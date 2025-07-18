Share

Disobediently Being YOU—The Original Sin

Our first topic, AUTHORITY, is for me the foundational one--until and unless you become your own sole, ultimate Authority (become "Self Authorized", Aka, "Responsibly Free") you are still being controlled by someone or something else--and you are not actually free. Further, you are a potential danger to genuinely free persons as you will be legitimating and empowering would-be Rulers even if unintentionally.

The "Original Sin", as etymology exposes (see below), is TO BE YOURSELF. That is, to be YOUR OWN Authority, to Authorize your Self, so as to allow no other person to control/rule you—YOU as your RESPONSIBLY FREE MIND.

This assertive establishment of one’s Self--also known as Self-Actualization (Maslow) or Individuation (Jung)--as the sole, ultimate Authority is a rare achievement so far in the history of Humanity’s evolution. We must still earn our scientific name “Homo sapiens sapiens”—Wise, Wise Ones of/from the Earth.

Abraham Maslow and the Psychology of Self-Actualization Academy of Ideas (Video) May 9, 2018. 6:07

The reason this task of becoming your own Authority is not recognized as necessary and then accepted and enacted, is that to do so is to fundamentally DISOBEY the PARENTAL AUTHORITY our lives depend upon at birth and for at least the next six years--for too much disobedience can lead to death.

I argue ALL structures of legitimated (morally accepted rulers given power to rule, psychologically understood as the voluntary enslavement of Co-Dependency) Authority from Theocracies to Democracies, have evolved out of the original Family-Clan Collective. Further, this Authoritarian Matrix-Pattern (etymologically, Ma- “Maternal Mother”; Pa- “Paternal Father”) ONLY permits obedience to the “Other-Alter” who always has Power Over the Child-Victim of whatever age. In other words, you CANNOT BE FREE inside this Authoritarian Penitentiary where you have been sentenced for Life for the Sin of Being You by the evolved Co-Dependent Family-Clan unit. Your only choice is to be an Inmate, Guard, Warden or a God who created the entire structure and supposedly controls it.

Finally, the reasons so few are motivated to leave the Family-Clan Matrix-Pattern is that it is the source of Primal Security we neotenous humans must stay attached to if we are to avoid Madness-Insanity or Badness-Criminality. Those who do not obey the Matrix-Pattern Authority (whatever its form from cult to dictatorship to democracy) will be controlled, locked up; or failing that, killed.

I think this “Obedience To Authority” can be most accurately and farthest upstream explained by my neologism PARENTARCHY

PARENTARCHY--Free Friends Forum 27 PARENTAL POWER: The Elephant in the Womb is the Government in the Tomb

Parentarchy is a neologism created in 2024 (www.parentarchy.com) to bring to Humanity’s awareness the systemic, often unconscious societal framework that normalizes adult control over children, treating them as subordinate, dependent, or lesser individuals whose autonomy and agency are limited under the justification of their "best interests." Rooted in deeply ingrained cultural, historical, and institutional practices, this framework perpetuates the hierarchical relationship between adults and children. It legitimizes the use of coercion, rewards, and punishments as tools to enforce obedience, compliance, and behavioral conformity rather than fostering mutual respect, understanding, and empowerment.

ELEPHANT IN THE WOMB EXPLAINED

This metaphorical pun evokes the image of a deeply entrenched and unacknowledged injustice that exists within the very foundation of human relationships—specifically, the adult-child dynamic from which originates the moral justification for Authoritarian coercion. Playing on the phrase "elephant in the room," it evokes an obvious yet ignored reality, and its placement in the "womb" emphasizes that this abuse of power is embedded at the very origin of human life and social development. From the moment of birth (and even before), children enter a world governed by a systemic hierarchy that normalizes their subjugation under the guise of care, protection, and best interests.

FOR ME THE QUESTION BELOW--WHY IS DISOBEDIENCE (SELF AUTHORIZATION) SO RARE?--is one I must find answers to. My tentative hypothesis as to why so few of us get free of the Family-Clan Matrix-Pattern into which we are born, has to do with Attachment Theory and what i call the "Lesson Of Loss". More on this in the weekly posts to come.

