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The Manipulation of the Masses: The Pathology of Normality and the Flight from Autonomy by Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

EDWARD BERNAYS: THE FATHER OF PROPAGANDA @ThinkPastForward, Sept 29, 2023

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EDWARD BERNAYS AND GROUP PSYCHOLOGY: MANIPULATING THE MASSES Academy of Ideas, July 13, 2017. 11:50

In this video we look at the ideas of Edward Bernays, nephew of Sigmund Freud and a pioneering mind behind the field of public relations and modern propaganda - particularly his ideas on how group psychology can be used to manipulate the masses.

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https://academyofideas.com/2017/07/edward-bernays-group-psychology- manipulating-the-masses/

INTRODUCTION TO PROPAGANDA. Academy of Ideas, Oct 7, 2013. 11:25

In this lecture we investigate the nature of propaganda. We examine what propaganda is, the difference between education and propaganda, the history of propaganda, the nature of political propaganda, and the role propaganda plays in modern democracies.

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2013/10/introduction-to-propaganda/

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE MAN WHO BRAINWASHED AMERICA: EDWARD BERNAYS A Day In History, Jan 14, 2022. Video 9:49

While no single man can take full credit for the rise of American advertising, Edward Bernays certainly deserves more than most. Known today as “the father of public relations”, Bernays was responsible for campaigns that changed the lives and minds of the American citizen forever: having a hand in everything from political leaders, to smoking culture and what Americans ate for their breakfast. His infamous book Propaganda gave rise to the many rules and regulations of public relations.

EDWARD BERNAYS | TORCHES OF FREEDOM CHRISTIAN G, July 5, 2021 Video 4:40

Excerpt from “The Century of the Self” - a documentary about Edward Bernays who was Sigmund Freud’s American nephew and creator of the field of Public Relations

PROUDLY SERVING A ONE-WORLD GOVERNMENT- THE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF HUMAN RELATIONS IN ENGLAND Newsbud, Feb 9, 2019 Video. 18:38

For over a century The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England has worked behind the scenes to lay the groundwork for a one world government. It has relentlessly pushed propaganda that predicts the end of Western civilization, adopted from the work of German philosopher Oswald Spengler. Under this secretive institute’s direction, the British elite and their American counterparts perfected the art of propaganda and successfully used this to get America involved in a war her people opposed. Tavistock is all about shaping opinion, culture, and gaining political consensus for a one world government and total domination.

THE STRANGER WITHIN US [ARNO GRUEN] Gunnar Kaiser - in Memoriam Aug 18, 2019 10:58

“I fear that our culture restricts us from the very beginning and drives us away from what we could be,” says Arno Gruen. His aim is to expose the destructive elements within us that make what is familiar seem foreign as the true disease. If we ignore this, our historical awareness will remain incomplete, and pogroms, the Holocaust, ethnic cleansing, and covert or overt xenophobia will continue to shape human history. Arno Gruen encourages us to explore our own unknown continent of emotions. This involves exploring individual motivations, extending to political action, and gaining the insights that guide our interpersonal interactions.

EMPATHY AND PAIN - ARNO GRUEN IN CONVERSATION

Auto-dubbed, Neue Wege finden. May 23, 2025. 12:39

“Empathy is the foundation of human coexistence.” (Arno Gruen) A conversation with the psychoanalyst from October 29, 2009. Topics include empathy, rehabilitation, pain, coexistence, competition, and cowardice in violent individuals. Arno Gruen (1923-2015) was a German-American psychoanalyst and author. He focused on autonomy and empathy, obedience, identification with the aggressor, identity and violence, and terrorism.

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The Manipulation of the Masses: The Pathology of Normality and the Flight from Autonomy by Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

The Manipulation of the Masses: The Pathology of Normality and the Flight from Autonomy by Jack Carney &

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Section I. Introduction: The Sick Society, “Adjustment,” and the Etymology of Parentarchy

The Myth of Typical Adaptation

Modern developed societies maintain a pervasive and unchallenged illusion: that typical, average, or habitual behavior is synonymous with what is “natural” for humanity. In The Adjusted American, Snell and Gail Putney completely deconstruct this premise, showing that the well-adjusted citizen is actually trapped within an “invisible straitjacket” of conventional, unexamined assumptions (1). To conform to a culturally accepted standard of normality, the individual quietly tolerates chronic emotional deprivation and deep self-doubt simply because everyone else around them does (1).

This “adjustment” is not a measure of health; it is the normalization of a shared neurosis, where individuals devote their life’s assets to chasing an “indirect self- acceptance”—seeking to substitute the favorable opinion of others for an authentic, missing self-approval (1).

The Ruse of “Sanity”

This cultural celebration of conformity hides a darker, highly functional pathology. In The Insanity of Normality, psychoanalyst Arno Gruen establishes that what our society validates as “sanity” is actually a desperate, defensive “flight from suffering” and inner chaos (2).

The well-adapted person strives “to become so utterly sane that one does not know one is insane,” severing their connection to their own emotional vulnerability and pain to maintain a functional social mask (2). This socially sanctioned “sanity” is built on the systematic deadening of empathy and the deification of power and control, transforming the human capacity for genuine feeling into an empty, mechanical mimicry of life (2).

