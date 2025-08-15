Share

Join us to discuss the History of Marriage where we explore and explicate the historical evolution of this All-Too-Human Rite from the Ancient Manacled Bondage Of Coercive Collectives through our Modern Mirage Of Libertine Licentiousness to our rarely here and mainly still to come Miracle Bond of Autonomous Individuals creating Consummate (Passionate, Intimate, Committed) Self-Actualizing Partnerships.

Our books in order presented:

· Marriage, A History: How Love Conquered Marriage by Stephanie Coontz 2005 · I . . . Do?: Why Marriage Still Matters by Andrea Mrozek, Peter Jon Mitchell 2024 · The All-Or-Nothing Marriage: How The Best Marriages Work by Eli J Finkel 2017 · The Psychology Of Romantic Love: Romantic Love In An Anti-Romantic Age by Nathaniel Branden 2008

“If ‘MARRIED’ is misspelled as ‘MARRED’ or ‘MIRAGE’ on your marriage license, you should contact the Authority where you obtained the license to inquire about correcting the error. If it is spelled ‘MIRACLE’ go look into the mirror of your SoulMate and smile.” Nowhere Now Here

MANACLED BONDAGE THROUGH IRRESPONSIBLE LIBERTINAGE TO VOLUNTARY BOND—CLIMBING MOUNT MASLOW TOGETHER

manacle (n.)

mid-14c., manicle, "an iron fetter for the hand"

libertine (n.)

late 14c., "a freedman, an emancipated slave," from Latin libertinus "condition of a freedman; member of a class of freedmen". The meaning "dissolute or licentious person, man given to indulgence of lust" is recorded by 1590s; the darkening of meaning being perhaps due to misunderstanding of Latin libertinus in Acts vi: 9. For "condition of being a libertine" 17c. English tried libertinage

Miracle (n.)

mid-12c., "a wondrous work of God," from Old French miracle (11c.) "miracle, story of a miracle, miracle play," from Latin miraculum "object of wonder" (in Church Latin, "marvelous event caused by God"), from mirari "to wonder at, marvel, be astonished," figuratively "to regard, esteem," from mirus "wonderful, astonishing, amazing. See smile (v.)

smile (v.)

c. 1300, smilen, "assume a facial expression or change of features indicative of amusement and pleasure,"

mirror (n.)

mid-13c., mirour, "polished surface (of metal, coated glass, etc.) used to reflect images of objects," especially the face of a person, from Old French mireoir "a reflecting glass, looking glass; observation, model, example," earlier miradoir (11c.), from mirer "look at" (oneself in a mirror), "observe, watch, contemplate," from Vulgar Latin *mirare "to look at," variant of Latin mirari "to wonder at, admire" (see miracle).

THE SECRET HISTORY OF MARRIAGE. Decode DC, April 18, 2015

Think "traditional marriage" means a male breadwinner and one wife? Think again. Scholar and author Stephanie Coontz takes us on a whirlwind historical tour that will change everything you thought you knew about the institution of marriage.

MARRIAGE, A HISTORY: HOW LOVE CONQUERED MARRIAGE by Stephanie Coontz, 2005

“Just when the clamor over "traditional" marriage couldn’t get any louder, along comes this groundbreaking book to ask, "What tradition?" In Marriage, a History, historian and marriage expert Stephanie Coontz takes readers from the marital intrigues of ancient Babylon to the torments of Victorian lovers to demonstrate how recent the idea of marrying for love is—and how absurd it would have seemed to most of our ancestors. It was when marriage moved into the emotional sphere in the nineteenth century, she argues, that it suffered as an institution just as it began to thrive as a personal relationship. This enlightening and hugely entertaining book brings intelligence, perspective, and wit to today’s marital debate.” Amazon

