This session we join Epicurus’s “Creative Withdrawal” from the Tyrannical Takeover of his day into the sanctuary of his Garden of Free Friends who live “Lathe biosas” (inconspicuously) together sharing the Love Of Wisdom and the Wisdom Of Love.

What's the Real Epicurean Philosophy? “Pleasure is good, but Freedom is better” @AntiquityFiles2, April 17, 2025 0:59

EPICUREANISM EVOLVED INTO VOLUNTARYISM

Epicurus is my favorite Western ancient philosopher, whose philosophy as a way of life I am closest to in how I have lived my life as a Voluntaryist. Unfortunately, Epicurus allowed himself to be drafted while I dodged the Vietnam war in Canada—but he did take sanctuary as I have (see below) from his equivalent of our Hollowood (SicK) Productions of the Military Industrial Complex, Mass Media, and Consumerism, directed by the Global Predators on whose Farms the Domestic “Citizens” lead lives of quiet and noisy desperation before being served up on the Silver Platters of Perversions, Addictions, Obesity, Loneliness, Climate Change, Covid19 and Proxy Wars.

The HELLENTISTIC AGE OF HELL (323 to 30BC )

To understand Epicurus and his “Creative Withdrawal” we must understand the historical period that he lived the beginning of—the Hellenistic Age, which was for many an Age of Hell. From Greek Civilization from Euripides to Alexandria by Andre Bonnard:

“[Epicurus] was a saint living in one of the gloomiest times that the ancient world had to traverse, a time full of signs of the decline of the Hellenistic age. Here are a few facts concerning this moment of time he witnessed. Athens from 307 to 261, had forty-six years of wars and risings—wars which obliterated even that sense of common Hellenic ties which had long subsisted between Greeks. Greeks were no more taken prisoner, women no longer respected—nothing but the sword, rape and slavery. In the public life of the cities, the parties or what remained of them fought for a semblance of power. Four times, in Athens, the foreigner intervened, occupied the city, and modified a phantom constitution which was never put in force. Three times there were insurrections. Four times the city stood a siege. Blood, fire, slaughter, pillage—such was the moment of Epicurus.”

Slavery in Athens 317BC: The census of Demetrius Phalereus in ca. 317 BC gave 21,000 citizens, 10,000 metics and 400,000 slaves (Athenaeus, vi. p. 272 B).

And Bonnard puts the beam of sunlight where it belongs for Epicurus:

“The peculiar greatness of the philosophy of Epicurus was to offer, not, like Plato and like Christianity, an escape into heaven, but a project for this earth. From this stems a wisdom that is eminently practical, but moves straight towards the goal he has most deeply at heart—the happiness of the individual. finer feelings as to look for happiness on earth’. For such a man philosophy is no game for intellectuals, no luxury for professors, but labour on the most urgent of all problems. “So then, as long as mankind bends under the yoke of this double fear—of death and of the gods—it will remain in its profound wretchedness. But are these terrors well-founded? Epicurus was convinced that they are not, and his whole endeavour was to free men from them. To do so he had to make them realize what the universe is, and how it leaves no room for these absurd gods and this scarecrow death. “This is the boldest step of Epicurus and his most striking act of deliverance. Nothing could be simpler; he seems to take us by the hand and say, ‘Look round you at the world, look at it in the light of the all-illuminating sun; and no myth shall hide reality from us under the pretence of revealing it. This world of sense which enfolds you, multiform, authentic, irrefutably proven, this world which will last as long as you do—what will you believe in, if you do not believe in this unique and self-evident reality?”

I HOPE ALL EPICUREANS AND THOSE INTERESTED IN VOLUNTARYISM WILL JOIN OUR FREE FRIENDS FORUM ZOOM (Free & Freeing)

EPICURUS AND VOLUNTARYISTS CREATIVE WITHDRAWAL

I will introduce you to the first chapter “The Refuge Of Philosophy—Epicurus And Friends” of a favorite book, A Harmony Within--Five Who Took Refuge—A Study in Creative Withdrawal by William A. Reinsmith

0 410KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Quotes from Reinsmith book, Preface and Chapter 1 uploaded above with my highlights:

“I have chosen five famous figures in the history of the West to highlight the issue, five who opted neither to save a collapsing society nor directly aid in the coming of the next. They did something more radical: They chose to walk away, to take refuge from it, and to seek a place within themselves where they could find a firmer footing for their existence. Each of them came at a different time of crisis or transition in the West. Each of them moved on a different track, chose their own way to harmony and wholeness. What all five have in common is that they took arms against the troubles of their age not by encounter, but through CREATIVE WITHDRAWAL. “Neither would Epicurus set out any other-worldly agenda as saviors often do during times of great difficulty. Even Plato had spoken of an afterlife where one’s deeds were rewarded or punished through a transmigration of souls. To Epicurus this solution seemed an escape from dealing with the here and now, and one guaranteed to cause even more anxiety. He was the most practical of all philosophers because he would teach and recommend a way of life immediately accessible to the troubled individual. According to Bonnard: ‘The peculiar greatness of the philosophy of Epicurus was to offer, not like Plato and like Christianity, an escape into heaven, but A PROJECT FOR THIS EARTH. From this stems a wisdom that is eminently practical, but moves straight toward the goal he has most deeply at heart—the happiness of the individual.’ The real Epicurus took issue with the troubles of his age by withdrawing. He sought to create a living inner space where one could develop in the self what is most truly humane. And to find that inner realm he procured an external space, a physical refuge in the midst of the world. As Sedgwick puts it: ‘He turned his back on religion and politics, and bought a garden where he gathered his friends and disciples about him and talked with them concerning right and wrong, concerning the means of avoiding pain and obtaining pleasure, and how to cultivate the art of life.’ “More than anything, one had the supreme pleasure of using the senses to see and enfold the world around us. For Epicurus the life of the senses was not, as in Plato, a shadow of some higher, more permanent type of existence, but rather a life in itself which revealed the riches of the world to the alert observer regardless of circumstance. Perhaps it’s because Epicurus grew up on Samos with all of its lovely variety... Whatever the case, he found the enrichment of the senses, the contemplation of natural beauty, pleasure enough for any human being. And it was all free. Bonnard has called this Epicurus’ boldest step, his most striking act of deliverance: ‘Nothing could be simpler; he seems to take us by the hand and say, “Look around you at the world, look at it in the light of the all illuminating sun . . .” “Look,” he says, “open your eyes and listen to the voices of nature . . . this world of sense which enfolds you multiform, authentic, irrefutably proven, this world which will last as long as you do—what will you believe in, if you do not believe in this unique and self-evident reality?’ Discernment in Desire: Epicurus begins by taking into account human desires and classifies them on three levels: those that are natural and necessary (basic); those that are natural, but not necessary (optional); those that are neither natural or necessary (groundless or empty). The first must be satisfied; the second can be satisfied if they foster health of body and tranquillity of spirit; the third are to be avoided at all costs because while they may provide immediate enjoyment, they bring in their wake pains and vexation of every sort. Thus, we must learn to choose well, to calculate what is necessary to, or at least in keeping with happiness, to learn discernment in regard to fulfillment of desires: ‘The unwavering contemplation of these enables one to refer every choice and avoidance to the health of the body and the freedom of the soul from disturbance, since this is the goal of the blessed life.’ The Bond of Friendship: It was human companionship that knitted together the golden web of Epicurus’ philosophy. He authored the wonderful phrase: “Friendship dances around the world announcing to all of us that we must wake up to blessedness.” Epicurus had put his finger on the quality that makes civilized life most precious to us—the nurturing of mutual regard and affection among true friends. Epicureans became famous in antiquity for the quality of their friendships. Epicurean teaching makes clear the indispensability of friendship for pleasure in this passage from Cicero: ‘Without friendship it is not possible for us to have solid enduring pleasure, and we cannot conserve friendship unless we love ourselves, and this we do in friendship and therefore friendship is bound up with pleasure.’ “Social Implications: The Epicurean social ethic flows from an existence free of anxieties and immoderate strivings. When we eliminate, or at least reduce these, and attend to our own authentic needs we do good to ourselves. Such behavior is opposed to an altruistic attitude which puts the good of society before the individual. Yet when the individual finds inner peace he or she cannot help but indirectly benefit others. Actually, the two are coextensive. Thus, the maxim, “He who is free from disturbance within himself also causes no trouble for another.” Justice, for Epicureans, was based on a “naturalistic” contract forged through mutual promise. When that contract is not present, then neither justice nor injustice exist…. In the Epicurean community justice was the outcome of agreement since that agreement itself comes from an untroubled life and freedom from pain. The wise person resists all those entanglements in the larger world that cause upset or confusion, which means he or she will especially prefer a hidden life (lathe biosas) and avoid publicity, seeking refreshment and solace with members of the community. The quiet life, away from the public realm, is essential to the Epicurean philosophy: The master said, Lathe biosas, live unknown. We must free ourselves from the prison of affairs and politics. Both affairs and politics involve competition, which means contention, rivalry, the fanning of prejudice, the suppression of truth, the exaltation of partisanship, and an appeal to the many who are the least fitted to judge.”

