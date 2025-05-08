Share

KATHARINE—FROM, TO, FOR, THROUGH—POEMS OF OUR LIFE BEFORE HER DEATH

Note: below are the first two of the seven poems numbered in chronological order beginning with the earliest, that I wrote from, to, for, and through my Other Half, Katharine, who I met in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in May of 1989; and who I married in Maryborough, Queensland on July 4, 1993; and who died in Brisbane her hand and Mind in mine on December 17, 1996 where she remains to this moment for as long as forever is.

I have used the AI music generator SUNO and put one of several versions here with each of the two poems.

1× 0:00 -3:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1.

FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY

(circa 1989, Lower Beechmont, Queensland)

How time’s muse becomes you.

My hands rest full of your essential curve

That returns my mind through your flesh.

I keep the compact to mean your sweet fact:

Breast rise, ass surge, calf lilt,

Your belly’s most deft swell.

I ache to erect this ancient arch,

For I love that which brings the world accurately back.

And you do, as I occur and come clear,

Intact within your nubile mind.

You remind me to be what I understand,

You bring me round to your universe:

One constant turn through your woman to my man.

1× 0:00 -3:04

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

2.

TO RENEW WHAT MATTERS AS YOU

(circa 1990, Lower Beechmont, Queensland)

The proud flesh sensed as thought taut with blood,

On top of you, the side of you, under you, in you

In all ways I turn to you even as I turn my way,

For I claim the earth’s occurrence in my hands

Full of your body’s coming home to my urge,

As round and round you return me enriched

As I enter the dark through your apt passage,

Pushing my choice to renew what matters as you,

True as the full moon breaking its light free,

Releasing our vision in the sweat of joy,

Garnering the far stars in our conceived minds,

Fostering the forms with what we are and care to do.

Here is a long poem From, To, For and Through Romana, Circa 2000

I put stanza 13 into the SUNO generator

13.

You are the beauty that you fear,

The world becomes your barren mirror,

The deserted face cries out for tears.

I am the man who veered too near,

I am the man who broke your frame

Then used the pieces to tempt the flame.

You could not say why you could not,

What we missed our hearts caught as a knot,

Your mind cut knowing only what

Might happen if love could not stop.

That loose noose proves your feminist rite,

Once upon a time the time was ripe,

Your stainless steel will preys on rust,

Pig iron blesses lessons of trust.

How can you ever lose your loss,

Later you would pay twice the cost.

1× 0:00 -4:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The complete poem with photos of Romana, my Voyage of Love—Circa 2000, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

PERMIT ME VOYAGE, LOVE, INTO YOUR HANDS

1.

Your lips are the etymology

Of speech itself.

Your body is the book

That reads me by braille.

I hear our minds unspell the truth

Of need with the need for truth.

Listen: our logic cups the heart’s

Roar as the frontal lobes break

Themselves upon the shoals of nothingness.

Beautiful the uncertain shores

Of being human, where

The children lift the empty

Shells of consequence to hear their blood

Thud back at them the stories of their lives.

2.

Doubt is our middle name and

What we would meet as two

Never to be quite one and gladly so.

To allow that demon the vote

And yet live together and become

More than either alone could be.

3.

Your name remembers Seneca’s

Most vulnerable vein and the razor’s edge

He lived upon to let it be the beginning

And end of need—if need be.

The disdain of your beauty flaunts

The Roman Legions and in their distant

Loneliness your legs arch their ancient

Roads toward your vestal fire in which

Millions of innocents are incinerated

And only one sinner is born

To bear the terrible toll of truth.

4.

At the tip of your mind I find

Your body balanced precariously

On a pointless beauty.

My lips surround the summons

Of your name as the new moon smiles

At the edges of your mouth

Cradle the sweet slip I test

My tongue on to tame its time.

Venus, first risen, pinning my desire

To the early evening blue,

In your body resides time’s declension

Of my entire longing to be.

Does the ground invite the root?

Make way for life?

Life has its way and with us too.

The impossible path appears

As that trace of vein next to the faint

Black fire your thighs feed my eyes to.

5.

Need most naked lies along the moving edge of early morning light, bleeding. The dog next door howls moonfuls of absence at the master who has disappeared taking home with him. The clean knife of knowing lies next to the amputated stump drowning in its own blood. The brain, a nest of parenthetical snakes trying to swallow themselves, continues issuing sentences for the crime of time of Being cut into two infinitely back into the beginning never reached. Always these forced choice questionnaires between God, death, spouse, the Good or a career. Life opens up and gapes at the choice between want and need. I would build the bridge of us and trust we could span our uncertain and different shores and ponder together the river below us taking our lives bit by bit as we slowly burn down into it. Let the beauty we love be what we do: ruminations of the revealed or revilements of what needs to be concealed? Desire crackles driving tears like refugees or glass shards from the home of open eyes and the world has the hue of a wound before sunset or sunrise. Time and the edge of us decide if we are enough or too much for each other. Yes and No, female and male, you and I, these idle words on a morning after (it is always after or just before) seek the logic of your embodied mind responsible for its genetic heart. The new moon’s fragile eggshell cup overflows with the unbroken blue. Our lips meet upon its edge from which we drink of each other’s life to come.

