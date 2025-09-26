Share

Thomas Jefferson “Reason and free enquiry are the only effectual agents against error. If it be restrained now, the present corruptions will be protected, and new ones encouraged. Was the government to prescribe to us our medicine and diet, our bodies would be in such keeping as our souls are now. Thus in France the emetic was once forbidden as a medicine, and the potatoe as an article of food.”

THE MEDICAL-PHARMACEUTICAL KILLING MACHINE: FACING FACTS COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE by Children's Health Defense.





THE MEDICAL-PHARMACEUTICAL KILLING MACHINE: FACING FACTS COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE by Children’s Health Defense, November 26, 2024

Medical and pharmaceutical history is replete with examples of dangerous interventions that have poisoned, injured, or killed. However, events since 2020 have attracted attention as never before to medicine’s potential to be both lethal and malevolent. In The Medical-Pharmaceutical Killing Machine, Children’s Health Defense situates current perils in their broader context with the aim of helping readers understand how to protect themselves and their loved ones. In the Greek Trojan War saga, the god Apollo ensured that Cassandra’s prophecies would never be believed, with disastrous consequences. As recounted in the book, modern medicine, too, has produced its fair share of “medical Cassandras”—doctors and writers who have tried to warn the public about medicine’s life-threatening underbelly, generally to little avail. A chapter dedicated to nine of these medical skeptics, beginning with Ivan Illich and his coining of the term “iatrogenesis” to describe adverse outcomes caused by doctors, weaves a powerful portrait of harms regularly denied and ignored, with those making the claims typically marginalized and “canceled.” The book shows that there is no shortage of tools in the killing machine arsenal. One chapter highlights the mRNA vaccine technology inaugurated with COVID, illustrating how this new mechanism for iatrogenesis is inflicting novel forms of toxicity, not all of which are yet understood. Another chapter about assisted suicide and euthanasia describes the chilling global proliferation of policies and propaganda promoting those practices for vulnerable populations that include babies, children, people diagnosed with autism, and the mentally ill. The book also describes factors that make it possible for the killing machine to continue operating with impunity, including the ascendance of an “evidence-based medicine” juggernaut, medical gaslighting, and a ballooning global enforcement infrastructure. Nor does it shy away from confronting what some now characterize as “iatrogenocide”; a chapter asking “Why Do They Do It?” considers money, prestige, and control as three possible answers. Ultimately, it is only by acknowledging the long-standing reality of an all-too-effective medical-pharmaceutical killing machine that people can learn to dodge the threats and work toward building a different model that prioritizes life and genuine health. https://www.amazon.com/Medical-Pharmaceutical-Killing-Machine-Facing-Facts/dp/1648211291/ref=sr_1_1

FROM THE BOOK THE MEDICAL-PHARMACEUTICAL KILLING MACHINE

Gary Null: Gruesome Statistics

“The American medical system is the leading cause of death and injury in the U.S.” —Gary Null In 2010, Gary Null and physicians Martin Feldman, Debora Rasio, and Carolyn Dean took up the medical muckraking baton, publishing Death by Medicine and, in 2011, putting out a documentary by the same title. Null, an “environmentalist, consumer advocate, investigative reporter and nutrition educator,” hosts the nation’s longest- running nationally syndicated health radio talk show and has directed over 100 full- feature documentary films and written over 70 books.112 Right up front, Death by Medicine’s authors argued that the American medical system “is broken, utterly corrupted by money, and no longer founded on scientific fact.” They declared their purpose to be to present “in painstaking detail” the “gruesome statistics” showing that American medicine is not just “a” cause of death and injury in the U.S. but the leading cause. Although their book largely sticks with the language of “medical error,” they point out that “healthcare is the only business where you keep paying whether you get good results or not.... The physician is rewarded for his efforts, not for his results” [italics in original]. Null calculated that medicine was killing almost 800,000 Americans every year— 255% more than Starfield’s figure and 343% more than Leape’s. Leape had attempted to contextualize his 1994 calculation by likening the pace of iatrogenic fatalities to “2 unsafe plane landings per day at O’Hare, 16,000 pieces of lost mail every hour, [or] 32,000 bank checks deducted from the wrong bank account every hour.”113 In comparison, Null’s 800,000 annual deaths would be “equivalent to six jumbo jets falling out of the sky each day.” Extrapolating the annual death toll to a 10-year total would add up to more deaths (close to eight million) “than all the casualties from all the wars fought by the US throughout its entire history.”

DEATH BY MEDICINE TRAILER Gary Null, July 30, 2011 2:34

Death by Medicine explores the dominant medical paradigm, the current health crisis, and a healthier, more holistic system. Based on Gary Nulls groundbreaking book with statistical evidence of hundreds of thousands of injuries and deaths due to conventional medicine. It looks at the pharmaceutical industry, drug reps, medical schools, medical journals and the absence of real medical science. The lack of oversight by our regulatory agencies, private insurance firms and lobbying influence upon our legislators. The result is the American medical system is broken and it is time to create a new medical paradigm.