Quotes from Marriage, A History

“For thousands of years, marriage served so many economic, political, and social functions that the individual needs and wishes of its members (especially women and children) took second place. Marriage was not about bringing two individuals together for love and intimacy, although that was sometimes a welcome side effect. Rather, the aim of marriage was to acquire useful in-laws and gain political or economic advantage. “Only in the last two hundred years, as other economic and political institutions began to take over many of the roles once played by marriage, did Europeans and Americans begin to see marriage as a personal and private relationship that should fulfill their emotional and sexual desires. Once that happened, free choice became the societal norm for mate selection, love became the main reason for marriage, and a successful marriage came to be defined as one that met the needs of its members. “But each of these changes had negative as well as positive implications for the stability of marriage as an institution. No sooner did the ideal of marrying for love triumph than its most enthusiastic supporters started demanding the right to divorce if love died. Once people came to believe that families should nurture children rather than exploit their labor, many began to feel that the legal consequences of illegitimacy for children were inhumane. And when people started thinking that the quality of the relationship was more important than the economic functions of the institution, some men and women argued that the committed love of two unmarried individuals, including those of the same sex, deserved at least as much social respect as a formal marriage entered into for mercenary reasons. “Today we are experiencing a historical revolution every bit as wrenching, far-reaching, and irreversible as the Industrial Revolution. Like that huge historic turning point, the revolution in marriage has transformed how people organize their work and interpersonal commitments, use their leisure time, understand their sexuality, and take care of children and the elderly. It has liberated some people from restrictive, inherited roles in society. But it has stripped others of traditional support systems and rules of behavior without establishing new ones. “The marriage revolution has brought personal turmoil in its wake. But we cannot turn the clock back in our personal lives any more than we can go back to small-scale farming and artisan production in our economic life. The Industrial Revolution exacted an enormous personal toll on people who were uprooted from traditional communities and whose old ways of organizing their lives were destroyed. While some entrepreneurs thrived during the transition, there were farmers and craftsmen who lost everything. But individuals and society as a whole had to come to grips with the fact that the new system of wage labor and the free market was here to stay. We face a similar situation with the revolution in marriage. “When a modern marriage is stable, it is so in a more appealing way than in the past. Marriage no longer gives husbands the right to abuse wives or sacrifice their children’s education in order to benefit from their labor. Modern marriages no longer feature two standards of living, one for the man and a lower one for the wife and children. There is also no longer a rigid sexual double standard that turns a blind eye to a man’s adultery and tars a woman for life if she has sex outside marriage. “What is true for individual marriages is also true for society. As a result of centuries of social change, most people in the Western world have a choice about whether or not to enter marriage and, if they do marry, whether or not to stay in it for the rest of their lives. The structure of our economy and the values of our culture also encourage or even force people to make much more individualistic decisions than in the past. Today, as never before, decisions about marriage and family life rest with the individuals involved, not with society as a whole.”

I...DO? WHY MARRIAGE STILL MATTERS. Cardus, Dec 5, 2024

Today, marriage is often seen as a private affair between two people, focused on happiness and personal fulfillment. But what if marriage holds a much deeper purpose? What if it’s not just about the couple, but about the good of society as a whole? In "I . . . Do? Why Marriage Still Matters", Cardus Family Program Director Peter Jon Mitchell and Cardus Senior Fellow Andrea Mrozek offer a bold reimagining of marriage’s role in a pluralistic society. Peter Jon and Andrea challenge the cultural shift that has devalued this ancient institution. They argue that marriage is a public good—a cornerstone for individual well-being and community flourishing.

I . . . DO?: WHY MARRIAGE STILL MATTERS, 2024 by Andrea Mrozek, Peter Jon Mitchell

“For many today, marriage is a nice thing, but not necessary. I . . . Do? is a book to help you reconsider the central importance of marriage, not simply for the couples involved, but for all of us.” Amazon

Quotes from I…Do?

