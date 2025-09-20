Share

THE BETRAYAL OF THE SELF—THE FEAR OF AUTONOMY IN MEN AND WOMEN By Arno Gruen, 1988. Amazon

Explains the characteristics of psychological autonomy, argues that the lack of this personal integration is the root of human evil, and discusses the nature of true humanity. Gruen's central thesis is that there is a culturally patterned or determined choice between power and love. Generations have consciously and unconsciously opted for power rather than love, caring or empathic response. Beginning in childhood in the response of mothers to crying babies, which evokes memories of past and present powerlessness in the mother who responses as someone who must teach obedience rather than respond with care.

THE INSANITY OF NORMALITY: TOWARD UNDERSTANDING HUMAN DESTRUCTIVENESS by Arno Gruen, 2007. Amazon

According to Sigmund Freud, man is born with an innate tendency to destruction and violence; in THE INSANITY OF NORMALITY, the psychoanalyst Arno Gruen challenges that assumption, arguing instead that at the root of evil lies self-hatred, a rage originating in a self-betrayal that begins in childhood, when autonomy is surrendered in exchange for the "love" of those who wield power over us. To share in that subjugating power, we create a false self, an image of ourselves that springs from a powerful and deep-seated sense of fear.

THE ADJUSTED AMERICAN: NORMAL NEUROSES IN THE INDIVIDUAL AND SOCIETY by Snell and Gail Putney, 1964

The Putneys' book describes the neurotic tendencies of the average American. These are considered "normal" and even encouraged by the larger social structure. The authors present the theory that many of the social and personal ills of society are more or less based on the alienation of qualities from the self onto others or another person. Remarkably, hate and love both appear as ways of alienating qualities that we feel we cannot express and then either despise (because we don't want to express these qualities) or love (because we wish we could). The implied goal for all of us trapped-in-alienation people is to break this constant alienation process so that we can take control over our lives, however, this is difficult because of how much this process of alienation is encouraged by social pressures to conform to a certain ideal image.

DO WE LIVE IN A SICK SOCIETY? The Academy of Ideas, June 25, 2020. 10:20

THE 8 SINS OF SELF-BETRAYAL PHILOSOPHY’S DARKEST TRUTHS ABOUT YOU. Silent Patterns, March 24, 2025 33:14

This video explores the 7 Sins of Self-Betrayal — existential patterns of avoidance, repression, and internal conflict. Inspired by Søren Kierkegaard’s concept of despair as unconscious self-deception, Carl Jung’s theory of the persona and the shadow, and Jean-Paul Sartre’s notion of “bad faith,” it examines the subtle ways we abandon our own freedom. We also engage with Albert Camus’s theory of the absurd, Friedrich Nietzsche’s critique of morality and cultural submission, and Martin Heidegger’s idea of being-toward-death. From Lev Shestov’s attack on rationalism to Emil Cioran’s vision of the void, this is not a moral list — but a philosophical confrontation.

THE BETRAYAL OF THE SELF—THE FEAR OF AUTONOMY IN MEN AND WOMEN BY ARNO GREUN, 1988 CLASS AUTONOMY--Review and free download https://classautonomy.info/the-betrayal-of-the-self/

https://classautonomy.info/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/715418814-Arno-Gruen-The-Betrayal-of-the-Self.pdf

THE BETRAYAL OF THE SELF THE FEAR OF AUTONOMY IN MEN AND WOMEN ARNO GRUEN. Book Review

QUOTES FROM THE BETRAYAL OF THE SELF by Arno Gruen

Ch. 1 Autonomy and Adjustment: The Basic Contradiction in the Development of the Self