A SCATTERING OF RESPONSIBLY FREE QUOTES

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” R. Buckminster Fuller

“The most useful and least advanced area of all human knowledge seems to me to be Man himself, and I dare say that the lone inscription at the Temple of Delphi contained a precept more important and more difficult than all the fat books of the Moralists. . . . The serious study of Man, of his natural faculties and their successive developments . . . . research into political and moral life. . . . considers what we would have become, ABANDONED TO OURSELVES. Men, be human, that is your primary duty: be human for every circumstance, for every age, for everything that is not foreign to mankind. What wisdom is there for you besides humanity?” Jean-Jacques Rousseau

“Man is a God to Man. The highest activity a human being can attain is learning for understanding, because to understand is to be free. The more clearly you understand yourself and your emotions, the more you become a lover of what is.” Baruch Spinoza

“Therefore, Ananda, dwell with yourself as your own island, with yourself as your own refuge, take no other refuge.” Buddha, Mahāparinibbāna Sutta

“Every Person is an Island; therefore build your Bridges of Love.” Everyman Jack

PERPLEXITY AI ANALYSIS ON EPICUREAN PHILOSOPHY SEEN AS DISPOSITIONALLY EVOLVING INTO VOLUNTARYISM WHILE STOICISM IS INHERENTLY AUTHORITARIAN AND STATIST

PROMPT TO PERPLEXITY

Please compare and contrast the Epicurean Philosophy to the Stoic Philosophy highlighting how the Stoic principles are Authoritarian and Transcendental and legitimize Rulers/Gods while the Epicurean principles are Voluntaryist and Individualist/Humanist and value Autonomy.

To help you, I found a passage in Epicurus And His Gods by A.J. Festugiere, 1956 that substantiates my Voluntaryist view that the Stoics supported Roman Dictators and Christianity while Epicurus withdrew from participating in politics. Epicurus was evolving toward a Voluntaryist position and was the closest ancient philosopher to being a Voluntaryist and delegitimating external Authority (even though he did not challenge the right of rulers to rule and had slaves).

Quote:

“The result of this is that the Sage possesses a rule of action. Firmly convinced that his will is in conformity with the universal will he feels himself fit to govern other men. Nothing could stand in his way because he relied only on virtue and took account of nothing else. So the stoic morality became the instructor of rulers. If it enjoyed only a slight influence over the Hellenistic kings who for the most part were stark realists, it conquered the Romans; men like Cato and Marcus Aurelius, and any number of provincial governors were moulded by it. In the debate begun at the dawn of Hellenism — ‘Must we act?’ and ‘How must we act? Stoicism took the side of action and taught a set of rules. That is why it has played so important a part in the history of Civilization. “The message of Epicureanism was very different. Man wishes to be happy. Now what impedes his happiness is desire and fear. Desire, because it is infinite and so there is always a gulf between the goal we set ourselves and the one we reach. Fear, because it disturbs our peace of mind. We must then examine our desires and distinguish those which correspond to basic needs from the adventitious kind fostered by social life. In this way we ascertain that the desires which are natural and necessary are very few and need only the simplest things to satisfy them. Next we must banish fear. We live in terror of the gods and of death. Now the gods are not to be feared, because they take no interest in human affairs. Thus emancipated from empty desires and from fear, man is free. But this freedom does not come without a large measure of self-denial, and one of the first things which the Epicurean must give up is political activity. The reason is obvious. A man only engages in public affairs from a desire for power, wealth, or honours. Now these three desires make him dependent on men and Fortune and disturb his peace of mind. If this peace is the supreme good it is worth any sacrifice; the first condition for obtaining it is to live a hidden life (lathe biosas), far from all worry and sheltered from the crowd. This no doubt implies egoism. But we must remember that the city, which previously had stood as the ideal to be followed, had perished, and the individual had nothing to look for now but his own contentment. If this contentment flows from peace of mind we must avoid all the burdens that may spoil ataraxia. In the Hellenistic debate between political activity and withdrawal, Epicureanism - chose withdrawal.”

I also refer to Epicurus and Voluntaryist “Creative Withdrawal” in the first chapter “The Refuge Of Philosophy—Epicurus And Friends” of a favorite book, A Harmony Within: Five Who Took Refuge: A Study in Creative Withdrawal.

PERPLEXITY RESPONSE

https://www.perplexity.ai/search/i-am-writing-an-article-for-my-E9EhVrSxTGSQFkCf25vzVw

Epicureanism vs Stoicism: Voluntaryist or Statist?

Contrasting Philosophical Visions

1. Transcendent Order (Stoic) vs. Human Autonomy (Epicurean)

Stoicism : The world is governed by the Logos, a divine, providential reason (see Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations). Virtue means aligning your action to this order, which is often interpreted as supporting acceptance of one’s role, even (especially) in hierarchical civic life. Thus, Stoicism provided ideological support for Roman rule (Festugiere, Epicurus and His Gods, ch.3).

Epicureanism: Reality is atoms and void; no need for transcendent order. Gods exist but are irrelevant to human affairs (Letter to Menoeceus). This shift delegitimizes external authorities—human happiness comes from within, guided by reason and friendship, not religious or civic mandates.

2. Legitimizing Authority (Stoics) vs. Withdrawing Consent (Epicureans)

Stoics : “The Sage possesses a rule of action… feels himself fit to govern other men… So the stoic morality became the instructor of rulers.” (Festugiere). Stoic philosopher-king or “wise counselor” model: Zeno, Seneca (advisor to Nero), Cato the Younger, Marcus Aurelius—all took, or justified, positions of authority. Stoicism’s influence on early Christianity provided a “cosmic legitimacy” for top-down rule.

Epicureans: The highest good is personal tranquility (ataraxia). Politics is seen as a threat to tranquility—thus, “live unnoticed.” The Epicurean “withdrawal” is a refusal of the legitimacy of politics to define or commandeer your life. (Reinsmith, A Harmony Within…, ch.1).

3. Action/Rules vs. Withdrawal/Voluntarism

Stoicism : “Must we act?” and “How must we act?”—Stoics say yes, with rules for engagement; emphasize action and duty (see also Epictetus, Enchiridion).

Epicureanism: “Choose not to act” in politics; friendship and mutual aid emerge voluntarily, not by decree or duty.

4. Authoritarianism vs. Voluntarism in Practice

Stoic practice : The wise have the right and even the duty to guide or govern the less wise—rule from above, justified by virtue or reason.

Epicurean: Declines any external claim to authority; sovereignty is within the self, and relationships are based on voluntary association.

Supportive Textual References

A.J. Festugiere, Epicurus and His Gods (1956) — see extensive quote above; also, chapters on social impact.

William Reinsmith, A Harmony Within—Five Who Took Refuge , ch.1 “The Refuge of Philosophy—Epicurus and Friends” on creative withdrawal.

Wes Cecil, “Epicurus—The First Voluntaryist” (various podcasts/essays).

