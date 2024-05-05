NOAH’S ARK FOR KENYAN FLOOD SURVIVORS 2024--A PERSONAL CHARITY

https://www.givesendgo.com/NoahsArkKenyaFloods2024

Donate to Build NOAH’S ARK to Help 4 Families—34 Kenyans—Survive the April 2024 Kenyan Floods & Restore Their Destroyed Farmland & Homes

The Jubalaires — Noah Bassic, Dec 3, 2020

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559091245646

BELOW ARE THE WHATSAPP EXCHANGES BETWEEN JACK AND KENYANS NOAH, OLIVER & DEBORA IN TIMELINE FROM MOST RECENT MAY 4, TO THE BEGINNING OF THE FLOOD(S) APRIL 22.

READ AND EXPERIENCE WHAT IT MEANS TO BE SO VULNERABLE.

I HOPE THIS MOVES YOU TO DONATE YOUR MONEY and/or TIME.

CONNECT AND CARE.

Kenya floods Devon Meiring, May 4, 2024 (Video 8:40)

This is an Urgent Message because the people of Kenya need our help. A flood has come through and swept away the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of families. And what this means is that so many people are now going to be in the next couple of months at the brink of starvation, all the crops uprooted….These people have worked so hard and now everything that they have has been taken away from them.

KENYA FLOODS 2024 LIVE UPDATES | LANDSLIDE & FLOODWATERS SWEPT AWAY HOUSES AND CARS | NEWS18 | N18L (Live Video 5:57:10) CNN-News18, May 3, 2024

Declan Galbraith - Tell Me Why (Official HD Music Video) (Video 4:19) July 23, 2022

Then i wake and all I see

Is a world full of people in need

Tell me why(why) does it have to be like this?

This is a non-profit, private, PERSONAL (I want you to know/experience where your money/time goes) charity set up by a New Zealand based carer, JACK, who personally knows the heads of the four Kenyan families (a total of 34 persons) who will directly receive ALL the donations with nothing being taken out other than the processing fees.

I want win your TRUST that your donations are going where I say they are going.

Thus, I will send to every donor proof of the transfer of funds to aid these families. My bank here in Auckland, New Zealand is THE CO-OPERATIVE BANK.

"The Co-operative Bank is a New Zealand based and registered bank. Originally set up in 1928 as the public service investment society and subsequently renamed PSIS, the Co-operative Bank became a registered bank in October 2011. As a co-operative the bank is owned by its customers and its main purpose is to benefit the customers." Wikipedia

I (Jack James Carney) I have a private, checking account with the Co-operative Bank and all donation money from GiveSendGo will be going directly into this account only. Donation money will be transferred as soon as possible to Oliver Juma's bank account in Kenya.

To assure you I can be trusted, I invite you to get on WhatsApp and contact the two heads of the four families: NOAH, the medical doctor after whom this charity is named; and OLIVER, my dear friend of over four years. I also invite you to contact JACK there too.

Here are our WHATSAPP numbers:

NOAH +254 794 350944

OLIVER +254 798 609376

JACK +64 22 409 4035

I am in daily Whatsapp communication with the four heads of the families with the main contact being NOAH, the medical doctor, who will be guiding this ARK of DONATIONS to rescue—with your help—34 lives including his own.

I have known two of the four families (a total of 14 persons) for some four years helping them survive diseases, accidents, droughts, floods and injurious crimes inflicted by individuals and the government. The head of the first of these two families, OLIVER, I have known the longest and most intimately, for over four years. His partner, DEBORAH, the head of the second family, I have known for some three years.

In November 2023 on Whatsapp, I daily witnessed and helped these two families survive the FIRST flood that destroyed all their farmland crops and livestock as well damaging their house and latrine.

The flood also made the two families three, as the house of the third one, a close farming neighbor of five who head is ROBERT, was completely destroyed. Oliver and Deborah saved Robert's family by allowing the five to move in and live with the fourteen of them. This flood ended up killing 70 and displacing 58,000 throughout the storm area.

Now this SECOND flood begun around April 2024, has to date, April 30, killed 169, displacing 190,000 in their area.

Again, in this SECOND flood all their crops and livestock on the farmland of the two original families I have been helping, were destroyed. Robert's family that had joined Oliver's and Deborah's families during the FIRST flood, had moved back to their land and rebuilt their house. Now Robert's new house in the SECOND flood was destroyed again and they moved in, again, with Oliver's and Deborah's families.

