeaning? Did they really think it was necessary? Did they not understand how degrading it was? It will be hard to understand how so many humans thought the state was inevitable, tolerable and even good. As sure as slavery became a hated relic, so can the state.” From “How the World Will Change” by Isaac Morehouse

10 BOOKS THAT MAKE THE IRREFUTABLE CASE FOR LIBERTARIANISM. Isaac Morehouse & Keith Knight, April 12, 2021. 1:06:49

PSYCHOHISTORY—THE ORIGIN OF HUMAN VIOLENCE IN CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT

“The “psychogenic theory of history” which I set out in this book is simple to understand, though often difficult to believe. It can be summarized as the theory that history involves the acting-out by adults of group-fantasies which are based on motivations initially produced by the evolution of childhood. I call this theory “psychogenic” rather than “economic” or “political” because it views man more as homo relatens than as homo economicus or homo politicus--that is, as searching for relation, for love, more than for money or power. The theory states that it is not “economic class” nor “social class” but “psychoclass”--shared childrearing modes--that is the real basis for understanding motivation in history.” Foundations of Psychohistory, Lloyd deMause,

“Psychohistorians…suggest that social behavior such as crime and war may be a self-destructive re-enactment of earlier abuse and neglect; that unconscious flashbacks to early fears and destructive parenting could dominate individual and social behavior. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychohistory

The Evolution of Childrearing Modes. Lloyd deMause

Six Childrearing Modes, Lloyd deMause—progressing from most abusive/neglectful earliest in history to least now 1.Infanticidal 2.Abandoning 3.Ambivalent 4.Intrusive 5.Socializing 6.Helping https://www.geocities.ws/kidhistory/modesw.htm

THE HISTORY OF CHILD ABUSE LLOYD DEMAUSE The Journal of Psychohistory

https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/the-history-of-child-abuse-lloyd-demause-the-journal-of-psychohistory/

EVOLUTION OF CHILDREARING AND DEMAUSE'S HELPING MODE: AN AUSTRALIAN CASE STUDY The Journal of Psychohistory, Peter W. Petschauer, Winter 2022

Abstract Lloyd deMause, childrearing modes, infanticide, abandoning, ambivalent, intrusive, socializing, helping INTRODUCTION Many psychohistorians seem to have almost forgotten that childrearing was the first field of the three-legged stool that also includes the study of large groups and psychobiography. [...]two other personal reasons persuade me to tackle the topic again; both were re-awakened by Sven Fuchs' study (in German), Childhood is Political: Wars, Terror, Extremism. Among the most important is the collection of sources in Katharina Rutschky, ed., (in German) Black Pedagogics: Sources to the Natural History of Bourgeois Education (Berlin: Ullstein, 1997)], Friedhelm Nyssen and Peter Jüngst, eds., (in German) Criticism of Pychohistory. DeMause built on the work of others, such as Philippe Aries, Centuries of Childhood: A Social History of Family Life (New York: Vintage, 1965) and Alice Miller, At the Beginning was Education (Frankfurt a. M.: Suhrkamp, 1983 https://www.proquest.com/docview/2627193280?fromopenview=true&pq-origsite=gscholar&sourcetype=Scholarly%20Journalshttps://www.geocities.ws/kidhistory/modesw.htm

ATTACHMENT THEORY AND PSYCHOHISTORY: OVERVIEW. The Journal of Psychohistory, Winfried Kurth, Summer 2013

Grandparents or other relatives; and at a later age also friends, partners in love and therapist.59 Attachment theory envisages a "lifelong significance" of earlier attachment experiences60; continuous negative experiences of the infant can later lead to personality disorders as an adult.61 This connection to psychopathology was a strong motivation for John Bowlby in the study of child attachment behavior.

https://www.proquest.com/docview/1412594152/9A5B3E7A8D3F4D34PQ/1?accountid=31520&sourcetype=Scholarly%20Journals

SELF-ACTUALIZATION

10 CHARACTERISTICS OF A SELF ACTUALIZED PERSON. GoLive Cambodia, April 17, 2020. 3:31

10 points which describe the characteristics of a self-actualized person. 1. Perception of Reality 2. Acceptance 3. Naturalness 4. Focus on Problem Solving 5. Human Kinship 6. Continuous Appreciation 7. Believes in Ethics 8. Limited Circle 9. Humility and Respect 10. Crowning Experiences

WHAT IS SELF-ACTUALIZATION? 13 TRAITS OF SELF-ACTUALIZED PERSON. Time to Be Better, July 12, 2023. 8:06