Epicurus, Letter to Menoeceus : “Death is nothing to us.” and “It is not possible to live happily without living wisely and well and justly…”

Diogenes Laertius, Lives of Eminent Philosophers Book X (Epicurus), Book VII (Zeno, Stoics).

Epictetus, _Enchiridion/ Discourses (esp. on duty, acceptance of station).

Marcus Aurelius, Meditations (on fulfilling one’s function in the cosmic city).

For Further Exploration

The Art of Happiness (Epicurus, tr. George K. Strodach) — Especially essays and introduction.

Catherine Wilson, Epicureanism: A Very Short Introduction (further modern parallels to individualism).

Pierre Hadot, Philosophy as a Way of Life (contrasts of ancient schools, especially Epicureans/Stoics).

A.A. Long & D.N. Sedley, The Hellenistic Philosophers (sources and translations).

Conclusion: Epicurean Creative Withdrawal as Proto-Voluntaryism

Epicureanism, in contrast to the hierarchical, duty-driven, and authority-affirming Stoicism, carves out philosophical space for internal freedom, voluntary association, and creative withdrawal from politics and imposed order. While not fully libertarian (due to historical context, presence of slavery, etc.), Epicurus consistently points toward an ideal of self-ownership, emotional autonomy, and friendship over duty—a vital root of modern Voluntaryist thought.

STOICISM AND EPICUREANISM—CONTENTIOUSLY COMPARED

MAIN CLAIMS OF THE STOICS AGAINST EPICURUS PHILOSOPHY

Stoics criticize Epicurus for prioritizing pleasure as the ultimate goal of life, arguing that this leads to a lack of true virtue and moral duty. They contend that virtue is the only true good and that external pleasures can distract from achieving a well-reasoned and meaningful life. donaldrobertson.name modernstoicism.com

1. Pleasure as the Ultimate Good

Stoics argue that pleasure is not the highest good. They believe that virtue is the only true good, while external factors like pleasure are indifferent (adiaphora). Epicurus, in contrast, posits that pleasure is the standard for a good life, which Stoics reject as a flawed foundation for ethics.

2. Nature of Happiness

Stoics maintain that happiness comes from living in accordance with virtue and reason, emphasizing emotional resilience to external circumstances. Epicurus views happiness as the presence of pleasure and the absence of pain, which Stoics see as overly simplistic and potentially leading to hedonism.

3. Social Responsibility

Stoics emphasize the importance of duty and moral obligations to others, arguing that a virtuous life includes contributing to the well-being of society. Epicurus is criticized for his perceived lack of emphasis on social duties, as his philosophy focuses more on individual pleasure and tranquility.

4. Internal Contradictions

Stoics, particularly Epictetus, point out contradictions in Epicurean thought, such as the tension between advocating for personal tranquility while teaching others. They argue that if Epicurus truly believed in the absence of social obligations, his efforts to teach philosophy would contradict his principles.

5. Emotional Management

Stoics teach that destructive emotions arise from poor judgment and that one should cultivate a rational will aligned with nature. Epicurus's focus on pleasure is seen as neglecting the importance of rational emotional control, which Stoics consider essential for a fulfilling life.

Wikipedia University of Michigan

OVERVIEW OF EPICUREAN CRITIQUES OF STOICISM

Epicureanism and Stoicism are two prominent schools of Hellenistic philosophy. While both aim for a good life, they differ significantly in their views on pleasure, virtue, and the nature of happiness.

Key Critiques

1. Pleasure as the Ultimate Goal

Epicurean View: Epicurus posited that pleasure is the highest good. He emphasized that true pleasure comes from the absence of pain and anxiety, advocating for a simple life that minimizes suffering. Critique of Stoicism: Epicureans argue that Stoics overlook the importance of pleasure, focusing instead on virtue as the sole path to happiness. They believe that Stoicism's rejection of pleasure leads to unnecessary suffering.

2. Nature of Virtue

Epicurean Perspective: Virtue is seen as instrumental; it should lead to pleasure. If a virtue does not bring pleasure, it is not worth pursuing. Critique of Stoicism: Epicureans criticize Stoics for valuing virtue for its own sake, which they see as impractical and disconnected from human desires and needs.

3. Social Relations and Community

Epicurean Beliefs: Epicureans view social relations as based on mutual perception and customs, advocating for equality among individuals. Critique of Stoicism: They argue that Stoicism's emphasis on individual virtue can lead to a neglect of social bonds and community, which are essential for a fulfilling life.

4. Attitude Towards Death

Epicurean Approach: Epicurus taught that death should not be feared, as it is simply the end of sensation and thus not painful. Critique of Stoicism: Epicureans contend that Stoics' focus on enduring hardship and facing death with indifference can lead to a lack of appreciation for life’s pleasures.

Conclusion

Epicureans challenge Stoicism by emphasizing the importance of pleasure, the practical nature of virtue, the value of social connections, and a more relaxed attitude towards death. These critiques highlight fundamental differences in how each philosophy approaches the concept of a good life. modernstoicism.com Wikipedia

OUR VIDEOS

EPICURUS AND THE GOOD LIFE The Academy of Ideas. 8:07

WHAT IS THE FUNDAMENTAL DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SENECA AND EPICURUS Modern Philosophy, Oct 20, 2023. 16:39

JOHN SELLARS | STOICISM VS. EPICUREANISM Perennial Leader Project, April 28, 2022. 3:59

EPICURUS LIFE AND PHILOSOPHY Wes Cecil. Sep 9, 2012 1:03:02 Visit my new website: http://www.wescecil.com The life and philosophy of Epicurus. A lecture delivered at Peninsula College by Wesley Cecil, Ph.D. Part of the ancient philosophers lecture series.

FROM THE TRANSCRIPT (my CAPS emphasize the most important points for me)

