NOAH’S ARK BOKOLI KENYAN FARMERS SURVIVAL 2025

https://www.givesendgo.com/NoahsArkKenyaFloods2024

THIS IS AN UPDATE APRIL 20, 2025 ON THE FOUR FARMING FAMILIES NOW TRYING TO SURVIVE IN BOKOLI, KENYA.

This is Jack Carney in Auckland, New Zealand who has been a personal donor to 34 Kenyan Africans for some five years. I set up this donation myself as a personal charity to help me keep 34 (now 2025, 31) Kenyans alive.

“We heal ourselves by giving others what we most need.” Sherry Turkle

My original Facebook Charity page 2021:

Kindness for Kenyans-a Personal Charity https://www.facebook.com/KindnessforKenyansPersonalCharity

Note: Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025 I also put this on Facebook page 𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐘𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘:

To All Catholics Who Care for the Hungry in Kenya Easter Sunday: With the blessings of the One who Rose to Shine Upon Us https://www.facebook.com/groups/KenyanCatholicCommunity/

The four families are headed by Noah (11), Oliver (7), Deborah (7), and Robert (6) for a total of 31 persons, parents and children

Note: there were 34 only a year ago before Noah’s wife and daughter were killed by lightning and Robert’s son killed by gangs invading their farm.

Oliver and Mary his mother in the fields before April 2025 torrential rains destroyed 70% of their crops.

These four families are struggling every day to merely SURVIVE. Recent torrential rains washed away 70% of their crops and they lost some chickens--THEY ARE UNABLE TO FEED THEMSELVES and must buy food that they cannot afford and therefore often go hungry.

The other 20 farming families around them are experiencing a shortage of food and many have had to sell parts of their farms to keep alive.

Oliver, the main head of the four families, told me they cannot earn any cash to buy food as they used to do somewhat when they first moved to Bokoli in November 2024. The sugar cane companies in their area have drastically reduced their need for labor and no jobs are available for farmers like Oliver to earn cash to buy the food they desperately need to survive.

The local Catholic Church apparently has a food handout for the famished in Oliver’s area but 2/3rds of the thousands who go there do not get food and go home hungry.

Here is my WhatsApp exchange with Oliver April 17, 2025 on this:

17/04/25, 4:25:20 PM] Jack Carney: what about local charities through the churches?

Oliver Juma: The catholic church has been on the front line in helping people. However, it is about luck because they are helping a lot of people. We have gone there lining up to be given food but we ended up missing due to a huge crowd. A thousand people line up every Sunday to be given food but 70% misses. The government doesn't support the locals directly. They support them through the church.

Jack Carney: wow, so you and the other farmers go every sunday to wait in this line and then only 1 in 3 times you get food?

Oliver Juma: We have never been lucky to get food. People always fight for food. So, we have also given up . We will not go again.

PLEASE FEEL MY KENYANS SUFFERING AND DONATE GENEROUSLY TO KEEP THEM ALIVE, THANK YOU.

Please respond if you have any questions or want me to verify anything here.

Easter Sunday—With the blessings of the One who Rose to Shine Upon Us

Jack Carney, Auckland, New Zealand

Email Jack at: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com if any questions or for verification or other details.