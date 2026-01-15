Share

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

NIETZSCHE PREDICTED 200 YEARS OF NIHILISM Rontinimus2, Sept 2, 2025

WHO CREATED NIHILISM? - Philosophy Beyond, July 29, 2025 2:36

Who Created Nihilism? Nihilism is a fascinating philosophical concept that has sparked discussions and debates for centuries. In this video, we will take you on a journey through the history of nihilism, tracing its evolution from ancient skepticism to its modern interpretations. We will examine the key figures who contributed to the development of this ideology, starting from its early roots in ancient Greece and moving through pivotal moments in history.

The video will highlight the contributions of notable thinkers such as Jacob Hermann Obereit and Friedrich Heinrich Jacobi, who played significant roles in the early usage of the term. We’ll also discuss how Ivan Turgenev’s influential novel, Fathers and Sons, brought nihilism into the cultural spotlight. Additionally, we will explore the impact of revolutionary figures like Mikhail Bakunin and the philosophical reflections of Friedrich Nietzsche, who critically examined the implications of nihilism on morality and values.

By the end of this video, you’ll gain a better understanding of nihilism’s complex history and the various perspectives that have shaped its meaning. Join us for this engaging exploration, and don’t forget to subscribe for more thought-provoking content on philosophy and its many branches.

HISTORY OF NIHILISM. Wikipedai

The history of nihilism encompasses the development of a variety of views that deny certain aspects of existence. It is primarily associated with modernity and encompasses views that reject the meaning of life, the existence of moral phenomena, the possibility of objective knowledge, and established political and social structures.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_nihilism

NIHILISM--EARLY HISTORY OF THE TERM. Science jrank

The word nihilism is constructed from the Latin nihil, “nothing,” and the Greek suffix ism. In the compendious Historisches Wörterbuch der Philosophie (Historical dictionary of philosophy), Wolfgang Müller-Lauter gives 1733 as the earliest known date for the occurrence of the German Nihilismus and notes the rise of the word nihilisme in France at the end of the eighteenth century.

https://science.jrank.org/pages/10486/Nihilism-Early-History-Term.html

NIHILISM--NIHILISM IN RUSSIA AND AS A RUSSIAN EXPORT. Science jrank

The term nihilism (nigilizm in Russian) had been used in Russia early in the nineteenth century, but it burst on the scene with particular force and with an entirely new meaning in January 1862, when Ivan Turgenev (1818–1883) published Fathers and Sons. Turgenev’s hero, Evgeny Vasil’evich Bazarov, is a man of science, a member of the new generation who has decided that, at least in theory, nothing in the universe lies beyond the explanatory power of the empirical method. He is, in a word, a nihilist. As his callow young friend puts it to members of the older generation (the “fathers”), a nihilist is a man “who approaches everything from a critical point of view … who does not bow down before any authorities, who does not accept a single principle on faith, no matter how much respect might surround that principle.”

https://science.jrank.org/pages/10487/Nihilism-Nihilism-in-Russia-Russian-Export.html

NIETZSCHE’S SHADOW: ON THE ORIGIN AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE TERM NIHILISM by Juan Luis Toribio Vazquez, Dec 3, 2020

Abstract

While the term ‘nihilism’ has become increasingly widespread throughout the past two centuries, not only in academic discourses but in popular culture more widely, there is a surprising lack of consensus regarding its specific meaning. This is perhaps owing to the myriad contexts in which the word has appeared since its inception, which range from specialized works of philosophy to an array of mass-cultural products. This article overviews the emergence and development of the term ‘nihilism’, in order to clarify some of the principal reasons for its prevalence and ambiguity. Having discussed the word’s origin, the article scrutinizes its significance in the early work of Friedrich Nietzsche, who was largely responsible for its popularization, and overviews some of its major appearances throughout the 20th century, in order to show that while Nietzsche stands as the iconic founder of discursivity on nihilism, posthumous uses of the word deviate sharply from his own determinations.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0191453720975454