The Basic Lie and the Inner Empty Void

The origin of this pathologically functional “sanity” lies in a traumatic childhood submission that Gruen terms the “Basic Lie” in The Betrayal of the Self (3). When an infant or young child learns that the parental love they desperately crave is conditional—available only at the price of complete submission to parental power—they face a tragic choice between love and power (3).

In submitting, the child surrenders their true, autonomous self and instead embarks on a lifelong quest for power to manipulate their environment (3). This early self-betrayal leaves a catastrophic “fear of inner emptiness” and a “psychological abyss” of helplessness, forcing the adult into an eternal, neurotic search for approbation from the very authority figures who deny their real needs (3).

The Etymology of Parentarchy (Ma-trix and Pa-ttern)

We must trace the structural and linguistic roots of this childhood cage to fully understand how this developmental trauma is scaled up into state control. In The Anatomy of the Iron Crib, I define this primordial regime of adult sovereignty as Parentarchy—the rule of parents and parent-surrogates over children as the first and most invisible politics (4). Every human being is born into the emotional enclosure of the Ma-trix and the Pa-ttern (4).

The word Matrix derives directly from the Latin mater (womb, mother), echoed in the infant baby talk of “Ma,” representing absolute safety, nourishment, and emotional engulfment (4). Conversely, Pattern derives from patronus and pater (father), echoed in “Pa,” representing the unilateral structure of authority, behavioral rules, and coercion (4). Together, the Matrix and the Pattern construct the Iron Crib—the enclosure that initially protects the child but ultimately programs the adult to seek out external, coercive “sky-parents” and state-deities to soothe the biological terror of true autonomy (4).

The Sociological Void and the Craving for Propaganda

This internal developmental void is precisely what modern sociological structures are designed to exploit. Jacques Ellul, in Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes, demonstrates that modern technological society systematically uproots the individual from organic micro-groups (family, church, village), plunging them into a state of intense, existential loneliness and ineffectuality (5). Modern man is a victim of emptiness—emotionally vacant, busy but devoid of meaning, and in search of only one thing: something to fill his inner void (5).

Because he cannot tolerate this freezing isolation, the individual becomes an active accomplice who actively craves and needs propaganda (5). Propaganda is the “true remedy for loneliness,” providing a synthetic collective identity, a raison d’être, and a simplified “key” to the universe that temporarily fills the aching chasm left behind by early developmental abandonment (4, 5).

The Fear of Intimacy and the Fantasy Bond

This sociological craving for collective-provided meaning is the macroscopic repetition of an intimate, psychological defense. In Fear of Intimacy, Robert Firestone and Joyce Catlett explain that most people harbor a deep-seated fear of genuine intimacy while simultaneously remaining “terrified of being alone” (6).

To survive the pain of emotional deprivation and early relational abandonment, they form a “fantasy bond”—an “illusion of connection and closeness” that allows them to maintain emotional distance from others while temporarily assuaging their loneliness (6). By utilizing this imaginary fusion, individuals perform for others, becoming more concerned with protecting a conventionally programmed “image” than experiencing the actual reality of their needs and values (6).

The Grandiose and Punitive Self-Parenting Contract

Under Robert Firestone’s broader framework in The Self Under Siege, this fantasy bond operates as an unconscious “self-parenting process” designed to preserve a deadening but familiar equilibrium (7). To cope with relational trauma, the child introjects the negative, hostile, or defensive attitudes of their parents, developing the internal fantasy of being “at once the good, strong parent and the weak, bad child” (7).

They sign a contract with a False Self: trading their actual search for identity in exchange for never feeling the pain of abandonment (7). In adulthood, this internalized voice acts as an anti-self, attacking the individual’s autonomy and capacity for genuine closeness, acting as their own internal jailer to enforce obedience to the parental prescriptions of the past (7).

Section II. The Psychological & Medical Underpinnings of Submission: Why We Are Manipulable

The Primordial Template of Parentarchy

To understand why large populations can be so easily swayed by external authority, we must examine the family structure as the first and most formative political arena. In From Parentarchy To Self-Authorization, I establish Parentarchy as the primordial hierarchy where adult power is exercised as absolute sovereignty over the child (8). Because the child’s survival is entirely dependent on the caregivers, obedience is conditioned long before the development of higher-order cognitive faculties (8). This creates a hardwired “authority addiction” in which compliance is intimately fused with basic survival and the need for love (8).

Under the rule of Parentarchy, children are conditioned to accept command-and- control over authentic personal choice, establishing a deep neurobiological default setting (8). The child’s natural exploratory drive is systematically redirected toward pleasing powerful others, leaving the adult nervous system highly pre-conditioned to seek out and submit to macro-level authority structures—such as the State, central planners, or technocratic managers—when faced with existential anxiety (8).

The Subverted Separation-Individuation Process

This early surrender of autonomy is clinically mapped by Margaret Mahler in her pioneering child-observation studies, The Psychological Birth of the Human Infant (9). Under normal circumstances, the infant gradually hatches from the symbiotic “common membrane” with the mother, moving from a delusional omnipotent fusion toward separate, autonomous functioning (9). However, if the mother is emotionally unavailable, hostile, or parasitically enmeshed, this delicate developmental trajectory is subverted (9).

