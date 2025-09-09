Share

Message Everything Voluntary Jack

Noah's Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Bokoli, Kenya

https://www.givesendgo.com/noahsarkuniversalantidoteclinickenya

Written by Clinic Co-founder & Fundraiser Jack Carney, New Zealand

themesofjack@gmail.com +64 22 409 4035

The Universal Antidote—A Promise to be Kept

You are a medical scientist who has discovered a simple, inexpensive chemical substance that is uniquely, genuinely safe and effective in treating both communicable and non-communicable diseases—such is the range of its remarkable healing properties you have named it the “Universal Antidote”.

You have worked out practical protocols enabling persons to treat themselves successfully outside of clinical settings and it costs only a few dollars per person to do so. Further, using this substance preventively keeps most well persons well. You and a group of doctors worldwide have done much scientific, experimental and clinical research and have accumulated a somewhat miraculous record of results including the elimination of various cancers even in terminal stages.

You have just opened a walk-in clinic in an African rural area with stunted crops and poor persons desperately sick from the daily onslaught of pathogens coming into their bodies from everywhere--land, air and water. You have wanted to do this for some time because you have had African friends and witnessed their daily trials to cope unsuccessfully with a myriad of diseases from the contaminated surroundings. Your research has proven to you your Universal Antidote will save tens of thousands of lives from early deaths and unimaginable suffering.

You are providing the medicine affordably or free and in a liquid form conveniently dispensed with a small syringe after your diagnosis has identified the proper protocol for the do-it-yourself-treatment. Also, you and your team have made sure all have understood the treatment and signed an informed consent and request for assistance document that ensures moral accountability for all concerned.

After two weeks over two hundred of the poorest and sickest have walked out of your clinic clutching their small bottles of hope and thus far the outcomes have been astounding and the local media are picking up on it. The poor are singing the medicine's praises and have brought family members in and the news is spreading fast and there is now a steady waiting line to access the medicine. You will be opening a second and third clinic soon as church charities are wanting to fund the startup clinics for their areas.

The government that had been against the substance in the past after receiving the registration payment has approved your Universal Antidote as an over-the-counter-medicine since the cumulative research has established its safety and effectiveness for almost every medical condition. Media from outside your location are coming in to interview you and your team. Even the local medical establishment has joined in with tentative support. The Universal Antidote is finally being allowed to live up to its name.

The above is an imagined scenario of what we are hoping to make happen as Noah's Ark Walk-in Clinic Kenya; and the rainbow promise that is being kept is Chlorine Dioxide Solution, the Universal Antidote.

Launching the Ark to Keep the Promise for Bokoli Diseased Poor

Bokoli is a rural ghetto of Bungoma County—a region of 1.8 million souls where disease, poverty, and hopelessness often seem to have the upper hand. In this Black Hole, a small light has been shining for the last few years. A dedicated duo—Doctor Noah and the friend who saved his life, Oliver—connected by shared struggle and hope, has been working quietly but persistently to reverse the devastating toll of infectious and poverty caused diseases.

Today, we ask you to help us to accomplish something truly historically transformative: to give a hand to open the door to Noah’s Ark Chlorine Dioxide Solution Walk-In Clinic in Bokoli, Kenya that has the potential to save tens of thousands of forsaken lives.

The Tragedies of Doctor Noah and Oliver—the Universal Antidote’s Undefeated Duo

The clinic is named after the biblical story of a promise kept—and that legend and its legacy is embodied in the leader of our clinic, Doctor Noah. Not long ago, he suffered the tragic loss of his wife and daughter in a once-in-a-lifetime lightning strike and in despair tried to end his life with poison. His best friend Oliver found him and took him to emergency that saved his life. Before this culminating tragedy, Noah had other lesser losses including being stripped of his medical license and practice and thrown into jail simply for using Chlorine Dioxide to save patients' lives. He had to sell most of his assets to pay the corrupt court and police to be released.

Oliver and his six family members along with his partner Deborah and her six family members were introduced to Chlorine Dioxide (CD--Sodium Chlorite mixed with Citric Acid) by Jack (New Zealand Clinic Co-founder & Fundraiser) four years ago. Oliver met Doctor Noah through trying to help a farming neighbor, Robert’s daughter survive Malaria with CD. Oliver was not in time to help the young girl and she died. Noah was Robert’s doctor and that is how Oliver met Noah.