6.

On the knotty pine floor you lie in tight Post-Modern isolation perfecting a careful chaos. Arch of queenly neck segues into royal ear broaching a streak of hair, comet of night. The satin sheen of the scant negligee reflects the low fire hovering over your unbounded but finite flesh. Your right breast raises a ceremonial mound within which my left hand plays with the flame. From your stark uncovering a direction takes place as if your body knew where to hide but it does not. Under you at each point your body eases into, I take your doubt for being there as the camera’s object. The spade’s worth of earth buried in my brain sags under the weight of your shadows. Your thighs burn my eyes to the candles of your long fingers keeping your newborn knees in place and clutching, casually, nothing but themselves while the 20 th century pretends not to end. Is it the questioning look your face pushes to the front of the precipice that keeps me in the leap to you whom is gravity’s lesson? 25 years should give you a head start over my heart as I tumble to you. What do you mean by your lip’s tight retraction of the first word you ever spoke? Whom do you dare so self-contained, long lashes barely allowing the light in? Languid, you lie within the truth you tell to your self, while the advertisements wag their tails from mailboxes. Between the little girl and mature woman you are, this man would love you for what you love in him who is not your father or god or the reason to be. Let me bring your clear hard beauty to bear upon the understanding of my life. Lie there on me and tell me your truth. I rise within you to reside in your eyes. See me looking back at you in your blind spot. I am what your world is missing. I am your other half but forever less than your whole.

7.

Smudge of rainbow on the scud

Of storm cloud, your beauty reflects

On itself doubling its effect.

Just under the luster of your skin

A fresh surprise of sunrise mounts

The high ridges of your cheeks

To climb into my eyes.

In the deep shafts of your irises

A ransom of sapphires seizes

Moons seeding the earth.

My lips taste the wings of the V

At the base of your neck’s delicate flute

Extending horizons without end in flocks

Of migrating birds that tow the sky behind.

What we do with each other begins before

We know how it finds us finished.

My ignorance expands exponentially

With the truth of you. The world overflows

From my fingertips on you obliterating

Possession and returning us with the interest

That Being bears forever between.

8.

I hear your life seething

In early sunlight next to the camellia’s

Blushing confession of beauty.

Nuances of you flesh out

The frangipani’s sun-buttered cheek,

As I tease Plato into your body

To remember why I come

To the good only when my god

Speaks of us as gathered.

Night summons Spinoza who

Points beyond Antares’ fury

To uncurl my constellation’s end

Back from beginnings as I debate what to do

With this desire that radiates from you.

9.

Wherever I touch you let a window awake

So you may show me how the world works for you.

On the train filled with terminally bound selves

I feel the sunlight through the winter windows caress

Each face secretly and watch as their lives unfold

Like beautiful bewildered Chinese fans, the scenes

They cannot see but show in slow motion as what matters.

What do I do with such privileged grace? I praise

As Rilke recommends for whom thinking is thanking.

I feel continuously of you and our greatness together,

Which I would reason you into as highest value.

10.

You press the arrogant elegance of your face

Full into the future filled with mirrors.

You dare the truth to lie at your feet

As your innocence assumes its duty.

I would love you layers to empty core and

Just more than the mind I find in you.

Your lips are the speech I was born

To bear beyond our boundaries.

11.

Now I bury my self in what I do not know is you.

Will I rise again as a seed or rot as a dead body.

That is not a question but a challenge that I fear but will do.

Ceremonies of shame exchange our names as I claim home for us.

Trust me with your death and I will give you my life.

12.

I frame the beauty of your face in my hands

That go up in flames to touch

The smile of a moon barely born in a vast

Room of pure blue I lose myself in too.

13.

You are the beauty that you fear,

The world becomes your barren mirror,

The deserted face cries out for tears.

I am the man who veered too near,

I am the man who broke your frame

Then used the pieces to tempt the flame.

You could not say why you could not,

What we missed our hearts caught as a knot,

Your mind cut knowing only what

Might happen if love could not stop.

That loose noose proves your feminist rite,

Once upon a time the time was ripe,

Your stainless steel will preys on rust,

Pig iron blesses lessons of trust.

How can you ever lose your loss,

Later you would pay twice the cost.

14.

The first storm of coming summer

Drowns all sounds but your name.

Thunder calls lightning to take your portrait

In which the dark in my mind is caught.

I lean on Heloise’s letters to Abelard to bear

This pain that widens the hole of my heart.

I drink the whine of history’s turbine

Caught in a pig’s flight from truth.

The unforgivable sanity of Santayana

Remains an elusive theme.

15.

You may learn you have to die and

Therefore love will become your life.

The pain you fear to feel when separate from me

Is the way to trust what you cannot.

If not me then someone you learn to love

Whom keeps you safe from your self.

16.

May what I put of me inside of you

Remain to bear your death to life.

I loved the toss of you and its advertisements

For which all the world’s channels change.