ATTACHMENT THEORY

Attachment Theory, Wikipedia

Attachment theory is a psychological and evolutionary framework, concerning the relationships between humans, particularly the importance of early bonds between infants and their primary caregivers. Developed by psychiatrist and psychoanalyst John Bowlby (1907–90), the theory posits that infants need to form a close relationship with at least one primary caregiver to ensure their survival, and to develop healthy social and emotional functioning https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attachment_theory

THE JOURNEY TO SECURE ATTACHMENT—4 STAGES—VISUAL

https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2F19n63rhow8461.png

ATTACHMENT THEORY, BOWLBY’S STAGES & ATTACHMENT STYLES. Positive Psychology, Susan McGarvie, Nov 28, 2024

Key Insights Early caregiver-child bonds shape emotional development & future relationships. Attachment styles—secure, avoidant, ambivalent, and disorganized—impact relationship dynamics. Attachment theory informs therapy, parenting, and education but faces cultural and stability-related critiques. https://positivepsychology.com/attachment-theory/

JOHN BOWLBY’S ATTACHMENT THEORY. Simply Psychology, Saul McLeod, PhD, April 20, 2025

John Bowlby’s Attachment Theory emphasizes the importance of early emotional bonds between a child and their caregiver. He proposed that these bonds are vital for survival and emotional development, serving as a foundation for future relationships. Bowlby believed that children are biologically programmed to form attachments, which help them feel secure and navigate their environment. Key Takeaways

· Bowlby’s evolutionary theory of attachment suggests that children come into the world biologically pre-programmed to form attachments with others, because this will help them to survive. · Bowlby argued that a child forms many attachments, but one of these is qualitatively different. This is what he called primary attachment, monotropy. · Bowlby suggests that there is a critical period for developing attachment (2.5 years). If an attachment has not developed during this time period, then it may well not happen at all. Bowlby later proposed a sensitive period of up to 5 years. · Bowlby’s maternal deprivation hypothesis suggests that continual attachment disruption between the infant and primary caregiver could result in long-term cognitive, social, and emotional difficulties for that infant. · According to Bowlby, an internal working model is a cognitive framework comprising mental representations for understanding the world, self, and others, and is based on the relationship with a primary caregiver. · It becomes a prototype for all future social relationships and allows individuals to predict, control, and manipulate interactions with others.

https://www.simplypsychology.org/bowlby.html

WHAT IS ATTACHMENT THEORY? HOW EARLY EMOTIONAL BONDS SHAPE OUR HEARTS By Kendra Cherry, MSEd, January 29, 2025

Why can some people form deep, secure connections while others struggle to trust or fear getting close? Attachment theory focuses on relationships and bonds (particularly long-term) between people, including between a parent and child and between romantic partners. It is a psychological explanation for the emotional bonds and relationships between people. This theory suggests that people are born with a need to forge bonds with caregivers. These early bonds set the foundation for later relationships and continue to influence attachments throughout life. https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-attachment-theory-2795337

THE ATTACHMENT PROJECT—Go here for free, comprehensive and deep attachment style assessment and 12 page report.

https://quiz.attachmentproject.com/relationship-structures/situation

“WHAT IS ATTACHMENT? Attachment is an emotional bond that forms in early childhood when we are 10 to 20 months old based on our parents’ behavior. Unconscious patterns become set in place by the time we are two years old. Our attachment style is at the core of how we form adult relationships whether they are romantic or friendships. “WHAT IS AN ATTACHMENT DISTURBANCE? An attachment disturbance is a dysfunctional relationship pattern that we repeat as adults. These patterns are a consequence of conditioning during early childhood from our parents or caregivers. “WHY ARE WE FOCUSED ON TREATING ATTACHMENT? Insecure attachment is a global issue. Over 32% of US adults suffer from an attachment disturbance with similar rates reported across other western countries. Attachment disturbances are one of the biggest challenges faced in psychotherapy today. There are extraordinarily high rates of trauma in countries facing past instabilities such as war or economic deprivation.” “LET’S END INTERGENERATIONAL TRAUMA When we heal our own pain, we can heal the next generation after us. Pain from an attachment disorder is passed on through the family line until someone is ready to heal it. Issues are intergenerational, and can often be shared across several generations of families. HOW DOES ATTACHMENT IMPACT OUR DAILY LIVES? Our attachment styles shape the way we approach, communicate in, and effect our relationships. It might even predict the quality and duration of those relationships. The influence of attachment even goes beyond relationships. It impacts the way we interact in various social contexts (even at work) and most importantly, the way we feel about ourselves. SECURE ATTACHMENT – FROM CHILDHOOD TO ADULT RELATIONSHIPS The secure attachment style is the most common type of attachment in western society. Research suggests that around 66% of the US population is securely attached. People who have developed this type of attachment are self-contented, social, warm, and easy to connect to. They are aware of and able to express their feelings. They also tend to build deep, meaningful, and long-lasting relationships. Adults with secure attachment are even well-liked in the workplace. Parents who want to raise securely attached children might benefit from researching the topic and resolving their own attachment issues, if such exist.