The Problem of Autonomy: Learning to Experience Emptiness

“Human development may follow one of two paths: that of love or that of power. The way of power, which is central in most cultures, leads to a self that mirrors the ideology of domination. This is a fragmented, split self that rejects suffering and helplessness as signs of weakness and emphasizes power and control as means of denying helplessness. The attainment of what passes for success in our world presupposes a self of this nature. “Autonomy is that state of integration in which one lives in full harmony with one's feelings and needs. Commonly we think of autonomy as something else, as something having to do with the assertion of one's own importance and independence. This applies particularly to the kind of self that, consciously or unconsciously conforms to the ideology of domination. For this reason, what is commonly described as autonomy fits a concept of the self composed of abstractions. Although capable of rebellion, such a self is merely a reflection of those types of constricting, distorting, selfish qualities that parents, school, and society have imprinted within us. Autonomy is then equated with the "freedom" of constantly having to prove to ourselves and others how strong and superior we are. Whether such "proof" complies with or opposes existing norms makes no difference What is important is that we must always be proving ourselves, this leads to a warlike stance, far removed from one in which we are able to affirm life In contrast, having access to life-affirming emotions, to feelings of joy, sorrow, pain—in short, to a sense of being truly alive—is essential for the development of autonomy as I understand it. “The history of our culture is to a large extent one of avoidance, rejection, and suppression of these feelings and the needs they awaken. The oppression of women can be seen as a parallel expression of this phenomenon in our history: it is the access women have to sorrow and pain and their ensuing genuine vitality that, in society's eyes, must be combatted in them and in men of kindred spirit. The result: men, far more than oppressed women, are impaired in their humanity. “Autonomy entails having a self with access to its own feelings and needs. Since, in the case of the faulty development of autonomy, feelings and needs may express the ideology of domination rather than an inner integration, we must recognize that needs and feelings by themselves should not be equated with autonomy. It is important to analyze in detail the way autonomy develops. “It can be said that we learn to recognize ourselves in the mirror of our mother's eyes. The German dramatist Friedrich Hebbel put it poetically: Thus wondrously within your eyes I saw myself unfold. “This means that the mother's consciousness and her self-image are the determining factors in the development of our own self. “To the extent that she has failed to develop an adequate autonomy of her own, her self-esteem will be based on feelings and needs far removed from a truly autonomous position As a consequence, the way she regards her own child—and thus how the child later sees itself in her eyes—will necessarily reflect these limitations. In this process we also find the origins of those forms of hatred and rage that often pass for love or self-sacrifice in our world.” P.1-3

The True Path to Autonomy

“…the capacity for autonomous behavior plays an integrative role from the very beginning of life. What happens, however, when the mother does not react appropriately, when she does not respond lovingly to the child's demands? This can mean only that the individual will be unable from the very outset to develop an integrated personality The infant will be totally deprived of the possibility of learning anything about its own nature. “A mother is not necessarily conscious of her lack of an appropriate response. If a mother is effectively cut off from her earliest feelings, she will not be able to empathize with her baby. It will be impossible for her to be sufficiently aware of its needs and its attempts to communicate with her. It is bad enough that her inadequate response interferes with the infants nourishment, we can imagine how much worse the case will be if the child's needs, expressions of its drive for autonomy, provoke the mother to suppress her own and her child's. “Only if we are able to recognize that such interactions occur in countless variations in the first weeks of life and are instrumental in helping or hindering the emergence of an individual's essential being will we also grasp that our own responses determine the nature of the self very early in life If the self is not permitted to develop independently, it will be formed by the will of the mother. Parents who are not able to respond to the actual needs of their children will cause their future integration to be dependent on the external world. The choice that is made for children at an early age is whether the development of the self (the organization of one's personality) will be formed by inner or by outer forces—in other words, whether they will live an autonomous existence or one dependent on external stimulation. “We see here the way autonomy can be destroyed, and that is not all that happens. The knowledge that nothing comes from within grows into a positive reinforcement of a negative situation, we learn not to recognize our own needs and motives. We cannot recognize our innermost self because we are not conscious of our own center. To this is added fear of the vital force of our own needs, which are experienced as dangerous enemies.” “This state comes about because emptiness represents a psychological abyss. The accompanying feelings of helplessness, as well as the dismay and rage stemming from them, are vehemently rejected by the surrounding world. The rage, in actuality a direct expression of the self's vitality, changes into apathy and depression; when its direct expression is denied, children give up their enthusiasm for life and wither away inside. They then frequently learn to direct this rage against their drive for autonomy. By means of such displacement they create the preconditions for being rewarded by society. Once they submit in this manner to the will of others—their parents, for example—they will have no other choice but to direct their rage against everything that might even faintly awaken the drive for autonomy. “The more this course of events characterizes children's development, the more they will strike out against everything inside and outside themselves that might activate their vitality. Accordingly they will first of all turn against other children and later, in adulthood, against youth in general. Their own perceptions, their own reality will be forced underground, and the boundaries of their self will be surrendered. Paradoxically then, it will be precisely the first signs of feelings and needs of their own—in other words, the most deeply personal part of an individual—that will make their lives seemingly impossible. Their humanity, the ability to sense their own pain and that of others, represents a threat under these circumstances. People who have grown up in this way can neither recognize nor respect what Erik Erikson (1964) once described as the capacity to stand pain, to understand and alleviate suffering and recognize it as a fundamental aspect of common human experience.” P.5-7