Glorious we…

17.

Behind the door are more

Doors, forever it is like

This, always one more

Door waiting to be opened

Or closed or left ajar.

So close it, turn to me

And look as if I were

A window facing a view

You could not turn from.

See how it is, how it

Hurts with its beauty.

This shared body is all we have.

Prison or palace, fear or love,

Ours to live or leave.

Will you call to me across

The vastness of the tomb

And tell me you do not love

Me or the earth I stand upon?

I think because I do not know

You as the hypothesis

Of love I am trying to prove.

18.

My hand reaches up within you to hold

The world of your brain as a beautiful wonder.

I hear your frontal lobes applaud and only

Wish they would kiss their limbic trainer.

Your I.Q. can tell the truth a lie

That everyone believes except your father.

Ten years or a lifetime ago you canceled your dream

And left home with your mother.

Once I knew a feminist large with blame

Because it was not life that she carried.

Men’s difference cannot be eaten for meaning.

The only equality is dead matter.

19.

I would live for you because

I have only myself to die from.

I know who I am and that

It can hold you and still overflow.

What did it mean when you first

Saw me and the world became

Two wings without a body

Each flying away from the other?

Let us become the missing body in

Between and call the wings home.

20.

Your freedom is a high security

Prison defined as a career.

Sentenced to life for a crime

You never could commit

You choose to do time in solitary

Confinement as your sentence of shame.

Forgive me, I have judged you like myself

And the injustice is unforgettable.

What I found in you is what you saw in me:

That mirrors could turn into windows

Looking through each other into infinity.

But too many scenes from the PostModern

Era ghosted in to accuse.

I have come into you to create

A human glory that could be us.

I loved you tense with the past

Opening into a future imperfect.

I wanted you to open your lock

And hand me the keys.

But instead you have turned into a door

Gathered around a hole where the lock should be.

And so I grieve for us both down on my knees

Wishing they were hinges of hope.

21.

Let me tell you how beautifully I found you

And how beautifully I lost you.

Coming out of you is a glow

That fears to recognize its fire.

You cast the I Ching to find a

Form we both could fit within.

The first was Compliance changing

To Ills To Be Cured.

Then you asked how could you

Know me and control your fear

And the answer was

Wanderer Without Change.

You never asked again.

You decided to remain a Wanderer.

Now you have wandered far

From the wonder that was us.

How far from home are you?

I hear your cry and care.

22.

I miss you since you took the target away

To aim at what was missing: Your self.

What other man has put himself so far

Into you and felt at home even if alone and waiting

For you to be in him and safe from your self?

23.

Feel my tongue of flame within your

Frozen space foraging for Yes.

My hand has never left your flesh but

Rises with the moon of your every moan.

Remember how your lips parted to permit

A poet to people your wilderness with trust.

24.

I would tempt you with time that overcomes

Your fear of death before being born.

I am not only a No in what I know.

What I know my ignorance has learned to bless.

Life is a test that must be borne. Do you want

To love before you die? I am dying for you to do so.

25.

And if I am wrong? The faltering song sings care

As the lesson of loss that teaches nothing

But to make the melody of our undoing into such beauty

That when done the stunned silence will continue to sing.

Let what we trust lead us home empty but ready.

Come to fill me my love if you dare.

26.

Far my fair one you have gone on alone.

It is so even as I long for it not

To be this midnight that swallows noon.

Once again Michelangelo chisels away

My mind to greet the rare:

Desire provokes desire, and then knows care.

27.

Of course, I lost you long

Ago before I found you.

I know this and bless the curse

Of who I am as off your course.

But the damn in damage

Becomes you divided as you are

Between who you might be

And who you are afraid of having been.

28.

The responsibility of your beauty

Is who I would remind you of.

You are a bell rung beyond

Its tongue, clear.

As the ancient Greeks knew

It was a promise to keep.

You are called to another as

The wake that disturbs your sleep.

Unbecome your own lover

And taste the wisdom of fear.

29.

We are the species that savors

The difference between life and death.

Post Modern is Post Life sans Thanatos,

Tasteless equality. To choose is a bitter think.

This stanza is to announce the frightful

Wisdom of your 29 years on earth.

To your Arete I say: let your Furies grow

Until they drive you out of yourself

To one who waits for you there on the

Discriminative edge you both grow to thank.

30.

The gamble of consciousness

Is to go beyond God to matter

Understood and withstood.

The dice of generations are tossed

To death by life and our chance tumbles

Through the void seeking the necessary

Collisions of love that matter.

With whom will your Who

Become the truth instead of ruth?

My gentleman would violate your

Armour with amour. The word

Is what I have left: less than

A right but equal, nearly, to my cry.

I have said it so many times

That time has stopped. Now I

Must begin it again without you.

Lacking the language of loss you

Never heard the Good without the Bye.

31.

May you always sense my words

Branded upon the brim of your lips.

When you said I love you did your words

Return wounded or dead? The question hangs

And whoever I am waits for your answer.

The heart within you is an immense

Task that asks only what you cannot afford

To give for the loss of everything in return.