Thus, there were three families—19 persons—living in my first two families’ house again as for the FIRST flood, when a wind storm ripped the roof off their house and the waters invaded driving all three families--Oliver's, Deborah's and Robert's--into a Red Cross-Kenya government emergency shelter where they are now.

It is in this Red Cross emergency shelter that the three families were joined by the fourth family of 15—NOAH’S--who were living in a house in the township that went under water. NOAH’S family knows the other three families through the doctoring NOAH did for them. NOAH against all odds has managed to keep himself and 14 of his family (his 86 y.o. mother, wife and four children along with eight persons left by the death of his brother) members alive although always struggling for survival. But this SECOND Flood drove them from their home that is now badly damaged.

THEY NEED YOUR DONATION MONEY AND PERSONAL EXPERTISE TO SURVIVE & RESTORE THEIR HOMES AND FARMLANDS.

HELP BUILD KEEP NOAH’S ARK TO KEEP 34 KENYANS ALIVE & WELL.

THIS IS A PERSONAL CHARITY AND I WILL CONNECT YOU DIRECTLY TO NOAH AND THE OTHERS ON WHATSAPP SO YOU CAN SEE FOR YOURSELF WHAT YOUR DONATIONS ARE DOING AS WELL AS OFFERING ANY HELPFUL ADVICE.

Jack’s email responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

Jack’s Cell & Whatsapp +64 22 409 4035

Jack’s Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JackAsEveryMan/

BELOW ARE SNAPSHOTS TAKEN OF WHATSAPP EXCHANGES WITH DATES BETWEEN JACK AND THE THREE KENYANS HE IS IN DAILY CONTACT WITH (chronologically from latest to earliest, except for first with Noah).

ALSO POSTED ARE RELEVANT VIDEOS AND ARTICLES ON THE INCREASING CHALLENGES HAPPENING THERE TO DATE, SUNDAY MAY 5 WITH THE ARRIVAL OF CYCLONE HIDAYA.

WHATSAPP CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN JACK AND NOAH, OLIVER, & DEBORA (heads of three families)

NOAH & JACK, SUNDAY APRIL 28

NOAH & JACK, SATURDAY MAY 4

NOAH WRITES: “NOTHING HAS BEEN DONE [by the Kenyan government] TO RESCUE AND HELP INNOCENT CITIZENS. THE DEATH RATE CONTINUES TO INCREASE EVERY DAY.”

DEBORA & JACK, FRIDAY MAY 3

FLOOD ADVISORY NOTICE IN DEBORA’S WHATSAPP ABOVE

NOAH & JACK, FRIDAY MAY 3

DEBORA & JACK, MONDAY APRIL 29

DEBORA & JACK, MONDAY APRIL 29—VIDEO FROM ABOVE (yes, sideways)

DEBORA & JACK, MONDAY APRIL 29

NOAH & JACK, MONDAY APRIL 29

NOAH & JACK, MONDAY APRIL 29—SCHOOL NOTICE FROM ABOVE

OLIVER & JACK, FRIDAY APRIL 26

DEBORA & JACK, THURSDAY APRIL 25

NOTE FROM THE EXCHANGE, DEBORA WRITES:

“NO THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT DOING ANYTHING” (A SAD, CRYING EMOTICON)

ALL ABOVE ARE AFTER THE FOUR FAMILIES FLEE THE FLOOD INTO THE RED CROSS EMERGENCY SHELTER

ALL BELOW ARE BEFORE THEY ARE DRIVEN FROM THEIR HOMES BY THE WINDS AND WATERS.

NOAH & JACK, THURSDAY APRIL 25

OLIVER & JACK, THURSDAY APRIL 25

DEBORA & JACK, WEDNESDAY APRIL 24

VIDEO FROM ABOVE

OLIVER & JACK, WEDNESDAY APRIL 24

PHOTOS FROM ABOVE FROM INSIDE OF OLIVER’S FARMHOUSE

OLIVER & JACK, WEDNESDAY APRIL 24

OLIVER & JACK, WEDNESDAY APRIL 24

VIDEO FROM ABOVE

OLIVER & JACK, TUESDAY APRIL 23

OLIVER & JACK, TUESDAY APRIL 23

OLIVER & JACK, MONDAY APRIL 22

OLIVER & JACK, MONDAY APRIL 22

THIS ENDS THE SERIES OF WHATSAPP EXCHANGES

VIDEOS AND ARTICLES FROM INTERNATIONAL MEDIA

KENYA FLOODS 2024: LIVE FOOTAGE OF DEVASTATING NATURAL DISASTER [2024] (Video 2:46)) Passion Pulse News TV, May 3, 2024