The grim tragedy continued from there. Robert, taking his dead daughter’s body to the hospital and not knowing about CD, was asked what medicine she was taking and he told them CD. That was all the hospital needed it seems as they blamed the girl’s death on the CD rather than Malaria and in a few hours Oliver’s and Deborah’s house was raided by police who found their Sodium Chlorite and arrested them. Later that day, Noah was arrested for the second time for CD since he was at Robert’s house with Oliver trying to help the daughter survive. Such is the hell Oliver and Noah are caught within trying to remain alive with CD.

Oliver too has sustained loss after loss. A falling timber on a construction site cracked his skull and an emergency operation saved his life. Then he was grievously injured in a bus accident—and the Universal Antidote rid him of the usual infections most struggle with in African hospitals. Then he was diagnosed with brain cancer and again an operation and CD saved the day.

Now Oliver and Noah have emerged from their Black Hole with shining spirits declaring, “I’m ready and willing. I just need the opportunity”. 1

Why Bungoma County? Disease, Poverty, and Despair in Kenya’s Rural West

Kenya’s rural and peri-urban poor face an assault of daily hazards: polluted water, open drains, inadequate toilets, and little access to affordable clinical treatment mean that preventable diseases like cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and malaria extract a cruel toll. In Bungoma County, less than 4% of people have access to safe drinking water 2—a figure far below the national average of 56% for rural areas—and millions struggle with contaminated wells and rivers. 3 Hospitals are distant, crowded, and often demand fees that leave families destitute or chained to beds 4 until debts are paid.

Against this backdrop, the simplest infections often become deadly, and even treatable chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer are rising rapidly. 5 For many, the only affordable options are traditional remedies—sometimes ineffective, sometimes dangerous—or nothing at all.

Chlorine Dioxide: The Elephant in the Medical Establishment Room

There is, however, a hidden-in-plain-sight ready to go remedy for the condemned to disease en masse poor of Kenya--Chlorine Dioxide (CD), the “Elephant in the Room”. Named by NASA the “Universal Antidote” in 1988 6 for its capacity to neutralize a wide variety of dangerous pathogens—CD has been safely used worldwide to disinfect water, food, and medical environments and has an amazing anecdotal record of cures 7 including combating Antimicrobial Resistance 8 .

Both global and African experts have chronicled its broad-spectrum antiviral, bacterial, and antifungal capacities, and its remarkable efficacy at extremely low concentrations for rendering drinking water safe 9 10 ; and it is classified by WHO as a “safe and effective class A1 disinfectant” 11 . Recent alternative media, scientific reviews, and independent researchers have championed its power against diseases in general 12 including those common to Africa such as cholera and malaria 13 as well as its effectiveness against germs and viruses like Covid-19. 14

What is little known is the incredible safety record of CD that is inaccurately labelled “dangerous” by the FDA compared to common Over-The-Counter medicines that are deemed safe for non-prescribed public consumption. The U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) shows between 2025 and 2005 for Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) there were 120,802 serious cases including deaths with a total of 36,608 deaths. 15 Compare those figures to 12 serious cases including deaths with 2 deaths from Chlorine Dioxide over the same period. 16

Criminal Lockups & Coverups: A Worldwide Persecution/Prosecution & Dis/Misinformation Campaign

In the Western developed economies governments have been persecuting suppliers and promotors of Sodium Chlorite (SC/MMS) and Chlorine Dioxide (CD) and have ended prosecuting a few such as Mark Grenon of the United States 17 and Roger Blake of New Zealand 18 . In the West it is not illegal to use SC/CD, but only to sell or offer it as a medicine. The campaigns mounted by governments that deserve the adjective “clownish”, attempt to discourage potential users of SC/CD by labelling it a “bleach” and condemning it as a dangerous substance only mercenary quacks peddle who should be locked up 19. Yet not one death and only five Adverse Events has been attributed to SC/CD by the FDA between 2011 – 2020 20 while in that same period 75,423 Adverse Events and 10,528 deaths were attributed to Acetylsalicylic Acid (Aspirin) 21. Further, most social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube have automatically banned any mention of MMS, Sodium Chlorite, or Chlorine Dioxide. Since the early 2000s there has been a concerted campaign to discredit and coverup any positive mention of the Universal Antidote.

But in Kenya Africa, if you are a poor person, to simply possess Sodium Chlorite is enough to get you thrown into prison as my friends there have been and more than once 22. How is it the very chemical that keeps the water supplies safe 23 and agricultural crops disinfected 24 in Kenya and is not listed as a controlled or prohibited substance in the Pharmacy and Poisons Act 25 nor the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act 26—how can it be, incredibly, criminalized for personal use and possession by poor Kenyans? Indeed, the Chlorine Dioxide market worldwide is substantial and growing including in Kenya where it is the preferred choice for water sanitation 27.

