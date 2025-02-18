Share

PALLIATIVE CARE WEEK 1997, MT OLIVET THANKSGIVING

ECUMENICAL CHURCH SERVICE TALK – JACK CARNEY

"Beauty, Fun, Logic, Serenity, Truth." Katharine's Epitaph.

Here is the talk I gave to the Mt Olivet Palliative Care Hospice event in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

______

I am pleased and grateful to be invited to speak to you about my experiences and thoughts as they concern palliative care of which I have been a recent recipient as well as giver. I, along with others, nursed my wife's life to its natural and serene end from cancer just a week before last Christmas. She died at home her hand and consciousness in mine.

In doing that nursing I had the greatly valued help of my wife's family and our friends, the Mt Olivet hospice and home care teams, and the Blue Nursing Service home nursing team.

As a philosopher I can perhaps bring a slightly different viewpoint to bear upon the universal experience of dying and death than the medically trained community. So for the next while I would like to tell you about what I think and feel is the meaning of dying and death.

Succinctly, and without being flippant, I think it is life. That is, the meaning of death can only be to refer to the meaning of life. For death as the absence of life can only take place within life. Without life death could have no meaning as we realise when we acknowledge a rock cannot be killed.

So it is surprisingly true to reverse the usual cliche of where there is life there is hope and say, rather, where there is death there is hope, that is, life. Interestingly, the historical meaning of the word hope is, literally, to hop or leap with expectation of life.

As to the meaning of life, I can put it in one word: Care. Which is what I suppose we are here about this evening as people who have received care as well as have given it. I would ask you to consider whether it is ever possible to solely either give care or receive it. Care, I think, can only be a mutually reciprocal affair.

Care given is care sought and brought out of us by another and as such it can be as much or more a surprise and gift to the giver as it is to the receiver. All true carers know this as their natural activity without having to think about it.

But it is the job of the sticky beak philosopher to ask the centipede to examine how it walks. Then to try to talk it through its paralysis of confusion as to which leg to move first or next while it comes to terms with the consciousness of what it always did before unconsciously.

So I will try to act as a catalyst of consciousness with you concerning care and life. I think the reason why care is the meaning of life is because human life - the human condition - is fundamentally, incurable.

Let me use an analogy to explain. Just as there is a medical classification of "incurable" that applies to an individual unable to be saved from the inevitable progression of a disease that will lead to their death; so too there is a philosophical classification of "incurable" that applies to humanity's nature and condition as a whole. We are born into an incurably terminal condition or terminally bound.

Which is to say that each of us as sharers of the human condition are unable to be saved from the inevitable progression of a life process that will lead to our death. There is no cure for life ending in death. There is only the living of this condition as caring for each other as terminally bound sharers. So what will each of you do with this diagnosis and prognosis?

Will you be conscious of what is actually your human condition? Will you come to terms with the birth and death terminals of life and live a careful life of caring? Or will you as many of us tend to do, repress that consciousness and continue as if you will live forever or be saved by science or religion or a career, and thus live a careless life of self-pleasuring waste or of quiet desperation?

To accept the common human condition is to accept that you are not an exception; and because you share, you care. You express the reality of the interdependence of life by caring.

We only care for what we value and we only value what gives us meaning. Thus the true carer cares for the personal meaning of the cared for one's life because it gives meaning to the carer's own life.

I believe the thing every human being seeks is to live a life of meaning and value. Which can only come when we communicate the value and meaning of our personal life to another in exchange for theirs. To illustrate what I mean I have made the word CARE into an acronym which reads:

C for Conscious

A for Autonomous

R for Reciprocal

E for Exchange.

Thus care is the consciously connective, freely chosen, reciprocal exchange of one person's value for that of another's. What we fundamentally communicate is the meaning and value of human life, that is, Care. When we do not so communicate, we feel meaningless because we are left without the means of meaning, which is other people. Our meaning can only come through mutually caring relationships.

Yet we are often too busy living our lives to stop and ponder the meaning of our lives. Having met a fair amount of people in the palliative care field, I sense there are not a few who as carers themselves need care. I can see that careers in caring can sometimes create conditions of loneliness. Careers can take over and exacerbate our lack of intimate relationship and act as a substitute for this lack while feeding it.

I think many of us today are living not only beyond our financial means but also beyond our human meaning. We cannot only not make financial ends meet but also we cannot make our terminals of birth and death meet appropriately and enrichingly. I think that until we accept the terms of the human condition and consciously bring our ends to meet one another, we will continue to live lives that hunger for more meaning.

We will tend to remain disconnected and isolated from one another and driven to find virtual substitutes for the reality of human relationships. We will continue to avoid the pain of separation from our personal life sources by pursuing bodily pleasure, wealth, power, fame or whatever else we do to entertain the emptiness.

It is most difficult to be cured of our need to believe there is cure for the terms of life. It is hard to grow up and become responsible for our common condition and recognize we must care for one another because we are all interdependently vulnerable.

