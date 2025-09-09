Share

Message Everything Voluntary Jack

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

Written by Clinic Co-founder & Fundraiser Jack Carney, New Zealand

themesofjack@gmail.com +64 22 409 4035

Announcing the First Coming of the Universal Antidote

You are a medical scientist who has discovered a simple, inexpensive chemical substance that is uniquely, genuinely safe and effective in treating both communicable and non-communicable diseases—such is the range of its remarkable healing properties you have named it the “Universal Antidote”.

You have worked out practical protocols enabling persons to treat themselves successfully outside of clinical settings and it costs only a few dollars per person to do so. Further, using this substance preventively keeps most well persons well. You and a group of doctors worldwide have done much scientific, experimental and clinical research and have accumulated a somewhat miraculous record of results including the elimination of various cancers even in terminal stages.

You have just opened a walk-in clinic in an African city awash with poor persons desperately sick from the daily onslaught of pathogens coming into their bodies from everywhere--land, air and water. You have wanted to do this for some time now because you have had African friends and witnessed their daily trials to cope unsuccessfully with a myriad of diseases from the contaminated surroundings. Your research has proven to you your Universal Antidote will save tens of thousands of lives from early deaths and unimaginable suffering.

You are providing the medicine affordably or free and in a liquid form conveniently dispensed with a small syringe after your diagnosis has identified the proper protocol for the do-it-yourself-treatment. Also, you and your team have made sure all have understood the treatment and signed an informed consent and request for assistance document that ensures moral accountability for all concerned.

After two weeks over two hundred of the poorest and sickest have walked out of your clinic clutching their small bottles of hope and thus far the outcomes have been astounding and the local media are picking up on it. The poor are singing the medicine's praises and have brought family members in and the news is spreading fast and there is now a steady waiting line to access the medicine. You will be opening a second and third clinic soon as church charities are wanting to fund the startup clinics for their areas.

The government that had been against the substance in the past after receiving the registration payment has approved your Universal Antidote as an over-the-counter-medicine since the cumulative research has established its safety and effectiveness for almost every medical condition. Media from outside your location are coming in to interview you and your team. Even the local medical establishment has joined in with tentative support. The Universal Antidote is finally being allowed to live up to its name.

---

The above is an imagined scenario of what we are hoping to make happen as Gabriel's Horn Walk-in Clinic Nigeria; and the wakeup reveille being blown is Chlorine Dioxide Solution, the Universal Antidote.

Blowing the Horn of Hope for the Lagos Diseased Poor

In the polluted heart of Lagos, Nigeria millions daily face the gruelling realities of disease, malnutrition, unsafe water, inadequate sanitation and unavailable or unaffordable clinical care. In this deafening din of despair, we are blowing Gabriel’s Horn of Hope, a clarion call for “Do It Yourself Health” powered by Chlorine Dioxide (CD)—also known as the "Universal Antidote."

Like its biblical namesake, Gabriel’s Horn is not just a story but a wake-up call, heralding health and hope where disease and despair have long ruled. We hope you will put your breath of life into our Horn that has the potential to save tens of thousands of forsaken lives with the opening of the Chlorine Dioxide Solution walk-in clinic in Lagos.

The Tragedies of Matthew, Gabriel, Stephen and Gbenga—the Universal Antidote’s Faithful Four

Our lead physician, Doctor Matthew, once worked with the UN/WHO’s Disease Surveillance and Response unit in Lagos. His life was dedicated to caring for the diseased poor in Lagos and Nigeria. It was in this circumstance he first discovered the wonders of Chlorine Dioxide and used it to keep himself and family members well.

In early 2025, tragedy struck: his wife and three children were killed suddenly in a road accident, leaving him shattered and alone. In his grief, serendipity led him to back to Chlorine Dioxide (CD) through meeting the seller of his Sodium Chlorite (SC), Gabriel who then introduced him to Stephen and Gbenga, the other two members creating the clinic.

Stephen and Gbenga were introduced to CD by Jack (New Zealand Co-Founder & Fundraiser) four years ago and met Gabriel early on as a seller of SC. They are advocates and educators of the Universal Antidote, helping their fellow workers to access and learn to use CD. All three have suffered for their CD. Gabriel has been thrown in prison just for selling SC as had Stephen and Gbenga just for using it.

