YOU THINK MAO ZEDONG KILLED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AND DESTROYED THE COUNTRY. THE CITIZENS ADMIRE AND VENERATE HIM FOR CREATING NEW CHINA AND MAKING IT A WORLD POWER. ONLY ONE SIDE CAN BE RIGHT. Which is it? Meet the man you think you know. Jeff J Brown Feb 09, 2025

A NOT-INFREQUENT COMMENT AND MY BRIEF REPLY ABOUT THE ARTICLE I JUST PUBLISHED ON MAO ZEDONG... Seek Truth From Facts is your one-stop online resource to be smarter and well-informed, in the face of the West's relentless Big Lie Propaganda Machine! Jeff J Brown Feb 09, 2025

READER COMMENT:

That's ridiculous! Of course both things can be true!!

MY SHORT REPLY:

Thanks for your comment, which is not an uncommon one. In reality, this cannot be true. Mao Zedong could not have doubled the population in 26 years to one billion people by killing off 40-80 million citizens. Western actuaries have done detailed census research on 20th-century China and could find no genocide. More importantly, if Mao were a mass-murdering country destroyer, he would have lost the Heavenly Mandate, the citizens would have stormed the palace, as they always did for 5,000 years when governments failed them, to demand new leadership. Chinese peasants were heavily armed 1949-1980, as trained citizen militias, in case of invasion: machine guns, grenades and launchers, flame throwers and rifles. Why didn't they rise up, as they always had done for millennia? Because everything Westerners have been brainwashed about Mao Zedong is Big Lie Propaganda Machine vomit. The Chinese understand all this, which is why Mao will always be loved and respected as the Father of liberated New China. As Deng Xiaoping said, his portrait will never leave Tiananmen Square. Prosperity to you in this Year of the Wood Snake 2025! Jeff

MY FIRST RESPONSE TO JEFF J BROWN

Jeff, Chinese demographics from Mao’s takeover to today do NOT disprove his (mis)leadership was the main cause of the 40 to 80 million Chinese Democides (R.J. Rummel “Any actions by government designed to kill or cause the death of people” https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/DBG.CHAP2.HTM ). See below for many papers (demographical analysis based on primary sources) coming to the consensual judgement that between 15 to 45 million died as a result of Mao’s “Great Leap Forward”.

THE DEATH TOLL IN CHINA’S GREAT LEAP FORWARD. 2020

Most historians estimate that the death toll during China’s Great Leap Forward ranged between 15-43 million, and there are even some that have ventured higher than that. Many, if not most of these deaths were preventable, had it not been for the disastrous policies of Mao Zedong’s Communist Party. https://historyincharts.com/chinese-death-totals-great-leap-forward/

MY QUESTION TO PERPLEXITY AI:

What is the scholarly consensus on the on the number of deaths attributed to the Great China Famine 1958 to 1962 as part of Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward? Please give most recent references.

PERPLEXITY ANSWER

The scholarly consensus on the number of deaths attributed to the Great Chinese Famine of 1958-1962, which occurred during Mao Zedong's Great Leap Forward, ranges from approximately 15 to 45 million people. This wide range reflects the difficulty in determining the exact death toll due to incomplete records and varying methodologies used by researchers.

CONTINUING OPEN LETTER/GRAVE TO JEFF J BROWN ON IDEOLOGUES

That reader comment is accurate. Mao can be approved of and the Chinese nation can be the economic powerhouse it is AND Mao’s (mis)leadership can be proven to have resulted in some 40 to 80 million Democides.

Obviously, it does not follow that in demociding tens of millions Mao “destroyed the country”. And it does not follow despite the democides that some proportion of Chinese citizens and ideologues like you “venerate him for creating New China and making it a world power” (see below on what I would term the Chinese trauma induced “Stockholm Syndrome”).

For me, the question has always been how is it that minds like yours become bewitched and taken over by ideological memes like Chinese Communism? I suggest others interested in this read the work of Paul Hollander, especially his “Political Pilgrims”.

