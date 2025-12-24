Share

MEMENTO MORI EXPRESSION EXPLAINED

“Let Nature, and let Art do what they please, When all’s done, Life’s an Incurable Disease” Abraham Cowley, English Poet, 1656

INTRODUCTION TO THE PHILOSOPHY OF RESPONSIBLE FREEDOM--Free & Freeing, Online & Ongoing, Adventure in the Academy of Ideas

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom October 18, 2022 "It is good to rub and polish our brain against that of others." Michel de Montaigne

SESSION 3--New Zealand time:

1. December 27, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. December 28, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

ERNEST BECKER AND THE FEAR OF DEATH.

MORE FROM THE ACADEMY OF IDEAS ON ERNEST BECKER

From “A TALK FOR KATHARINE’S FIRST REMEMBRANCE DAY, JANUARY 11, 1997” by Jack Carney

“There are two main meanings I would like you to take home today from Katharine’s dying and death to help you live your lives more fulfillingly. The first is to have her absence remind you of the value of a human life lived rationally and responsibly even in the fearful face of death from cancer; and the second is to have her loss remind you of the ultimate value of intimate human relationships especially in the face of knowing with a certainty that you are going to die.

“We do not, most of us, live knowing we are going to die. We tend to live interminably so to speak. We live as if immortal. That is, we live unmindful of reality. The things that would be truly important to us if we were actually terminally ill – such as our personal relationships and doing those things unique to us as artful expressions of our person – these things we tend to put on hold for the sake of careers, wealth, transient pleasures and entertainments. Most of you I think know what I mean.

When we live this way – interminably – we tend to live intermittently. We do not live intently and intensely because we refuse to acknowledge the terminal of death towards which we are proceeding. We then need to keep our self busy even when trying to relax, since we are constantly trying to forget that what we are doing to keep busy doesn’t really provide the meaning in life we seek.

We are afraid to stop and examine our life and the possibility of its ending with all its unfulfilled longings still to be satisfied. Not belonging to our self we long to be our self. Often we end up chasing the tails of our own desires in ever diminishing circles until exhaustion and breakdown.

I will leave you with what Katharine told me when I asked her what she thought were the most important values or qualities for a person to consider and thus what she wanted most to be remembered for. She answered spontaneously without having to think about it since she lived the knowledge as herself: Beauty, Fun, Logic, Serenity, and Truth. But above and under the other four, Truth stood forth most importantly. Those five concepts embody her person, her spirit if you will. After she told me this, I looked at her and said, thank you, sweetheart, that is precisely why I married you.

We kept learning from each other. We pursued what we both lived as the love of wisdom. Then we surprised ourselves and came into the wisdom of love. She learned to love and be loved. May you have the honour and happiness of doing the same with your life. “

“Memento mori” doesn’t mean what you think, what this ancient Latin phrase can bring to your life?

THE WORM AT THE CORE: HOW DEATH DRIVES LIFE by NotebookLM

While it may seem counterintuitive to suggest that focusing on our end could improve our present, the sources argue that death is the “worm at the core” of the human condition, and that our efforts to manage the terror it causes actually drive everything meaningful in our lives. For those who prefer not to dwell on mortality, this book reveals that you are already “thinking” about it subconsciously every time you seek to be a “good” person, strive for a promotion, or even buy a luxury car.

Why We Avoid the Topic (And Why That Matters)

Human beings are unique because we possess a biological imperative to stay alive while simultaneously possessing the intelligence to know that we eventually won’t. This creates a potential for paralyzing terror. To function, we build “cultural worldviews”—belief systems that make life feel orderly and permanent—and seek “self-esteem,” which is the feeling that we are significant members of a meaningful universe.

However, when we remain “asleep” to this reality, these defenses can backfire. We might unknowingly become more aggressive toward those with different beliefs, drive recklessly to prove our “skill,” or ignore health warnings to avoid thinking about our fragility.