Drawn together by their own struggles, common suffering and the power of CD to prevent and heal disease, the four joined forces and now live together supporting one another. They chose to name this clinic after Gabriel, the quiet loner and seller of SC whose very name calls us to awaken and act. For Doctor Matthew, our clinic mission has given renewed purpose and strength: to bring hope, healing, and dignity to Lagos’s poor.

Why Nigeria and Lagos City? Disease, Poverty, and Despair in Nigeria’s Capital City of 24 Million

Lagos itself is an Environmental Crisis. 1 Over two-thirds of Nigeria’s water is contaminated. 2 The death toll from preventable diseases like diphtheria and cholera continues to decimate the poor. 3 In particular, Malaria which accounts for around 190,000 Nigerian deaths a year, is becoming resistant to the various medicines used to treat the parasite. 4 Even the hard to access most basic medical care can plunge families into debt, jail, or worse with patients being locked in hospitals until their bills are paid. 5

Chlorine Dioxide: The Elephant in the Medical Establishment Room

There is, however, a hidden-in-plain-sight ready to go remedy for the condemned to disease en masse poor of Nigeria--Chlorine Dioxide (CD), the “Elephant in the Room”. Named by NASA the “Universal Antidote” in 1988 6 for its capacity to neutralize a wide variety of dangerous pathogens—CD has been safely used worldwide to disinfect water, food, and medical environments and has an amazing anecdotal record of cures 7 including combating Antimicrobial Resistance 8 .

Both global and African experts have chronicled its broad-spectrum antiviral, bacterial, and antifungal capacities, and its remarkable efficacy at extremely low concentrations for rendering drinking water safe 9 10 and is classified by WHO as a “safe and effective class A1 disinfectant” 11 . Recent alternative media, scientific reviews, and independent researchers have championed its power against diseases in general 12 including those common to Africa such as cholera and malaria 13 as well as its effectiveness against germs and viruses like Covid-19. 14

What is little known is the incredible safety record of CD that is inaccurately labelled “dangerous” by the FDA compared to common Over-The-Counter medicines that are deemed safe for non-prescribed public consumption. The U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) shows between 2025 and 2005 for Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) there were 120,802 serious cases including deaths with a total of 36,608 deaths. 15 Compare those figures to 12 serious cases including deaths with 2 deaths from Chlorine Dioxide over the same period. 16

Criminal Lockups & Coverups: A Worldwide Persecution/Prosecution & Dis/Misinformation Campaign

In the Western developed economies governments have been persecuting suppliers and promotors of Sodium Chlorite (SC/MMS) and Chlorine Dioxide (CD) and have ended prosecuting a few such as Mark Grenon of the United States 17 and Roger Blake of New Zealand 18 . In the West it is not illegal to use SC/CD, but only to sell or offer it as a medicine. The campaigns mounted by governments that deserve the adjective “clownish”, attempt to discourage potential users of SC/CD by labelling it a “bleach” and condemning it as a dangerous substance only mercenary quacks peddle who should be locked up 19. Yet not one death and only five Adverse Events has been attributed to SC/CD by the FDA between 2011 – 2020 20 while in that same period 75,423 Adverse Events and 10,528 deaths were attributed to Acetylsalicylic Acid (Aspirin) 21. Further, most social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube have automatically banned any mention of MMS, Sodium Chlorite, or Chlorine Dioxide. Since the early 2000s there has been a concerted campaign to discredit and coverup any positive mention of the Universal Antidote.

