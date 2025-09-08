Share

New Report – ‘We Were Made to Suffer’: Systemic Abuse and Political Control Inside Hong Kong’s Prisons 新報告：《我們難逃受苦——香港監獄內的制度性迫害與政治操控》

https://thecfhk.org/new-report-we-were-made-to-suffer-systemic-abuse-and-political-control-inside-hong-kongs-prisons-%e6%96%b0%e5%a0%b1%e5%91%8a%ef%bc%9a%e3%80%8a%e6%88%91%e5%80%91%e9%9b%a3/

September 8, 2025

The CFHK Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 8, 2025 – Today, the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong (CFHK) Foundation releases a landmark report that exposes systemic abuse of political prisoners in Hong Kong’s prison system.

Drawing on in-depth interviews with 17 former prisoners, corroborated by additional interviews and open-source records, “‘We Were Made to Suffer’: Systemic Abuse and Political Control Inside Hong Kong’s Prisons” (我們難逃受苦：香港監獄內的制度性迫害與政治操控) reveals a prison system that has normalized abuse and neglect, suppressed dissent, and violated both international and local legal standards.

Prolonged, illegal use of solitary confinement; routine sexual violence; rats, cockroaches and overflowing toilets; and pro-Beijing political indoctrination: these are Hong Kong’s prisons today.

The report shows that behind the “business as usual” façade, Hong Kong’s authorities are violating United Nations prohibitions on torture, as well as Hong Kong’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Lead authors Frances Hui and Samuel Bickett also detail how the more than 1,900 political prisoners incarcerated in Hong Kong since 2019 are routinely held for years in detention (without bail) and singled out for harassment and isolation. They are subjected to round-the-clock monitoring, extra searches, and compulsory political indoctrination with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) views to dissuade them from pro-democracy advocacy.

Juvenile prisoners receive particularly harsh treatment. In one case, a 17-year-old pro-democracy advocate was held at Pik Uk Correctional Institution for more than a month before trial, where he was repeatedly assaulted by an inmate given special power and privileges by guards who turned a blind eye. He emerged with post-traumatic stress disorder and painful flashbacks.

Apple Daily founder and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai’s detention in solitary confinement in Hong Kong’s Stanley Prison is often mentioned in international news coverage, but far from being exceptional, such isolation is now routine. In 2024, the number of inmates in supposedly non-punitive “removal from association” solitary confinement reached 879 cases, the highest level measured over the past three years.

This includes high-profile political prisoners like former legislator “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, who has been kept in a single cell with no other inmates nearby. Whenever he moves from one point to another, guards clear the area and put up tarps on both sides to shield him from the view of other prisoners, according to our first-hand testimonies.

Former prisoners tell of extreme medical neglect that in one case led to an inmate dying on his way to the hospital after authorities dismissed his worsening condition. Others describe systemic physical and sexual abuse by so-called “B-boy” orderlies in juvenile prisons.

These abuses take place in a squalid prison infrastructure where poor hygiene breeds disease and temperatures regularly top 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) amid sweltering humidity, leaking roofs, and rats emerging from toilets.

Hong Kong does not have an independent prison regulator. Instead, its Correctional Services Department (CSD) handles grievances and protects its own staff, who dissuade prisoners from filing complaints and punish those who do so.

Testimonies and data make clear that incremental appeals to the authorities will not stop the abuse: only coordinated external pressure, rigorous documentation, and sustained support for prisoners and their families can create real leverage for change.

The report’s foremost recommendation is for democratic governments to demand access to Hong Kong’s prison facilities, collect evidence for potential universal jurisdiction torture cases, and use Magnitsky-style sanctions against senior CSD and national security officials involved in abuse or prolonged isolation of prisoners.

The authors will publicly launch the report at CFHK Foundation’s annual symposium, “Repression and Resistance in Hong Kong: Global Implications and U.S. Policy Options,” in Washington, D.C., on the morning of Sept. 10. To attend, in person or virtually, please RSVP here.

Frances Hui, Policy and Advocacy Coordinator of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, said:

“Today’s groundbreaking report exposes a prison system that tramples human dignity. Based on testimonies from former prisoners who entrusted us with their harrowing stories, it offers the clearest window yet into life behind those walls—how abuse, neglect, coercion, and deprivation are weaponized to control and break people, especially political prisoners. We urge governments, business leaders, international bodies, and civil society to act: secure independent prison access, press for improved medical care and humane conditions, and advocate for the release of political prisoners. To the Hong Kong authorities and the Chinese Communist Party—the world is watching. We will keep documenting every abuse and pursuing accountability until these violations end and every political prisoner is free.”

To arrange interviews with the report authors, please contact david.green@thecfhk.org