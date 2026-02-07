Share

WHY MASLOW'S HIERARCHY OF NEEDS MATTERS. School of Life, April 11, 2029. 6:29 Maslow’s Hierarchy, (or Pyramid), of Needs is one of the central ideas in modern economics and sociology. The work of a once little-known American psychologist, it has grown into an indispensable guide to understanding the modern world. This film explains who Maslow was, what his pyramid is, and why it matters so much.

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

MASLOW’S HIERARCHY OF NEEDS: UPDATED FOR THE 21ST CENTURY | Scott Barry Kaufman | Big Think. April 28, 2020. 6:40 When we imagine Maslow’s famous hierarchy of needs, we visualize a pyramid. This is all wrong, says humanistic psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman. This is because life isn’t a video game, where you unlock new levels until you reach the final prize of self-actualization. In fact, Maslow viewed human development as a two steps forward, one step back dynamic. Kaufman rebuilt Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, updating it for the 21st century with a solid scientific foundation. And a better metaphor for this is a sailboat.

HUMANISTIC PSYCHOLOGY | MASLOW’S HIERARCHY OF NEED | CARL ROGERS & THE SELF. Bear it in MIND, Sept 27, 2022. 18:44 How do we achieve out full potential? How do we live our best life now? This video explores Humanistic Psychology as part of the AQA A-level Psychology course - we will be exploring Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Need, and Carl Roger’s work on the Self Concept, Congruence, Conditions of Worth & Counselling Psychology.

ABRAHAM MASLOW AND THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SELF-ACTUALIZATION Academy of Ideas, May 9, 2028. 6:07 In the early-20th century, psychologists were primarily concerned with the sicknesses that afflict the human mind. Abraham Maslow, aware of this one-sided approach, saw it as grossly inadequate. If the goal of psychology is not just to rid of us illnesses, but also to help us flourish, then an understanding of what constitutes optimal psychological health is crucial: “It is as if Freud supplied us the sick half of psychology”, wrote Maslow, “and now we must fill it out with the healthy half.” (Abraham Maslow, Toward a Psychology of Being) Maslow’s research led him to the conclusion that what demarcates the psychologically flourishing from the sick and mediocre, is the ability to self-actualize. In this video, we’ll explore what it means to self-actualize and examine why most people struggle at this all-important task.

MASLOW’S NEED HIERARCHY MODEL 49 Slide Mini-Course

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NEEDS AND WANTS. Key Differences

We all know that economics is a social science, which deals with production, distribution and consumption functions. It is all about making choices regarding the allocation of scarce resources, so as to make their best possible use and satisfy human wants and needs. In economics, we often go through the terms needs and wants, but have you wondered about their differences. Needs point out the something you must have for survival.

On the other hand, wants refers to something which is good to have, but not essential for survival. For the purpose of spending and saving money wisely, every person must know the difference between needs and wants.

NEEDS VS WANTS (PHILOSOPHICAL DISTINCTION). Carneades.org, April 10, 2023 11:48

An explanation of the difference between needs and wants, and a discussion of whether or not such a distinction exists, including arguments from Harry Frankfurt, David Braybrooke, Len Doyal, and Ian Gough. Also a brief explanation of the capabilities approach as proposed by Marth Nussbaum and Amartya Sen.