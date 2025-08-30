Share

“Our first concern should be with becoming that which we hope to find. Have we made ourselves worthy of the love to which we aspire? Do we know how to love?” Nathaniel Branden

The Question Nathaniel Branden Asked That Changed Everything. BeyondMindset, June 9, 2025. Short

“The level of our self-esteem determines the quality of our relationships.” Nathaniel Branden

Valuing Love by Nathaniel Branden

“We have all heard the observation, ‘If you do not love yourself, you will be unable to love others.’ Less well understood is its parallel. If you do not love yourself, you will have a hard time believing that anyone else’s love could possibly be genuine. If you cannot love and accept yourself, how can you allow someone else to? There is no greater barrier to romantic happiness than the fear that you are undeserving of love and destined to be hurt.” https://nathanielbranden.com/valuing-love/

From The Psychology of Romantic Love by Nathaniel Branden

In my experience, a great deal of the so-called war of the sexes is a result of a fear of rejection, abandonment, or loss. Often men and women experience great resistance to owning how much they need each other, how important the opposite sex is for the enjoyment of life and the fulfillment of their own masculine or feminine potentialities. Often there is almost hatred of the fact that we need the opposite sex as much as we do. I am convinced that a great many of the foolish things women say about men and men say about women in moments of hurt, suspiciousness, or anger are merely the product and reflection of past painful experiences of rejection or abandonment.”

Join us for a stimulating, respectful discussion on intimate relationships:

Saturday, August 30, 9PM or Sunday, August 31, 9AM, New Zealand Time

UNCOVER your authentic self. Gabor Mate TheMentorHouse, Feb 15, 2024. Short

https://youtube.com/shorts/fqTrNixj3oM?si=NH2FUcrfB7D01DwN

How to Reconnect with Your True Self with Dr. Gabor Mate. You Inner Child Matters, April 15, 2024. 9:43

Embracing Your Authentic Self in Relationships, The Good Men Project, Sept 25, 2024 by Ezeosa Dafikpaku

Expressing Your Undiluted Self In a world where we often wear multiple hats and adopt various identities, maintaining authenticity in relationships can be a daunting task. The challenge of removing professional and other identities to be your undiluted self in a relationship is significant but crucial for fostering genuine connections. It’s also challenging to try not to downplay your true self in the process. This article delves into the challenges, mindset, attitude, best practices, behaviours, dos and don’ts, and provides practical examples to help you embrace your true self in relationships.

https://goodmenproject.com/featured-content/embracing-your-authentic-self-in-relationships/

How Does Resentment Buildup Affect Relationships? - Psychological Clarity, July 27, 2025. 3:16

How Love Turns to Resentment: A Psychological Exploration. Jan 25, 2025

https://simplyputpsych.co.uk/health/how-love-turns-to-resentment-a-psychological-exploration

9 Signs of Resentment in a Relationship. Paired, by Zoe O’Connor, Oct 26, 2024

https://www.paired.com/articles/resentment-in-a-relationship

Relationship Resentment. Psychology Today, by Kath McCoy, April 22, 2024

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/complicated-love/202404/relationship-resentment

Ways to Deal with Resentment in a Relationship. PsychCentral

https://psychcentral.com/health/ways-to-stop-resentment-from-ruining-your-relationship

Impact Of Resentment On Different Areas Of Life Arshi Ahmed

https://ijcrt.org/papers/IJCRT2405521.pdf

Sternberg’s Triangular Theory and The 8 Types of Love. Simply Psychology, Dec 6, 2023

Key Takeaways Robert Sternberg’s triangular theory of love is a theory that proposes three components of love, which combine in different ways to create eight kinds of love (Sternberg, 1986). The three components of love in the triangular theory of love are intimacy, passion, and decision/commitment (Sternberg, 1986). According to Sternberg, these three components of love combine to create eight kinds of love: nonlove, liking, infatuated love, empty love, romantic love, companionate love, fatuous love, and consummate love (Sternberg, 1986). https://www.simplypsychology.org/types-of-love-we-experience.html

