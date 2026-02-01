Share

As the serendipitous merger of our first names expresses:

JacKatharine

We were and are 2 as 1 and 1 as 2

THANK YOU FRANK. MY CHINESE FRIEND CREATED THIS JANUARY 1, 2026

Note: below, the first two poems

1.1. HOW TIME’S MUSE BECOMES YOU

2.TO RENEW WHAT MATTERS AS YOU

I wrote in 1989 after I met my Other Half, Soul Mate, Katharine, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in May of that year.

The third poem

3.EXCHANGE EVERYTHING FOR YOU AND YOU FOR EVERYTHING

was taken from a long Poem Letter sent by snail mail circa January 1993 just before I returned from the U.S. back to Australia to marry Katharine in Maryborough, Queensland on July 4, 1993.

The fourth poem

4.LIVING OUT THE LESSON OF LOSS

is one stanza from a long poem titled The Husbanding of Katharine’s Life: A Series of Poems. Katharine died in our home, just the two of us alone together with the Earth of Humanity in Brisbane, Queensland, her hand and Mind in mine on December 17, 1996 where she remains to this moment February 1, 2026 as the JUST US in which we trust.

1.HOW TIME’S MUSE BECOMES YOU

(June 17,1989 for Katharine’s birthday, Lower Beechmont, Queensland)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published How time’s muse becomes you My hands rest full of your essential curve That returns my mind through your flesh I keep the compact to mean your sweet fact Breast rise, ass surge, calf lilt Your belly’s most deft swell I ache to erect this ancient arch For I love that which brings the world accurately back And you do as I occur and come clear Intact within your nubile mind You remind me to be what I understand You bring me round to your universe One constant turn through your woman to my man

2.TO RENEW WHAT MATTERS AS YOU

(circa 1989, Lower Beechmont, Queensland, second poem ever written from/to/for/through Katharine)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The proud flesh sensed as thought taut with blood On top of you, the side of you, under you, in you In all ways I turn to you even as I turn my way For I claim the earth’s occurrence in my hands Full of your body’s coming home to my urge As round and round you return me enriched As I enter the dark through your apt passage Pushing my choice to renew what matters as you True as the full moon breaking its light free Releasing our vision in the sweat of joy Garnering the far stars in our conceived minds Fostering the forms with what we are and care to do

3. EXCHANGE EVERYTHING FOR YOU AND YOU FOR EVERYTHING

(circa January 1993, Jack in U.S. before going back to Australia to marry Katharine July 4, 1993)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You are my beautiful tool I want to use you to become more me When I come to you I pass myself And when I go through you I surpass myself We build upon each other each other What we sum is exactly ourselves The world is large with us You are my mind naked or clothed with thought You are wholly there in every part I am more than me with you as us You are my marketplace of trust The even challenge of equal exchange There is nothing of you I want to change I only want to exchange everything for you And you for everything

4. LIVING OUT THE LESSON OF LOSS

(Circa, 1997 in the year following her death.)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My wife, friend, lover, pupil, teacher, companion my life, my wholly other I became when mind and heart we came together to gather the good as our god We have done so as our love for each other and the world We as lovers of the wisdom in each other have come to the wisdom of love through each other You became the value of life brought to life for me Now you are dead I remain alive in that value living out the Lesson of Loss

“Grief is not a disorder, a disease or sign of weakness. It is an emotional, physical and spiritual necessity, the price you pay for love. The only cure for grief is to grieve.” Earl A Grollman

“In school, you’re taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you’re given a test that teaches you a lesson.” Tom Bodett

“We are the Lessons learned from the Tests of Time tossed to us by Life. The ultimate Test is Loss. What you have learned from the Lesson of Loss is Who You Are. Let that be Love as Responsible Freedom.” Jack of All Trades, Mastered by None

“Absence is to love what wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small, it inflames the great.” Roger de Bussy-Rabutin