“You Complete Me: The Soulmate Model of Marriage “The shift in marital patterns over the last half century or so toward fewer people marrying, and those who marry doing so at later ages, has unfolded in a culture that is becoming hyper-individualized. WE DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN TWO BROAD MODELS: THE SOULMATE MARRIAGE, WHICH IS MORE INWARD FACING, AND THE INSTITUTIONAL MODEL. [My emphasis] The former is the dominant understanding of marriage today. The latter, the institutional model, is far more robust but less commonly understood. “Scholars who study marriage have noted the heightened emphasis in contemporary relationships on the pursuit of intimacy and the desire to have our emotional needs met by a partner. Contrasted to early forms of marriage, this model of matrimony is more individualistic and concerned with self-actualization and an internal sense of fulfillment. In many ways, this approach to marriage has increased the expectations individuals place on partners as they enter marriage. Sociologists call this the soulmate marriage. “The rise of the soulmate marriage has coincided with a decline in the authority of and trust in social institutions, such as religious communities, that bolster the marriage commitment, or at least have historically promoted marital norms such as permanence. There is less stigma than in the past around exiting a marriage for any reason, and certainly for the reason that the marriage is no longer emotionally satisfying. “While emotional fulfillment is certainly an important aspect of marriage, the soulmate model of marriage is unbalanced. It ultimately produces lower-quality relationships because the inevitable fluctuations of emotional fulfillment and sexual attraction within relationships mean less stability. It imposes unrealistic demands on partners, especially over the long term. “The elevation of personal fulfilment as the chief purpose of marriage is risky. This is especially true when the pursuit of personal fulfillment eclipses the commitment to permanence. “Soulmate marriage today relies too heavily on what was once only one component of marriage—love. Love, always a part of marriage, has now conquered marriage, to paraphrase the title of Stephanie Coontz’s popular history. But this expression of marriage is incomplete and falls short of the best way for human beings to flourish. “The opposing view to the soulmate model of marriage is an institutional view. So what do we mean when we say that marriage is an institution? Institutions are a bundle of formal and informal rules, social norms, legal and natural rights, and obligations. When individuals enter institutions, they voluntarily constrain certain behaviors in order to achieve a particular set of goods or outcomes. Institutions are created and evolve to meet needs outside the control of any one individual. “There is something surrendered in marriage, but with the belief that what is gained is greater. It’s an institution that poses limits on our relationships by its nature. Thus, the soulmate model is at odds with the institutional model of marriage. “You complete me” asks a partner to shore up the gaps in my sense of self. It doesn’t typically envision voluntarily constraining oneself for the good of the other, for the good of the partnership, and for the good of the community.”

MARRIAGE AS SELF-ACTUALIZATION—CLIMBING MOUNT MASLOW TOGETHER

THE HISTORY OF MARRIAGE. Logan Ury, Sept 20, 2017.

Marry for love? For most of history, the idea would have seemed silly. Discover the history of marriage, from thousands of years ago until today. Check out Eli Finkel's new book, "The All-or-Nothing Marriage" https://goo.gl/d1rQaz.

THE ALL-OR-NOTHING MARRIAGE: HOW THE BEST MARRIAGES WORK by Eli J Finkel. 2017

Eli J. Finkel's insightful and ground-breaking investigation of marriage clearly shows that the best marriages today are better than the best marriages of earlier eras. Indeed, they are the best marriages the world has ever known. He presents his findings here for the first time in this lucid, inspiring guide to modern marital bliss.

The All-or-Nothing Marriage reverse engineers fulfilling marriages—from the “traditional” to the utterly nontraditional—and shows how any marriage can be better.

The primary function of marriage from 1620 to 1850 was food, shelter, and protection from violence; from 1850 to 1965, the purpose revolved around love and companionship. But today, a new kind of marriage has emerged, one oriented toward self-discover, self-esteem, and personal growth. Finkel combines cutting-edge scientific research with practical advice; he considers paths to better communication and responsiveness; he offers guidance on when to recalibrate our expectations; and he even introduces a set of must-try “lovehacks.”

This is a book for the newlywed to the empty nester, for those thinking about getting married or remarried, and for anyone looking for illuminating advice that will make a real difference to getting the most out of marriage today.” Amazon

ELI FINKEL About the Book

The structure of successful marriages is revealed in this inspiring and practical new perspective on Americans’ most important relationship. The institution of marriage in America is struggling. But, as Eli J. Finkel’s most recent research reveals, the best marriages today are better than the best marriages of earlier eras. Indeed, they are the best marriages the world has ever known.

AI GENERATED OVERVIEW OF ELI FINKEL’S CONCEPT

Eli Finkel's work, particularly in "The All-or-Nothing Marriage," explores how modern marriages have evolved. He uses the metaphor of "climbing Mount Maslow" to illustrate the changing expectations of marriage.