4:50 “why Epicurus is well-known amongst other reasons is, HE BASICALLY WAS COMPLETELY ANTITHETICAL TO THE SOCIETY HE LIVED IN, HE WAS HERETICAL, ANTI-POLITICAL…significantly he was hugely influential on the foundation and growth of stoicism, about which the Stoics and the Epicureans agree on many things, and disagree on many things” 5:00 5:38 “Epicurus worked in two major fields, one is natural philosophy what we would call the sciences today… 6:19 “he was HEAVILY INVESTED IN NATURAL PHILOSOPHY AN ATTEMPT TO UNDERSTAND THE NATURAL WORLD WITH REASON this came directly from the Atomists, Democritus… 6:37 “the reason he wanted to study natural philosophy is because he thought men living in thrall of superstition and fear; we fear the gods, we fear the judgment of gods, we fear death, we fear the judgment of our fellow human beings, we fear the unknown essentially; and he said THE GOAL OF PHILOSOPHY IS TO LIBERATE MAN FROM FEAR AND TO DO THAT YOU HAVE TO LIBERATE THEM FROM SUPERSTITION; this is the key to understanding just about everything that Epicurus does—HE WANTS US TO HAVE NO SUPERSTITION AT ALL…IF YOU CAN ACHIEVE THAT HE THOUGHT THEN WE WOULD HAVE NO FEAR BECAUSE THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR as far as Epicurious was concerned; THE GOAL OF EPICUREAN PHILOSOPHY IS CALLED ATARAXIA WHICH PROBABLY THE BEST TRANSLATION... IS TRANQUILLITY, EQUANIMITY OF MIND AND BODY, A JOYOUS PEACEFULNESS…. 7:58 8:49 “he shows up in Athens, sets up the school in the garden, this is step one, that’s crucial to know, he establishes the school in the garden, all the other philosophical schools were either in political meeting houses, this would be the Pythagorean sort of temples, or public spaces, because the purpose of your politics was either A.to build a foundational sort of religious foundation that gave you power and organization with strength that you can organize and affect your society or B. like Socrates and Plato and Aristotle to influence leading thinkers of your age to change your society. 9:40 10:00 “EPICURUS SETS HIMSELF UP IN THE GARDEN, WHY? BECAUSE HE DID NOT THINK YOU SHOULD HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE PEOPLE AROUND YOU AT ALL--POLITICS IS A RECIPE FOR BAD ATARAXIA; you will know no peace or tranquillity in your life if you mess with politics…THIS RAN COUNTER TO THE ENTIRE BELIEF SYSTEM OF THE ATHENIAN WAY OF LIFE, AND IN FACT THE WHOLE GREEK WAY OF LIFE--TO BE A CITIZEN, TO BE A MEMBER OF THE CIVIC ORGANIZATION, TO WORK FOR THE BETTERMENT OF THE COMMUNITY, THIS WAS THE GOAL OF LIFE, THIS IS WHAT YOU’RE SHOOTING FOR: ACCLAIM, FAME, NOTORIETY, WEALTH, POWER—EPICURUS WAS LIKE NO, NO, NO, all that’s going to do is to disturb you, it’s going to remove your tranquillity. 11:00 “So he sets up in the garden and HE ALLOWS WOMEN AND SLAVES TO ATTEND HIS SCHOOL—good lord! Now that is desperate ! Everyone will say that’s a bad idea, because he saw no distinction, HE’S PERHAPS THE EARLIEST RADICAL BELIEVER IN HUMAN EQUALITY THAT WE HAVE, CERTAINLY IN THIS PART OF THE WORLD; he really felt that in practice not just felt this, he worked this out--that women and slaves were perfectly capable of understanding, profiting from, and enacting the wisdom that he was preaching; THIS RUNS COUNTER AGAIN TO THE ENTIRE SOCIAL STRUCTURE OF THE GREEK CIVILIZATION IN FACT MOST EVERY CIVILIZATION IN THE WORLD THAT TIME…. 12:00 “So Epicurus is doing a very strange thing here--he says withdraw from the world and focus on private groups, primarily friends--what you want in life, what makes life good, what allows you to achieve tranquillity, are friends. THIS IS WHAT HE SETS UP, A SCHOOL IN A GARDEN, ISOLATED FROM THE REST OF THE COMMUNITY, AND HE SAYS DON’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH PEOPLE IF YOU CAN AVOID IT BECAUSE THEY JUST MAKE YOUR LIFE GOOFY; DON’T DO POLITICS, RESPECT WOMEN AND SLAVES AS YOUR EQUALS, AND LIFE WILL WORK OUT. 12:40 “Question from audience: “Did many men show up? [to join his community]” “Yes, many many many many people showed up, this is the interesting thing, they live sort of moderately communally, and they seem to enjoy themselves immensely; which then got the rumor spread that they were having orgies, that it was just one big party, they were just rolling along all the time, because why else would you invite women and slaves? it makes no sense since you’re certainly not talking to them. And Epicurus basically said: sure, fine, whatever you guys think, I don’t care. 13:07 “HE ALSO THOUGHT YOU SHOULD LIVE AS INVISIBLY AS POSSIBLE, YOU DON’T WANT TO BE GENERALLY KNOWN, you want a quiet group of friends away from the world, because again invisibility helps with tranquillity. 13:25 14:06 “AN ATTEMPT TO APPLY REASON TO WHAT YOU COULD EXPERIENCE AND EXPLAIN EVERYTHING FROM THAT, THAT’S THE GOAL; NO GODS MAKING THE SUN RISE AND FALL, NO INVISIBLE SPIRITS AT WORK, NO ABSOLUTE TRANSCENDENT SOULS, ALL THAT CRAP IS GONE, HE DOESN’T BELIEVE IN ANY OF IT, IF YOU CAN’T TOUCH IT, SEE IT, FEEL IT, OR THINK ABOUT IT, IT DOESN’T EXIST. 14:30 “Now in his writings you'll see he says that the gods do exist and it's not clear exactly what he meant by this, because every single proposition, except for when he talks directly about the gods, clearly states he does not believe in the gods at all-- what he does say is the gods exist but they want nothing to do with the human beings” 14:55 15:26 “whether he had to posit this [gods exist] not to be killed or whether he really believed this and said, yes fine there's gods whatever, they're out there that they just don't have anything to do with us so stop talking about them, it's hard to know which is true at a, you know several thousand year removed, BUT WHAT IS CLEAR HE HAS ALLOWED NO EXPLANATIONS FOR ANYTHING THAT HAS ANY ELEMENT OF THE SUPERNATURAL IN THEM” 15:50 20:25 “EPICURUS SAYS QUITE CLEARLY IN MANY PLACES: THERE ARE NO BAD PLEASURES AS SUCH, ALL PLEASURE IS GOOD” 20:35 21:32 “HE'S COMPLETELY AMORAL--THIS IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE: EPICURUS IS PERHAPS THE FIRST RADICALLY AMORAL PHILOSOPHER IN HISTORY, HE SAYS THERE ARE NO GOOD AND BAD THINGS AS SUCH IN THEMSELVES, he says there are only things which add to or detract from your sense of pleasure again understood as the sense of joyous tranquillity” 22:00 27:21 “only by reasoning clearly and without fear can you ever achieve any sense of personal free thinking and he sends a careful clear reflection, because if you don't have reason then how do you know what's going on? then you're basically a slave to your emotions; they said this is a very very bad way to be--so with prudence and reason you get this notion of weighing everything, and by everything he meant everything, because he believed in sensation--you know the world through your senses, through your experience; the only thing you should trust is your experience or the experiences of people you know; this is why you're suspicious of the gods--if the gods came and knocked on his door and punched him in the face he would say okay the gods exist, since they hadn't, he felt they did not exist because he had no direct experience of them he had no sense experience that allowed him to hang on to them.” 28:45

RELEVANT ACCOMPANYING QUOTES & ARTICLES (My emphasis in bold or CAPS )

A NUMBERS GAME: THE SIZE OF THE SLAVE POPULATION IN CLASSICAL ATHENS by Nemanja Vujicic, 2021

Rather than with one precise figure, we are left with a likely but very wide range of possibilities. Still, it can be reasonably claimed that the 5th century BC Athenian slave population could hardly have been larger than ca. 100,000 slaves and likely below that, though almost certainly not below 50,000. If we take these figures as an upper and lower barrier, then slaves made up roughly 15 to 30 percent of the total population. Given our knowledge of the Athenian population and economy in the 4th century BC, slave numbers are likely lower than in the preceding century. And there was probably much fluctuation from one decade to the next, because slave supply, mortality and manumission rates were never constant.

DEMETRIUS AND DRACO ATHENS' PROPERTY CLASSES AND POPULATION IN AND BEFORE 317 BC By Hans van Wees, 2011

Demetrius and his census-takers may well have overestimated the number of slaves in Attica, but it is hard to believe that they got it so far wrong as virtually to invert the actual proportions, which according to most modern guesses were that free residents outnumbered slaves by at least 2:1. Demetrius’ census figure deserves more serious consideration than most ancient numbers, and we should take seriously the possibility that in fourth-century Attica the slaves really outnumbered the free by some margin.

Fundamental Differences Epictetus, a Stoic philosopher, strongly opposed the teachings of Epicurus, who is known for his hedonistic philosophy. While Epicurus advocated for the pursuit of pleasure and avoidance of pain, Epictetus emphasized virtue as the highest good. He believed that living according to nature and reason was essential for a fulfilling life. Views on Pleasure Epicurus: Promoted the idea of achieving pleasure through moderation, suggesting that one should enjoy life but avoid overindulgence to prevent suffering. Epictetus: Argued that the pursuit of pleasure leads to a focus on external goods, which can distract from personal growth and virtue. He believed that true happiness comes from self-discipline and moral integrity. Social Responsibility Epictetus criticized Epicurus for undermining social bonds. He pointed out that if everyone followed Epicurus' advice to avoid responsibilities like marriage and parenthood, society would collapse. He emphasized the importance of community and the duties individuals have towards one another. Conclusion Epictetus' arguments against Epicurus highlight a fundamental philosophical divide: the Stoic focus on virtue and duty versus the Epicurean emphasis on pleasure. This debate remains relevant in discussions about ethics and the meaning of a good life.