Here from a review of Political Pilgrims in 1981 in the Commentary:

“This book, if it does nothing else, should destroy one myth—that intellectuals, by definition, always stand for freedom. Hollander’s pages abound with instances of intellectuals who readily jump to believe the wildest stories about injustice in their own society, or any other they detest, while refusing to accept the most damning evidence of abuses and injustice in the societies which they are determined to admire.”

https://www.commentary.org/articles/leonard-schapiro/political-pilgrims-by-paul-hollander/

Another on Paul:

ON HOW AND WHY INTELLECTUALS DECEIVE THEMSELVES: A PAUL HOLLANDER RETROSPECTIVE. 2017

“Mostly basically good, well-intentioned people, acting, at least sometimes, in a spirit of openness and universality, nonetheless end by providing cover and support for brutal inhumanity and horrific mass suffering because of crucial knowledge that escapes them concerning the imperfectability of human nature and society: this is the very essence of tragedy.”

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12115-017-0191-0

IDEOLOGICAL STORMS: INTELLECTUALS, DICTATORS, AND THE TOTALITARIAN TEMPTATION Edited Vladimir Tismaneanu and Bogdan C. Iacob, 2019

‘Far from wanting to challenge murderous despots, intellectuals over the past century have been eager to rationalize and glorify extreme abuses of power. All too often, the world’s most repressive tyrants have attracted legions of myrmidons willing to sing their praises. Courageous intellectuals like Václav Havel and Nelson Mandela have been far more the exception than the norm. This book, bringing together many of the world’s leading experts on the relationship between intellectuals and brutal dictatorships, will allow readers to understand why intellectuals so often have been willing to abet tyranny rather than challenge it." Review by Mark Kramer

https://www.amazon.com/Ideological-Storms-Intellectuals-Totalitarian-Temptation/dp/9633863031

FURTHER RESPONSE TO JEFF J BROWN AND AN INVITATION TO A ZOOM MEETING WITH INNOCENT INDIVIDUALS HARMED BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP)—WILL YOU CARE?

Have a view below of the conclusive evidence for some 15 to 45 MILLION CHINESE DEATHS due to the Chinese Great Famine, 1958 to 1962 alone and not including deaths from the Cultural Revolution, the CCP’s Gulags and ongoing persecution of the Uyghurs and Falun Gong and other religions. Start with my post and view the Crimes Against Humanity committed by the CCP Mao to Xi (continuing).

How you and Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung can manipulate your minds to accept the horrors Mao inflicted on “his people/sheeple” while being rightfully against other criminal governments like the U.S. is an amazing schizophrenic wonder to behold…and I can hear your cognitive dissonance from here.

I do not have much hope that you will read the material below that I consider objectively prove the death toll from the CCP rule of between 40 to 80 million.

I doubt whether any of you three Lovers of Tyranny went to read my Substack for proof of my accusations?

MUSEUM OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO TO XI

Holding Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Morally Accountable

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/museum-of-crimes-against-humanity

I have tried to call out Ehret, Chung, and you, Brown, to those who value freedom to condemn the three of you for aiding and abetting the Crimes Against Humanity by the CCP and will continue to as I am doing here.

I am appealing to the personal human in you that cares for the innocent individual more than the abstract ideology that seems to have entranced the three of you and numbed your Care Brains (Jaak Panksepp, Affective Neuroscience). I propose this:

Would you be willing to meet on my Zoom, persons from Falun Gong and/or Uyghurs whose family or friends were imprisoned, tortured and/or murdered by your CCP? I would hope your humanity would see you remove your True Believer blindfold and witness the horrible suffering the CCP continues to inflict on innocents like these. Email me, Jack, (responsiblyfree@protonmail.com) and I will arrange this if I can. Invite your friends, Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung to join.