But in Nigeria Africa, if you are a poor person, to simply possess Sodium Chlorite (SC) is enough to get you thrown into prison as my friends there have been and more than once 22. However, neither Chlorine Dioxide nor Sodium Chlorite is to be found as a controlled or prohibited substance in the literature of either the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control 23 or National Environmental (Chemicals and Pesticide) Regulations, 2023. 24 Indeed, the Chlorine Dioxide market worldwide is substantial and growing including in Nigeria where it is the preferred choice for water sanitation. 25

Chlorine Dioxide Solution—The Solution for the Nigerian Poverty-Stricken Chronically Diseased

The poor of Africa including Nigeria are en masse daily challenged by a host of diseases including: Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) caused by a variety of pathogens 26; Communicable Diseases such as Tuberculosis with 71,000 deaths annually 27; Malaria with over 300,000 deaths per year 28; and cholera with 3,604 deaths in 2021 more than Covid-19.29 Additionally, Non-Communicable diseases like cancer, heart, and diabetes also take their toll causing 29% of the deaths. 30

Nigeria’s poor are crying out for the Universal Antidote. We believe this one inexpensive, easy to dispense and use substance has the proven potential to save tens of thousands of lives for a tiny fraction of what has been spent on Africa to combat diseases there to date with little success.

Andreas Kalcker and his global consortium of doctors (COMUSAV) have developed protocols—including a malaria-specific regimen— showing high safety and efficacy in eliminating and preventing most diseases 31. Research on Chlorine Dioxide Solution 3000ppm (CDS) shows it is the preferred method of delivering Chlorine Dioxide 32. The clinic will use an electrolysis generator to produce reliably consistent CDS 3000ppm 33. The walk-in clients will receive: sealed, dark bottles of 3000ppm CDS with calibrated syringes; printed protocol instruction sheets; all will be briefly educated about CDS including Herxheimer reactions and the use of baking soda as an antidote; finally, all will have to sign an “Informed Consent and Request for Assistance” form for legal and ethical responsibility for all involved 34.

The Ground Work Done Thus Far

Doctor Matthew has contacted the health authorities and discussed with them Chlorine Dioxide Solution showing them papers I have given him establishing its effectiveness and safety. Matthew is confident we will obtain the license to dispense our CDS as an Over-The-Counter medicine.

The Start-Up: A World-Changing Impact for Just $12,000USD

With your help—and the support of courageous voices in the global Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community such as Andreas Kalcker, Curious Outlier, Kerri Rivera, Paris Humble, Mike Adams, Brian Stone, Lee Merritt, and many more—we can launch the Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Kenya.

Startup budget for six months in USD:

License & Government approval/clearance $1,500USD

Rent & Premises (6 months) $3,000USD

Furniture & fittings setup $800USD

Chlorine Dioxide ingredients & supplies $1,500USD

Staff salaries (4 people, 6 months) $2,400USD

Technology & utilities $300USD

Security & waste disposal $300USD

Marketing & outreach $300USD

Administrative contingency $700USD

3000ppm generator machine $1,000USD

CCTV installation $200USD

Total. $12,000USD

This modest budget—less than the price of a single outpatient surgery in a Western hospital—can bring essential, affordable preventive and therapeutic care to tens of thousands. Our clinic will operate openly, scientifically, and legally—within the boundaries of all local laws—while advocating for regulatory sanity and the right to health.

A Call to International Donors, Innovators, and Freedom Advocates

To the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community, and to all those who have seen how arbitrary state power can snatch hope from vulnerable hands: here is a chance to make a measurable, lasting impact.

For professionals:

Every dollar will be accounted for.

The clinic will report transparently on health outcomes, infections prevented, and new lives given hope.

Your support is a scientific intervention as well as an act of global solidarity.

For the world’s medical visionaries and humanitarians:

Stand as a bulwark against reactionary bans and misinformation.

Fund what works. Defend what matters.

Save children from diseases that in your own communities have been all but forgotten.

The Future: Opportunity, Not Oppression

Dr Matthew’s legacy—and the mission we carry in his name—begins with the tragedy of unimaginable loss. Today, it turns that loss into readiness, resilience, and opportunity for all.

Lagos’s poor are not asking for miracles. They are asking for a fair chance:

A clinic that offers affordable, effective, science-guided care.

A government that does not criminalize lifesaving innovation.

A world community that refuses to let law—or lack of it—become an excuse for suffering.

Please join us. Help us blow Gabriel's Horn and let the saving of tens of thousands of forsaken lives begin.

Doctor Matthew on Chlorine Dioxide used on his ill wife “It works wonders. It saves lives.”

Let’s give them that opportunity to save those lives including their own.

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Nigeria