DEATH BY MEDICINE - December 2003 Gary Null PhD, Carolyn Dean MD ND, Martin Feldman MD, Debora Rasio MD, Dorothy Smith PhD.

ABSTRACT A definitive review and close reading of medical peer-review journals, and government health statistics shows that American medicine frequently causes more harm than good. The number of people having in-hospital, adverse drug reactions (ADR) to prescribed medicine is 2.2 million.1 Dr. Richard Besser, of the CDC, in 1995, said the number of unnecessary antibiotics prescribed annually for viral infections was 20 million. Dr. Besser, in 2003, now refers to tens of millions of unnecessary antibiotics.2, 2a The number of unnecessary medical and surgical procedures performed annually is 7.5 million.3 The number of people exposed to unnecessary hospitalization annually is 8.9 million.4 The total number of iatrogenic deaths shown in the following table is 783,936. It is evident that the American medical system is the leading cause of death and injury in the United States. The 2001 heart disease annual death rate is 699,697; the annual cancer death rate, 553,251.5 http://whale.to/a/null9.html

DEATH BY MEDICINE | TRUTH ABOUT PHARMA DRUGS, A FILM BY GARY NULL NutriWarriors, Sept 24, 2017. 1:35:59

Do pharmaceutical drugs make you feel better? Why hasn’t there been a cure for a disease for the past 50 Years? Why all of a sudden they can only manage the disease and suppress their symptoms? If you owned a pharmaceutical company that produces insulin, do really want a cure for diabetes? What would happen to your business?

THE WAR ON HEALTH: FDA’S CULT OF TYRANNY | OFFICIAL TRAILER Gary Null, May 25, 2013. 2:58

While the FDA marches on with their plans to take away your right to health and nutrition, this documentary threatens to blow their tyrannical rule apart. Never before seen footage, and never before heard evidence that will SHOCK you into action

EXPOSING THE FDA : WAR ON HEALTH ( GARY NULL’S DOCUMENTARY). Health is Wealth, April 29, 2016.

“BIG PHARMA IS ORGANIZED CRIME” - WHISTLEBLOWER PETER C. GØTZSCHE REVEALS PHARMA’S DIRTY SECRETS. PBD Podcast, Sept 11, 2025. 1:16:51

Patrick Bet-David sits down with whistleblower and author Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, who reveals why he calls Big Pharma “organized crime,” exposing the industry’s bribery, corruption, and dangerous practices hidden behind prescription drugs and corporate power.

DEADLY MEDICINES AND ORGANISED CRIME: HOW BIG PHARMA HAS CORRUPTED HEALTHCARE 1st Edition by Peter Gotzsche

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS ARE THE THIRD LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH AFTER HEART DISEASE AND CANCER. In his latest ground-breaking book, Peter C Gotzsche exposes the pharmaceutical industries and their charade of fraudulent behaviour, both in research and marketing where the morally repugnant disregard for human lives is the norm. He convincingly draws close comparisons with the tobacco conglomerates, revealing the extraordinary truth behind efforts to confuse and distract the public and their politicians. The book addresses, in evidence-based detail, an extraordinary system failure caused by widespread crime, corruption, bribery and impotent drug regulation in need of radical reforms. “The main reason we take so many drugs is that drug companies don’t sell drugs, they sell lies about drugs. This is what makes drugs so different from anything else in life...Virtually everything we know about drugs is what the companies have chosen to tell us and our doctors...the reason patients trust their medicine is that they extrapolate the trust they have in their doctors into the medicines they prescribe. The patients don’t realise that, although their doctors may know a lot about diseases and human physiology and psychology, they know very, very little about drugs that hasn’t been carefully concocted and dressed up by the drug industry...If you don’t think the system is out of control, please email me and explain why drugs are the third leading cause of death...If such a hugely lethal epidemic had been caused by a new bacterium or a virus, or even one-hundredth of it, we would have done everything we could to get it under control.” FROM THE INTRODUCTION https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare/dp/1846198844/ref=sr_1_1

MEDICAL NEMESIS: THE EXPROPRIATION OF HEALTH BY IVAN ILLICH – REVIEW. The Hearts and Souls, Oct 26, 2024. 7:45

Hearts and Souls reviews Illich’s book which points to the growing problem of the Medical System often creating as many ills as it aids. Ivan Illich, Doctor of Philosophy, covers the water - so to speak - in explaining three different ways in which medicine “expropriates health.” Although his book is nearly fifty years old, it has much to offer open-minded readers who wish to put disease and medicine, health and healing in better perspective. The medicalization of society needs to be “examined” even while “universal health care” is being forcefully promoted to us.

