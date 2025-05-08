KATHARINE—FROM, TO, FOR, THROUGH—POEMS OF OUR LIFE BEFORE HER DEATH
Note: below are the first two of the seven poems numbered in chronological order beginning with the earliest, that I wrote from, to, for, and through my Other Half, Katharine, who I met in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in May of 1989; and who I married in Maryborough, Queensland on July 4, 1993; and who died in Brisbane her hand and Mind in mine on December 17, 1996 where she remains to this moment for as long as forever is.
I have used the AI music generator SUNO and put one of several versions here with each of the two poems.