“Obedience that occurs in a hierarchical social structure needs no special explanation. However, disobedience in the same circumstances does need explaining.” Obedience and Civilization, Don Mixon

I consider the evolutionary development of Homo sapiens sapiens from prehistory to now to be a moral progression from Authoritarian Other to Self Authorization due to changing modes of parenting (see Lloyd deMause below). Homo sapiens sapiens are going (finally growing up)

FROM: COERCIVE MASTER-SLAVE CO-DEPENDENCY

Violent Authoritarian Other-Rule produced by parental abuse-neglect of children that transmits this trauma intergenerationally

TO: VOLUNTARY TRADER INTERDEPENDENCY

Voluntary Autonomous Self-Rule produced by peaceful parental care enabling responsible freedom of children

LLOYD DEMAUSE AND THE ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHOHISTORY

I consider Lloyd deMause and his The Association for Psychohistory

https://psychohistory.com

best explain why Homo sapiens sapiens has throughout its evolution been so horribly violent—from individual and gang rapes and murders through world wars to modern Democides https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democide . The title of deMause’s last book before his death in 2020, The Origin of War in Child Abuse, tells the woeful and horrible tale.

HERE IS WIKIPEDIA EXPLAINING PSYCHOHISTORY AND LLOYD DEMAUSE’S SIX PSYCHOGENIC MODES OF PARENTING

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychohistory

Psychohistory | Wikipedia audio article Wikipedia tts, (Video) Oct 4, 2019. 18:57

HERE IS THE FIRST OF THREE ARTICLES BY LLOYD

The Evolution of Psyche and Society (Part 1) (article)

Since the further back in history one goes the lower the level of childrearing, it follows that children in the past grew up in houses of horrors that were like those of dissociated personalities of today. Psychiatric studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between elevated levels of dissociative symptoms—separate alters, depersonalization, derealization—and the amount of early physical, sexual and emotional abuse.1 That the average person before the modern period walked streets full of spirits, demons, gods and other alters is evidence of the dissociation that resulted from their routine abuse and neglect as children. Historical evolution of the psyche, therefore, is the slow, uneven process of integrating fragmented selves into the unified self that is the goal of modern upbringing.

HISTORY AS THE INTEGRATION OF THE SELF

Most people even today have only achieved a partial integration of the "relatively independent subselves" that recent studies show they begin constructing as infants.3 The most thorough recent study of dissociation using a sophisticated interview technique finds that "14 percent of the general public experience ‘substantial’ dissociative symptoms"4 and most of the rest of us experience lesser dissociative symptoms when triggered by situations similar to the original abuse. This may seem excessive, until one remembers that perhaps half of the adults today were sexually abused as children, that most of us were physically and emotionally abused to some extent and that helping mode parenting which respects the growth and individuation of children is everywhere still rare. http://primal-page.com/ps1.htm

ETYMOLOGY—FOOTNOTES TO THE SELF-AUTHORIZED, SOVEREIGN INDIVIDUAL

Etymology, the historical development of words from their original roots to today, I consider shows us the evolutionary development of Human Subjective Consciousness, the Individual, Separate Self aware of itself, taking responsibility for its freedom, committed to becoming its sole, ultimate Authority and obeying no other source than its own Mind.

The "ORIGINAL SIN" (Bible) is TO BE YOU, TO BE YOUR SELF and to DISOBEY YOUR PARENT/GOD.

SIN (N.)

Middle English sinne, from Old English synn, syn "violation of divine law, offense against God; moral wrongdoing," also "injury, mischief; enmity, feud; guilt, crime, misdeed," from Proto-Germanic *sundiō "sin" (source also of Old Saxon sundia, Old Frisian sende, Middle Dutch sonde, Dutch zonde, German Sünde "sin, transgression, trespass, offense," extended forms). The notion is probably ultimately "it is true," i.e. "the sin is real" (compare Gothic sonjis, Old Norse sannr "true"), from PIE snt-ya-, a collective form from es-ont- "becoming," present participle of the ROOT *ES- "TO BE." The semantic development would be via the notion of "to be truly the one (who is guilty)," as in Old Norse phrase verð sannr at "be found guilty of," and the use of the phrase "it is being" in Hittite confessional formula. Also see sooth.

SOOTH (N.)