EPICTETUS ON EPICURUS

“Thus Epicurus also, when he designs to destroy the natural fellowship of mankind, at the same time makes use of that which he destroys. For what does he say? ‘Be not deceived, men, nor be led astray, nor be mistaken: there is no natural fellowship among rational animals; believe me. But those who say otherwise, deceive you and seduce you by false reasons.’—What is this to you? Permit us to be deceived. Will you fare worse, if all the rest of us are persuaded that there is a natural fellowship among us, and that it ought by all means to be preserved? Nay, it will be much better and safer for you. Man, why do you trouble yourself about us? Why do you keep awake for us? Why do you light your lamp? Why do you rise early? Why do you write so many books, that no one of us may be deceived about the gods and believe that they take care of men; or that no one may suppose the nature of good to be other than pleasure? For if this is so, lie down and sleep, and lead the life of a worm, of which you judged yourself worthy: eat and drink, and enjoy women, and ease yourself, and snore. And what is it to you, how the rest shall think about these things, whether right or wrong? For what have we to do with you? You take care of sheep because they supply us with wool and milk, and last of all with their flesh. Would it not be a desirable thing if men could be lulled and enchanted by the Stoics, and sleep and present themselves to you and to those like you to be shorn and milked? For this you ought to say to your brother Epicureans: but ought you not to conceal it from others, and particularly before every thing to persuade them, that we are by nature adapted for fellowship, that temperance is a good thing; in order that all things may be secured for you? Or ought we to maintain this fellowship with some and not with others? With whom then ought we to maintain it? With such as on their part also maintain it, or with such as violate this fellowship? And who violate it more than you who establish such doctrines? What then was it that waked Epicurus from his sleepiness, and compelled him to write what he did write?” ― Epictetus, The Discourses

https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/8609433-thus-epicurus-also-when-he-designs-to-destroy-the-natural

DE NATURA DEORUM BY CICERO

"The fact is that you people merely repeat by rote the idle vapourings that Epicurus uttered when half asleep; for, as we read in his writings, he boasted that he had never had a teacher. This I for my part could well believe, even if he did not proclaim it, just as I believe the owner of an ill-built house when he boasts that he did not employ an architect! “Was it dreams like these that not only encouraged Epicurus and Metrodorus and Hermarchus to contradict Pythagoras, Plato and Empedocles, but actually emboldened a loose woman like Leontium to write a book refuting Theophrastus? Her style no doubt is the neatest of Attic, but all the same! — such was the licence that prevailed in the Garden of Epicurus. "As for freedom from superstition, which is the favourite boast of your school, that is easy to attain when you have deprived the gods of all power; unless perchance you think that it was possible for Diagoras or Theodorus to be superstitious, who denied the existence of the gods altogether. For my part, I don't see how it was possible even for Protagoras, who was not certain either that the gods exist or that they do not. For the doctrines of all these thinkers abolish not only superstition, which implies a groundless fear of the gods, but also religion, which consists in piously worshipping them. Take again those who have asserted that the entire notion of the immortal gods is a fiction invented by wise men in the interest of the state, to the end that those whom reason was powerless to control might be led in the path of duty by religion; surely this view was absolutely and entirely destructive of religion. “Epicurus however, in abolishing divine beneficence and divine benevolence, uprooted and exterminated all religion from the human heart. For while asserting the supreme goodness and excellence of the divine nature, he yet denies to god the attribute of benevolence — that is to say, he does away with that which is the most essential element of supreme goodness and excellence. For what can be better or more excel lent than kindness and beneficence? Make out god to be devoid of either, and you make him devoid of all love, affection or esteem for any other being, human or divine.” https://penelope.uchicago.edu/Thayer/E/Roman/Texts/Cicero/de_Natura_Deorum/1B*.html#I.33.93

EPICURUS AND HIS GODS BY A.J. FESTUGIERE, 1956

PREFACE

“WHEN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE CITY WAS SHATTERED — A FRAMEWORK WHICH FOR THREE CENTURIES AT LEAST HAD GIVEN THE GREEK THE MEANS TO DEVELOP HIS POWERS — THE BREAK NATURALLY BROUGHT ABOUT A SERIOUS CRISIS. THE CONQUESTS OF ALEXANDER, FOLLOWED BY THE WARS OF THE DIADOCHI, HAD OVERTURNED THE WORLD. The little Greek cities, having lost with their autonomy the right to decide between peace and war, could no longer nourish any thoughts of greatness. What attitude was he to take up, at least if he meant to live as an honest man and stand by his principles? Must he remain aloof, or act? And if the latter, according to what rules? “That is the problem which the various Hellenistic schools of wisdom had to solve. In the solutions they offered we find some features common to all, and others in which they differed. But they all agreed on one point; in future a man must find the source of freedom in himself. Previously the Greek had been almost exclusively a citizen, and, as a citizen, he had known no master but the law. This law certainly imposed itself on him with absolute authority, but he had made it himself. And so, under the rule of law, the citizen was free. But now the law was the prerogative of a prince, or of his governor in Athens. Even though in appearance the constitution might retain its outward form, so long as the prince’s soldiers occupied the hills of Athens there was no longer any question of real freedom. A man must then find in himself an interior freedom which would liberate him; the life which was adespotos, i.e. without a master, is one of the typical expressions of the new wisdom (Epicurus, Ep., III, 133; again Sallustius, 21). is eagerness to serve her. Now, there was a city no longer. Men had to face Fortune alone, and at a time when that fickle goddess was dealing her : cruellest blows at Greece. “To laugh at Tyche’ (Epicurus, Ep., III, 133) is another maxim of Hellenistic wisdom. He who wishes to be independent of men and of Fortune must learn to be self-sufficient. The Sage of the third century is a being who is self-sufficient (autarkes). This is to say that to be happy he needs nothing but himself. He strives to make himself indifferent, ‘insensible’ (apathes), to everything that comes from outside. He seeks after nothing but constancy of soul, a serenity like the tranquil sea (galenismos), like the calm waters of a haven that no current disturbs (ataraxia). Such are the features common to Hellenistic sages, to whatever school they belong, Cynicism, Porch, or Garden. “Let us consider only the two main ones, those of Epicurus and Zeno, and let us see them grappling with the subject of prime importance, the acquisition of happiness. “We will begin with the Stoa. “Now since the divine Logos is identical with universal Nature, since, also, to live according to one’s nature is to live according to the Logos, to follow one’s own nature as a man and to follow the Nature of the Whole is the same thing. Virtue resides in this act of submission. The Sage is then the virtuous man, and the virtuous man is perfectly happy because he lives according to nature. EVERYTHING IS SUMMED UP, THEN, IN AN ACCEPTANCE OF ORDER, OR, WHAT COMES TO THE SAME THING, OF DESTINY. This alone counts; everything else, health and sickness, wealth and poverty, praise and disdain of men, all is indifferent. The Sage, at one with the stars, contemplates the order of the universe and in that contemplation finds his freedom. “The result of this is that the Sage possesses a rule of action. FIRMLY CONVINCED THAT HIS WILL IS IN CONFORMITY WITH THE UNIVERSAL WILL HE FEELS HIMSELF FIT TO GOVERN OTHER MEN. NOTHING COULD STAND IN HIS WAY BECAUSE HE RELIED ONLY ON VIRTUE AND TOOK ACCOUNT OF NOTHING ELSE. SO THE STOIC MORALITY BECAME THE INSTRUCTOR OF RULERS. If it enjoyed only a slight influence over the Hellenistic kings who for the most part were stark realists, it conquered the Romans; men like Cato and Marcus Aurelius, and any number of provincial governors were moulded by it. In the debate begun at the dawn of Hellenism — ‘Must we act?’ and ‘How must we act? Stoicism took the side of action and taught a set of rules. That is why it has played so important a part in the history of Civilization.”