The Shift in Marital Expectations

Historical Context

· Past Focus: Marriages historically aimed to meet basic psychological and safety needs. · Modern Focus: Today, couples seek to fulfill higher needs, such as esteem and self-actualization.

The Oxygenation Gap

· Investment Decline: While expectations have risen, the time and psychological resources invested in marriages have decreased. · Result: This creates an "oxygenation gap," making it harder for couples to achieve the fulfillment they desire.

Key Insights from Finkel's Research

Marital Quality

· Investment vs. Expectations: Successful modern marriages require significant investment in time and emotional energy. · Challenges: Many couples struggle to balance their high expectations with the reality of their investments.

Recommendations for Couples

· Modulate Expectations: Couples should adjust their expectations and understand that not every moment will be blissful. · Deliberate Investment: Focus on consistent, deliberate efforts to nurture the relationship.

Finkel's insights highlight the complexities of contemporary marriage, emphasizing the need for both partners to actively engage in their relationship to meet evolving expectations.

EPISODE 2 – ELI FINKEL. Virginia Audio Collective, Apr 17, 2025 Circle of Willis.

16:54 FINKEL “... the reason why we should be able to achieve a better marriage than ever before is basically Maslow…”

THE SUFFOCATION OF MARRIAGE: CLIMBING MOUNT MASLOW WITHOUT ENOUGH OXYGEN. Psychological Inquiry, Eli J. Finkel, Chin Ming Hui, Kathleen L. Carswell and Grace M. Larson, 2014

The Suffocation Of Marriage, Climbing Mount Maslow Without Enough Oxygen 3.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF ROMANTIC LOVE: ROMANTIC LOVE IN AN ANTI-ROMANTIC AGE by Nathaniel Branden, 2008

What love is, why love is born, why it sometimes grows, and why it sometimes dies.

Have you ever wondered how romantic love evolves? What the difference is between mature and immature love? What role sex plays in romantic love, and whether love necessarily implies sexual exclusivity? And, most important, how can we make love last? Originally published in 1980, this updated edition of The Psychology of Romantic Love explores the nature of romantic love on many levels-the philosophical, the historical, the sociological, and the physiological. Nathaniel Branden explains why so many people say that romantic love is just not possible in today's world and-drawing on his experience with thousands of couples-finds that such love is still a possibility for anyone who understands its essence and is willing to accept its challenges. Branden sees it as a pathway not only to extraordinary joy but also to profound self-discovery. His vision of love is thoroughly appropriate to our time and grounded in our humanness.” Amazon

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF ROMANTIC LOVE BY NATHANIEL BRANDEN - Book Summary Audiobook. AMAZING READERS, July 22, 2025.

Discover the deeper truth behind romantic love in The Psychology of Romantic Love by Nathaniel Branden. In this powerful exploration, Branden reveals why love is not just a feeling—but a conscious, psychological process rooted in self-awareness, self-esteem, and emotional maturity. This book challenges the myths of effortless love and reveals the hidden forces that shape who we love, why we love, and how love can thrive—or fail. ✨ Key takeaways from this book: Romantic love as a reflection of your self-concept The psychological needs behind love: visibility, admiration, connection How childhood wounds and self-esteem influence partner choice Why love is a choice—not luck or fate The emotional maturity needed to sustain love The balance between autonomy and intimacy The difference between healthy love and emotional dependency If you've ever asked, "Why do relationships fall apart?" or "Can love really last?" — this book gives profound, practical answers. Romantic love is not a fantasy. It’s a personal evolution.