NIHILISM Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

It has been over a century now since Nietzsche explored nihilism and its implications for civilization. As he predicted, nihilism’s impact on the culture and values of the 20th century has been pervasive, its apocalyptic tenor spawning a mood of gloom and a good deal of anxiety, anger, and terror. Interestingly, Nietzsche himself, a radical skeptic preoccupied with language, knowledge, and truth, anticipated many of the themes of postmodernity. It’s helpful to note, then, that he believed we could–at a terrible price–eventually work through nihilism. If we survived the process of destroying all interpretations of the world, we could then perhaps discover the correct course for humankind.

https://iep.utm.edu/nihilism/

INTRODUCTION TO NIHILISM Academy of Ideas, Aug 13, 2012. 14:09

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2012/08/introduction-to-nihilism/

FRIEDRICH HEINRICH JACOBI: CHALLENGING ENLIGHTENMENT IDEAS｜PHILOSOPHER BIOGRAPHY. VIS PHILO, Oct 4, 2023. 8:35

NIETZSCHE’S PREDICTION OF COMMUNISM AND NIHILISM IN THE 20TH CENTURY. LinkedIn, José Iván García, March 15, 2025

Nietzsche foresaw communism and nihilism because he understood the psychological and philosophical consequences of the “Death of God.” His key predictions emerged from his analysis of morality, power, and resentment (Ressentiment).

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/nietzsches-prediction-communism-nihilism-20th-century-garc%C3%ADa-bzuje/

LIST OF COMMUNIST IDEOLOGIES. Wikipedia

Since the time of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels,[1] a variety of developments have been made in communist theory and attempts to build a communist society,[2] leading to a variety of different communist ideologies.[3] These span philosophical, social, political and economic ideologies and movements,[4] and can be split into three broad categories: Marxist-based ideologies, Leninist-based ideologies, and Non-Marxist ideologies, though influence between the different ideologies is found throughout and key theorists may be described as belonging to one or important to multiple ideologies.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_communist_ideologies

POLITICAL PILGRIMS TOP # 8 FACTS. YourtIy1, Nov 2, 2015. 1:04

FROM BENITO MUSSOLINI TO HUGO CHAVEZ: INTELLECTUALS AND A CENTURY OF POLITICAL HERO WORSHIP. Vogelin View, April 26, 2019

Back in 1981, Hollander had asked why certain intellectuals publicly supported ideologies such as Marxism. He returned to the question in 2017 with From Benito Mussolini to Hugo Chavez. This time, he updated the data and focused more on the attraction that intellectuals feel for authoritarian or totalitarian leaders whose record of atrocities is now hard to ignore, let alone defend. The relationship between a strong man and the public intellectual turns out to be a curious phenomenon.

Contrary to assumptions that intelligence and a superior education equip a person to see through to the evil of such men as Hitler and Stalin, in a surprising number of instances it seems that intellectuals may have been somewhat more susceptible to hero-worship than the general populace. Hollander documents individual cases and offers a range of possible explanations.

https://voegelinview.com/from-benito-mussolini-to-hugo-chavez-intellectuals-and-a-century-of-political-hero-worship/

http://janushead.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Lewis.pdf

PAUL HOLLANDER EXPLAINED WHY SMART PEOPLE SUPPORT TOTALITARIANISM The Federalist, Alexander Riley, April 18, 2019

Perhaps the single most important question Hollander pondered was this: How is it that cultural elites—people whose livelihood depends on a high level of intellectual performance—can so easily and so frequently fall into a form of political identity that involves championing ideas and regimes that produce massive human suffering?

https://thefederalist.com/2019/04/18/paul-hollander-explained-smart-people-support-totalitarianism/

NIETZSCHE SAW WHAT A GODLESS FUTURE MIGHT BECOME. Religion Unplugged, by John Mac Ghlionn, Oct 24, 2025

(ANALYSIS) This month marks 181 years — on Oct. 15, 1844 — since the birth of a man with a magnificent mustache. That man is Friedrich Nietzsche.