"truth, reality, fact," Old English soð "truth, justice, righteousness, rectitude; reality, a true situation, certainty," noun use of soð (adj.) "true, genuine, real; just, righteous," originally sonð-, from Proto-Germanic santhaz (source also of Old Norse sannr, Old Saxon soth, Old High German sand "true," Gothic sunja "truth"). The group is related to Old English synn "sin" and Latin sontis "guilty" (truth is related to guilt via "being the one;" see sin (v.)), from PIE hes-ont- "being, existence," thus "real, true" (from present participle of root es- "to be")

SOOTHE (V.)

Middle English sothen, from Old English soðian "show to be true, bear witness, offer confirmation" (senses now obsolete), from soð "true" (see sooth). The sense of "quiet, comfort, restore to tranquility," in reference to a person or animal, is by 1690s, via the notion of "to assuage one by asserting that what he says is true," a sense attested from 1560s (and compare Old English gesoð "a parasite, flatterer"). The meaning "reduce the intensity" (of a pain, etc.) is from 1711.

GUILTY (ADJ.)

Old English gyltig "offending, delinquent, criminal," from gylt (see guilt (n.)). In law, "that has committed some specified offense," late 13c. Of conscience, feelings, etc., 1590s. Meaning "person who is guilty" is from 1540s. To plead not guilty is from 15c.; to plead guilty is 19c., though, as OED notes, "Guilty is technically not a plea, but a confession."

WHY HAVE SO FEW CLAIMED THEIR OWN AUTHORITY AND CHOSEN RESPONSIBLE FREEDOM?

THE MILGRAM EXPERIMENT THAT IS STILL BEING CARRIED OUT DAILY BY GOVERNMENTS AROUND THE WORLD—SEE COVID1984

Milgram Experiment - Big History NL, threshold 6 March 19, 2013. 5:04

Destructive obedience Dr. John Campbell. July 16, 2025. 23:01

ERIC FROMM ON THE FIRST ACT OF DISOBEDIENCE

On Disobedience: Or How Obedience Can Be Harmful | Erich Fromm (Video) Germinal, Aug 16, 2020 11:45

What is disobedience? Is it a virtue? Is it a sin? What about obedience? Can it be harmful? Erich Fromm answers these questions and more in his short essay On Disobedience. Find out the difference between rational and irrational authority, the dialectic relationship between obedience and disobedience and learn how obedience could put an end to civilization

Erich Fromm - Disobedience: A Moral or Psychological Problem (1962) (Video) Biophily2, Feb 23, 2016 1:15:07

Erich Fromm | Obedience as a psychological and moral problem (Article)

FOR CENTURIES kings, priests, feudal lords, industrial bosses and parents have insisted that obedience is a virtue and that disobedience is a vice. In order to introduce another point of view, let us set against this position the following statement: human history began with an act of disobedience, and it is not unlikely that it will be, terminated by an act of obedience. Human history was ushered in by an act of disobedience according to the Hebrew and Greek myths. Adam and Eve, living in the Garden of Eden, were part of nature; they were in harmony with it, yet did not transcend it. They were in nature as the fetus is in the womb of the mother. They were human, and at the same time not yet human. All this changed when they disobeyed an order. By breaking the ties with Earth and mother, by cutting the umbilical cord, man emerged from a pre-human harmony and was able to take the first step into independence and freedom. The act of disobedience set Adam and Eve free and opened their eyes. They recognized each other as strangers and the world outside them as strange and even hostile. Their act of disobedience broke the primary bond with nature and made them individuals. “Original sin,” far from corrupting man, set him free; it was the beginning of history. Man had to leave the Garden of Eden in order to learn to rely on his own powers and to be come fully human. http://moonmagazine.org/erich-fromm-obedience-psychological-moral-problem-2014-11-30/

VOLUNTARYIST/ANARCHIST LARKEN ROSE

The Whole Problem (and Solution) in Two Minutes (Video) Larken Rose April 3, 2013. 2:37

Larken Rose - The Most Dangerous Superstition - Iron Web Publications (Audiobook, PDF, EPUB) by bluecar5556