Chlorine Dioxide Solution—The Solution for the Kenyan Poverty-Stricken Chronically Diseased

The poor of Africa including Kenya are en masse daily challenged by a host of diseases including: Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) caused by a variety of pathogens 28; Communicable Diseases such as Tuberculosis, Malaria and Cholera which now are the leading cause of death 29; Non-Communicable Diseases like cancer, heart, and diabetes which unlike the West, has three-quarters of injuries occurring before the age of 40. 30

Kenya’s poor are crying out for the Universal Antidote—we believe this one inexpensive, easy to dispense and use substance has the proven potential to save tens of thousands of lives for a tiny fraction of what has been spent on Africa to combat diseases there to date with little success.

Andreas Kalcker and his global consortium of doctors (COMUSAV) have developed protocols—including a malaria-specific regimen— showing high safety and efficacy in eliminating and preventing most diseases 31. Research on Chlorine Dioxide Solution 3000ppm (CDS) shows it is the preferred method of delivering Chlorine Dioxide 32. The clinic will use an electrolysis generator to produce reliably consistent CDS 3000ppm 33. The walk-in clients will receive: sealed, dark bottles of 3000ppm CDS with calibrated syringes; printed protocol instruction sheets; all will be briefly educated about CDS including Herxheimer reactions and the use of baking soda as an antidote; finally, all will have to sign an “Informed Consent and Request for Assistance” form for legal and ethical responsibility for all involved 34.

The Ground Work Done Thus Far

Doctor Noah has contacted the health authorities and discussed Chlorine Dioxide Solution with them showing them papers I have given him establishing its effectiveness and safety. Noah is confident we will obtain the license to dispense our CDS as an Over-The-Counter medicine.

The Start-Up: A World-Changing Impact for Just $12,000USD

With your help—and the support of courageous voices in the global Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community such as Andreas Kalcker, Curious Outlier, Kerri Rivera, Paris Humble, Mike Adams, Brian Stone, Lee Merritt, and many more—we can launch the Noah’s Ark Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Kenya.

Startup budget for six months in USD:

License & Government approval/clearance $1,500USD

Rent & Premises (6 months) $3,000USD

Furniture & fittings setup $800USD

Chlorine Dioxide ingredients & supplies $1,500USD

Staff salaries (4 people, 6 months) $2,400USD

Technology & utilities $300USD

Security & waste disposal $300USD

Marketing & outreach $300USD

Administrative contingency $700USD

3000ppm generator machine $1,000USD

CCTV installation $200USD

Total $12,000USD

This modest budget—less than the price of a single outpatient surgery in a Western hospital—can bring essential, affordable preventive and therapeutic care to tens of thousands. Our clinic will operate openly, scientifically, and legally—within the boundaries of all local laws—while advocating for regulatory sanity and the right to health.

A Call to International Donors, Innovators, and Freedom Advocates

To the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community, and to all those who have seen how arbitrary state power can snatch hope from vulnerable hands: here is a chance to make a measurable, lasting impact.

For professionals:

Every dollar will be accounted for.

The clinic will report transparently on health outcomes, infections prevented, and new lives given hope.

Your support is a scientific intervention as well as an act of global solidarity.

For the world’s medical visionaries and humanitarians:

Stand as a bulwark against reactionary bans and misinformation.

Fund what works. Defend what matters.

Save children from diseases that in your own communities have been all but forgotten.

The Future: Opportunity, Not Oppression

Dr Noah’s legacy—and the mission we carry in his name—begins with the tragedy of unimaginable loss. Today, it turns that loss into readiness, resilience, and opportunity for all.

Bokoli’s poor are not asking for miracles. They are asking for a fair chance:

A clinic that offers affordable, effective, science-guided care.

A government that does not criminalize lifesaving innovation.

A world community that refuses to let law—or lack of it—become an excuse for suffering.

Please join us. Help us launch Noah’s Ark and let the saving of tens of thousands of forsaken lives begin.

Doctor Noah “I’m ready and willing. I just need the opportunity.”



Let’s give them that opportunity and more.

All statements regarding disease prevalence, water, and sanitation are supported by local government and independent research as cited. For detailed science on the efficacy and safety of chlorine dioxide in general disinfection and human applications, alternative media and peer-reviewed reviews are here referenced.