“Empathy as a Catalyst of Autonomy

How does the human capacity for empathy come about? Our most basic and profound method of communicating is an empathic one The infants connection to its environment is characterized by being held, carried, and touched. By his empathic awareness of his mother's attentions, the child becomes capable of sensing, and thereby giving form to, his own feelings by using his mother as a mirror. The complementary relationship between infant and mother is constantly modified by the changing nature of mutual recognition between the two. “A mother who intuitively protects her child from being flooded by stimuli is planting the seeds from which self-motivated learning can grow. If the mother is not in a position to do this, either the child's consciousness will be dominated by the experience of helplessness, which will lead to psychological crippling, or the feeling of utter defenselessness will be repressed and split off from the growing self. If the latter occurs, children will block out everything reminiscent of the situation in which they experienced these feelings, thus reducing their capacity for empathy and, consequently their humanness. In this manner, entire parts of their developing self will be split off from consciousness. For the split to be sustained, helplessness must become an object of rejection and hatred. “Helplessness is what seems threatening and not the situation which brought it about. As a result, people will continue to seek revenge on everything that might recall their own helplessness. That is why they scorn it in others. Scorn and contempt conceal their fear and at the same time encourage a general attitude of contempt for helplessness and the need for a compensatory ideology of power and domination. In this way, victims join the ranks of their oppressors in order to find new victims—an endless process by which human beings become dehumanized. “Thus, everything that could nurture one's own autonomy is despised. A relentless drive for success and achievement replaces the impetus toward autonomy. But such people reject the urge for autonomy not only because it might remind them of their own acquiescence but also because genuine autonomy unmasks the power structure they have adapted to in order to escape their helplessness. “Since we are all victims of these circumstances to a certain extent, the result is an overall tendency toward dehumanization, even if this is not our intent at all. Our empathy is undermined every day even—as in Liedloff's example—under the guise of solicitude. In such cases we do not notice that we ourselves are involved in distorting and falsifying our empathic perceptions of what is actually taking place in other people.” P.7-10

“Ways of Camouflaging Autonomy

It is paradoxical that the inner struggle to preserve autonomy can express itself in desperate adaptation, submission, and self-destructive behavior. Consequently, the form autonomy takes may make it impossible for the observer to recognize its exist- ence or its nature as a fundamental life-force. This will be the case wherever it is met with indifference or is explicitly rejected. We should not be surprised that in societies demanding obedience, conformity and dependency as the price of love, autonomy—as the most essential integrative factor in human development—is either denied or camouflaged. “Many facets of human development reflecting our efforts to become autonomous remain hidden, for autonomy finds various ways of concealing itself even within conformity. Our culture, with its major emphasis on adaptation, causes autonomy to camouflage its motivation. This in turn disguises the fact that human development is distinguished by the quest for autonomy. “As long as we measure a person's psychological health by the degree to which he or she accepts social conventions, we will fail to see that under certain circumstances these conventions demand a submissive acceptance of errors and lies. The meaning of schizophrenics' experience, on the surface so difficult for us to relate to, will become clear to us only if we can see that they are reacting with painful sensitivity to a specific type of hypocrisy: under the mask of convention may lurk a societal demand that certain forms of violence—such as the attempt to inhibit us in all expression of our inner nature—be interpreted as benevolence, solicitude, or even love.” “We all play a variety of roles, which serve the purpose of supporting systems designed to keep our image intact—systems based, in their turn, on power. By contributing to the strengthening of these systems we unwittingly demonstrate how often the ideology of power goes unchallenged. (Power may elicit resistance, the ideology behind it does not.) There is a self-perpetuating cycle at work here, which causes us to become more and more estranged from ourselves and keeps us from knowing what we are doing to ourselves and others. In our world it is those who are considered the most successful who adapt best to this pseudoreality. And those who adapt best are also the ones who are most cut off from their feelings. Paradoxically, success conceals the insanity of those who live cut off from their emotional world.” “…what is ordinarily kept from our consciousness, those who dominate and those dominated, oppressors and oppressed are caught up in a power exchange in which solicitude leads to the restriction of freedom, to top it off, the whole transaction is then called love. The price of adapting to this course of events is a fear of one's own freedom and vitality, and this in spite of whatever display of rebellion may be made. We can be critical of and oppose society's norms without being conscious of this fear. “Without noticing it, we have already surrendered our freedom, even to the point of unknowingly identifying with the power oppressing us. Fear of our own autonomy and of the vitality it produces becomes the unconscious focal point of our life. This fragmentation of our potential autonomy is so extensive in scope that we are not even aware of it.” p.11-18