Quotes from The Psychology Of Romantic Love

Romantic love is for grown-ups; it is not for children. It is not for children in the literal sense, and also in the psychological sense: not for those who, regardless of age, still experience themselves as children. Chapter Four: “The Challenges of Romantic Love

MORE QUOTES FROM THE BOOK

PREFACE TO THE 2007 EDITION

First, there is our need for human companionship: for someone with whom to share values, feelings, interests, and goals; for someone to share the burdens and joys of existence. There is our need to love: to exercise our emotional capacity in the unique way that love makes possible. We need to find people to admire, to feel stimulated and excited by, to whom we can direct our energies. There is our need to be loved: to be valued, cared for, and nurtured by another human being. There is our need for psychological visibility (which I shall discuss in some detail): to see ourselves in and through the responses of another person, with whom we have important affinities. This is our need for a psychological mirror, one of the most important aspects of romantic relationships. There is our need for sexual fulfillment: for a counterpart as a source of sexual satisfaction. There is our need for an emotional support system: for at least one other person genuinely devoted to our well-being; for an emotional ally who, in the face of life’s challenges, is reliably there. There is our need for self-awareness and self-discovery: for expanded contact with the self, which happens continuously and more or less naturally through the process of intimacy and confrontation with another human being. There is our need to experience ourselves fully as man or woman: to explore the potentials of our maleness or femaleness in ways that only romantic love makes possible. There is our need to share our excitement in being alive and to enjoy and be nourished by the excitement of another. I call these “needs” not because we would die without them but because we live with ourselves and in the world so much better with them. They have survival value, physically and spiritually.

But what are the responsibilities that love asks of us in exchange? What are the challenges we must be prepared to face? As a working psychotherapist, I am struck by the sense that too often we focus only on finding an “ideal” partner, when our first concern should be with becoming that which we hope to find. Have we made ourselves worthy of the love to which we aspire? Do we know how to love? These can be painful questions. They lead me to think of two moments that stand out with unusual poignancy in the love stories that millions of men and women live every day. The first occurs during the beginning of their story, the second near its end. The first is the moment when the man and woman look at each other with the full knowledge of loving and being loved, when their beings pulsate to a silent rhythm that is theirs alone to hear, when their eyes see in the eyes of the other the soul’s reflection, when their bodies feel an exquisite sense of aliveness in a world unbearably beautiful. The second is the moment, some time later, when they look at each other and see the eyes of a stranger, when their souls feel empty and their mouths have the shape of hurt or anger, despair or indifference, when their bodies are lead and the world is a shadow of itself. They may or may not be able to hear an inner voice crying in wonder that love has gone. And they may wonder, Was it all only a delusion? And yet I shall argue that romantic love, rationally understood, is not an unattainable dream, an adolescent fantasy, or a literary invention. It is an ideal within our power to reach. But to reach it, we must first understand what love asks of us.

CHAPTER ONE. The Evolution of Romantic Love

The definition of romantic love offered in the Introduction—a passionate spiritual-emotional-sexual attachment between a man and a woman that reflects a high regard for the value of each other’s person contains all of these elements, and their importance will become more and more apparent as we proceed. In particular we shall come to appreciate how intimately related are the themes of individualism and romantic love. In that same context we shall need to reappraise the issue of selfishness, to move beyond conventional ways of thinking and to recognize how indispensable to our life and well-being is rational, intelligent, or enlightened selfishness; an honest respect for self-interest is a necessity of survival and certainly of romantic love.

THE RELEVANCE OF HISTORY: RECURRING THEMES

The evolution of man/woman relationships is part of the evolution of human consciousness. We carry the past within us—sometimes as an asset, sometimes as a liability—and we who live in the last third of the twentieth century cannot fully understand the conflicts and blocks within our own psyche that obstruct our efforts to achieve happiness in love relationships unless we are conscious of our history, of the steps by which we arrived where we are today.

THE TRIBAL MENTALITY: THE UNIMPORTANCE OF THE INDIVIDUAL

Economics, not love, was the motivating force for union in primitive societies—indeed, in practically all hunting and agricultural societies. The family was a unit established for the purpose of optimizing the chances of physical survival. Man/woman relationships were conceived and defined not in terms of “love” or of psychological needs for “emotional intimacy” but in terms of the practical needs associated with hunting, fighting, raising crops, child rearing, and so forth. Since survival in a preindustrial society depended so crucially on physical strength and physical skills, the division of labor between man and woman was predominantly determined on the basis of their respective physical capacities. Man’s superior strength and woman’s need of protection, especially during periods of pregnancy and childbearing, were made a justification for the inequality of the sexes and woman’s subordination to man. So far as we can ascertain, in primitive cultures the idea of romantic love did not exist at all. The cardinal and ruling value was the survival of the tribe. The individual was subordinated to the tribe’s needs and rules in almost every aspect of life. This was—is—the essence of “the tribal mentality.” Little or no importance was granted to the worth of the individual personality and little or none to individual emotional attachments.