THE HISTORY OF WESTERN PHILOSOPHY BY BERTRAND RUSSELL

After the death of Alexander in 323 B.C. and Aristotle in 322, as Bertrand Russell wrote:

"...the Hellenistic world was sinking into chaos, for lack of a despot strong enough to achieve stable supremacy, or a principle powerful enough to produce social cohesion....there was no longer any incentive to take an interest in public affairs. There was widespread social discontent and fear of revolution. "The new cities...had not the same traditions as the old. Their citizens were not of homogeneous origin. The influence of non-Greek religion and superstition...was mainly, but not wholly, bad. 'Astrology,' says Professor Gilbert Murray, 'fell upon the Hellenistic mind as a new disease falls upon some remote island people....the majority of even the best philosophers fell in with the belief in astrology. The general confusion was bound to bring moral decay, even more than intellectual enfeeblement. Ages of prolonged uncertainty...are inimical to the prosaic every-day virtues of respectable citizens. "Menander [a Greek poet], who belongs to this age, says: 'So many cases I have known/Of men who, though not naturally rogues,/Became so, through misfortune, by constraint.' This sums up the moral character [of the Hellenistic age]...except for a few exceptional men. Even among these few, fear took the place of hope; the purpose of life was rather to escape misfortune than to achieve any positive good. 'Metaphysics sink into the background, and ethics, now individual, become of the first importance. Philosophy is no longer the pillar of fire going before a few intrepid seekers after truth: it is rather an ambulance following in the wake of the struggle for existence and picking up the weak and wounded.' [C.F. Angus]

THE LIFE OF GREECE BY WILL DURANT

Will, a favorite historian, adds to our picture of this time—and take note if you think our time is chaotic, psychopathic, risky….

BOOK V: THE HELLENISTIC DISPERSION: 322-146 B.C.

306: Epicurus opens his school at Athens 301: Zeno opens his school at the Stoa “Athenaeus, who is as reliable as any gossip, tells us that Demetrius of Phalerum, about 310, took a census of Athens, and reported 21,000 citizens, 10,000 metics or aliens, and 400,000 slaves.” P.644

III. THE MORALS OF DECAY

The failure of the city-state accelerated the decay of the orthodox religion; the gods of the city had proved helpless to defend it, and had forfeited belief. The population was intermingled with foreign merchants who had no share in the city's civic or religious life, and whose amused skepticism spread among the citizens.” P.647 “Skepticism, however, is uncomfortable; it leaves the common heart and imagination empty, and the vacuum soon draws in some new and encouraging creed. The victories of philosophy and Alexander cleared the way for novel cults. Athens in the third century was so disturbed by exotic faiths, nearly all of them promising heaven and threatening hell, that Epicurus, like Lucretius in first-century Rome, felt called upon to denounce religion as hostile to peace of mind and joy of life. The new temples, even in Athens, were now usually dedicated to Isis, Serapis, Bendis, Adonis, or some other alien deity.” P.648 "Superstition spread while science reached its apogee....people took it for granted that the stars were gods who ruled in detail the destinies of individuals and states....everywhere the Hellenistic world worshipped Tyche, the great god Chance....neither faith nor patriotism survived in the educated Greek....the growth of knowledge had secularized morals, marriage, parentage, and law....the pursuit of pleasure consumed the adult life of the upper classes.” "Education spread, but spread thin...it stressed knowledge more than character, and produced masses of half-educated people who, uprooted from labor and the land, moved about in unplaced discontent like loosened cargo in the ship of state. “Sexual morality was relaxed even beyond the loose standards of the Periclean age. Homosexuality remained popular; the youth Delphis 'is in love,' says Theocritus' Simaetha, 'but whether for a woman or for a man I cannot say.'” P.650

II. THE EPICUREAN ESCAPE

“Epicurus was born at Samos in 341. At twelve he fell in love with philosophy; at nineteen he went to Athens and spent a year at the Academy. Like Francis Bacon he preferred Democritus to Plato and Aristotle, and took from him many bricks for his own construction. From Aristippus he learned the wisdom of pleasure, and from Socrates the pleasure of wisdom; from Pyrrho he took the doctrine of tranquillity, and a ringing word for it--ataraxia. He must have watched with interest the career of his contemporary Theodorus of Cyrene, who preached an unmoralistic atheism so openly in Athens that the Assembly indicted him for impiety--a lesson that Epicurus did not forget. Then he returned to Asia and lectured on philosophy at Colophon, Mytilene, and Lampsacus. The Lampsacenes were so impressed with his ideas and his character that they feltqualms of selfishness in keeping him in so remote a city; they raised a fund of eighty minas ($4000), bought a house and garden on the outskirts of Athens, and presented it to Epicurus as his school and his home. In 306, aged thirty-five, Epicurus took up his residence there, and taught to the Athenians a philosophy that was Epicurean in name only. It was a sign of the growing freedom of women that he welcomed them to his lectures, even into the little community that lived about him. He made no distinctions of station or race; he accepted courtesans as well as matrons, slaves as well as freemen; his favorite pupil was his own slave, Mysis. The courtesan Leontium became his mistress as well as his pupil, and found him as jealous a mate as if he had secured her by due process of law. Under his influence she had one child and wrote several books, whose purity of style did not interfere with her morals. “For the rest Epicurus lived in Stoic simplicity and prudent privacy. His motto was lathe biosas - "live unobtrusively." He took part dutifully in the religious ritual of the city, but kept his hands clear of politics, and his spirit free from the affairs of the world. He was content with water and a little wine, bread and a little cheese. His rivals and enemies charged that he gorged himself when he could, and became abstemious only when overeating had ruined his digestion. "But those who speak thus are all wrong," Diogenes Laertius assures us; and he adds: "There are many witnesses of the unsurpassable kindness of the man to everybody- both his own country, which honored him with statues, and his friends, who were so numerous that they could not be contained in whole cities." He was devoted to his parents, generous to his brothers, and gentle to his servants, who joined with him in philosophical studies. His pupils looked upon him, says Seneca, as a god among men; and after his death their motto was: "Live as though the eye of Epicurus were upon thee." “Between his lessons and his loves he wrote three hundred books. The ashes of Herculaneum preserved for us some fragments of his central work, On Nature; Diogenes Laertius, the Plutarch of philosophy, handed down three of his letters, and late discoveries have added a few more. Above all, Lucretius enshrined the thought of Epicurus in the greatest of philosophical poems.” P.741 “This is a likably honest creed. It is encouraging to find a philosopher who is not afraid of pleasure, and a logician who has a good word to say for the senses. There is no subtlety here, and no warm passion for understanding; on the contrary Epicureanism, despite its transmission of the atomic theory, marks a reaction from

the brave curiosity that had created Greek science and philosophy. The profoundest defect of the system is its negativity: it thinks of pleasure as freedom from pain, and of wisdom as an escape from the hazards and fullness of life; it provides an excellent design for bachelorhood, but hardly for a society. Epicurus respected the state as a necessary evil, under whose protection he might live unmolested

in his garden, but he appears to have cared little about national independence; indeed, his school seems to have preferred monarchy to democracy, as less inclined to persecute heresy- an arresting inversion of modern beliefs. Epicurus was ready to accept any government that offered no hindrance to the unobtrusive pursuit of wisdom and companionship. He dedicated to friendship the devotion that earlier generations had given to the state. "Of all the things that wisdom provides for the happiness of the whole life, by far the most important is friendship." P.745