JACK’S COMMENT LEFT ON YOUTUBE

THANK YOU FOR THIS HOPEFUL VIDEO. I hope it will reach a wide audience. I am communicating hourly with 34 Kenyan friends (four families) stranded in a Red Cross Emergency shelter in Machakos under terrible, inhuman conditions. They are getting ALMOST NO HELP FROM THE RED CROSS OR THE KENYAN GOVERNMENT!!! My 34 Kenyans are cold with no blankets given them; and hungry with little food; and sick with no medicines given. They are jammed in small rooms and made to separate males from females, breaking up the families. THE KENYAN GOVERNMENT DOES NOT CARE!!! PLEASE PROTEST!!! Support our PERSONAL CHARITY PLEASE!!!

“We heal ourselves by giving others what we most need.” Sherry Turkle

“If you’re feeling helpless, help someone.” Aung San Suu Kyi

KENYA FLOODS 2024 LIVE UPDATES | LANDSLIDE & FLOODWATERS SWEPT AWAY HOUSES AND CARS | NEWS18 | N18L (Live Video 5:57:10) CNN-News18, May 3, 2024

JACK’S COMMENT LEFT ON YOUTUBE

THANK YOU FOR STREAMING THIS LIVE. I hope it will reach a wide audience. I am communicating hourly with 34 Kenyan friends (four families) stranded in a Red Cross Emergency shelter in Machakos under terrible, inhuman conditions. They are getting ALMOST NO HELP FROM THE RED CROSS OR THE KENYAN GOVERNMENT!!! My 34 Kenyans are cold with no blankets given them; and hungry with little food; and sick with no medicines given. They are jammed in small rooms and made to separate males from females, breaking up the families. THE KENYAN GOVERNMENT DOES NOT CARE!!! PLEASE PROTEST!!! Support our PERSONAL CHARITY PLEASE!!!

KENYA, TANZANIA BRACE FOR CYCLONE HIDAYA AS FLOOD DEATH TOLL RISES 210 Aljazeera, May 3, 2024

Floods have killed at least 210 people in Kenya since March.

Kenya and Tanzania have been bracing for a cyclone on the heels of torrential rains and floods that have devastated East Africa, killing nearly 400 people and forcing tens of thousands from their homes.

Floods in Kenya have already claimed at least 210 lives since March, according to updated tolls from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration on Friday. It said 125 people have been injured, 90 are missing, and 165,500 people are displaced.

Ahead of the expected cyclone, Ruto’s government also ordered mandatory evacuations for residents near 178 dams and water reservoirs in 33 counties, and the government warned citizens to remain on alert.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/3/kenya-tanzania-brace-for-cyclone-hidaya-amid-heavy-rain-and-floods

‘BLAME THE GOVERNMENT’: KENYANS BEMOAN LACK OF SUPPORT AMID RECORD FLOODING Aljazeera, May 1, 2024

Nairobi, Kenya – Collins Obondo stood atop the rubble of a house in Mathare, one of the largest informal settlements in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, surveying the aftermath of a flood that destroyed his neighbourhood.

“This is all that’s left of my mother,” the 38-year-old said, looking down at the heap of muddy miscellaneous items gathered together on top of where her house once stood.

Obondo’s mother, Benna Buluma, who was a community activist known locally as “Mama Victor”, drowned in the floods. Obondo survived because he happened to be somewhere else, but his home, located beside hers, was also destroyed.

“It’s been hard to make sense of all of this,” Obondo said, adding that everyone who was home at the time died, including Buluma’s two small grandchildren who were with her at the time.

The children’s fathers – Victor and Bernard – were killed by Kenyan police in 2017. In the years since, Buluma had devoted her life to demanding justice for them, along with many families who have lost loved ones to police bullets.

“My mother spent years fighting for justice for the neglected people of the slums. And it was that same government neglect she was fighting against that killed her,” Obondo said, his voice rising.

“I blame all this on the government,” he said about the loss and destruction that residents say they have been left alone to grapple with in the aftermath of the flood.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/1/blame-the-government-kenyans-bemoan-lack-of-support-amid-record-flooding?traffic_source=KeepReading

Death toll and missing from Kenya's floods rises | REUTERS Reuters, May 1, 2024 2:03. -- 169 Dead, 190,00 Displaced

Kenya dam collapse: At least 169 killed following devastating floods Al Jazeera English, April 30, 2024. 13:02