STERNBERG'S TRIANGULAR LOVE SCALE (STLS), Online version which measures love as a function of three main components: Intimacy, Passion, and Commitment. Different stages and types of love can be explained as different combinations of these three elements. https://psytests.org/ipl/stls15en.html

45 items, 8 minutes. Author: R. Sternberg (1988)

Also available the short version TLS-15, validated across 37 languages in 2023. 15 items, 3 minutes Authors: M. Kowal et al. (2023); R. Sternberg (1988)

Test is provided for educational and entertainment use only. It is not intended to be a psychological advice of any kind, and come without any guarantee of accuracy or validity. Assessment is free and anonymous. You can save the direct link to your results.

LOVE IS A STORY—A NEW THEORY OF RELATIONSHIPS by Robert J. Sternberg, 1998

ASYMMETRICAL STORIES 1.The Teacher-Student Story, 2.The Sacrifice Story, 3.The Government Story, 4.The Police Story, 5.The Pornography Story, 6.The Horror Story OBJECT STORIES --Person As Object: 7.The Science-Fiction Story, 8.The Collection Story, 9.The Art Story --Relationship As Object: 10.The House and Home Story, 11.The Recovery Story, 12.The Religion Story, 13.The Game Story COORDINATION STORIES 14.The Travel Story, 15.The Sewing and Knitting Story, 16.The Garden Story, 17.The Business Story, 18.The Addiction Story NARRATIVE STORIES 19.The Fantasy Story, 20.The History Story, 21.The Science Story, 22.The Cookbook Story GENRE STORIES 23.The War Story, 24.The Theater Story, 25.The Humor Story, 26.The Mystery Story

LOVE AS A STORY by Sternberg - The Simplest Explanation Ever. Mister Simplify, June 10, 2021. 13:53

The 26 Couple Stories According To Sternberg. Psychology for Mental Health

https://psychologyfor.com/the-26-couple-stories-according-to-sternberg/

Love Stories Scale

Description

Based on a theory of love as a story (Sternberg, 1994), whereby the interaction of our personal attributes with the environment leads to the development of stories about love that we then seek to fulfill in our lives, and constructed on the basis of an earlier scale (Sternberg, 1996), the Love Stories Scale (Sternberg, Hojjat, & Barnes, 2001) was developed to assess people's ways of conceptualizing love. This scale consists of 25 subscales (Addiction, Art, Business, Collection, Cookbook, Fantasy, Game, Garden, Government, History, Horror, House and home, Humor, Mystery, Police, Pornography, Recovery, Religion, Sacrifice, Science, Science fiction, Sewing and knitting, Theater, Travel, and War)--one per love story--with 10 statements per story, for a total of 250 items (e.g., "If my partner were to leave me, my life would be completely empty" and "I seem to seek salvation in relationships, much as other people do in religion"). Each item is rated on a 9-point scale. A principal components analysis revealed 7 factors accounting for 69% of the variance. For all 25 scales, the reliabilities ranged from .68-.93 in a sample of college students. (PsycTests Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved) https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2Ft33408-000

Love Story Scale 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Understanding Love Sternberg’s Love-Match Theory

On this page, we give you an overview of Bob Sternberg’s theory of love and explain how you can use this knowledge to improve your own relationships. The name Love-Match Theory is relatively new and we have started to use this name because the two parts of the theory are both about different ways in which you and your partner are a match for each other. The two parts of the theory have often been referred to as the Triangular Theory of Love and the Theory of Love as a Story. https://lovemultiverse.com/understanding-love/

Love Stories Influence Your Partner Choice, Relationship Satisfaction, and Behavior. The Sternberg Center for Successful Relationships

The second part of the Love-Match Theory is about the love stories that each one of us have - beliefs and conceptions we have about how our partner and our relationship should be. https://lovemultiverse.com/understanding-love/different-kinds-of-love-stories/

Searching for love. The British Psychological Society, February 3, 2013

Robert J. Sternberg on the stages of his quest to understand what bonds us together (download PDF for tables etc).

https://www.bps.org.uk/psychologist/searching-love