III. THE STOIC COMPROMISE

“Since an increasing number of Epicurus' followers interpreted him as counseling the pursuit of personal pleasure, THE ESSENTIAL PROBLEM OF ETHICS--WHAT IS THE GOOD LIFE?--HAD REACHED NOT A SOLUTION BUT ONLY A NEW FORMULATION: HOW CAN THE NATURAL EPICUREANISM OF THE INDIVIDUAL BE RECONCILED WITH THE STOICISM NECESSARY TO THE GROUP AND THE RACE?--HOW CAN THE MEMBERS OF A SOCIETY BE INSPIRED TO, OR FRIGHTENED INTO, THE SELF-CONTROL AND SELF-SACRIFICE INDISPENSABLE TO COLLECTIVE SURVIVAL? The old religion could no longer fulfil this function; the old city-state no longer lifted men up to self-forgetfulness. Educated Greeks turned from religion to philosophy for an answer; they called in philosophers to advise or console them in the crises of life; they asked from philosophy some world view that would give to human existence a permanent meaning and value in the scheme of things, and that would enable them to look without terror upon the certainty of death. Stoicism is the last effort of classical antiquity to find a natural ethic. Zeno tried once more to accomplish the task in which Plato had failed.” P.747 “After many years of humble tutelage Zeno at last, in 301, set up his own school by discoursing informally as he walked up and down under the colonnades of the Stoa Poecile, or Pointed Porch. He welcomed poor and rich alike, but discouraged the attendance of young men, feeling that only mature manhood could understand philosophy. “It was probably Chrysippus who divided the Stoic system into logic, natural science, and ethics. Zeno and his successors prided themselves on their contributions to logical theory, but the streams of ink that flowed from them on this subject have left no appreciable residue of enlightenment or use. The Stoics agreed with the Epicureans that knowledge arises only out of the senses, and placed the final test of truth in such perceptions as compel the assent of the mind by their vividness or their persistence. Experience, however, need not lead to knowledge; for between sensation and reason lies emotion or passion, which may distort experience into error even as it distorts desire into vice. Reason is the supreme achievement of man, a seed from the Logos Spermatikos, or Seminal Reason, that made and rules the world. “The world itself, like man, is at once completely material and inherently divine. Everything that the senses report to us is material, and only material things can cause or receive action. Qualities as well as quantities, virtues as well as passions, soul as well as body, God as well as the stars, are material forms or processes, differing in degrees of fineness, but essentially one. “God, in this system, is the beginning, the middle, and the end. The Stoics recognized the necessity of religion as a basis for morality; they looked with a genial tolerance upon the popular faith, even upon its demons and its divination, and found

allegorical interpretations to bridge the chasm between superstition and philosophy. They accepted Chaldean astrology as essentially correct, and thought of earthly affairs as in some mystic and continuous correspondence with the movements of the stars--one phase of that universal sympatheia by which whatever happened to any part affected all the rest. As if preparing not only an ethic but a theology for Christianity, they conceived the world, law, life, the soul, and destiny in terms of God, and defined morality as a willing surrender to the divine will. God, like man, is living matter; the world is his body, the order and law of the world are his mind and will; the universe is a gigantic organism of which God is the soul, the animating breath, the fertilizing reason, the activating fire. Sometimes the Stoics conceive God in impersonal terms; more often they picture him as a Providence designing and guiding the cosmos with supreme intelligence, adjusting all its parts to rational purposes, and making everything redound to the use of virtuous men. P.751 “Stoicism was a noble philosophy, and proved more practicable than a modern cynic would expect. It brought together all the elements of Greek thought in a final effort of the pagan mind to create a system of morals acceptable to the classes that had abandoned the ancient creed; and though it naturally won only a small minority to its standard, those few were everywhere the best. Like its Christian counterparts, Calvinism and Puritanism, it produced the strongest characters of its time. Theoretically it was a monstrous doctrine of an isolated and pitiless perfection. Actually it created men of courage, saintliness, and good will like Cato the Younger, Epictetus, and Marcus Aurelius; it influenced Roman jurisprudence in building a law of nations for non-Romans; and it helped to hold ancient society together until a new faith came. The Stoics lent countenance to superstition, and had an injurious effect upon science; but they saw clearly the basic problem of their age- the collapse of the theological basis of morals- and they made an honest attempt to bridge the gap between religion and philosophy. Epicurus won the Greeks, Zeno won the aristocracy of Rome; and to the end of pagan history the Stoics ruled the Epicureans, as they always will. When a new religion took form out of the intellectual and moral chaos of the dying Hellenistic world, the way had been prepared for it by a philosophy that acknowledged the necessity of faith, preached an ascetic doctrine of simplicity and self-restraint, and saw all things in God.” P.754

IV. THE RETURN TO RELIGION

“The conflict between religion and philosophy had now seen three stages: the attack on religion, as in the pre-Socratics; the endeavor to replace religion with a natural ethic, as in Aristotle and Epicurus; and the return to religion in the Skeptics and the Stoics- a movement that culminated in Neo-Platonism and Christianity. A like sequence has occurred more than once in history, and may be taking place today. Thales corresponds to Galileo, Democritus to Hobbes, the Sophists to the Encyclopedists, Protagoras to Voltaire; Aristotle to Spencer, Epicurus to Anatole France; Pyrrho to Pascal, Arcesilaus to Hume, Carneades to Kant, Zeno to Schopenhauer, Plotinus to Bergson. The chronology resists the analogy, but the basic line of development is the same. “The age of the great systems gave way to doubt in the ability of reason either to understand the world or to control the impulses of men into order and civilization. The skeptics were such not in the Humian but in the Kantian sense: they doubted philosophy as well as dogma, sapped the foundations of materialism, and advised a quiet acceptance of the ancient cult; in Pyrrho, as in Pascal, skepticism

led not from but to religion, and Pyrrho himself ended as the venerated high priest of his city. The Epicurean abandonment of politics for ethics, the flight from the state to the soul, could only represent a moment in the return of the pendulum; and the concentration on individual salvation paved the way for a religion that would appeal to the individual rather than to the state. There were many who could not find in life the consolations that had satisfied Epicurus; poverty, misfortune, disease, bereavement, revolution, or war overtook them, and all the counsels of the sage

left them empty-souled.” “Stoicism, while seeking to construct a natural ethic for the intellectual classes, sought to preserve the old supernatural aids for the morality of the common man, and, as time went on, gave a more and more religious color to its own metaphysical and ethical thought. “Zeno denied any real existence to the popular gods, but a generation later Cleanthes proposed to prosecute Aristarchus for heresy. Zeno offered no personal immortality, but Seneca spoke of heavenly bliss in terms almost identical with those of the Eleusinian and Christian faiths. After Zeno Stoicism became a theology rather than a philosophy, and nearly every proposition in it took a theological form. The greater part of the system was composed of arguments about the existence and nature of God, the emanation of the world from God, the reality of Providence, the correspondence of virtue with the divine will, the brotherhood of man under the fatherhood of God, and the final return of the world to God. In this philosophy we find the sense of sin that was to play so stern a role in primitive and in Protestant Christianity, the lofty inclusiveness that as in the new religions welcomed all races and ranks, and a celibate asceticism that derived from the Cynics and culminated in a long line of Christian monks. From Zeno of Tarsus to Paul of Tarsus was but a step which would be taken on the road to Damascus.” P.756

EPICURUS. Simply Knowledge

“If God listened to the prayers of men, all men would quickly have perished: for they are forever praying for evil against one another,” said Epicurus, an ancient Hellenic thinker. The words did not emanate from any figment of rabid or ethereal imagination. Instead, they explicitly express our thoughts about wishing evil for everyone with whom we cross daggers. These words are indeed atheistic. They free humans from the fear of a divine, supreme power that can be broadly termed ‘God,’ as defined by extant religions. What led Epicurus to make such a profound statement about 2,300 years ago can be elucidated only by a deep insight into his life, thoughts, teachings and circumstances prevailing during his time.

ABOUT GODS Since atoms are the building blocks of the universe, Gods or divine beings cannot be blamed or praised for positive or negative occurrences and experiences of humans. Gods live in their own realm and hence have nothing to do with punishments or rewards to humans for good or bad deeds. “Justice... is a kind of compact not to harm or be harmed,” he says, when speaking about God and divine justice, contrary to contemporary Athenian religion. Gods only serve as an example of what an ideal human life should be- full of pleasure and devoid of worries of any sort, Epicurus propounded. Peace without fear was the basis of his teaching. His alleged atheistic inclinations further echo in his saying: “It is folly for a man to pray to the gods for that which he has the power to obtain by himself.” THE CONTROVERSY Since Epicurus’ teachings clashed with those of Aristotle and other contemporary thinkers, he was generally considered an opportunist who tried to appease rulers and aristocrats by justifying their extravagant lifestyles. Hence, several later thinkers criticized Epicurean thoughts by misrepresenting them as preaching unabashed quest for pleasures. Religious conquests, especially those based on altruism- or the concept of suffering for others by sacrificing oneself- found Epicurean teachings grossly contradictory to their doctrines and hence, derided him while destroying his writings and those of his followers. Yet, it cannot be denied that Epicurus laid foundation for materialism and the art of enjoying life to the fullest, without feeling guilty or fearing consequences of living a bountiful life, provided it is lived in conformity with societal norms.