Faced with the terrifying threat of maternal abandonment, the infant is plunged into intense separation anxiety (9). To defend against this existential dread, the child’s fragile ego resorts to the primitive defense of splitting, keeping the “good” rewarding mother-image and the “bad” withdrawing mother-image completely separate in their mind to protect the primary bond (9). This psychological fracture prevents the integration of a cohesive self, leaving the individual contact- sensitive, fragile, and chronically dependent on external “auxiliary egos” to maintain emotional equilibrium (9).

The Persecutory Alters and the Nursery Ghosts

This internal split is given a terrifying historical and psychohistorical context by Lloyd deMause in The Origins of War in Child Abuse (10). DeMause explains that caregivers do not raise children in a psychological vacuum; rather, they carry the unresolved traumas of their own childhoods as “ghosts in the nursery” in the form of dissociated persecutory alters (10). When an infant’s spontaneous displays of self-expression or distress trigger the parent’s own split-off memories of helplessness, the parent reacts with verbal abuse, neglect, or physical hitting (10).

The terrified child cannot fight or flee from the abusive caregiver, so they internalize the punitive parent as a survival mechanism (10). This process implants literal “time bombs in the right brain”—hostile, persecutory alters that repeat the childhood trauma in adulthood (10). In later life, these embedded alters generate a faint but chronic sense of rage and self-hatred that must be defensively projected outward onto foreign enemies or social scapegoats, feeding the sacrificial machinery of state-sanctioned wars (10).

The Contract with the False Self

The developmental outcome of this relational violence is analyzed by James F. Masterson in The Search For The Real Self (11). When a child’s authentic self- activation is punished by maternal withdrawal or hostility, they experience a catastrophic abandonment depression (11). To survive this unbearable psychological abyss of emptiness and helplessness, the child is forced to sign an unconscious “contract with the false self” (11).

The terms of this contract are absolute: the child agrees to give up the search for their real, authentic self in exchange for never again having to feel the agonizing pain of abandonment and loneliness (11). The compliant False Self takes over the executive functions of the personality, operating purely on “ideas about feelings” and chasing external approval (11). This contract effectively arrests self- development, trapping the individual in a defensive, non-experimental posture that is highly vulnerable to the stenciled directives of mass propaganda (11).

Confronting the Split Units

To liberate the Real Self from this defensive prison, James Masterson’s clinical framework relies on a rigorous therapeutic methodology detailed by Loray Daws in James F. Masterson: A Contemporary Introduction (12). Daws illustrates how the split personality is structurally organized into two opposing intrapsychic units: the Withdrawing Object Relations Part Unit (WORU), which associates self- activation with abandonment and depression, and the Rewarding Object Relations Part Unit (RORU), which associates regressive compliance with safety and maternal approval (12).

Because these units are highly defensive while aligning with the false self, the therapist must utilize the precise technique of confrontation rather than general interpretation (12). By systematically setting limits and testing reality, the clinician helps the patient identify, contain, and work through these split units (12). This process turns the patient’s pathological defenses ego-alien, converting the acting-out of the False Self into a therapeutic alliance that refuels and reactivates the long-buried Real Self (12).

Panksepp’s Affective Neuroscience (PANIC/GRIEF)

This psychodynamic conflict is deeply anchored in evolutionary biology by Jaak Panksepp in The Archaeology of Mind (13). Panksepp’s neuroevolutionary mapping proves that all mammals are hardwired with ancient, subcortical primary-process emotional networks situated just above the brain stem (13). When an infant is separated from its caregiver, its subcortical PANIC/GRIEF (separation distress) system violently fires, triggering a devastating neurochemical cascade that the mammalian nervous system experiences as intense, empty psychic pain and mourning (13).

In my framework, this primary-process PANIC/GRIEF circuit is the exact biological substrate that Parentarchy exploits to enforce obedience (8, 13). When caregivers punish self-activation, they trigger this subcortical electrical storm (8, 13). To calm this biological panic, the infant’s nervous system learns to utilize submissive compliance as a biological analgesic (8, 13). The adult brain retains this ancient defensive pattern; when the State (or other coercive collective) triggers mass crises, it hyperactivates our subcortical FEAR and PANIC/GRIEF systems, prompting a mass regression where we seek safety in state-sanctioned obedience to quiet our biological terror (8, 13).

Lynch’s Medical Consequences of Loneliness

This psychological and developmental exile is given undeniable, clinical validation by James J. Lynch in A Cry Unheard (14). Lynch provides hard medical data proving that human loneliness and social isolation rank as one of the most lethal risk factors determining premature death and cardiovascular collapse in industrialized nations (14). Lonely, traumatized individuals who have been forced to exit their own bodies and feelings suffer from a hidden, physical “communicative disease” (14).

Lynch documents that when these isolated individuals speak, their autonomic nervous systems react with “marked blood pressure surges” and “heartfelt storms” (14). Because they have never experienced safe, contingent dialogue, their hearts literally struggle to communicate (14). To protect their cardiovascular systems from these dangerous pressure spikes, they learn to engage in “disembodied dialogue”—speaking from “outside their own skin, outside their own feelings, and outside their own hearts” (14). They speak from “no-place to no-body,” locking themselves into a permanent state of bodily and relational exile that destroys their physical health (14).

Educational Failure and the Mark of Cain

Lynch traces this devastating social isolation and premature cardiac death directly to childhood institutional experiences, particularly school failure (14). He demonstrates that children who are unable to adapt to the rigid, conventional demands of standardized schooling are scarred with a lifelong “Mark of Cain”—a deep, man-made mark of shame that isolates and destroys (14).

