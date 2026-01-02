Share

WHAT ARE THE ORIGINS OF RELIGION? Robin Dunbar | Humanists UK Convention. Sept 8, 2025 1:07

When did humans develop ‘spiritual’ thought? What is religion’s evolutionary purpose? And in our increasingly secular world, why has it endured? Every society in the history of humanity has lived with religion. Evolutionary psychologist Professor Robin Dunbar tracks its origins back to what he terms the ‘mystical stance’ – the aspect of human psychology that predisposes us to believe in a transcendent world, and which makes an encounter with the spiritual possible.

INTRODUCTION TO THE PHILOSOPHY OF RESPONSIBLE FREEDOM--Free & Freeing, Online & Ongoing, Adventure in the Academy of Ideas

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom October 18, 2022 “It is good to rub and polish our brain against that of others.” Michel de Montaigne Read full story

SESSION 4--New Zealand time:

1. January 3, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. January 4, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

WHAT IS RELIGION Academy of Ideas, Sept 14, 2012. 14:32

In this lecture we examine the role religion plays in the life of the individual; we are not concerned with the validity of any set of religious beliefs, nor the role of organized religion in society. Rather we build on the views of thinkers like William James, Wittgenstein, Dostoevsky, and Maslow to examine questions such as what exactly is religion?; why the central role in all civilizations throughout history?; what is the relationship between science and religion?; and can an atheist adhere to a religion?

Transcript. https://academyofideas.com/2012/09/what-is-religion/

WHY STUDY RELIGION? | COLLEGE MAJORS | COLLEGE DEGREES. Study Hall, Aug 28, 2025. 11:41

What do the Goodyear Tires logo, dietary restrictions, and the Sistine Chapel all have in common? They’re all tied to the sprawling, tangled network of belief systems that we call religion. Understanding religion helps you understand the world — and a religious studies major is a great place to start.

WHAT IS RELIGION? ReligionForBreakfast, Jan 13, 2016. 6:59

What is religion? The answer might not be as simple as you thought.

ANIMISM: THE FIRST RELIGION? ReligionForBreakfast, Feb 29, 2020. 6:59

Anthropologists in the late 19th and early 20th centuries hypothesized that animism was the earliest religion. But later scholars have called this theory into question. What is animism? And how should we categorize it?

HOW ANCIENT GREEKS INSPIRED THE BICAMERAL MIND THEORY! History In A Minute, Oct 18, 29-024. 0:56