READ BELOW FOR PROOF OF THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY COMMITTED BY MAO

CHAIRMAN MAO ZEDONG USED DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO CREATE A NEW CHINA. June 2024

Mao Zedong was an unflinching dictator responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of his people — and yet millions in China still flock to Beijing to visit his grave, and billions celebrate his birthday every year.

Mao was a visionary, a poet, a scholar and to some a demi-god who by virtue of his will and wisdom remade China from a poor country into one of the world's superpowers. Yet he is constantly grouped with 20th-century despots — madmen, murderers — like Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler.

Mao inspired the oppressed to take control of their oppressors. Yet he fought for most of his life to maintain his power, and the power of China's Communist Party, at any cost.

"Those who endured Mao's worst abuses execrate his memory," historian Jonathan Spence wrote in "Mao Zedong: A Life," a 2006 biography of the man who founded the People's Republic of China in 1949 and ruled the country until his death in 1976. "Those who benefited from his policies and his dreams still revere him, or at least remember the forces that he generated with a kind of astonished awe."

https://history.howstuffworks.com/historical-figures/mao-zedong.htm

ASH CENTER RESEARCH TEAM UNVEILS FINDINGS FROM LONG-TERM PUBLIC OPINION SURVEY 2020

Levels of government and public opinion

The survey team found that compared to public opinion patterns in the U.S., in China there was very high satisfaction with the central government. In 2016, the last year the survey was conducted, 95.5 percent of respondents were either “relatively satisfied” or “highly satisfied” with Beijing. In contrast to these findings, Gallup reported in January of this year that their latest polling on U.S. citizen satisfaction with the American federal government revealed only 38 percent of respondents were satisfied with the federal government.

https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2020/07/long-term-survey-reveals-chinese-government-satisfaction/

WHEN CHINESE CITIZENS ARE SURVEYED ANONYMOUSLY, SUPPORT FOR PARTY AND GOVERNMENT PLUMMETS Jan 29, 2024

Chinese citizens who rarely voice open criticism of their government reveal stronger negative views when they can answer questions anonymously, according to a new study published in The China Quarterly.

The study by researchers at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences shows an enormous drop in citizen support for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and government policies when citizens are surveyed using a method that hides their identities and makes them feel more anonymous than a typical survey.

The study authors—Erin Baggott Carter and Brett Carter, both assistant professors of international relations, and doctoral candidate Stephen Schick—believe documenting citizens' true opinions on these matters is key to understanding the depth and nature of support for the CCP and its government policies.

https://phys.org/news/2024-01-chinese-citizens-surveyed-anonymously-party.html

DO CHINESE CITIZENS CONCEAL OPPOSITION TO THE CCP IN SURVEYS? EVIDENCE FROM TWO EXPERIMENTS. Jan 2024

Abstract

Most public opinion research in China uses direct questions to measure support for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and government policies. These direct question surveys routinely find that over 90 per cent of Chinese citizens support the government. From this, scholars conclude that the CCP enjoys genuine legitimacy. In this paper, we present results from two survey experiments in contemporary China that make clear that citizens conceal their opposition to the CCP for fear of repression. When respondents are asked directly, we find, like other scholars, approval ratings for the CCP that exceed 90 per cent. When respondents are asked in the form of list experiments, which confer a greater sense of anonymity, CCP support hovers between 50 per cent and 70 per cent. This represents an upper bound, however, since list experiments may not fully mitigate incentives for preference falsification. The list experiments also suggest that fear of government repression discourages some 40 per cent of Chinese citizens from participating in anti-regime protests. Most broadly, this paper suggests that scholars should stop using direct question surveys to measure political opinions in China

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/china-quarterly/article/do-chinese-citizens-conceal-opposition-to-the-ccp-in-surveys-evidence-from-two-experiments/12A2440F948D016E8D845C492F7D0CFE