This institutional failure strips children of their ability to communicate with others, forcing them into a silent, lonely struggle for survival (14). The excess premature death associated with low educational attainment is not driven primarily by economic factors, but by the systematic destruction of the child’s capacity for genuine, heartfelt dialogue, leaving them in a state of terminal, unaddressed loneliness (14).

The Narcissistic Black Hole

To describe the core personality of individuals who have suffered these severe childhood injuries, Lynch utilizes the clinical analogy of the black hole (14). Mirroring Masterson’s clinical work on the False Self (11), Lynch writes that the mass of a patient’s core emptiness is proportional to the magnitude of their early childhood relational wounds (14). The greater the trauma, the more massive and dense the black hole at their center (14).

These severely injured individuals have been so thoroughly emptied of meaning that they act as gravitational sinks: they absorb all light and love sent in their direction, emitting nothing back (14). Any attempt to direct love outward quickly collides with this ferocious internal void, bending the phrase “I love you” back inward to become a self-absorbing, desperate “I love me” (14). It is this catastrophic inner emptiness—this hollowed-out inanity of the soul—that leaves the masses desperately craving the synthetic meaning, community, and “remedy for loneliness” offered by the machinery of state propaganda (5, 14).

Section III. Edward L. Bernays and the Engineering of Consent

The Intelligent Regimentation of the Masses

The transition from the private “Iron Crib” to the public arena of mass control is historically and theoretically crystallized in the work of Edward L. Bernays. In his 1928 elitist manifesto, Propaganda, Bernays outlines a philosophy of social management that assumes the common citizen is fundamentally incapable of self-governance (15). He famously declares that the “conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society” (15).

According to Bernays, this unseen, systematic regimentation of the public mind is conducted by a small cadre of elite planners who constitute an “invisible government”—the true ruling power of the nation (15). This invisible elite pulls the wires that control the public mind, utilizing media and social institutions to coordinate mass behavior in a manner that ensures a smoothly functioning, highly compliant society (15).

This technocratic vision represents the ultimate societal application of the “Basic Lie” and Parentarchy (3, 8). By positioning the public relations counsel and political manager as the supreme organizers of human affairs, Bernays’ model treats the adult population as a permanent body of children who require a paternal, organizing hand to prevent social chaos (8, 15). The citizen’s natural desire to explore and determine their own existence—the Pankseppian SEEKING brain (13)—is systematically hijacked and replaced with pre-packaged commercial and political choices, converting the democratic process into a mechanism for electing a deified, state-sanctioned caregiver (8, 15).

The Malleable Group Mind

To justify this systematic manipulation, Bernays relies on a deeply pessimistic, patronizing view of human psychology. In Crystallizing Public Opinion, he draws heavily upon the work of early crowd psychologists Wilfred Trotter and Gustave Le Bon to argue that the herd mind does not think in any rational, neocortical sense (16). Instead of logic and careful deliberation, the group mind operates via “logic-proof compartments” and is driven almost entirely by raw impulses, habits, and subcortical emotions (16).

Bernays asserts that the crowd’s first and most powerful impulse is to follow the example of a trusted leader, making the public highly susceptible to the manipulation of symbols, catchphrases, and carefully engineered stereotypes (16). The public relations counsel’s primary task is to identify and synthesize these symbols to elicit automatic, predictable group responses (16).

This psychological vulnerability is the direct societal manifestation of the childhood defense of splitting and the fantasy bond (6, 9). Because the stenciled citizen has been developmentally pressured to bury their authentic, vulnerable self, they exist in a state of chronic, unaddressed separation anxiety (4, 9).

Lacking a stable, integrated internal identity, the individual seeks a regressive “delusion of fusion” with the collective herd (4, 6). The social engineer exploits this by presenting the state, the leader, or the corporation as the ultimate, protective caregiver, allowing the lonely, traumatized citizen to quiet their subcortical PANIC/GRIEF brain through absolute submission to the group consensus (8, 13, 16).

The Illusion of the Two-Way Street

To validate the ethical standing of this manipulative craft, Bernays attempts to frame the profession as an objective, democratic necessity. In his late-career work, Public Relations, he argues that the field operates as a “two-way street” of mutual integration and adjustment between an institution and its various publics (17). Under this idealistic framework, the public relations counsel is described as a social scientist who not only interprets the client to the public but also interprets the public’s needs and desires to the client, modifying the client’s behavior to align with the public interest (17).

However, a critical psychohistorical deconstruction reveals that this “two-way street” is a highly deceptive illusion designed to camouflage unilateral coercion (8). In actual practice, the “return street” is utilized not to promote genuine, non- coercive dialogue, but to conduct extensive scientific research and psychological profiling of the target population (17).

By analyzing the public’s subconscious motivations, prejudices, and emotional vulnerabilities, the social engineer identifies the precise “nerve” to touch to bypass rational resistance and elicit an automatic, compliant response (15). This is not mutual adjustment; it is the calculated, scientific implementation of command-and-control, designed to wrap the state’s and corporation’s objectives in the comforting, familiar language of care and security (8, 17).