“Our Fear of Autonomy and of Freedom to Have a Self of Our Own

“…the substitution of another's will for our own causes us to lose the ability to function autonomously. “The disturbing thing about our adaptation is not only that to some extent we all live involuntarily in accordance with the will of other people, what is really dangerous is that the moment we live outside the bounds of our body, so to speak, we begin to fear the freedom suddenly revealed by the breakthrough of our original sense of self. While it is true that we all long for freedom, in many ways we are simultaneously dependent on power, desiring recognition and praise from those who hold it. This condemns us to an eternal search for approbation from those very people who deny our real needs. “As already mentioned, we learn in earliest childhood to yield to the demands of those whose "love" we are dependent on. Without reflection, we learn to equate freedom with disobedience. The deeper significance of Proust's observation that we need to have our suffering appeased by those who have made us suffer must have its source here If parents regard the vitality and zest for life of their young children as disturbing or even threatening, the children will soon be filled with uneasiness and anxiety. “Erich Fromm (1941) wrote about the escape from freedom on the political level, pointing out that freedom involves responsibility, which is something people would like to evade. It seems to me, however, that what undermines our chance for freedom is the fear going back to those early childhood years, characterized by uneasiness and anxiety, during which our own vitality and zest for life became our enemies. In other words, the self becomes the enemy. We want to escape responsibility because we are deeply afraid of having a self of our own. It is not an abstract responsibility we find threatening but rather the responsibility to realize ourselves. Our own vitality as well as that of others frightens us, if it still manages to surface, we respond with rage and turn against our own freedom. It is vitality itself that we are opposing. “The lesson of our childhood is that power, initially experienced at the hands of our parents, promises an escape from the helplessness we despise. It becomes the exemplary means of rescuing ourselves from feelings of inadequacy. Freedom then takes on an entirely different, unexpressed significance: it means deliverance from, not harmony with, our own needs. In this way the wish for freedom is perverted into a struggle for power, a struggle to gain mastery over things outside our rejected self. Possession of things and living beings—so the voices of our culture promise us—will bring security. In fact, however, the numerous artificial needs that then arise serve only to separate us even more from our true self. “Unfortunately rebellion is no guarantee that this lesson will be revised. Identification with power as the way of deliverance binds us to the ideology of the oppressors. We are impaired in exactly the same manner as our parents before us and as the society we are fighting against. We deny our genuine needs, we are afraid of our own self. And thus we remain allied with our enemy. In The Time of the Assassins (1956), a study of Rimbaud's greatness and failure, Henry Miller wrote that the freedom Rimbaud longed for entailed the unrestrained assertion of his ego. It is a self-assertion that provides a distorted reflection of what someone has been subjected to whose attempts at autonomy were denied by a ruthless exercise of power. He or she simply ignores the rights and individuality of others, but this time it is done under the guise of expressing one's freedom. "That," wrote Miller, "is not freedom. ... It will never aid one to find one's link, one's communion, with all mankind" (p. 49) And the reason for this is that such people have been impaired in their capacity to feel. Rimbaud was the child of a cold and cruel mother who was unwilling to recognize his true nature. She was afraid of his vitality and warmth (when he was still a child), and he, although he wanted to "see all, feel all, exhaust everything, explore everything, say everything" (p. 29), longed in the end only for her approval. In spite of his rebellion, he capitulated to her coldness, to her fear of his vitality. “This is also the true trauma of our generation, which wants a better, more humane world but doesn't realize that its own wounded humanity stands in the way of its goal. In Miller's words: "All this has but one meaning for me—that one is still bound to the mother. All one's rebellion was but dust in the eye, the frantic attempt to conceal this bondage" (p. 49). “If we are split off from our needs, everything must be a struggle. We fear whatever might link us to our fellow human beings. Therefore, we yearn for something from those who cannot give us anything. We make demands on them without realizing that we are concealing our dependency in this way. And just like those we struggle against, we too make violence in its manifold forms the center of our existence. “[referring to a German youth terrorist group] Without their knowing it, their rebellious impatience expressed a dependency based on the unacknowledged assumption that the world owed them the fulfillment of a vague, persistent, inexpressible longing. They were unable to recognize what it was that linked them with those they were so vehemently rebelling against—a secret mutual dependency—and thus they could remain true and obedient to the dictates of power (Naturally, I am speaking here about rebellion in general and not about revolutionaries who have transcended both their bondage to authority and their simultaneous wish to dominate others.)” p.18-24

