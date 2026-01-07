Join us for SESSION 5: NIETZSCHE AND THE DEATH OF GOD
The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom--Free & Freeing, Online & Ongoing, Adventure in the Academy of Ideas
FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE: THE PHILOSOPHER WHO DECLARED GOD DEAD. TimelessPhilosophyOfficial Short. 2:41
The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom
SESSION 4--New Zealand time:
1. January 10, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia
2. January 11, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa
World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7
Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand
MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)
Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024
Meeting ID: 824 532 0024
Passcode: 772388
Email Jack for more information: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com
“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus
NIETZSCHE: THE MAN WHO ‘KILLED’ GOD. Eph_end. 0:59
“God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him “ - Nietzsche
NIETZSCHE: GOD IS DEAD. Sprouts. 7:37
Transcript
https://sproutsschools.com/nietzsche-god-is-dead/
DECODING FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE’S TWO MOST FAMOUS DECLARATIONS. The Collector
https://www.thecollector.com/friedrich-nietzsche-two-most-famous-declarations/
NIETZSCHE’S GOD IS DEAD, THE DEATH OF GOD, INDIVIDUAL FREEDOM & RESPONSIBILITY, AFFIRMATION OF LIFE. the nietzsche code
https://thenietzschecode.medium.com/nietzsches-god-is-dead-the-death-of-god-individual-freedom-responsibility-affirmation-of-life-ffdf5a515322
FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE – THE DEATH OF GOD; A CORRECT INTERPRETATION. Nick
https://www.walden43200.com/in-depth-analysis/friedrich-nietzsche-the-death-of-god-a-correct-interpretation/
GOD IS DEAD: NIETZSCHE’S RADICAL IDEA THAT CHANGED MODERN THOUGHT, AN ANALYSIS OF NIETZSCHE’S MAGNUM OPUS. probinism
https://www.probinism.com/friedrich-nietzsche-god-is-dead-meaning/
A SUMMARY OF AND RESPONSE TO NIETZSCHE’S DEATH OF GOD AND HIS SUPERMAN IDEAL. Ethan Renoe
https://ethanrenoe.com/2021/04/30/a-summary-of-and-response-to-nietzsches-death-of-god-and-his-superman-ideal/
NIETZSCHE AND THE DEATH OF GOD Academy of Ideas. 13:35
Transcript
https://academyofideas.com/2012/11/nietzsche-and-the-death-of-god/
GOD IS DEAD: NIETZSCHE’S MOST FAMOUS STATEMENT EXPLAINED. Jack Maden
God is dead,” the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche famously declares in his 1882 work, The Gay Science: “God remains dead. And we have killed him.”
By these words, Nietzsche does not so much mean that atheism is true — indeed, in the passage from which they’re taken, these words are presented as fresh news to a group of atheists — he more means that, because “the belief in the Christian God has become unbelievable”, everything that “was built upon this faith, propped up by it, grown into it”, including “the whole of our European morality,” is destined for “collapse.”
https://philosophybreak.com/articles/god-is-dead-nietzsche-famous-statement-explained/
THE ANTICHRIST - FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE (1895) INTRO. Celsius233Books 0:54
THE ANTI-CHRIST ATTEMPT AT A CRITIQUE OF CHRISTIANITY Friedrich Nietzsche [ 1895 ] Translated by Walter Kaufmann
[Note: entire short book online on one page]
https://www.handprint.com/SC/NIE/Antich.html
THE ANTICHRIST 📖 BY FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE. FULL Audiobook. 3:31:35
[Note: translation and preface by H.L. Mencken]
FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE QUOTES 1,220 Sourced Quotes
https://libquotes.com/friedrich-nietzsche
THE ANTICHRIST, FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE
https://thephilosopher.net/nietzsche/wp-content/uploads/sites/140/2025/08/The-Antichrist-Friedrich-Nietzsche.pdf
EGOISM IN NIETZSCHE AND RAND STEPHEN R. C. HICKS
https://www.stephenhicks.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/hicks-egoism-in-nietzsche-and-rand-final.pdf