Share

June 17, 1962 Katharine, my Other Half, Soul Mate, was born.

This is her 63rd Birthday.

Happy Birthday, my darling, we have not missed that Many-Splendored Thing.

Mark to Suyin from “A Many Splendored Thing” by Han Suyin, 1952

“Somebody once said to me that it was a ‘tragedy not to be loved’. Surely the real tragedy is not to love? Oh Suyin I am so happy. We have not missed, you and I, we have not missed the many-splendoured thing.”

She was my “SUNSHINE”. A sticky note she left me in a book to open to.