MAO AND TERROR Mao Tse-tung, the founding father of the People's Republic in China, was the greatest mass murderer of all time. Unlike other political mass murderers in the 20th century, such as Stalin and Hitler, Mao openly gloated about killing people. He ultimately caused the death of anywhere between 40 - 80 million people over the course of his regime (Twentieth Century Atlas - Death Tolls). He was a great admirer of Legalism as well as the harsh policies of China's first emperor. However, he vowed to surpass the death toll of the first emperor a hundred times over - which he succeeded in doing. The quotes below will give you more information about Mao's policies and world views. The long term death toll from Mao's policies may be much higher in future years due to the disastrous environmental policies he set in motion.

http://www.worldfuturefund.org/wffmaster/Reading/Quotes/maoterror.htm

MAO QUOTE:

“DO NOT BE ALARMED EITHER IF THERE SHOULD BE WAR. IT WOULD MERELY MEAN GETTING PEOPLE KILLED AND WE’VE SEEN PEOPLE KILLED IN WAR. ELIMINATING HALF OF THE POPULATION OCCURRED SEVERAL TIMES IN CHINA’S HISTORY. Not very many people were killed in the two World Wars, 10 million in the first and 20 million in the second, but we had 40 million killed in one war. We have no experience in atomic war. So, how many will be killed cannot be known. The best outcome may be that only half of the population is left and the second best may be only one-third. WHEN 900 MILLION ARE LEFT OUT OF 2.9 BILLION, SEVERAL FIVE-YEAR PLANS CAN BE DEVELOPED FOR THE TOTAL ELIMINATION OF CAPITALISM AND FOR PERMANENT PEACE. IT IS NOT A BAD THING.” https://www.marxists.org/reference/archive/mao/selected-works/volume-8/mswv8_10.htm

DEATH UNDER MAO

Scholars believe that Mao in some way was involved in the death of at least 40 million people and possibly as many as 80 million, more deaths during peace time than any other leader. Most of them perished during the Great Famine in the late 1950s, which followed the Great Leap Forward. Millions more may have died in the Cultural Revolution. In comparison, Hitler was responsible for 12 million concentration camps deaths and Stalin killed between 30 and 40 million during the purges and famines of the 1920s and 30s.

https://factsanddetails.com/china/cat2/sub6/item1081.html

ABOUT 5,190 RESULTS FOR “CHINESE GREAT FAMINE DEATHS” 2024 Most recent first

https://www.semanticscholar.org/search?q=chinese%20great%20famine%20deaths&sort=pub-date

THE GREAT CHINESE FAMINE. Alpha History 2018

Summary

The Great Chinese Famine began in late 1958 and lasted until early 1962. The death toll is difficult to ascertain and has become a topic of historical debate. Estimates range from 10 million to as high as 55 million, with the consensus of most historians falling somewhere in the middle.

Likewise, the causes and outcomes of the famine are subject to considerable debate. Though ostensibly caused by drought and weather conditions, the Great Famine was exponentially worsened by communist policies and meddling with traditional agricultural methods and ecosystems. Both were unfurled during Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward.

This disaster would have political ramifications for the Chinese Revolution. It exposed the Great Leap Forward as a failure and led to criticism of Mao Zedong, opening up divisions within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It also led to the temporary sidelining of Mao, who resigned the chairmanship of the People’s Republic in April 1959, though he retained his position at the head of the CCP.

“Mao received numerous reports about hunger, disease and abuse from every corner of the country: personal letters mailed by courageous individuals, unsolicited complaints from local cadres, or investigations undertaken on his behalf by security personnel or private secretaries… By the end of 1958, Mao did make a few gestures to appease concern about widespread abuse on the ground… Mao did slow down the pace of the Great Leap Forward between November 1958 and June 1959, but he was unwavering in his pursuit of utopia.”

