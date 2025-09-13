Share

SATURDAY, SEPT 13, 9PM

SUNDAY, SEPT 14, 9AM. NEW ZEALAND TIME

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

New Zealand Time Converter

https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

Personal World Clock

tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

THE CURSE OF THE SELF BY MARK R. LEARY - BOOK SUMMARY Book Buzz Reviews & Summaries, June 20, 2023. 5:13

THE CURSE OF THE SELF: SELF-AWARENESS, EGOTISM, AND THE QUALITY OF HUMAN LIFE BY MARK R. LEARY. 2004

Despite its obvious advantages, our ability to be self-reflective comes at a high price. Few people realize how profoundly their lives are affected by self-reflection or how frequently inner chatter interferes with their success, pollutes their relationships with others, and undermines their happiness. By allowing people to ruminate about the past or imagine what might happen in the future, self-reflection conjures up a great deal of personal suffering in the form of depression, anxiety, anger, jealousy, and other negative emotions. A great deal of unhappiness, in the form of addictions, overeating, and domestic violence, is due to people's inability to exert control over their thoughts and behavior. Is it possible to direct our self-reflection in a way that will minimize the disadvantages and maximize the advantages? Is there a way to affect the egotistical self through self-reflection? In this volume, Mark Leary explores the personal and social problems that are created by the capacity for self-reflection, and by drawing upon psychology and other behavioral sciences, offers insights into how these problems can be minimized.

https://www.amazon.com/Curse-Self-Self-Awareness-Egotism-Quality-ebook/dp/B00VQVPRSM/ref=sr_1_1

SELF. Wikipedia

In philosophy, the self is an individual's own being, knowledge, and values, and the relationship between these attributes. The first-person perspective distinguishes selfhood from personal identity. Whereas "identity" is (literally) sameness and may involve categorization and labeling, selfhood implies a first-person perspective and suggests potential uniqueness. Conversely, "person" is used as a third-person reference. Personal identity can be impaired in late-stage Alzheimer's disease and in other neurodegenerative diseases. Finally, the self is distinguishable from "others". Including the distinction between sameness and otherness, the self versus other is a research topic in contemporary philosophy and contemporary phenomenology (see also psychological phenomenology), psychology, psychiatry, neurology, and neuroscience. Although subjective experience is central to selfhood, the privacy of this experience is only one of many problems in the philosophy of self and the scientific study of consciousness.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self

WHAT IS A 'SELF'? HERE ARE ALL THE POSSIBILITIES LiveScience, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Dec 8, 2016

Part IV of a four-part series on the self. Part I: Is Your 'Self' Just an Illusion?; Part II: Can Your 'Self' Survive Death?; and Part III: Does Your 'Self' Have a Soul?

After speaking with multiple philosophers about the realm of possibilities that could explicate, enhance or eliminate the "self," I am able to sum up this broad, yet well-sculpted landscape with 10 possible explanations.

https://www.livescience.com/57126-what-is-a-self-all-possibilities.html

DANIEL DENNETT - WHAT IS THE NATURE OF PERSONAL IDENTITY? Closer To Truth, Sept 7, 2016. 12:51

What makes one a person or a self? If he or she sees, hears, thinks and feels, is that a person or a self? How can separate perceptions bind together into a coherent mental unity of a single person or self?

INDIVIDUAL. Wikipedia

An individual is one that exists as a distinct entity. Individuality (or self-hood) is the state or quality of living as an individual; particularly (in the case of humans) as a person unique from other people and possessing one's own needs or goals, rights and responsibilities. The concept of an individual features in many fields, including biology, law, and philosophy. Every individual contributes significantly to the growth of a civilization. Society is a multifaceted concept that is shaped and influenced by a wide range of different things, including human behaviors, attitudes, and ideas. The culture, morals, and beliefs of others as well as the general direction and trajectory of the society can all be influenced and shaped by an individual's activities.

Etymology

From the 15th century and earlier (and also today within the fields of statistics and metaphysics) individual meant "indivisible", typically describing any numerically singular thing, but sometimes meaning "a person". From the 17th century on, an individual has indicated separateness, as in individualism.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Individual

AUTONOETIC CONSCIOUSNESS. Wikipedia

Autonoetic consciousness is the human ability to mentally place oneself in the past and future (i.e. mental time travel) or in counterfactual situations (i.e. alternative outcomes), and to thus be able to examine one's own thoughts.

One's sense of self affects their behavior, in the present, past and future. It relates to how one reflects on their own past behavior, how they feel about it, and this in turn determines if they do it again.

It is episodic memory that deals with self-awareness, memories of the self and inward thoughts that may be projected onto future actions of an individual. It was "proposed by Endel Tulving for self-awareness, allowing the rememberer to reflect on the contents of episodic memory". Moreover, autonoetic consciousness involves behaviors such as mental time travel, self-projection,and episodic future thinking, all of which have often been proposed as exclusively human capacities.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Autonoetic_consciousness#See_also

INTROSPECTION. Wikipedia

Introspection is the examination of one's own conscious thoughts and feelings.[1] In psychology, the process of introspection relies on the observation of one's mental state, while in a spiritual context it may refer to the examination of one's soul.[2] Introspection is closely related to human self-reflection and self-discovery and is contrasted with external observation.