THE AMERICAN IDEAL: INDIVIDUALISM AND ROMANTIC LOVE

We have already observed the intimate connection between individualism and the ideal of romantic love (however conceived). This can help us to understand why that ideal first took hold—on a widespread social scale— in the United States, and why, even today, the ideal is regarded in many parts of the world as typically “American.” At the risk of being repetitive, it is necessary to stress once more that what was distinctive about the American outlook, and what represented a radical break with its European past, is, as we have seen, its unprecedented commitment to political freedom, its intransigent individualism, its doctrine of the supremacy of individual rights—and, more specifically, its belief in a person’s right to pursue his or her own happiness here on earth. We who live in America today enjoy unprecedented freedom in the conduct of our private lives and, in particular, of our sexual lives. We are learning to see sex not as “the darker side” of our nature but as a normal expression of our total personality. We are less inclined to glamorize tragedy in the style of so many nineteenth-century Romanticists. As the influence of religion continues to decline, we feel less need to rebel and “prove” our “enlightenment” by means of debauchery. And as a consequence, the “naturalness” of romantic love is far more accepted today than ever before.

THE CRITICS OF ROMANTIC LOVE

This does not mean that, in modern America, the ideal of romantic love has lacked critics. Quite the contrary. Many social and psychological observers have argued that the attempt to build a long-term relationship— marriage—on emotional foundations is, at best, grossly naive and, at worst, pathological or socially irresponsible. Ralph Linton, an anthropologist, wrote in 1936: “All societies recognize that there are occasional violent, emotional attachments between persons of opposite sex, but our present American culture is practically the only one which has attempted to...make them the basis for marriage.... Their rarity in most societies suggests that they are psychological abnormalities to which our own culture has attached an extraordinary value.” For a more personal level of attack, it is interesting to consider a book published in 1965, called The Significant Americans, written by John F. Cuber and Peggy B. Harroff. Their book is described as “a study of sexual behavior among the affluent.” In this study, the authors contrast two types of marriage which they encountered: “utilitarian marriage,” characterized by an absence of mutual involvement or passion, held together by social, financial, and family considerations, made tolerable by long separations, immersion in “community activities,” and sexual infidelity; and “intrinsic marriage,” characterized by passionate emotional and sexual involvement, a policy of sharing life experiences to the fullest extent possible, and an attitude of regarding the relationship as more interesting, more exciting, more fulfilling than any other aspect of social existence (in other words, romantic love). Partners in an “intrinsic marriage” tend, according to the authors, to be very selfish with their time, in that they are reluctant to engage in social, political, community, or other activities that would cause them to be separated, unless they are convinced there are very good reasons for doing so; they are clearly not looking for excuses to escape from each other. While this type of relationship tends to provoke some degree of envy from those who exist in a “utilitarian marriage,” according to the authors, it also provokes a good deal of resentment and hostility. The authors quote such hostile sentiments as “these immature people” must somehow “be brought into line.” They quote a man trained in psychology as declaring, “Sooner or later you’ve just got to act your age. People who stay to themselves so much must have some psychological problems—if they don’t, they’ll soon develop them.”