“If you love death and destruction, oppression and suffering, injustice and violence, repression and torture, helplessness and despair, perpetual conflict and bloodshed, then teach your children to respect ‘authority:’: and teach them that obedience is a virtue. If, on the other hand, you value peaceful coexistence, compassion and cooperation, freedom and justice, then teach your children the principles of self-ownership, teach them to respect the rights of every human being, and teach them to recognize and reject the belief in ‘authority’ for what it is: the most irrational, self-contradictory, anti-human, evil, destructive and dangerous superstition the world has ever known.” The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose https://archive.org/details/larken-rose-the-most-dangerous-superstition-iron-web-publications-2011

JULIAN JAYNES BICAMERAL THEORY HELPS US UNDERSTAND THE HOW & WHY HUMANITY EVOLVED/IS EVOLVING FROM ITS OBEDIENCE TO AUTHORITY TO SELF-AUTHORIZATION

Let us no longer host Ghosts in our Brain-Mind. Claim your Consciousness as your own independent of any Collective Authority.

The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind by Julian Jaynes (Book)

“It said in a word that there is no authorization from outside. Behold! there is nothing there. What we must do must come from ourselves. The king at Eynan can stop staring at Mount Hermon; the dead king can die at last. We, we fragile human species at the end of the second millennium A.D., we must become our own authorization. [my emphasis] And here at the end of the second millennium and about to enter the third, we are surrounded with this problem. It is one that the new millennium will be working out, perhaps slowly, perhaps swiftly, perhaps even with some further changes in our mentality.”

Free download of the book https://tinyurl.com/3nfjey8f

The Quest for Authorization--Book Three, Chapter 1, p.317 The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind by Julian Jaynes

“We, at the end of the second millennium A.D., are still in a sense deep in this transition to a new mentality. And all about us lie the remnants of our recent bicameral past. We have our houses of gods which record our births, define us, marry us, and bury us, receive our confessions and intercede with the gods to forgive us our trespasses. Our laws are based upon values which without their divine pendancy would be empty and unenforceable. Our national mottoes and hymns of state are usually divine invocations. Our kings, presidents, judges, and officers begin their tenures with oaths to the now silent deities taken upon the writings of those who have last heard them. For in spite of all that rationalist materialist science has implied since the Scientific Revolution, mankind as a whole has not, does not, and perhaps cannot relinquish his fascination with some human type of relationship to a greater and wholly other, some mysterium tremendum with powers and intelligences beyond all left hemispheric categories, something necessarily indefinite and unclear, to be approached and felt in awe and wonder and almost speechless worship, rather than in clear conception, something that for modern religious people communicates in truths of feeling, rather than in what can be verbalized by the left hemisphere, and so what in our time can be more truly felt when least named, a patterning of self and numinous other from which, in times of our darkest distress, none of us can escape ? even as the infinitely milder distress of decision-making brought out that relationship three millennia ago. I am thinking too of our struggles toward systems of ethics, of attempting with rational consciousness to find substitutes for our previous divine volition which could carry with them that obligation which at least could simulate our earlier obedience to hallucinated voices. And too of the cyclic history of politics, the gyres of our wavering attempts to make governments out of men instead of gods, secular systems of laws to perform that formerly divine function of binding us together into an order, a stability, and a commonweal. One distinguishing characteristic of such vestiges is that they are more obvious against the complexity of history the closer we are to the breakdown of the bicameral mind. The reason for this is quite clear. While the universal characteristics of the new consciousness, such as self-reference, mind-space, and narratization, can develop swiftly on the heels of new language construction, the larger contours of civilization, the huge landscape of culture against which this happens, can only change with geological slowness. The matter and technic of earlier ages of civilizations survive into the new eras uneroded, dragging with them the older outworn forms in which the new mentality must live. But living also in these forms is a fervent search for what I shall call archaic authorization. After the collapse of the bicameral mind, the world is still in a sense governed by gods, by statements and laws and prescriptions carved on stelae or written on papyrus or remembered by old men, and dating back to bicameral times. But the dissonance is there. Why are the gods no longer heard and seen? The Psalms cry out for answers. And more assurances are needed than the relics of history or the paid insistences of priests. Something palpable, something direct, something immediate! Some sensible assurance that we are not alone, that the gods are just silent, not dead, that behind all this hesitant subjective groping about for signs of certainty, there is a certainty to be had. Thus, as the slow withdrawing tide of divine voices and presences strands more and more of each population on the sands of subjective uncertainties, the variety of technique by which man attempts to make contact with his lost ocean of authority becomes extended. Prophets, poets, oracles, diviners, statue cults, mediums, astrologers, inspired saints, demon possession, tarot cards, Ouija boards, popes, and peyote all are the residue of bicamerality that was progressively narrowed down as uncertainties piled upon uncertainties. https://www.julianjaynes.org

