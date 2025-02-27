Share

DEL BIGTREE AND MIKE ADAMS UNPACK THE MAHA MOVEMENT'S IMPACT AND FUTURE GOALS. Mike Adams, Feb 27, 2025

Mike and Del how is it you two can square the circle on the fact that Trump NEVER YET has admitted the Covid-19 injections were/are damaging/dangerous that he (Warp Speed) proudly made happen? And why no mention of this about Trump and his mRNA project for cancer?

DONALD TRUMP SUPPORTERS TURN ON HIM OVER VACCINE DEFENSE—'SOLD OUT SO HARD' Newsweek, Jan 17, 2025

"But you know, you have many reports that say the vaccines save tens of millions of lives," Trump added. "That without the vaccines you would have had a thing...where perhaps 100 million people died."

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-vaccine-support-saved-lives-1774392

DONALD TRUMP BACKING MRNA VACCINE PROJECT GETS BACKLASH Newsweek, Jan 22, 2025

“A number of Donald Trump supporters and vaccine skeptics have criticized the president after he talked up multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence infrastructure project, which, it was suggested, could help develop vaccines for cancer.

“When it comes to vaccines, Trump has appeared to find himself between a rock and a hard place. He has faced frequent backlash from his own supporters for expressing support for the COVID-19 vaccine, especially when he praised the Operation Warp Speed initiative he launched during the pandemic, which accelerated vaccine development. And yet, he has recently nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a vaccine skeptic, to lead the government's health agencies.

“Pro-Trump X account J D Ebberly posted on X: "No one will ever be able to convince me to take any kind of mRNA shot. I would rather die from the Black Death, than take an mRNA shot. Trump is pushing mRNA vaccines. Well, I guess there will be NO golden age. The dems aren't the only people lying to us."

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-mrna-vaccine-cure-cancer-ai-2018701

---

AT 11:19 DEL on Video interview by Mike Adams of Del Bigtree

“THE THING I WILL SAY ABOUT BOBBY IS HE IS NOT DESIGNED TO LIE. [my emphasis] You find yourself, I think you and I would, I hold myself, my integrity and my ethical perspective in high regard, so you have to think in your head, what am I really saying, what is it I mean, and he [Bobby] was very careful on how he answered those questions [at the hearing to be confirmed as head of HHS]….AND IF YOU GIVE HERE AND YOU GIVE THERE, YOU COMPROMISE THIS, AT WHAT POINT HAVE YOU ABSOLUTELY LOST YOUR WAY?” [my emphasis]

And how do you two square the circle on RFK Jr who we KNEW (past tense emphasized) was against vaccines in general and the Covid-19 injections in particular but he changed his tune (more accurately, the entire orchestra) at the HHS confirmation hearing?

RFK JR QUESTIONED ABOUT VACCINE STANCE AT CONFIRMATION HEARING Jan 30, 2025

RFK Jr “I support the measles vaccine, I support the polio vaccine”

WATCH: RFK JR. DENIES BEING ANTI-VACCINE | TRUMP CONFIRMATION HEARINGS. Jan 30, 2025

0:40 RFK Jr “And I believe that vaccines play a critical role in healthcare. All of my kids are vaccinated. I've written many books on vaccines. My first book in 2014, the first line of it is I am not anti-vaccine and the last line is I am not anti-vaccine.”

---

THE MOST IMPORTANT MOMENT FROM RFK JR'S CONFIRMATION HEARINGS Substack, Derrick Broze, Feb 8, 2025

RFK Jr “Senator, I support vaccines. I support the childhood schedule. I will do that.” He supports vaxx and he supports the childhood schedule. Anyone who has researched this topic for 5 minutes knows the schedule is a huge part of the problem. MAHA? More like status quo. I have no patience for excuses or claims of "he needs to get into office" etc.

---

RFK JR. SAYS HE DOESN’T KNOW IF COVID-19 VACCINES WORK Time, Jan 30, 2025

“Sen. Bernie Sanders asked him if he believed that the COVID-19 vaccine was successful in saving millions of lives. "I don't know," Kennedy said. "We don't have a good surveillance system."

https://time.com/7210699/rfk-jr-covid-19-views-pandemic/

---

RFK JR. PRESSED ON VACCINES IN 2ND HHS CONFIRMATION HEARING: 5 NOTES. Becker’s Hospital Review, Jan 30, 2025

“HPV vaccine safety. Mr. Kennedy said he would recommend patients follow the CDC's guidance for HPV vaccination, which recommends two or three doses between ages 11 and 26.”

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/hospital-management-administration/rfk-jr-pressed-on-vaccines-in-2nd-hhs-confirmation-hearing-5-notes.html

---

RFK JR.'S PAST CLAIMS ABOUT THE HPV VACCINE ARE TRENDING — AND EXPERTS HAVE THOUGHTS. Huffington Post, Feb 20, 2025

“Kennedy, a notorious vaccine skeptic, has previously shared claims on X, formerly Twitter, that he believes the HPV vaccine appears to increase the risk of cervical cancer, and that the shot is “dangerous and defective”, despite research showing that the vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing the development of cervical cancer. What’s more, studies have shown that women who are vaccinated against HPV are more likely to get screened for cervical cancer.”