Uncle Sigi’s Commercialized Blueprint

The scientific effectiveness of Bernays’ techniques stems from a calculated commercialization of depth psychology. As detailed by Larry Tye in The Father of Spin, Bernays utilized his unique familial connection as the nephew of Sigmund Freud to transform public relations from crude press-agentry into a sophisticated, psychoanalytically informed science of mass behavior (18).

While Freud revolutionized the understanding of individual unconscious drives, Bernays applied these insights to group action, realizing that commercial and political campaigns could be exponentially more effective if they bypassed rational argument and instead targeted unconscious, symbolic desires (18).

Bernays pioneered what analysts term “appeals of indirection” or lateral thinking (18). Rather than directly pleading with consumers to buy a product, Bernays generated dramatic, pseudo-spontaneous events that linked his clients’ products to deep-seated emotional needs for attachment, identity, or rebellion (18).

This is classically illustrated in his legendary “Torches of Freedom” campaign, where he persuaded women’s rights marchers to smoke cigarettes in public as a symbol of liberation, and his orchestration of the “Green Ball” at the Waldorf- Astoria to make the color green fashionable and boost Lucky Strike sales (18).

By manipulating these symbolic associations, Bernays made the purchase of consumer goods feel like an act of personal empowerment, masking the underlying reality that the consumer was merely acting as a compliant appendage of a corporate sales campaign (18).

The Elitist Behind the Curtain

As the public relations industry matured, Bernays’ techniques were eagerly adopted by massive corporate monopolies and government agencies to manage the democratic process. Findings from Wikipedia document that Bernays spent his long, active career helping powerful clients—such as the American Tobacco Company, Procter & Gamble, and the United Fruit Company—regiment public behavior on a massive scale (18, 19).

In his famous campaign for Ivory Soap, Bernays organized national soap- sculpting contests for school children, converting a basic household product into an educational curriculum and inducing millions of children to spend hours whittling soap (18, 19). Reflecting on the campaign, Bernays wrote: “As if actuated by the pressure of a button, people began working for the client instead of the client begging people to buy” (19).

This button-pressing manipulation reached a chilling climax in his political work for the United Fruit Company in Guatemala (18, 19). To protect corporate land holdings from socialist reforms, Bernays designed a highly coordinated psychological warfare campaign that manufactured a mass hysteria regarding a “communist threat” in Central America (18, 19).

His strategy involved distributing favorable articles, publishing a weekly Guatemala Newsletter, and sending anonymous, doctored reports to every member of Congress and national “opinion molders” (18, 19). This covert campaign successfully engineered the consent of the American public for the violent, CIA-backed overthrow of Guatemala’s democratically elected president, demonstrating that the “engineering of consent” is ultimately an instrument of imperial state violence (18, 19).

The Direct Line to Wellington House

To understand the historical origins of this mass manipulation, we must look beyond commercial advertising to the crucible of modern military conflict. M.K. Styllinski, in Bernays and Tavistock, exposes the direct, historical line connecting public relations to state psychological warfare (20).

In 1913, the British War Office established a highly secretive war propaganda bureau at Wellington House to prepare the public mind for the horrors of World War I (20). Wellington House recruited elite intellectuals, including Walter Lippmann and Edward Bernays, to operate its American Section (20).

Their assignment was to systematically brief President Woodrow Wilson and deploy the Creel Commission (the Committee on Public Information) to turn a deeply pacifist, isolationist American population into war-mongering hysterics in less than six months (20). They accomplished this by manufacturing sensationalized, fabricated atrocity stories—such as depicting German soldiers cutting off the hands of Belgian babies—and distributing them widely through cooperative newspapers (20).

Bernays openly admitted that the very same techniques of psychological regimentation used to mobilize the masses for war could be deployed with equal facility to control and regiment the civilian population during peacetime, proving that public relations was born as a weapon of state coercion (19, 20).

The Long-Range Penetration of Tavistock

The psychological warfare methods developed at Wellington House did not disappear with the signing of the armistice; instead, they were institutionalized and expanded. In The Tavistock Institute Of Human Relations, John Coleman documents that in 1921, Wellington House formally transitioned into the Tavistock Clinic under the leadership of John Rawlings Rees, eventually formalizing into the Tavistock Institute in 1946 with a massive grant from the Rothschilds, the Milner Group and the Rockefeller family trusts (21).

Tavistock’s primary mission was to apply the psychotherapeutic techniques used to cure mentally ill individuals in reverse—utilizing them on healthy populations to induce a managed, highly controlled state of psychological vulnerability (21).

Coleman documents that Tavistock fanned an “invisible army of shock troops” across the institutions of the United States—including the military, corporate boards, school districts, and university faculties—to modify collective social behavior through “long-range penetration” and “inner directional conditioning” (21).

A prominent faculty member and director of this team was Kurt Lewin, who pioneered mass-brainwashing experiments and worked closely with the Office of Naval Intelligence to train psychological warfare operatives (21). By systematically infiltrating policy-making bodies, Tavistock’s social scientists sought to alter the moral, cultural, and spiritual values of the population, training citizens to accept technocratic control and “zero growth” policies as natural, progressive developments (21).

The Complete Extirpation of the Identity

The ultimate ontological objective of this global social engineering laboratory is exposed by Daniel Estulin in Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses (22). Estulin demonstrates that Tavistock’s ultimate, conscious goal is the “complete extirpation of mankind’s inner sense of identity, the tearing out of mankind’s innermost soul, and the placement, in the vacant space, of an artificial, synthetic pseudo-soul” (22).