How Confronting Death Makes Life Better

The sources suggest that “to come to terms with death... thereafter anything is possible”. By moving death from a subconscious fear to a conscious reality, you can actually improve your quality of life in several ways:

Deeper Appreciation for the Present: Just as a sunset is cherished because it is fleeting, the sources suggest that “life draws its final sweetness” from the recognition of death. Knowing that our experiences will not last forever allows us to savor them more intensely.

More Self-Determined Choices: When we aren’t driven by unconscious fear, we can stop reacting defensively and start pursuing goals we “really hold dear”. It allows us to ask if we are acting out of fear or being manipulated by others’ efforts to manage their own terror.

Reduced Anxiety and Intolerance: Understanding that our worldviews are “necessary lies” to manage fear can make us more tolerant of others. Instead of needing to “obliterate” those who are different to validate our own beliefs, we can accept the ambiguity of life.

Authentic Living: Facing the fact that we are “beings toward death” encourages authentic living and a more courageous awareness of our own choices.

The Paths to Living Well

The book concludes that we can deal with mortality by strengthening our sense of death transcendence in nondestructive ways. This doesn’t mean finding a “fountain of youth,” but rather finding significance in things that outlast us:

Creative Transcendence: Contributing to the future through art, science, or teaching. Biosocial Transcendence: Passing on values and history to the next generation. Natural Transcendence: Identifying with the “immortal life stream” of nature, where our individual death allows new life to arise.

By acknowledging the “skull grinning at us,” we stop squandering our lives in trivial pursuits and start building a life that is sufficient and meaningful precisely because it is finite.

Analogy: Think of your life as a fine bottle of wine. If the bottle were bottomless and never-ending, you might pour it carelessly, leave it open to sour, or forget to taste it entirely. It is the cork at the bottom of the bottle—the knowledge that the wine will eventually run out—that forces you to pour it with intention, share it with those you love, and savor every single drop.

REASONS TO REMEMBER DEATH. The School of Life, Aug 9, 2016

It isn’t macabre or nihilistic to think of death. It’s the start of a proper, braver engagement with the possibilities of life.

SHELDON SOLOMON - ERNEST BECKER & THE DENIAL OF DEATH

http://www.ernestbecker.org/

Terror Management Theory (TMT) was proposed in 1986 by social psychologists Jeff Greenberg, Tom Pyszczynski, and Sheldon Solomon. The theory was inspired by the writings of cultural anthropologist, Ernest Becker, and was initiated by two relatively simple questions: Why do people have such a great need to feel good about themselves?; and Why do people have so much trouble getting along with those different from themselves?

The basic gist of the theory is that humans are motivated to quell the potential for terror inherent in the human awareness of vulnerability and mortality by investing in cultural belief systems (or worldviews) that imbue life with meaning, and the individuals who subscribe to them with significance (or self-esteem). Since its inception, the theory has generated empirical research into not just the nature of self-esteem motivation and prejudice, but also a host of other forms of human social behavior. To date, over 300 studies conducted in over a dozen countries have explored such topics as aggression, stereotyping, needs for structure and meaning, depression and psychopathology (e.g., phobias), political preferences, creativity, sexuality and attraction, romantic and interpersonal attachment, self-awareness, unconscious cognition, martyrdom, religion, group identification, disgust, human-nature relations, physical health, risk taking, and legal judgments.

VALIDATING ERNEST BECKER’S THEORY OF THE DENIAL OF DEATH.

Psychologist Sheldon Solomon on death anxiety, terror management theory, and the crossroads of human existence. The American Psychoanalyst

“…social psychologist Sheldon Solomon and his colleagues, who have spent decades conducting experiments on death anxiety and the defenses that keep it out of consciousness. TAP editor in chief Austin Ratner spoke with Solomon in the spring of 2023 about his work, psychoanalysis, and matters from the sacred to the profane. Solomon is professor of psychology at Skidmore College and author of over 150 scientific papers, as well as the popular psychology book The Worm at the Core: On the Role of Death in Life (Random House, 2015). Talking with him, Ratner says, is a little like communing with the ghosts of Socrates and comedian George Carlin at the same time. This interview has been edited and condensed.”

ERNEST BECKER AND HEROISM.