Self-Authorization: “Who” or “What” Grants Us Permission for Our Behavior? (Video) 52 Living Ideas, Oct 5, 2021 1:09:55

If self-autonomy describes the sense of control we have, self-authorization indicates the “who” or “what” of personal agency and self-determination. To whom (or where) we attribute control of our behavior, or locus of control, is key to how we conceptualize how we relate to ourselves as well as to others. From a therapeutic perspective, much mental distress is arguably caused by a failure to appreciate how many of our problems originate in how we relate to ourselves (“I” relating to “me”). Many who have difficulty loving others actually suffer from the inability to accept and respect themselves. Related to the theme of self-respect is the capability of self-forgiveness, since learning to forgive oneself concerns authorization for a mental act. Outside of a therapeutic setting, the political implications of authorization should be considered as the authorization of the group is intimately related to self-authorization. This is because group membership (whether political, religious, or familial) establishes a tacit agreement neither to notice personal feelings of uneasiness or misgivings nor to question anything that challenges the authorization of the group. This leads to self-deception, which operates simultaneously at the level of the individual and in the collective awareness of a group.

ETYMOLOGY—AUTHORITY (Master) & OBEY (Listen, hear)

authority (n.)

Origin and meaning of authority

c. 1200, autorite, auctorite "authoritative passage or statement, book or quotation that settles an argument, passage from Scripture," from Old French autorité, auctorité "authority, prestige, right, permission, dignity, gravity; the Scriptures" (12c.; Modern French autorité), from Latin auctoritatem (nominative auctoritas) "invention, advice, opinion, influence, command," from auctor "master, leader, author" author (n.))

author (n.)

mid-14c., auctor, autour, autor "father, creator, one who brings about, one who makes or creates" someone or something, from Old French auctor, acteor "author, originator, creator, instigator" (12c., Modern French auteur) and directly from Latin auctor "promoter, producer, father, progenitor; builder, founder; trustworthy writer, authority; historian; performer, doer; responsible person, teacher," literally "one who causes to grow," agent noun from auctus, past participle of augere "to increase" (from PIE root *aug- (1) "to increase").

obey (v.)

c. 1300, obeien, "carry out the commands of (someone); submit to (a command, rule, etc.); be ruled by," from Old French obeir "obey, be obedient, do one's duty" (12c.), from Latin obedire, oboedire "obey, be subject, serve; pay attention to, give ear," literally "listen to," from ob "to" (see ob-) + audire "listen, hear" (from PIE root *au- "to perceive").

NIETZSCHE’S WO/MAN OF THE FUTURE

I believe what Homo sapiens sapiens may evolve to—through peaceful, responsibly free parenting based on the Non-Aggression Principle—will be Everything Voluntary Associations in various geographical locations (no more Nations) sharing different core values and able to co-exist peacefully. We Voluntaryists will be in ascendency when the initiation of physical force becomes obsolete either through moral maturity or a protective technology. The Everything Voluntary Responsibly Free Individual is the “Man of the Future” Nietzsche wished for. Join us as a Free Friend?

ETYMOLOGY OF FREE & FRIEND = TO LOVE

free (adj.)

Old English freo "exempt from; not in bondage, acting of one's own will," also "noble; joyful," from Proto-Germanic friaz "beloved; not in bondage" (source also of Old Frisian fri, Old Saxon vri, Old High German vri, German frei, Dutch vrij, Gothic freis "free"), from PIE priy-a- "dear, beloved," from root *pri- "to love."

friend (n.)

Old English freond "one attached to another by feelings of personal regard and preference," from Proto-Germanic frijōjands "lover, friend" (source also of Old Norse frændi, Old Danish frynt, Old Frisian friund, Dutch vriend, Middle High German friunt, German Freund, Gothic frijonds "friend"), from PIE priy-ont-, "loving," present-participle form of root *pri- "to love."