“How Obedience Replaces Autonomy and Leads to Dehumanization p.50-52

“Society can exert force not only by directly suppressing the development of autonomy but also by stressing values and orientations that leave no room for it. The present-day emphasis in education on cognitive performance illustrates this. Success at cognitive tasks thus becomes a socially desirable goal. Proficiency in dealing with abstractions in early childhood initiates a process that will later enable the child to climb the ladder of advancement and success. Ironically a child who adapts effortlessly to this process is classified as independent, independence in this context being synonomous with success and material wealth “But it is precisely the kind of effort and skill involved here that blocks off those areas of children's emotional life—joy, sorrow, high spirits, and despair which form the only basis for true independence or autonomy These emotions provide the bridge to a child's own perceptions The "independent," "successful" child, however, will have no time for them, since they interfere with the mastery of cognitive skills. “This approach equates success in the cognitive field (for instance, command of mathematical skills) with progress in personal development. In other words, those patterns of maternal behavior that encourage pseudo-independence in a child—yet actually prevent authentic autonomy produce high cognitive achievement. “The most destructive aspect of the form of child rearing just described is that children who are constantly subjected to pedagogic compulsion, applied without overt punishment, are incapable of recognizing their anger at being manipulated through the use of rewards. They have a deep sense of dissatisfaction, whose source, however, remains hidden from them.” p.50-52

THE INSANITY OF NORMALITY: TOWARD UNDERSTANDING HUMAN DESTRUCTIVENESS by Arno Gruen, 2007 Download Book Free

https://annas-archive.org/md5/17c5c0abd793b343703ab61e4141d8ea

THE INSANITY OF NORMALITY. Wikipedia

The Insanity of Normality: Toward Understanding Human Destructiveness is a book about the root causes of cruelty and violence written by psychoanalyst Arno Gruen.

It is Gruen's answer to Freud about human destructiveness. According to Freud, human beings are born with an innate tendency to destruction and violence; in The Insanity of Normality, Gruen challenges that assumption, arguing instead that at the root of evil lies self-hatred, a rage originating in a self-betrayal that begins in childhood, when autonomy is surrendered in exchange for the "love" of those who wield power over us.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Insanity_of_Normality

THE INSANITY OF NORMALITY QUOTES. GoodReads

https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/591980-der-wahnsinn-der-normalit-t-realismus-als-krankheit-eine-theorie-zur-m

ARNO GRUEN. Wikipedia

Arno Gruen (May 26, 1923[1] – October 20, 2015) was a Swiss-German psychologist and psychoanalyst

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arno_Gruen

AN ARCHIVE DEDICATED TO THE WORK OF DR. ARNO GRUEN

https://arno-gruen.online-library.net/p/welcome.html

THE ADJUSTED AMERICAN: NORMAL NEUROSES IN THE INDIVIDUAL AND SOCIETY by Snell and Gail Putney, 1964

https://www.amazon.com/Adjusted-American-Neuroses-Individual-Perennial/dp/0060802707/ref=sr_1_1