THE STOICS AND THE EPICUREANS ON FRIENDSHIP, SEX, AND LOVE. The Montreal Review, Richard Kreitner, Jan 2012

Ancient philosophy - especially after Aristotle - largely focused on how to achieve self-sufficiency on the one hand, and peace of mind on the other; it thus became fundamentally therapeutic, in nature and goal. Though ancient philosophers are generally known for their praise of friendship, there is an evident tension involved in these positions: the possession of friends seems almost unhelpful, nearly inimical, to self-sufficiency and peace of mind. As fulfilling as friendships generally are, they often lead to mutual dependency and a loss of the tranquility thought to accompany solitude. The problems grow even more acute when one considers other, more intimate forms of human relationships, those celebrated less widely in ancient philosophy, such as sexual intercourse and romantic love, both of which intuitively seem even more threatening to self-sufficiency and mental tranquility than friendship does. Two schools of Hellenistic philosophy in particular, Stoicism and Epicureanism, struggled to find coherent positions on each of these three forms of human relationships, to draw clean lines around what is worth pursuing and what is not, what is acceptable and what is not; ultimately, both schools generally agree that those relationships based on natural feelings are healthy and should be fostered, and those which degenerate into reasonless passion or emotional dependency should be avoided.

EPICTETUS: STOICISM VERSUS EPICUREANISM. Donald Robertson, May 2, 2016

In the surviving Discourses, Epictetus is shown discussing the rival philosophical school of Epicureanism at considerable length with his Stoic students. Typically his comments are scathingly critical of Epicureanism. He even appears to criticize some of his students for failing to attain Stoic virtue by accusing them of being mere “Epicureans”. Diogenes Laertius, one of our few sources for Epicurean doctrines, begins his chapter on Epicurus in The Lives and Opinions of Eminent Philosophers with a list of criticisms and allegations made against him by the Stoics. He adds: “Epictetus calls him preacher of effeminacy and showers abuse on him”, which is definitely in accord with the tone of criticism we find in the surviving Discourses.

Some of Epictetus’ comments are scattered, and of those some are more direct than others. However, there are also three Discourses in which he more explicitly and directly critiques the philosophy of Epicurus.

In answer to Epicurus (1.23)

Against Epicureans and Academics (2.20)

A conversation with the Imperial Bailiff of the Free Cities, who was an Epicurean (3.7)

This is probably fairly consistent with Stoic teachings in general, which appear to have become increasingly focused on the criticism of Epicureanism from at least the time of Chrysippus onward. Diogenes Laertius tells us that, among his numerous books, Chrysippus wrote two entitled Proofs that Pleasure is not the End-in-chief of Action and Proofs that Pleasure is not a Good, which definitely sound like they may have contained systematic critiques of the Epicurean position.

Often criticisms of Epicurean philosophy merge with more general criticisms made against those who treat pleasure as the goal of life. In the time of Zeno, the founder of Stoicism, this probably began with attacks against the Cyrenaic school of philosophy, and later expanded to encompass the teachings of Epicurus. However, it also extends more generally to non-philosophers who treat pleasure as if it were the most important thing in life. Some proponents of Epicureanism will object that this is a caricature of his philosophical teachings. However, the Epicurean teachings were notoriously ambiguous, or even contradictory, and Epicurus and his followers do seem at times to have professed doctrines that sound like those being attacked by the Stoics, including the sort of hedonism Epictetus is so keen to dispute for the sake of his students.

Epictetus’ key criticisms of Epicurus can be summed up as follows:

1. Like the Academic Skeptics, Epicurus frequently contradicts himself by taking for granted in practice assumptions that he claims to reject in his philosophical doctrines. 2. If he rejects the concept of fellowship between mankind, or a moral duty to others, then what’s motive for writing so many books and teaching his philosophy to others? 3. If he really wanted to obtain “security” for his own tranquillity from other men then, paradoxically, he’d actually be better to teach them Stoicism rather than Epicureanism, because that would better serve his own self-interest.

LEONTIUM

Leontium—An Ancient Athenian Courtesan Who Became A Philosopher And Philosophy Critic. The Historian’s Hut March 26, 2025

Leontium (also spelled Leontion) was a bright, literate, and well-educated woman who lived in ancient Athens. She likely spent her early life as a courtesan, and she was said to have been engaged in that occupation when she encountered the entourage of the philosopher, Epicurus (c. 341-270 BCE), whose school headquarters was pleasantly nicknamed The Garden. Epicurus’ philosophy, which emphasized pleasure and tranquility (most specifically in the sense of friendship, personal happiness, and the avoidance of stressful or painful troubles), was known to have drawn a significant following of courtesans, as well as those with hedonistic tastes. Diogenes Laertius (3rd century CE), a biographer of ancient philosophers, wrote of the courtesans in Epicurus’ Garden, stating, “It is added that he corresponded with many courtesans, and especially with Leontion, of whom Metrodorus also was enamoured.“ (Diogenes Laertius, Lives of Eminent Philosophers, 10.6). As the quote conveyed, Leontium became an increasingly close associate of Epicurus and his followers, particularly Metrodorus of Lampsacus—Epicurus’ most distinguished and famous disciple. Infatuation progressed to relationship, for Diogenes Laertius reported, “[Metrodorus] himself took Leontion the Athenian courtesan as his concubine” (Diogenes Laertius, Lives of Eminent Philosophers, 10.23). It is also believed that Metrodorus and Leontium eventually married, but due to Leontium’s association with the courtesan profession, as well as the Epicurean school’s own association with hedonism, rumors abounded that Leontium was also a mistress of others in The Garden, including Epicurus, himself.

Leontion, 'Little Prostitute' or 'Great Philosopher'. Medieval manuscripts blog, Aug 10, 2016

Followers of our Twitter account may remember an image we posted a few months ago on #InternationalHugAMedievalistDay, showing a woman being interrupted from her reading by a man trying to embrace her. It turns out that the story behind the image involves ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy, female intellectuals, Epicureans, misogyny and, possibly, prostitution.

21. To Leontium

Diogenes Laertius, Lives of Philosophers, X.6: {cited above} It is also said that Epicurus had written to many other Heterai, especially Leontium. {cf. Cicero, above}

Alciphron, Letters (Letters of Courtesans), II.2 (Leontium depicted writing to Lamia): How that Epicurus tries to manage me, scolding me for everything, suspicious of everything, writing me well-sealed letters, chasing me out of his school garden! (3): He wants to be a Socrates and to talk on and on and to feign ignorance, and he regards his Pythocles as an Alcibiades and counts on making me his Xanthippe. And the end will be that I shall leave for some destination or other and flee from land to land rather than put up with his interminable letters.

[ U143 ]

Diogenes Laertius, Lives of Philosophers, X.5: In his letters, he wrote to Leontium, "Oh Lord Paean {a reference to Apollo’s role as god of healing}, my dear little Leontium, to what tumultuous applause we were inspired as we read your letter." {= Suda, under κροτοθορύβου ("loud applause") kappa-2480}

Plutarch, On Listening to Lectures, 15, p. 45F: For Epicurus expresses himself gracelessly when he says of his friends’ letters that they give rise to hullabaloos.

Plutarch, Against Colotes, 17, p. 1117A: But what epithet do they deserve – with your "roars" of ecstasy and "cries of thanksgiving" and tumultuous "bursts of applause" and "reverential demonstrations," and the whole apparatus of adoration that you people resort to in supplicating and hymning the man who summons you to sustained and frequent pleasures?

[ U144 ]

Philodemus, On Frank Criticism, Vol. Herc. 1, V.2, fragment 9: [= U140]

[ U145 ]

Diogenes Laertius, Lives of Philosophers, X.7: Timocrates alleges... that his {Epicurus’} bodily health was pitiful, so much so that for many years he was unable to rise from his chair; and that he spent a whole mina daily on his table, as he himself says in his letter to Leontium and in that to the philosophers of Mytilene.