To accomplish this, Tavistock’s planners utilize Eric Trist and Fred Emery’s theory of “Social Turbulence”—subjecting populations to a rapid succession of manufactured, intense “future shocks” and crises to disorient the brain’s decision-making apparatus and force a mass regression to infantile dependency (22).

This mass regression is enforced on a micro-level through Kurt Lewin’s group dynamics and “T-Group” methodologies (22). By huddling individuals into small, self-administering, “leaderless” community and corporate groups, the social engineers simulate a surrogate family environment (22).

If an individual attempts to assert their sovereign identity, question group objectives, or display genuine autonomy, the trained group facilitator subtly manipulates the group’s peer pressure to turn against them (22). To the victim’s unhealed, neotenous nervous system, this group-shunning hits with the devastating biological impact of deep motherly rejection, violently firing their subcortical PANIC/GRIEF system (13, 22).

To survive this agonizing separation panic and restore the feeling of symbiotic safety within the collective Matrix, the individual reflexively forfeits their personal boundaries, “democratically” adopting whatever consensus the social engineers desire (4, 22). This is the ultimate, conscious manufacture of Inanity—emptying the human container of its authentic, untouched In-tegrity so it can be filled with the synthetic, stenciled directives of the state (4, 8, 22).

Section IV. Vertical Propaganda, the “Stenciled Brain,” and State Coercion

The Blind Spot of Liberty & Historical Captures

Traditional theories of political liberty and structural critiques of the modern state are fundamentally limited by a core psychological and developmental blind spot (4). Lovers of liberty utilize highly sophisticated, neocortical reasoning to dismantle the coercive apparatus of the state—Weber’s modern “Iron Cage”— yet they remain entirely blind to the “Unseen Elephant in the Womb,” which is the subcortical PANIC/GRIEF brain (8, 13). This biological engine, as mapped in affective neuroscience, governs the infant’s absolute neotenous dependency on caregivers, linking their basic sense of emotional security directly to submission to authority (8, 13).

When a person intellectually rejects the societal Paternal Pattern (the state- parent) without having healed their own early attachment injuries, their subcortical PANIC/GRIEF system violently fires, triggering a freezing state of existential separation anxiety (4, 13). To quiet this biological storm, the unhealed nervous system reflexively defaults to its hardwired “authority addiction,” regressing into infantile dependency and seeking out a new paternal protector or collective “rescuer” to soothe its panic (4, 8).

This subcortical capture is historically illustrated by key intellectual figures who, despite their brilliant critiques of tyranny, succumbed to the gravitational pull of the Paternal Pattern when faced with existential crises (4). Étienne de La Boétie wrote a devastating deconstruction of voluntary servitude in his youth, yet when confronted with the terrifying social chaos and isolation of the French Wars of Religion, his PANIC/GRIEF brain drove him to seek the safe, paternal enclosure of the authoritarian Catholic State (4).

Similarly, Hannah Arendt produced a brilliant diagnosis of the structural loneliness that breeds totalitarianism, yet her unhealed separation distress drove her to remain emotionally devoted to and rehabilitate her former lover and Nazi apologist, Martin Heidegger—the ultimate paternal authority figure who lent philosophical legitimacy to that very tyranny (4).

Abstraction as a Survival Strategy

To survive the emotional mutilation of Parentarchy within the “Iron Crib,” the child is forced to deploy the defense mechanism of abstraction (4). Abstraction is the systematic severing of the intellect from the biological reality of the body and its genuine, subcortical feelings (4). When a child’s spontaneous self-expression is met with parental withdrawal, emotional coldness, or physical punishment, they face an impossible choice: protect their authentic feelings and risk terrifying isolation, or betray their Real Self to maintain the vital bond with the caregivers (3, 4).

The child learns to actively suppress the somatic cries of their PANIC/GRIEF brain and replace their raw, felt experiences with the abstract, conceptual expectations of the Paternal Pattern (4, 13). By retreating into their heads, they learn to substitute real, mutual intimacy with the cold, conceptual safety of obedience (4, 13).

This flight from feeling explains why highly educated, highly intelligent individuals are often the most susceptible to total state propaganda and mass manipulation (2, 4, 5). Because they have been schooled to distance themselves from felt experience and instead operate entirely within complex, abstract concepts— “ideas about feelings” rather than feelings themselves—their consciousness becomes severely shrunken and mechanized (2, 4).

They construct flawless, logical justifications for state coercion, completely blind to the subcortical separation panic that actually dictates their submission (4). In this state of bodily and emotional dissociation, they are able to contemplate atrocities, war games, and fantasies of mass destruction with detached, “sober” equanimity, treating human beings as mere machine inputs to be optimized, managed, and sometimes culled (2, 4).

Munitions of the Mind and War

In times of national crisis, the state’s psychological warfare machine targets the civilian population, transforming their unaddressed developmental wounds into collective war trances (10, 23). In Munitions of the Mind, Philip M. Taylor documents the history of state-engineered mass persuasion, demonstrating how governments utilize posters, cinema, and mass speakers to whip up emotions, suppress dissent, and manufacture a climate of hatred (23). Under Lloyd deMause’s psychohistorical framework, this state manipulation is only possible because nations regularly go to war about every 25 years to throw their children into the mouth of the bloodthirsty “Killer Motherland” as a sacrificial cleansing ritual to purge the accumulated sins of the people (10).