READ THE BOOK HERE

https://archive.org/details/adjustedamerican0000putn/page/n231/mode/1up

THE ADJUSTED AMERICAN: NORMAL NEUROSIS IN THE INDIVIDUAL AND SOCIETY. a book by Gail and Snell Putney

The Putneys' book describes the neurotic tendencies of the average American. These are considered "normal" and even encouraged by the larger social structure. The authors present the theory that many of the social and personal ills of society are more or less based on the alienation of qualities from the self onto others or another person. Remarkably, hate and love both appear as ways of alienating qualities that we feel we cannot express and then either despise (because we don't want to express these qualities) or love (because we wish we could). The implied goal for all of us trapped-in-alienation people is to break this constant alienation process so that we can take control over our lives, however, this is difficult because of how much this process of alienation is encouraged by social pressures to conform to a certain ideal image.

QUOTES FROM THE BOOK

Those who are capable of conforming when conformance is functional, and also capable of real innovation (rather than mere non-conformance) when normal behaviors would leave them deprived, are autonomous in the fullest sense of the word. Autonomy means the capacity of the individual to make valid choices of his behavior in the light of his needs. To the extent that his choices are limited externally (by coercion) or internally (by normal neurosis or sterile rebellion) the individual is incapable of autonomy. In the case of most Americans, the internal limitations far outweigh the external ones. If awareness of self is to lead toward autonomy, it must begin with awareness of the needs which motivate the self and of the normal neuroses which inhibit satisfaction of these needs. Through such a process, self-awareness may enable the individual to transcend adjustment and move toward autonomy. The pattern of normal neurosis in which the adjusted American is trapped involves three basic elements: (1) faulty interpretation of human needs, (2) maladaptive behavior, which we shall term misdirection, and (3) chronic anxiety, the tension which accompanies deprivation. One of the most common forms of faulty interpretation of needs is particularization. Particularization is the equation of some specific means of need satisfaction with the need itself. The genesis of particularization is habit, or conditioned response. A person who has satisfied a need in one particular way since childhood is likely to have only a vague awareness of the need; his vivid consciousness will be of the familiar means of satisfaction. When feeling needful, he thinks instantly of the usual mode of fulfillment, bypassing recognition of the need itself. The effect is to confine his understanding to a specific pattern of response. Even when the customary means of seeking satisfaction work well, there is the possibility that these may at some time become suddenly unavailable. The person with a particularized understanding of his need is then in serious trouble, for his ability to improvise and innovate is limited by his failure to perceive the broad, underlying need. Failing to comprehend that behind his usual satisfaction lies a basic need which could be fulfilled by unfamiliar means, the deprived person engages in exhausting but futile attempts to secure a form of satisfaction that is no longer available. Thus particularization is a potentially neurotic behavior, for it can become an internal barrier to need fulfillment. Faulty interpretation of needs may take other forms, such as the confusion of one need for another (e.g., a lonely person may interpret his craving as hunger and stuff himself insatiably because he is trying to satisfy the wrong need); or even confusion about whose need is felt. All of these faulty interpretations of need will be discussed in later chapters. In each case the individual has difficulty in finding satisfaction. Literally, he does not know what he needs and such ignorance constitutes a formidable internal barrier to need satisfaction—in short, it is a form of neurosis. MISDIRECTION Although the adjusted American remains unfulfilled, he expends incredible amounts of energy attempting to satisfy his needs. Unfortunately, his energy is misdirected. Misdirection is behavior motivated by a need, but inappropriate to the satisfaction of that need. To return to the example of the sailor on the raft, this parched fellow may drink salt water in an attempt to satisfy his thirst. Happiness is the emotional state that accompanies need satisfaction. As such, it can be achieved only through action by the individual—it cannot be absorbed by some special osmosis from the environment in which he is placed. A situation is only an opportunity to satisfy needs. It is true that the opportunities may be relatively greater in some situations than in others, but the critical variable is the effectiveness of the action, not the setting in which it occurs.