So often cast as the very symbol of atheism, the German philosopher is widely misunderstood. To read him as a cheerleader for unbelief is to miss the point entirely.

When he declared “God is dead,” he wasn’t smirking. He was mourning. He saw what others refused to, or perhaps lacked the capacity to see: a West severed from its spiritual anchor would drift into darkness. His words, so often mistaken for triumph, were in fact prophetic.

https://religionunplugged.com/news/nietzsche-no-god-nightmare-and-the-future

FROM NIHILISM TO COMMUNISM. IN SEARCH OF THE PHILSOPHICAL ROOTS OF TOTALITARINA REGIMES by Andrzej Kobylinski

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/291335022_From_Nihilism_to_Communism_In_Search_of_the_Philosophical_Roots_of_Totalitarian_Regimes

EMBRACING THE VOID: A GUIDE TO NIHILISM--Understanding the complexities of nihilism and its far-reaching implications for human existence Number Analytics, Sarah Lee, May 28, 2025

Nihilism, a philosophical and literary movement that emphasizes the void and the meaninglessness of life, has been a subject of fascination and debate for centuries. From its roots in ancient skepticism to its modern manifestations in literature and philosophy, nihilism continues to intrigue and provoke. In this article, we will explore the intricacies of nihilism, its various forms, and its influence on literature, philosophy, and modern thought.

https://www.numberanalytics.com/blog/embracing-the-void-nihilism-guide

WHY NIHILISM IS TAKING OVER MODERN SOCIETY – NIETZSCHE PREDICTED IT! The Psyche, Nov 5, 2025. 22:44

In an age of endless comfort, distraction, and digital noise, humanity faces a silent crisis: the collapse of meaning. This video explores why nihilism — the belief that life has no inherent purpose — is spreading through modern society, and how the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche predicted this over a century ago.

Through philosophy, psychology, and raw honesty, we uncover how the death of traditional values has left us spiritually empty — and how Nietzsche’s ideas of the Übermensch, the will to power, and amor fati reveal the path beyond despair.

NIHILISM OF THE 19TH CENTURY WITH JON STEWART. Hermitix Podcast, March 14, 2024. 1:14:32

Jon Stewart is an American philosopher and historian of philosophy. He specializes in 19th century ⁠Continental philosophy⁠ with an emphasis on the thought of ⁠Kierkegaard⁠ and ⁠Hegel⁠.

He has also worked in the field of Scandinavian Studies and has made the culture of the Danish Golden Age better known internationally. Stewart currently works as a researcher at the Institute of Philosophy at the ⁠Slovak Academy of Sciences⁠. In this episode we discuss his recent book A History of Nihilism in the Nineteenth Century: Confrontations with Nothingness

A History of Nihilism in the Nineteenth Century New Edition by Jon Stewart, June 5, 2025

Nihilism – the belief that life is meaningless – is frequently associated with twentieth-century movements such as existentialism, postmodernism and Dadaism, and thought to result from the shocking experiences of the two World Wars and the Holocaust. In his rich and expansive new book, Jon Stewart shows that nihilism’s beginnings in fact go back much further to the first half of the nineteenth century. He argues that the true origin of modern nihilism was the rapid development of Enlightenment science, which established a secular worldview. This radically diminished the importance of human beings so that, in the vastness of space and time, individuals now seemed completely insignificant within the universe. The author’s panoramic exploration of how nihilism developed – not only in philosophy, but also in religion, poetry and literature – shows what an urgent topic it was for thinkers of all kinds, and how it has continued powerfully to shape intellectual debates ever since.

https://www.amazon.com/History-Nihilism-Nineteenth-Century/dp/1009266713/ref=sr_1_1