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rfk-jr-hpv-vaccine-cervical-cancer-hhs-confirmation_l_67b4d4aae4b08e2e24822ec7

---

RFK JR. SAYS HE’LL STOP COLLECTING FEES FROM HPV VACCINE LAWSUIT, BUT OTHER ETHICS QUESTIONS REMAIN. Associated Press, Feb 1, 2025

“Facing intense scrutiny from senators over his potential profit from vaccine lawsuits while serving as the nation’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that if he is confirmed he will not collect fees from litigation against the drugmakers of a cervical cancer vaccine. Initially, Kennedy had told the committee that he would continue to accept referral fees in legal cases that don’t involve the U.S. government. That included an arrangement with a law firm that’s sued Merck over Gardasil, its human papillomavirus vaccine that prevents cervical cancer. The deal earned Kennedy $850,000 last year, and he told senators he had referred hundreds of clients to the firm.”

https://apnews.com/article/trump-cabinet-kennedy-health-secretary-ethics-390e47ac1dd11aeef954851a9a5358ac

---

CA HPV BILL AMENDED: DROPS MANDATE The Highwire

The Highwire with Del Bigtree. BREAKING NEWS! California Assembly Bill 659 has been amended, removing the mandate for students to be vaccinated against HPV. Hear how Perk Advocacy and ICAN Legislate partnered to ensure no mandates would be included in this legislation.

---

RFK JR. CONFRONTED BY BERNIE SANDERS ABOUT SELLING ANTI-VAX ONESIES. Newsweek, Jan 29, 2025

“There are onesies on the Children's Health Defense website at the time of writing with slogans like "unvaxxed, unafraid," "pharma is not my mama," and "No vax. No problem." "Can you tell us now that you will, not that you are pro-vaccine, that you are going to have your organization take these products off the market," Sanders said. Kennedy responded that he had "no power over the organization" and that he had resigned.

https://www.newsweek.com/rfk-jr-senate-confirmation-hearing-bernie-sanders-hhs-2023040

---

RFK JR. DENIED HE IS ANTI-VACCINE DURING HIS CONFIRMATION HEARING. HERE’S HIS RECORD. Time, Jan 29, 2025

“News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither. I am pro-safety," Kennedy said in his opening statement before the Senate Committee on Finance, prompting a protester to shout, “He lies!” Kennedy added that all of his children are vaccinated—a decision he has previously said he regrets—and said vaccines “play a critical role in health care.”

Kennedy has for years questioned vaccines and spread misinformation about them, ignoring broad scientific consensus about their safety and efficacy to argue that they have not been adequately studied. He has also perpetuated the thoroughly disproven idea that vaccines cause autism. “I do believe that autism does come from vaccines,” Kennedy said in a 2023 interview with Fox News. Kennedy repeated that view in private emails recently published by STAT, along with other false claims—including that one COVID-19 vaccine had a “100% injury rate” in early clinical trials.”

https://time.com/7210943/rfk-confirmation-hearing-vaccines/

---

FACT CHECK: YES, RFK JR. SAID HIS KIDS WERE VACCINATED DURING FIRST SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARING. Yahoo News, Jan 30, 2030

“Claim: During his Senate confirmation hearing for his appointment to head U.S. President Donald Trump's Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 29, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said: "All of my kids are vaccinated."

All of my kids are vaccinated. I've written many books on vaccines. My first book in 2014, the first line of it is "I am not anti-vaccine" and the last line is "I am not anti-vaccine."

“Had Kennedy Previously Stated He Vaccinated His Kids?

This is not the first time Kennedy has publicly discussed his personal choice to vaccinate his children. In 2020, while speaking on the podcast of his nonprofit organization Children's Health Defense, Kennedy said that he would do anything, pay anything to be able to go back in time to avoid giving his children the vaccines that he gave them. His full comments (at minute 36:18) were as follows:

What would I do if I could go back in time and I could avoid giving my children the vaccines that I gave them? I would do anything for that. I would pay anything to be able to do that. You know, I worry about my kids every time they go to a birthday party, every time they leave the house, because they've got peanut allergies that could kill them.”

https://www.yahoo.com/news/fact-check-yes-rfk-jr-214300381.html

---

QUESTIONS TO MIKE AND DEL

So how is it Del with Bobby your best friend and you a staunch “anti-vaxxer” as you should be, can look the other way when confronted with the quotes above?

And Mike, what about RFK Jr’s support of the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians?

What kind of moral integrity do Trump and RFK Jr display?

And considering the above and both of your support for these two, what kind of moral integrity do you two display for squaring such circles of hypocrisy?

I repeat again your words, Del:

“AND IF YOU GIVE HERE AND YOU GIVE THERE, YOU COMPROMISE THIS, AT WHAT POINT HAVE YOU ABSOLUTELY LOST YOUR WAY?”

“The beginning of political wisdom is the realization that despite everything you’ve always been taught, the government is not really on your side; indeed, it is out to get you. The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.” Robert Higgs

Get free, stay free.