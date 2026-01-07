Share

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE: THE PHILOSOPHER WHO DECLARED GOD DEAD. TimelessPhilosophyOfficial Short. 2:41

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom October 18, 2022 “It is good to rub and polish our brain against that of others.” Michel de Montaigne Read full story

SESSION 4--New Zealand time:

1. January 10, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. January 11, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

Email Jack for more information: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

NIETZSCHE: THE MAN WHO ‘KILLED’ GOD. Eph_end. 0:59

“God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him “ - Nietzsche

NIETZSCHE: GOD IS DEAD. Sprouts. 7:37

Transcript

https://sproutsschools.com/nietzsche-god-is-dead/

DECODING FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE’S TWO MOST FAMOUS DECLARATIONS. The Collector

https://www.thecollector.com/friedrich-nietzsche-two-most-famous-declarations/

NIETZSCHE’S GOD IS DEAD, THE DEATH OF GOD, INDIVIDUAL FREEDOM & RESPONSIBILITY, AFFIRMATION OF LIFE. the nietzsche code

https://thenietzschecode.medium.com/nietzsches-god-is-dead-the-death-of-god-individual-freedom-responsibility-affirmation-of-life-ffdf5a515322

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE – THE DEATH OF GOD; A CORRECT INTERPRETATION. Nick

https://www.walden43200.com/in-depth-analysis/friedrich-nietzsche-the-death-of-god-a-correct-interpretation/

GOD IS DEAD: NIETZSCHE’S RADICAL IDEA THAT CHANGED MODERN THOUGHT, AN ANALYSIS OF NIETZSCHE’S MAGNUM OPUS. probinism

https://www.probinism.com/friedrich-nietzsche-god-is-dead-meaning/

A SUMMARY OF AND RESPONSE TO NIETZSCHE’S DEATH OF GOD AND HIS SUPERMAN IDEAL. Ethan Renoe

https://ethanrenoe.com/2021/04/30/a-summary-of-and-response-to-nietzsches-death-of-god-and-his-superman-ideal/

NIETZSCHE AND THE DEATH OF GOD Academy of Ideas. 13:35

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2012/11/nietzsche-and-the-death-of-god/

GOD IS DEAD: NIETZSCHE’S MOST FAMOUS STATEMENT EXPLAINED. Jack Maden

God is dead,” the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche famously declares in his 1882 work, The Gay Science: “God remains dead. And we have killed him.”

By these words, Nietzsche does not so much mean that atheism is true — indeed, in the passage from which they’re taken, these words are presented as fresh news to a group of atheists — he more means that, because “the belief in the Christian God has become unbelievable”, everything that “was built upon this faith, propped up by it, grown into it”, including “the whole of our European morality,” is destined for “collapse.”

https://philosophybreak.com/articles/god-is-dead-nietzsche-famous-statement-explained/

THE ANTICHRIST - FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE (1895) INTRO. Celsius233Books 0:54

THE ANTI-CHRIST ATTEMPT AT A CRITIQUE OF CHRISTIANITY Friedrich Nietzsche [ 1895 ] Translated by Walter Kaufmann

[Note: entire short book online on one page]

https://www.handprint.com/SC/NIE/Antich.html

THE ANTICHRIST 📖 BY FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE. FULL Audiobook. 3:31:35

[Note: translation and preface by H.L. Mencken]

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE QUOTES 1,220 Sourced Quotes

https://libquotes.com/friedrich-nietzsche

THE ANTICHRIST, FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE

https://thephilosopher.net/nietzsche/wp-content/uploads/sites/140/2025/08/The-Antichrist-Friedrich-Nietzsche.pdf

EGOISM IN NIETZSCHE AND RAND STEPHEN R. C. HICKS

https://www.stephenhicks.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/hicks-egoism-in-nietzsche-and-rand-final.pdf