WHAT ROMANTIC LOVE IS NOT

Many of the commonest criticisms of romantic love are based on observing irrational or immature processes occurring between persons who profess to be “in love,” and then generalizing to a repudiation of romantic love as such. In such cases, the arguments are not in fact directed against romantic love at all—not if one understands by romantic love “a passionate spiritual-emotional-sexual attachment between a man and a woman that reflects a high regard for the value of each other’s person.” There are, for example, men and women who experience a strong sexual attraction for each other, conclude that they are “in love,” and proceed to marry on the basis of their sexual attraction, ignoring the fact that they have few values or interests in common, have little or no genuine admiration for each other, are bound to each other predominantly by dependency needs, have incompatible personalities and temperaments, and, in fact, have little or no authentic interest in each other as persons. Of course such relationships are doomed to failure. They are not representative of romantic love, and it amounts to setting up a straw man to treat them as if they were. To love a human being is to know and love his or her person. This presupposes the ability to see, and with reasonable clarity. It is commonly argued that romantic lovers manifest a strong tendency to idealize or glamorize their partners, to misperceive them, exaggerating their virtues and blinding themselves to their failings. Of course this sometimes occurs. But it is not inherent in the nature of love that it must occur. To argue that love is blind is to maintain that no real and deep affinities of a kind that inspire love can really exist between persons. This argument runs counter to the experience of men and women who do see the partner’s weaknesses as well as strengths and who do love passionately. But there are deeper philosophical issues that need to be considered. Just as the advocacy of romantic love arose in a historicophilosophical context, so do many of the contemporary attacks. We deal here, once again, with the tribal mentality—which means we are dealing once again with ethical and political theory. When reading many of the attacks on romantic love launched by contemporary intellectuals, I found myself haunted by the memory of the slogan stamped on Nazi coins: “The common good above the individual good.” And by Hitler’s declaration: “In the hunt for their own happiness, people fall all the more out of heaven into hell.” One of the tragedies of human history is that most of the ethical systems that achieved any degree of world influence were, at root, variations on the theme of self-sacrifice. Unselfishness was equated with virtue; selfishness—honoring the needs and wants of the self—was made a synonym of evil. With such systems, the individual has always been a victim, twisted against him or her self and commanded to be “unselfish” in sacrificial service to some allegedly higher value called God or pharaoh or emperor or king or society or the state or the race of the proletariat—or the cosmos. It is a strange paradox of our history that this doctrine—which tells us that we are to regard ourselves, in effect, as sacrificial animals—has been generally accepted as a doctrine representing benevolence and love for humankind. Yet few intellectuals have challenged the basic assumption which makes such slaughter possible—“the good of the individual must be subordinated to the good of the larger whole.” They fight over the particular applications of this principle; they fight over who should be sacrificed to whom and for whose benefit; they express horror and indignation when they do not approve of someone’s particular choice of victims and beneficiaries; but they do not question the basic principle: that the individual is an object of sacrifice. And so, in reviewing those attacks on romantic love which have to do with its neglect of the “higher good of the community,” I found myself wondering how many more millions of human beings will have to suffer before we come to understand that there is no higher good than the good of the individual (Branden, 1993, 1996, 1997). We shall return to the subject of love and selfishness later. But whatever solutions human beings must arrive at in order to obtain fulfillment in the context of man/woman relationships, the surrender of the right to the pursuit of personal happiness is not one of them. Relative to the rest of the world, the United States has been innovative in many areas. The importance it attaches to romantic love does indeed set it apart from many other cultures, but the educated classes in many of those cultures are looking to the American ideal with increasing longing. In many cases, they are already throwing over a concept of love and marriage that is now obsolete.