Frank Dikötter, historian

https://alphahistory.com/chineserevolution/great-chinese-famine/

EATING BITTERNESS NEW PERSPECTIVES ON CHINA’S GREAT LEAP FORWARD AND FAMINE. 2011

When the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) assumed power in 1949, Mao Zedong declared that “not even one person shall die of hunger (buxu esi yi ge ren).” Hunger, however, was endemic; during the winter of 1949-50, for example, approximately 7 million refugees were fleeing famine conditions. Moreover, it was clear that, despite orders to prevent famine deaths, provincial Party authorities were not complying with instructions to publicize the anti-famine mandate in Hebei Province, a region particularly hard struck. Dong Biwu, future head of the Central Relief Committee, instructed the Hebei authorities that they would only be able to fulfill Mao’s mandate were each cadre at each level of government willing to investigate the situation: openness was best.1 And yet, despite Mao’s vow and the administration’s attempts to build an open government system that could both prevent and respond to natural disaster, China would find itself beset by the most devastating famine in modern history within ten short years. Indeed, between 1959 and 1961 some 15 million to 43 million peasants starved to death.2

https://www.ubcpress.ca/asset/9193/1/9780774817264.pdf

THE POLITICAL ECONOMY OF CHINA’S GREAT LEAP FAMINE. 2022

Indisputably, the Great Leap Famine of 1958–61 stands out in Chinese history as the most profound demographic catastrophe after six centuries of nearly uninterrupted population growth. As some 30 million, or 5 percent of a population of 660 million, were wiped out within a short period of three years, it was by far the deadliest famine in human history. However, until the demographic consequences of this catastrophe were fully revealed in the 1980s, the outside world assumed that China had solved its food problem following the founding of the People’s Republic, when in fact the greatest famine in human history was just beginning to unfold.

Conclusion

In this chapter we have reviewed several bodies of literature on China’s Great Leap Famine – including its long-term consequences. Having killed an estimated 30 million people (if not more), it remains the deadliest famine in human history. A unique feature of this great famine is that it occurred in the context of a bumper harvest, and under a regime whose leader was very ambitious and sanguine about the future of his country and the people. But a multitude of bold and untried policies, rooted in the fundamentally unrealistic goal of producing a substantially larger farm surplus to help fuel industrialization, made this grand scheme an utter failure.

https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/abs/cambridge-economic-history-of-china/political-economy-of-chinas-great-leap-famine/32E5530258C063FE060C1A8C60A23C05

THE GREAT CHINESE FAMINE

(Chinese: 三年大饥荒; lit. 'three years of great famine') was a famine that occurred between 1959 and 1961 in the People's Republic of China (PRC).[2][3][4][5][6] Some scholars have also included the years 1958 or 1962.[7][8][9][10] It is widely regarded as the deadliest famine and one of the greatest man-made disasters in human history, with an estimated death toll due to starvation that ranges in the tens of millions (15 to 55 million).[note 1] The most stricken provinces were Anhui (18% dead), Chongqing (15%), Sichuan (13%), Guizhou (11%) and Hunan (8%).[1]

The major contributing factors in the famine were the policies of the Great Leap Forward (1958 to 1962) and people's communes, launched by Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong, such as inefficient distribution of food within the nation's planned economy; requiring the use of poor agricultural techniques; the Four Pests campaign that reduced sparrow populations (which disrupted the ecosystem); over-reporting of grain production; and ordering millions of farmers to switch to iron and steel production.[

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Chinese_Famine

FAMINE IN CHINA 1958-61. 1984

The paper first presents demographic evidence that during the period 1958-62 about 30 million premature deaths occurred in China: deaths that occurred earlier than they would have on the basis of mortality trends for more normal years. At about the same time fertility dropped very significantly. The number of births during 1958-62 fell short by about 33 million of the number that would have been expected. Data on food availability demonstrate that the major cause of the demographic crisis was famine. Indeed, measured by the absolute magnitude of its demographic impact (about 30 million excess deaths and about 33 million lost or postponed births)the 1958-61 Chinese famine was the largest in human history. The data on food availability also suggest that, in contrast to many other famines, a root cause of this one was a dramatic decline in grain output, which continued for several years and which in 1960/61 involved a drop in grain output of more than 25%. The paper reviews both the causes of this drop and the apparent policy responses to it. It then attempts to answer the question of how the largest famine in human history could occur in modern times and go almost unrecognized outside China. Finally, it considers some of the implications of this experience for broader issues of Chinese and world development. The Chinese famine of 1958-61 was an extreme case. Grain production in the world's largest country dropped by 15% in one year and then to about 25% below its previous level for two further consecutive years. Any such situation would challenge the best organized system of internal food redistribution, as well as the most ambitious of international relief programs. But prior domestic policy errors apart, the tragedy of the Chinese famine of 1958-61 is that internal food redistribution was obviously limited and major international relief was never even attempted.