The population experiences a profound “growth panic”—an intense, unconscious anxiety that their social and economic progress represents a sinful abandonment of their parents’ values—which triggers a mass regression into their violent, childhood alters (10). By sacrificing their own young men on the battlefield, the collective psyche experiences a massive temporal lobe transient and a subcortical release of endogenous opiates and endorphins in the amygdala, generating a manic, patriotic “opiate high” that temporarily drowns out their inner void of inanity (10).

This self-destructive war trance is directed by powerful political leaders whose deepest psychological and sexual fantasies are profoundly masochistic—craving punishment to appease a severe, internalized parental alter, the “hidden executioner” (10). To escape the pain of this internal executioner, the paranoid leader projects it onto a foreign enemy and triggers a national war, acting out a form of collective self-harm akin to individual self-cutting (10),

Despite their paranoid, mass-murdering behaviors, standard status quo psychiatric and academic institutions certify these leaders as “perfectly normal, secure, and productive” because they retain highly functional left-hemisphere logic (10). This is the ultimate, tragic expression of the “insanity of normality”: a culture so devoted to external power and adaptation that it validates split consciousness, callousness, and sacrificial mass slaughter as “realistic” and “sane,” while labeling authentic, empathetic human sensitivity as pathological (2, 10).

The Stockholm Syndrome and the Ratchet Effect

The ultimate mechanism of state expansion and the consolidation of this mass submission is historically and economically diagnosed by Robert Higgs in Crisis and Leviathan (24). Higgs demonstrates that the modern state does not grow through gradual, democratic consensus, but rather expands in sudden, giant leaps during times of national emergency, such as wars, depressions, or manufactured crises (24). During these episodes of extreme stress, the state and its media elites systematically trigger the population’s subcortical FEAR and PANIC/GRIEF systems, inducing a profound regression to infantile dependency (13, 24).

Faced with existential terror, the lonely, traumatized population cries out for the state-parent to “do something,” willingly surrendering their actual autonomy to be saved (4, 24). This psychological capture allows the state to implement a command-and-control system, substituting coercive directives for free-market coordinate systems (24).

Once the crisis passes, a minor retrenchment of state power occurs, but it never returns to its precrisis baseline—an incomplete retrenchment that Higgs terms the “Ratchet Effect” (24). This ratchet represents the permanent closing of the “invisible straitjacket” of state control, locking in the new normal with the collusive consent of the traumatized population (1, 24).

The mass belief in the beneficence of the state represents a Stockholm Syndrome writ large, where the citizens give their allegiance and financial resources to their institutionalized exploiters because their unhealed, neotenous nervous systems have learned to equate submission with survival (4, 8).

Section V. Conclusion: Reclaiming the Gold Standard of Integrity

Dismantling the Default Settings

True civilizational and personal liberation cannot be achieved through mere political reform or intellectual deconstruction; it requires a radical, developmental intervention in the nursery. To step out of the Iron Crib and break the cycle of mass submission, the individual must engage in the high-courage act of disabling their default settings of obedience to external authority and internalized defensive voices (4, 8). This requires a systematic, conscious process of differentiation from the emotional enclosure of our primary caregivers— dismantling the maternal Matrix (the womb of absolute safety and emotional engulfment) and the paternal Pattern (the unilateral structure of rules, commands, and coercion) (4, 8).

As long as these early attachment structures remain unexamined, the adult nervous system remains pathologically pre-conditioned to seek out external “sky-parents” and state-deities to soothe its subcortical PANIC/GRIEF brain (4, 8, 13). The individual must confront the “ghosts in the nursery” and identify the hostile, persecutory alters that dictate their compliance and self-hatred (10).

By reclaiming the emotional vulnerability they were once forced to flee, the individual begins to dissolve the defensive “contract with the false self,” shifting from a state of anxious, indirect self-acceptance to a state of authentic, uncoerced self-approval (1, 11).

The Four Au Virtues of Self-Authorization Etymologically Considered

To guide this path of deconditioning, I have established a self-developmental internal framework: the Four Golden Au Rules Without Rulers (8). These four virtues—collectively forming the “Gold Standard” of Responsible Freedom— operate as an inner constitution for responsibly free adulthood (8). This standard is derived from a profound, dual etymological and symbolic play on the letters Au (8, 25):

First, Au is the elemental chemical symbol for Gold (from the Latin aurum), representing the untarnished, uncorruptible physical standard of value that resists erosion by external forces (8). Second, the prefix Au- represents the ancient Greek root autos (αὐτός), meaning “the self” (25). We find this root preserved in the word automobile—literally a “self-moving” vehicle that contains its own internal engine of propulsion, steering, and navigation rather than being pushed or pulled by external forces (25).

To embody the “Au” standard is to become a truly auto-motive human being, transitioning from an other-directed object of Parentarchy to a self-propelled, self-directed sovereign (8, 25). This inner constitution is built upon four foundational, self-driven virtues (8):

Autonomy (Self-Law Maker): Derived from autos (self) and nomos (law). It is the capacity to govern oneself from within, establishing unalterable personal boundaries and refusing to submit to the coercive, external laws of rulers (8, 25).

