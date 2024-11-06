Share

“The Gods Visit the Sins of the Fathers Upon the Children.” Euripides

“The history of childhood is a nightmare from which we have only recently begun to awaken. The further back in history one goes, the lower the level of child care. The source of most human violence and suffering has been a hidden children's holocaust throughout history, whereby billions of innocent human beings have been routinely murdered, bound, starved, raped, mutilated, battered, and tortured by their parents and other caregivers, so that they grow up as emotionally crippled adults and become vengeful time bombs who periodically restage their early traumas in sacrificial rites called wars. The evolution of the psyche is first of all accomplished by removing terrible abuses of children and their resulting developmental distortions, allowing the psyche to produce historical novelty and achieve its own inherent human growth path. The crucial task of future generations will be to raise loved children who grow up to be peaceful, rather than walking time bombs. Can we afford not to teach parenting? What more important task can we devote our resources to?” Lloyd deMause www.psychohistory.com

"How we treat the child, the child will grow up to treat the world" Pam Leo

Parenting for a Peaceful World Culture Collective, Robin Grille, Jan 24, 2012. 7:47

PARENT EFFECTIVENESS TRAINING (PET) ONLINE: 7PM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2024 (New Zealand day/time)—ENROLL NOW & HELP SAVE AFRICAN LIVES

Hello Parents for a Peaceful World

Parent Effectiveness Training PET is the world’s oldest, most popular and proven effective parenting program in the world. Since its inception in 1962 millions of parents from many different cultures have benefitted from the program. PET differs from all other parenting programs in that it never condones nor advocates the use of any kind of punishment or reward. You learn how to substitute talking and listening to meet needs mutually rather than using power to try to control the child’s unwanted behaviour or giving up and surrendering to your child.

PET is a 16+ hour course delivered by Zoom in eight 2+ hour sessions, over eight consecutive weeks at a day/time convenient for all worldwide. The course includes two workbooks, the PET book by Thomas Gordon (also in Chinese), PDF of sessions, and Completion Certificate--all digital texts sent by email. Highly interactive role plays, group discussions, personal examples, workbook exercises--in group, pairs and threesomes; and individual weekly debriefing. $100NZD/$60USD (Single or Couple--$50NZD/$30USD repeat students). Sign up now to make a peaceful world through peaceful parenting!

NOTE FOR PAYMENT: ALL MONEY GOES TO MY AFRICAN CHARITY

Please click on my GiveSendGo Charity link below and pay using any international Debit/Credit card. Any extra donation is greatly appreciated by my African survivors.

NOAH’S ARK FOR KENYAN FLOOD & CRIME SURVIVORS 2024

https://www.givesendgo.com/NoahsArkKenyaFloods2024

Once you have made the donation I will email you the PET documents for you to read ahead.

NOTE TO FIND YOUR TIME COMPARED TO NEW ZEALAND

To find your time from left to right, type in the New Zealand window 19:00 2024-11-17; type your country below, then type in your time in 24 hour format and the date 2024-11-17 and you will get your day/time for NZ

New Zealand Time Converter

https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

SAME ZOOM LINK FOR ALL 8 SESSIONS

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

PARENT EFFECTIVENESS TRAINING NEW ZEALAND WEBSITE

https://web.archive.org/web/20210403205102/https://www.parenteffectivenesstrainingnewzealand.com/

"Parents can raise children who are responsible, self-disciplined, and cooperative without relying on the weapon of fear; they can learn how to influence children to behave out of genuine consideration for the needs of parents rather than out of fear of punishment or withdrawal of privileges.” Thomas Gordon

“As I took my PET Course, I started noticing changes within myself and in my daughter. She responded to all the skills as I learned them and put them into practice. Our problems became less and less. Through the new skills I was learning, I was able to improve our relationship; we learned to be honest and have an open relationship. I started trusting her more, and in return she did the same.” Mother who took PET

P.E.T. ACTIVE LISTENING/METHOD III DEMONSTRATION-- 5 Y.O. BONNIE & HER MOTHER—take the time to listen to this!!! (see attachment)

Here is a recording made of a 5 year old daughter and her mother using the P.E.T. technique of “Active Listening” as part of the “Method III” with its 6 steps. share.getcloudapp.com/WnuAe276

YOUTUBE VIDEOS ON PET:

“Everybody Loves Raymond”—U.S. TV series, Ray: “A parenting class? That’s supposed to come natural. That’d be like taking a smelling class.”

Gordon Parenting: Parent Effectiveness Training

What Should Parents Expect Coming to a PET Workshop?

Free Parent Resource from Gordon Training International

http://tinyurl.com/3z6se3uj

HERE IS WHAT PARENTS WILL LEARN

1. Determine who “owns the problem” in a given situation.

2. Identify the 12 Roadblocks to Communication.

3. Distinguish between Roadblocks and Active Listening.

4. Avoid the Roadblocks that cause most helping attempts to fail.

5. Recognize when their child needs their help as a skilled listener.

6. Use silence, acknowledgments and door-openers to help their child with a problem.

7. Active Listen to hear their child’s feelings.

8. Active Listen to clarify information.

9. Distinguish between Acceptable and Unacceptable Behavior.

10. Determine what to do when child’s behavior interferes with parent’s meeting their needs.

11. Develop a three-part Confrontive I-Message.

12. Confront their child’s unacceptable behavior with an I-Message.

13. Shift gears between I-Messages and Active Listening when appropriate.

14. Acknowledge others’ efforts with Appreciative I-Messages.

15. Prevent problems and conflicts using Preventive I-Messages.

16. Recognize conflict situations.

17. Distinguish between Conflicts-of-Needs and Values Collisions.

18. Avoid the use of Method I.

19. Avoid the use of Method II.

20. Set the stage for Method III Conflict Resolution.

21. Use Method III to resolve a conflict between the parent and child.

22. Use Method III to mediate a conflict between others.

23. Handle Values Collisions.

--------------

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REPLY TO THIS EMAIL OR CALL JACK:

Cell: +64 (0)224094035. Email: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

Toward Responsibly Free Peaceful Parenting the PET way, Jack Carney

Certified PET Instructor (Effectiveness Training Institute of Australia Ltd