ON THE HUMAN-POTENTIAL MOVEMENT

Before returning to our central theme, I wish to take something of an excursion (a digression, perhaps) into territory that may appear remote from the subject of romantic love and yet which, in an indirect way, has a bearing on it. This has to do with the rise in the twentieth century of the human-potential movement. Since here, too, we shall be dealing once again with the subject of individualism, let us begin by sharpening our understanding of its meaning. Individualism is at once an ethicopolitical concept and an ethicopsychological one. As an ethicopolitical concept, individualism upholds the supremacy of individual rights, the principle that a human being is an end in him-or herself, not a means to the ends of others, and that the proper goal of life is self-realization or self-fulfillment. As an ethicopsychological concept, individualism holds that a human being should think and judge independently, respecting nothing more than the sovereignty of his or her mind. It is intimately connected with the concept of autonomy (which I shall discuss later). In addition to the social and cultural events described, the historical tide of individualism has given rise, during the second half of the twentieth century, to a very significant phenomenon in the world of psychology—the “human-potential movement.” This is at once a revolt against the narrow, reductionist view of the human person upheld by psychoanalysis and behaviorism, a reaching for a wider and more comprehensive understanding of the meaning of “human” and a reaching toward the “higher” possibilities of human nature. In contrast to traditional psychology and psychiatry, which has primarily been concerned with “sickness” and the treatment of “illness,” the human-potential movement is oriented toward all that lies on the other side of “normal,” which pertains to growth, self-actualization (to actualize is to make real, to bring into reality), the exploration and fulfillment of positive potentialities. Now what is especially interesting about this phenomenon, in the context of our discussion, is that the movement is under attack today for reasons remarkably similar to those given for some of the attacks on romantic love. It is alleged to be “self-centered,” “self-indulgent,” “a middle-class phenomenon”; and its exponents are accused of being indifferent, in their concern with self, to the problems “of the world as a whole.” Several thousand years of indoctrination in the ethics of self-sacrifice have made people terrified to acknowledge the obvious, that in their concern with personal growth they are motivated by self-interest and are entitled to be; and so we witness the unattractive spectacle of many exponents explaining that what they are really doing is preparing themselves, through “self-improvement,” to be better servants of humanity, thereby conceding that only “social” justifications are acceptable. One of the assumptions implicit in these attacks on the human- potential movement, which directly parallels some of the attacks on romantic love, is that a concern with self-actualization or personal fulfillment is inherently antisocial or socially irresponsible. There is absolutely no foundation to such a claim and overwhelming evidence to support the contrary view. People who do not experience self-love have little capacity to experience love of others. People who are devoid of self- respect have little capacity to respect others. People who experience deep insecurities and self-doubts tend to experience other human beings as frightening and inimical. In the context of the new understanding that is emerging, it is recognized that we can speak of “spiritual aspirations” and “spiritual affinities” without any theological, irrational, or prescientific implications. We are freer now to look at human beings and see what has always stared us in the face: that we are not machines—or that we are not “only” or “merely” machines. Robots do not engage in romantic love. Neither do instinct- manipulated puppets. Neither, I will presume, do the favorite subject of behaviorists’ investigation: rats and pigeons. We are the most highly evolved species to develop on this planet. We have a consciousness unprecedented in its range and complexity. Our distinctive form of consciousness is the source of our specifically human needs and abilities. One of its manifestations is the experience of romantic love. Romantic love is not a myth, waiting to be discarded but, for most of us, a discovery, waiting to be born.

NEEDED: A NEW UNDERSTANDING OF ROMANTIC LOVE

It is clear that “love is not enough.” The fact that two human beings love each other does not guarantee that they will be able to create a joyful and rewarding relationship. Their love does not ensure their maturity and wisdom; yet without these qualities their love is in jeopardy. Their love does not automatically teach them communication skills or effective methods of conflict resolution, or the art of integrating their love into the rest of their existence; yet the absence of such knowledge can lead to the death of love. Their love does not produce self-esteem; it may reinforce it, but it cannot create it; still without self- esteem love cannot survive, let alone flourish. And even among mature, well actualized individuals, love is not necessarily “forever.” As people continue to grow and evolve, their needs and desires change or shift as to emphasis. New goals and longings can emerge, causing rifts in relationships. This does not mean—or need not mean—that love has “failed.” A union that provides great joy, nourishment, and stimulation for two human beings is not a “failure” merely because it does not last forever; it can still be a great experience that one is glad to have lived. So we need to rethink our understanding of romantic love: what it means, what kind of experience it affords, what needs it fulfills, and what conditions it depends on. We need to see it of and by itself, as a unique encounter between man and woman, a unique experience and a unique adventure—possibly but not necessarily involving marriage, possibly but not necessarily involving children, possibly but not necessarily involving sexual exclusivity, possibly but not necessarily involving “till death do us part.” As we stand at this moment in history, we are in a state of crisis with regard to romantic love, not because the ideal is irrational but because we are still in the process of grasping its meaning, still in the process of understanding its philosophical presuppositions and its psychological requirements.

CHAPTER TWO The Roots of Romantic Love

PROLOGUE: FIRST, A SELF—THEN, A POSSIBILITY