WHAT IS ATTACHMENT THEORY?

People often joke that if you go to a therapist, you will be ‘questioned’ about your childhood. While not always, it definitely is true if you are visiting a therapist for relationship issues. Why? The answer lies in attachment theory, which dates back to the 1950’s. According to psychiatrist and psychoanalyst John Bowlby, our early relationships with our parents (or caregivers) shape the way we perceive and act in relationships throughout our lives. So, how does this work? As infants/children, we are dependent on our parents or primary caregivers. We need them for survival, so we have no other option than to attach to them and trust that they will take good care of us. In most cases, parents will do their best to satisfy all our needs and provide us with a warm and nurturing environment. If they are attuned and responsive to our needs, we are able to build a secure and stable relationship with them, and consequently, a secure attachment style. Yet, if they are not, or if we perceive that our needs are not met, we are likely to develop one of the three attachment styles categorized as insecure. The three insecure attachment styles are Anxious (or preoccupied; referred to as anxious ambivalent in children) Avoidant (or dismissive; referred to as anxious avoidan t in children) Disorganized (referred to as fearful-avoidant in children) https://www.attachmentproject.com

SECURE ATTACHMENT – FROM CHILDHOOD TO ADULT RELATIONSHIPS. The Attachment Project

3 clues to look for secure attachment in adults Adults with a secure attachment style tend to have it easier when it comes to social contacts, bonding, and intimate relationships. They are aware of their emotions and emotional needs and are able to both experience and express those. They are open and straightforward and do not go to extremes. 1. Positive view of self Securely attached adults have a positive view of themselves. They do not need reassurance in order to feel valued or worthy of love. Yet, this does not mean they reject or do not want intimacy or emotional closeness. They simply feel good on their own as well as in relationships. 2. Positive view of others These individuals also have a positive view of others. They tend to trust their partners and do not feel the need to be jealous or doubt their loved ones’ intentions. They are able to accept displays of affection, without fear or confusion. People with a secure attachment style are most commonly warm, loving, and lovable. They aim at and are capable of building and maintaining meaningful and long-lasting romantic relationships. They are comfortable with proximity and bond easily with others. 3. Positive view of childhood Securely attached adults also tend to have a positive view of their childhood. They are able to reflect on and make sense of their past experiences, even if their childhood was not perfect. They appreciate the good and understand and move on from the bad. https://www.attachmentproject.com/blog/secure-attachment/

A SECURE BASE: JOHN BOWLBY AND ATTACHMENT THEORY By Alan A Mooney

Bowlby saw marriage as the adult manifestation of attachment whose companionship provides the secure base for adult exploration, work and playfulness. He also sees it as a place of safety in time of need. He understands that just as the mother- child attachment bond is not simply based on feeding, the adult partner to partner bond is not simply based on sexuality. Sex without attachment and marriages/part nerships without sex are common and may point to this broader reality that in adulthood attachment and sexuality are separate and separable psychological realities. The words of some marriage ‘bonding’ ceremonies talk about ‘for better or worse, in sickness and in health’ etc. The psycho/emotional purpose is to provide a secure base and an attachment system which can have very positive elements of reinforce ment for the partners in ‘good’ times including support for personal development, work and play (including sex) and in times of need can provide a place to retreat to feel safe. https://iahip.org/page-1076288

DAVID ELLIOTT - REPAIRING ATTACHMENT | Elevating Consciousness Podcast #23, Dec 31, 2022. 1:44:56

David Elliott is a psychotherapist, professor, and expert on attachment. He received his PH.D. in Psychology from Harvard University and shortly after completed his post-doctoral fellowship at McLean Hospital. He is the co-author of “Attachment Disturbance in Adults” one of the most comprehensive works that address attachment repair. He holds workshops teaching the methods detailed in his attachment book to mental health professionals internationally. In this episode, David masterfully unpacks what attachment is, how we can discover our attachment style, attachment insecurity’s impact on mental health, and the five conditions that contribute to secure attachment

HARVARD TRAINED PSYCHOLOGIST REVEALS THE 5 CONDITIONS THAT CONTRIBUTE TO SECURE ATTACHMENT. Artem Zen, Jan 7, 2023. 8:26

In this podcast clip, Harvard-trained psychologist David Elliott reveals the five conditions that lead to secure attachment.