https://popline.org/node/420003

THE DEMOGRAPHY OF CHINA’S 1958-61 FAMINE A CLOSER EXAMINATION 2012

The history of humankind is filled with war, epidemics and famine. While the causes of famine are well documented in the literature, their social, health and demographic consequences are less clearly understood. As detailed, reliable data are rarely available, the numbers of deaths, migrants and refugees are often estimated in overall terms. Looking beyond the effects brought to light by individual-level survey data, Zhongwei Zhao and Anna Reimondos reveal the dramatic impact on demographic behaviour of the great famine that swept across China between 1958 and 1961. They also examine the variations in demographic response by place of residence and socio-demographic characteristics. While fertility and marriage rates declined everywhere, and child mortality increased sharply, rural areas were more severely affected than urban areas, and low educated families more than higher educated ones.

https://shs.cairn.info/article/E_POPU_1202_0329?lang=en

THE DEMOGRAPHY OF CHINA’S 1958-61 FAMINE A CLOSER EXAMINATION January 2012

One of the largest famines in human history took place in China half a century ago. This disaster, lasting from 1958 to 1961 in many areas, resulted in a huge number of excess deaths. While the causes, magnitude and profound impacts of this catastrophe have been brought to light in recent decades, many issues about the famine remain to be adequately examined. This paper aims to fill some gaps in our knowledge about the demography of China's great famine. It concentrates on the demographic consequences of the famine and individual demographic responses in some of the most severely affected provinces. By analysing demographic data collected by China's 1982 and 1988 national fertility sample surveys, the study provides further insights on changes in marriage, mortality, fertility and pregnancy outcomes during the famine period. The study reveals a dramatic increase in mortality and a decrease in marriage and fertility during the famine period, which had a significant impact on Chinese population. There were remarkable differences, however, in the demographic consequences of the famine between urban and rural areas and in demographic responses between people with different social and demographic characteristics. These findings are very important in improving our understanding of past demographic behaviour.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/245030038_The_Demography_of_China's_1958-61_Famine_A_Closer_Examination

THE DEMOGRAPHIC RESPONSES TO FAMINE: THE CASE OF CHINA 1958–61

Jowett Aj, 1 February 1991

Pre-1949 China was ‘The Sick Man of Asia’, ‘The Land of Famine’. In 1949 Mao brought the communists to power and in the re-ordered world, all such problems were supposedly overcome — but not so. Thirty years ago China suffered one of the world's worst famines. Over the four years 1958–61, China suffered some 25–30 million more deaths and experienced some 30–35 million fewer births than might have been expected under normal conditions. Yet for almost a quarter of a century there would be few, outside of China, who were aware of the existence let alone the dimensions of the disaster. Access to Chinese census data since the mid-1980s has permitted a preliminary analysis of the demographic impact of the famine.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/The-demographic-responses-to-famine%3A-The-case-of-Aj/51220e848555df2491b76fca0b4e6fee018ecdc5