Free download of book https://ratical.org/ratville/AoS/MedicalNemesis.pdf

AAPS NEWS NOVEMBER 2022 – IATROGENOCIDE. Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Nov 10, 2022

The term “iatrogenesis” (doctor-generated) was introduced into social science in 1976 by Ivan Illich in his book Medical Nemesis. Illich attacks the overmedicalization of society. This is part of the excessive professionalizing and bureaucratization of modern life, which limits freedom and justice, and corrupts and incapacitates individuals. Illich claims that iatrogenesis outweighs any positive benefits of medicine (https://tinyurl.com/5n7ubdps).

https://aapsonline.org/aaps-news-november-2022-iatrogenocide/

AI AND I: WHAT IS “IATROGENOCIDE”? IS IT HAPPENING? The Art of Independence by Carla Gericke 02/23/2025

What is “iatrogenocide” “Iatrogenocide” is a term that combines “iatrogenic,” which refers to any adverse condition in a patient resulting from treatment by a physician or medical staff, with “genocide,” which is the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group. In essence, “iatrogenocide” would imply a scenario where medical practices or treatments cause harm or death on a scale that could be compared to genocide, either intentionally or through gross negligence. However, this is not a standard medical or legal term; it’s more of a neologism or a term used in critical discussions about healthcare: Intentional Use: It might be used to describe situations where medical practices or policies are seen as causing widespread harm or death, perhaps due to systemic issues, policy decisions, or lack of oversight. Critical Perspective: Critics might use this term to draw attention to what they perceive as medical or pharmaceutical malpractice on a massive scale, possibly due to corruption, profit motives, or ignorance leading to detrimental health outcomes. Ethical and Legal Implications: The term would raise significant ethical questions about responsibility, consent, and the ethics of medical practice. Legally, proving such actions as “genocidal” would be complex, involving both medical and criminal law. https://www.carlagericke.com/ai-and-i-what-is-iatrogenocide/

HOW TO STOP THE IATROGENOCIDE A COLLABORATIVE PROJECT. Toby Rogers, Nov 03, 2023

ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE (AMR OR AR) Wikipedia

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR or AR) occurs when microbes evolve mechanisms that protect them from antimicrobials, which are drugs used to treat infections.[2] This resistance affects all classes of microbes, including bacteria (antibiotic resistance), viruses (antiviral resistance), parasites (antiparasitic resistance), and fungi (antifungal resistance). Together, these adaptations fall under the AMR umbrella, posing significant challenges to healthcare worldwide.[3] Misuse and improper management of antimicrobials are primary drivers of this resistance, though it can also occur naturally through genetic mutations and the spread of resistant genes.[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antimicrobial_resistance

CASES OF DRUG-RESISTANT “NIGHTMARE BACTERIA” ARE RISING IN THE U.S., CDC RESEARCHERS SAY. CBS News, Sept 23, 2024

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nightmare-bacteria-drug-resistant-cases-increase-cdc-report/

INFECTIONS OF DRUG-RESISTANT ‘NIGHTMARE BACTERIA’ ARE SURGING IN HOSPITALS Scientific American, Lauren J Young, Sept 24, 2025

The infection rate of one type of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales bacteria has risen by more than 460 percent in recent years. Scientists say people receiving treatment in hospitals are at highest risk https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/nightmare-bacteria-infections-spiking-leaving-key-carbapenem-antibiotics/

BIOFILMS AND ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE IN HEALTHCARE: EVALUATING CHLORINE DIOXIDE AS A CANDIDATE TO PROTECT PATIENT SAFETY P. Norville a, *, S. Dangleben b , S. Hardy b, 2025

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) caused by the transmission of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) from contaminated surfaces are a major challenge for healthcare organizations. The presence of biofilm on surfaces makes effective environmental decontamination difficult to achieve and exacerbates antimicrobial resistance (AMR). In this study the performance of various chlorine dioxide-based disinfectants against a panel of MDROs, and biofilms formed by Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, was evaluated. All chlorine dioxide-based disinfectants tested demonstrated sufficient activity against MDROs meeting the relevant test standards and exhibited similar log10 reductions against organisms within the biofilm model. Sufficient log10 reductions, when tested to the appropriate test standards in realistic contact times against planktonic MDROs, and comparable reductions against biofilms suggest that chlorine dioxide is an attractive candidate for environmental decontamination strategies. https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(25)00137-9/pdf

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS A SIZE-SELECTIVE ANTIMICROBIAL AGENT PubMed Central, 2013

Zoltán Noszticzius 1, Maria Wittmann 1,*, Kristóf Kály-Kullai 1, Zoltán Beregvári 2, István Kiss 3, László Rosivall 4, János Szegedi 2

Abstract Background / Aims ClO2, the so-called “ideal biocide”, could also be applied as an antiseptic if it was understood why the solution killing microbes rapidly does not cause any harm to humans or to animals. Our aim was to find the source of that selectivity by studying its reaction-diffusion mechanism both theoretically and experimentally. Most importantly, that bacteria are not able to develop resistance against ClO 2 as it reacts with biological thiols which play a vital role in all living organisms. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3818415/

HOW STABILISED CHLORINE DIOXIDE WORKS. DX50