The true meaning of the word vulnerable is wound. When we face the meaning and value of life in the light of the meaning of death, we also then face our vulnerability and the fact that we are walking wounds.

We are whole halves and we bleed with the vulnerability of our being torn at birth from our original unity. The cry of pain at birth is echoed in the silent cry at death.

We are born into our separation and we seek our unity thereafter. Beginning with our mother we cry out for others to return this necessary outflow of our separate life as the social circuit wherein we nourish each other mutually.

If we remain alone we bleed to death of meaninglessness or the non-communication of our common human meaning. What we really exchange in the marketplace or anywhere else is not money or goods but the good of human life – which is each other.

I think the ultimate connection of intimacy most of us are seeking we hope to find in our spouse. When we find our completing other half we fuse to make that whole which frees us to be more than we could be alone.

Our wound is then able to open fully into the other's and it is in just such a relationship that we are truly healed. The etymology of the word heal means “whole”. We become the life force we circulate and the value of the relationship rises above that of the separate participants. Such an intimate meeting and exchange over time extends our sensitivity as openness to life in general.

Of course, a beloved one may die. Our immense gain then turns to immense loss and pain. This is the reality of the human condition.

As James Lynch wrote in The Broken Heart, "The ultimate price exacted for commitment to other human beings rests in the inescapable fact that loss and pain will be experienced when they are gone. It is a toll no one can escape and a price that everyone will be forced to pay repeatedly. Disruptions of human relationships occur at regular intervals throughout life. Part of the human dilemma is that the same companionship that keeps people healthy can also seriously threaten their health when it is taken away."

It is when our closest loved one - whether spouse, parent, children, best friend - becomes terminally ill that we have the fearful opportunity to face the fact of our own vulnerability and the reality of our common human condition. In the terminal living process (note that I say "living" rather than "dying") we are forced to confront our connections to life or the lack of them.

We do this - if we do it at all - through the threat of these connections removal from us as the absence of loved ones. Relationships that were taken for granted may now come to seem absolutely precious. We can use the terminally ill situation - if we are fortunate enough to have found the right enabling conditions - to turn to personal relationships as our main task in life.

A modern day Confucian wrote, "Being a person is something one does, not something one is; it is an achievement rather than a given." Tu Weiming. And Epicurus, a Greek philosopher who lived from 341 to 270 BC, wrote, "We are born once and cannot be born twice, but for all time must be no more. But you, who are not master of tomorrow, postpone your happiness; life is wasted in procrastination and each one of us dies without allowing himself leisure."

This is precisely what the well-managed dying as living process can accomplish.

Palliative care at its best is about enabling the individual living his dying to concentrate on his connections as a person. It affords him and his loved ones the opportunity to find and express the meaning and value of life as the connective richness of relationships.

The emphasis in palliative care should always be on helping the people involved to remove the impediments to the intimate exchange of personal values. If such care is effective the terminally ill person can be freed to a large extent of their disease to become, or continue ever better to be, their own work of art.

This is what terminal living can offer as the ultimate opportunity: the leisure and motivation to pursue the cultivation of your unique personhood as a work of art to be created in intimate communication with others.

Thus palliative care is successful to the degree it enables and promotes the art of becoming a mindfully connected person even as those bodily connections are being lost. For obviously, the terminally living process is also a matter of losing one by one those ordinary human, material, bodily connections we so much take for granted.

A good metaphor for the artfully lived dying process is that of our sun which turns tons of matter every second into the light life uses for its continued growth. In the physical dying process we as personal consciousness shed our matter and our body disconnects cell by cell.

In this sense the disease process can be a purifying one where material and bodily aspects and activities are eliminated until only the essence of the immaterial individual - their conscious person - shines forth as the value and meaning of their life.

Just as the light from a distant sun may continue to reach us after its death, so too the sum of the person's immaterial influence - their light - may continue to be a source of our growth to come. Then the physical dying and death becomes a separate thing from the mindful remembrance of the value and meaning of the person beyond the matter of their body.

What may remain after the death of the body is the value of the remembered person as a motivating force for new or renewed connections exposed by the absence of that life. Then death as it should returns us to life, even if painfully and terribly so. Our choice is to use the pain of separation to remain sensitive and connect again - or to run in fear from that pain by disconnecting from the world or anaesthetising ourselves to this disastrous loss.

I would like to finish my talk on a more personal note. Two weeks before my wife, Katharine, died, lying next to her in our bed, I asked her during one of our sleepless nights to tell me what concepts she most wanted to be remembered for. She answered immediately with 34 years of her life's worth of thinking and feeling involved:

Beauty, Fun, Logic, Serenity, and above all, Truth.

These five constellations of human meaning embody her life, her sunshine, her immaterial personal consciousness. After she told me this, I smiled and looking into her beautiful eyes, said, "Thank you, sweetheart, that is exactly why I married you."

We kept learning from each other. We pursued what we both tried to live as the love of wisdom. Then we surprised ourselves and came into the wisdom of love. We learned from each other how to love and be loved. I hope you have already or will before you die, experience the honour and happiness of doing the same with your life and its partner.