REVOLUTION, STATE BUILDING, AND THE GREAT FAMINE IN CHINA. 2022

In a strong authoritarian state, what mechanisms hold political elites accountable and contain the state’s predatory tendencies? We examine China’s Great Famine of 1958–1961 to understand the variation of predatory behaviors across Chinese provinces. By exploring the Chinese Communist Revolution history and probing into over four hundred biographies of political elites in the newly founded communist state, we first document the revolutionary legacies on state building particularly political power configurations at the provincial level. We then employ a generalized difference-in-differences design and find that local representation—the extent to which local cadres were represented in the provincial authorities—enhanced provincial leaders’ accountability to the general public and thus was associated with lower mortality rates, whereas central connections—the political ties between provincial leaders and powerful political elites in the central state—reinforced the accountability to higher-level political leaders and were associated with higher mortality rates.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/363264527_Revolution_State_Building_and_the_Great_Famine_in_China

GRAIN EXPORTS AND THE CAUSES OF CHINA'S GREAT FAMINE, 1959–1961: COUNTY-LEVEL EVIDENCE

This study quantitatively evaluates the relative importance of different causes of China's Great Famine, especially for the importance of grain exports. We exploit county-level over-time variations in crop specialization patterns to construct Bartik-style measures of export shocks. Using county-level panel data from 1955 to 1963, we regress death rates on the Bartik export measures with county and province-year fixed effects as well as time-varying effects of county-level observables. We use weather shocks to instrument for output and consumption. The regression results suggest that increases in grain exports substantially increase death rates. This effect is larger in counties that are further from railways and with fewer local Chinese Communist Party members. To examine the relative importance of different mechanisms, we also estimate the effects of the procurement policy, the determinants of grain output, and the relationship between death rates and county-level average caloric consumption during the famine period. The counterfactual experiments indicate that the fall in agriculture production, the increase in procurement partly driven by grain exports, and the increasingly progressive and inflexible procurement policy collectively increased the number of excess deaths, where no single factor dominates. In particular, grain exports explain 15 percent of excess deaths, which is one-fourth of the effect of the increase in procurement rates between 1957 and 1959.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/342142698_Grain_exports_and_the_causes_of_China's_Great_Famine_1959-1961_County-level_evidence

THE INSTITUTIONAL CAUSES OF CHINA'S GREAT FAMINE, 1959-61. 2014

This paper studies the causes of China’s Great Famine, during which 16.5 to 45 million individuals perished in rural areas. We document that average rural food retention during the famine was too high to generate a severe famine without rural inequality in food availability; that there was significant variance in famine mortality rates across rural regions; and that rural mortality rates were positively correlated with per capita food production, a surprising pattern that is unique to the famine years. We provide evidence that an inflexible and progressive government procurement policy (where procurement could not adjust to contemporaneous production and larger shares of expected production were procured from more productive regions) was necessary for generating this pattern and that this policy was a quantitatively important contributor to overall famine mortality.

https://china.ucsd.edu/_files/pe-2014/10062014_Paper_Nancy_Qian.pdf

THE CAUSES OF CHINA'S GREAT LEAP FAMINE, 1959-1961. 2003

Aroused by the unexpected magnitude of excess deaths estimated by Western demographers, recently there has been a revival of interest in the causes of the Great Chinese famine of 1958-61. Depending on the underlying assumptions and methodologies employed, the excess deaths of this famine are estimated to range from a minimum of 16.5 million to as many as 30 million. With a population of roughly 660 million in 1958, the year marking the origin of this famine, 30 million amounted to a loss of close to 5% of the country's population. Moreover, the loss of lives of this magnitude occurred within an incredibly short period of time; within 2 years the country's death rate was doubled from slightly below 12 per thousand in 1958 to 25 per thousand in 1960, making it "the worst famine in human history." The remainder of this article is organized as follows. The next section provides an account of China's Great Leap Forward, the context within which the famine occurred. Specifically, we focus on the main elements of this institutional change to provide the necessary background for motivating the empirical analysis. The exact hypotheses are then spelled out in Section III, which ends with a detailed discussion of the proxies used in the empirical tests. In Section IV we specify our method for estimating these hypotheses and introduce the data sources. The estimation results are then presented and discussed in Section V. Section VI provides a brief conclusion.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/24098166_The_Causes_of_China's_Great_Leap_Famine_1959-1961