Authenticity (Self-Doer): Derived from autos (self) and hentes (one who acts, doer). It is the courage to act directly from one’s genuine, felt, subcortical emotional reality, refusing to wear the compliant masks demanded by Parentarchy (8, 25).

Authority (Self-Leader): Reclaiming one’s own moral conscience and cognitive judgment as the sole arbiter of truth, refusing to allow any external text, state-parent, or group-consensus to override your empathic evaluation (8, 25).

Authorship (Self-Creator/Originator): Becoming the active author and writer of your own life’s narrative, rather than remaining a stenciled product of parental or societal dictation (8, 25). Unlike external political constitutions, which are systematically ignored, reinterpreted, or ratcheted up by those in power, this “Au-to-motive” inner constitution lives in daily habits of thought, feeling, and action (8, 24). It provides the ultimate, unmanipulable criteria for evaluating external systems: if an institution does not respect your autonomy, authenticity, authority, and authorship, its legitimacy is structurally suspect, for it seeks to turn a self-moving Individual into a passive object of sacrifice (8, 25). The Radical Reclaiming of Wholeness Etymologically We must rescue our language from the conceptual inversions imposed by Parentarchy and the state to fully realize this return to health. By tracing our words back to their radical etymological roots, we discover that true health and spiritual holiness are identical to the reclamation of our undivided, uncoerced existence:

Radical means “originating in the root or ground...vital to life”.

In-tegrity derives from the Latin integer, meaning “not touched”—to remain structurally whole and unmanipulated by external coercion or violence.

In-dividual means “not divided”—a whole, integrated unit whose intellect has not been dissociated from the biological reality of the body.

True Holiness traces back to the Proto-Germanic root *hailaga- and the Proto-Indo-European *kailo-, meaning to be structurally whole, uninjured, and healthy. True holiness is therefore not submission to a state-parent or religious deity, but the restoration of your untouched, uninjured wholeness within yourself.

Sin radically derives from the Proto-Germanic *sundiō and the Proto-Indo- European present participle *es-ont-, meaning “to be” or “becoming” (25). Under the rule of Parentarchy and the coercive state, the most radical act of being—asserting your unique Autonomy and Authenticity and Self-Authorizing your sovereign Authority and Authorship—is condemned as a moral transgression, the “Original Sin”. To heal and become healthy, we must courageously and proudly declare the “sin” of our own authentic being, realizing that our original nature is not a defective vessel requiring violent correction, but a whole, self-regulatory organism (8, 25). Cain’s Curse and Able’s Cure Etymologically Understood

This etymological coordinate system helps deconstruct the foundational mythological scripts of Western civilization. In James J. Lynch’s framework, Cain’s Curse is the man-made mark of shame, loneliness, and relational exile (Galut) installed when parentarchal violence and school failure break the child’s capacity for dialogue (14).

To escape this curse, our culture has historically exalted the biblical brother Abel as the model of virtue. Yet the Hebrew etymology of Abel (Hebhel) means vanity, breath, and emptiness, tracing back to the Latin vanus (”empty, void”) and the Proto-Indo-European root *eue- (”to leave, abandon, give out”) (25). Abel is literally the Abandoned One, whose “virtue” is the empty vanity of the False Self—a submissive, sacrificial compliance designed to appease the punitive Sky- Parent to avoid abandonment (8, 11).

We break this tragic script not by trying to be “good” (submissive, empty Abels), but by transforming the spelling of the brother into the active biological capacity of being Able. Etymologically, able derives from the Latin habilis (”easily handled”) and habere (”to hold”), originating from the Proto-Indo-European root *ghabh-, meaning “to give or receive” (25).

To become Able is to reclaim the organic capacity to hold your own separate boundaries, and to enter into a genuine, mutual flow of give-and-take (8). It is the therapeutic and somatic cure for the inner “black hole” of our developmental injuries, transforming the lonely “physiology of exclusion” into the healing “physiology of inclusion” (14).

The Return to Interdependence

The ultimate climax of our Voluntaryist ethics is the realization of a truly freed market (8). In a coercive, parentarchal society, economic and social transactions are driven by the anxious strivings of the False Self, trading dead commodities, status symbols, and conformist masks to fill an inner void of inanity (1, 3, 5).

But in a voluntaryist world of Self-Authorized, differentiated individuals, the ultimate medium of exchange is our own uncoerced, biological presence (8). We realize that we do not need a violent Leviathan state to tame us, because our subcortical mammalian brains are hardwired with the primary-process circuits for CARE and PLAY (13). Coercion is not the cure for our “fallen nature”; it is the very poison that sensitizes our subcortical FEAR and PANIC/GRIEF systems in the first place (8, 13).

We heal this biological wound by stepping out of our separate exiles and entering into heartfelt, face-to-face dialogue, reclaiming our natural, healthy, and loving interdependency with one another (8, 14).

We close our diagnostic with the ultimate, voluntaryist truth of James J. Lynch, which serves as our eternal guide back to the uninjured garden of our wholeness :

“Our common plight is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to share the most basic of all human truths: that people desperately need each other, that we really are dependent on one another. While we are alive, what we have to give to each other is the simplest yet most sublime gift—ourselves.” (14)

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