It generally provides a privileged access to one's own mental states,[3] not mediated by other sources of knowledge, so that individual experience of the mind is unique. Introspection can determine any number of mental states including: sensory, bodily, cognitive, emotional and so forth.[3]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Introspection

SOUL. Wikipedia

The soul is the purported immaterial aspect or essence of a living being. It is typically believed to be immortal and to exist apart from the material world. The three main theories that describe the relationship between the soul and the body are interactionism, parallelism, and epiphenomenalism. Anthropologists and psychologists have found that most humans are naturally inclined to believe in the existence of the soul and that they have interculturally distinguished between souls and bodies.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soul

NEITHER GHOST NOR MACHINE: THE EMERGENCE AND NATURE OF SELVES BY JEREMY SHERMAN. 2017

If the universe is aimless, how do selves and aims emerge? Why do living beings have aims when inanimate things do not? Current science encourages us to reject the ghost-in-the-machine explanation—that something called spirit, soul, mind, or will was somehow breathed into matter—and instead accept that selves are just matter, in aimless mechanistic motion like everything else. But what about life’s many emergent qualities, the multifarious purposes that shape actual physical behavior not just in human lives, but in all of life? Even the simplest life forms have adaptive functions, traits that accomplish goals or ends. How can we explain the nature and origin of selves and aims without resorting to supernatural forces or explaining them away as nothing but cause-and-effect mechanisms?

In Neither Ghost nor Machine, Jeremy Sherman explains the emergence of selves and aims in an aimless universe. He distills for a general audience the theory developed by renowned neuroscientist Terrence Deacon, which extends the breakthrough constraint-based insight that inspired evolutionary, information, and self-organization theory. Emergent dynamics theory provides a testable hypothesis for how mattering arose from matter, function from physics, and means-to-ends behavior from cause-and-effect dynamics. It offers a physics of purpose, demonstrating that there is a strictly physical explanation for the emergence and nature of selves and aims, one that shows our existence in an otherwise inanimate universe is not absurd. Neither Ghost nor Machine bridges the gap between the hard and soft sciences, suggesting fresh and exciting solutions to philosophical mysteries that have perplexed humanity for millennia, from free will to causality to morality.

https://www.amazon.com/Neither-Ghost-nor-Machine-Emergence-ebook/dp/B071LMB9NV/ref=sr_1_1

NEITHER GHOST NOR MACHINE: THE EMERGENCE AND NATURE OF SELVES. Neither Ghost Nor Machine: How life happens, Sept 7, 2017. 16:52

THE SYMBOLIC SPECIES—THE CO-EVOLUTION OF LANGUAGE AND THE BRAIN BY TERRENCE W. DEACON 1997

This revolutionary book provides fresh answers to long-standing questions of human origins and consciousness. Drawing on his breakthrough research in comparative neuroscience, Terrence Deacon offers a wealth of insights into the significance of symbolic thinking: from the co-evolutionary exchange between language and brains over two million years of hominid evolution to the ethical repercussions that followed man's newfound access to other people's thoughts and emotions.

Informing these insights is a new understanding of how Darwinian processes underlie the brain's development and function as well as its evolution. In contrast to much contemporary neuroscience that treats the brain as no more or less than a computer, Deacon provides a new clarity of vision into the mechanism of mind. It injects a renewed sense of adventure into the experience of being human.

https://www.amazon.com/Symbolic-Species-Co-evolution-Language-Brain/dp/0393317544/ref=sr_1_1

“Where do human minds come from? The missing link that we hope to fill in by investigating human origins is not so much a gap in our family tree, but a gap that separates us from other species in general. Knowing how something originated often is the best clue to how it works. And we know that human consciousness had a beginning. Those features of our mental abilities that distinguish us from all other species arose within the handful of million years since we shared a common ancestor with the remaining African apes, and probably can mostly be traced to events that took place only within the last 2 million.

It is not just the origins of our biological species that we seek to explain, but the origin of Our novel form of mind. Biologically, we are just another ape. Mentally, we are a new phylum of organisms. In these two seemingly incommensurate facts lies a conundrum that must be resolved before we have an adequate explanation of what it means to be human.

TERENCE DEACON—60 VIDEOS

THE GOD-SHAPED HOLE IN YOUR MIND: JULIAN JAYNES’S GROUNDBREAKING IDEAS EXPLAINED IN JUST 16 MINUTES. Julian Jaynes Society, Aug 13, 2025. 17:03

What if human consciousness, as we know it, is a recent invention? In this fast-paced 16-minute presentation, we explore the revolutionary theory of psychologist Julian Jaynes — a mind-bending journey into the origins of thought, the voices of ancient gods, and the breakdown of the “bicameral mind.”

17:02 So, what's next? Are we on the cusp of another great mental transition? What will the human mind even be like in another thousand years? Jaynes's theory doesn't just offer an incredible story about our past, it throws open the door to the future of what it means to be human.”

CONSCIOUSNESS, COGNITION, AND FREE WILL: A JAYNESIAN PERSPECTIVE | AN INTERVIEW WITH MARCEL KUIJSTEN Julian Jaynes Society, Aug 6, 2024. 44:15

Marcel Kuijsten discusses the uniquely human consciousness from a Jaynesian perspective with the show's host, Vinay Kolhatkar. Also covered are free will and cognition, the cognitive explosion of Ancient Greece, pre-conceptual ancient cultures prevalent today, the human disposition to obeying authorial voices, and the enormous canvas for future research.