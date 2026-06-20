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MACHIAVELLI - THE RULERS VS THE RULED AND THE STRUGGLE FOR POWER. Academy of Ideas, Aug 22, 2019. 11m

MACHIAVELLI - THE PRINCE EXPLAINED IN 3 MINUTES. Eudaimonia, Jan 14, 2018. 3m11s

The Machiavellians: Defenders of Freedom by James Burnham summaries

https://cdn.bookey.app/files/pdf/book/en/the-machiavellians.pdf

The Machiavellians: Defenders of Freedom by James Burnham

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JAMES BURNHAM Wikipedia

(November 22, 1905 – July 28, 1987) was an American philosopher and political theorist. He chaired the New York University Department of Philosophy. Burnham was an editor and a regular contributor to William F. Buckley’s conservative magazine National Review on a variety of topics. He rejected containment of the Soviet Union and called for the rollback of communism worldwide.[1][2]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Burnham

MACHIAVELLIANS: DEFENDERS OF FREEDOM - JAMES BURNHAM. Free Audiobook, Nov 29, 2025. 3m4s

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Philosophy of Responsible Freedom, Session 28: The Rulers Vs the Ruled--How Parentarchy Breeds Machiavellian Tyrants By Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

“It is incredible how as soon as a people become subject, it promptly falls into such complete forgetfulness of its freedom that it can hardly be roused to the point of regaining it, obeying so easily and willingly that one is led to say that this people has not so much lost its liberty as won its enslavement.” — Étienne de La Boétie

1. Introduction: Machiavellian Realism and Voluntary Servitude

If you look back through the bloody, schizophrenic nightmare of human history, a stark and uncompromising pattern emerges. Society, across almost every culture and epoch, is invariably split into two distinct classes: the Rulers and the Ruled.

Niccolò Machiavelli observed this political reality with cold, calculated precision in The Prince (Machiavelli). As analyzed by the Academy of Ideas, Machiavelli understood that the struggle for power is the defining characteristic of civilization (Academy of Ideas). This “realist” view of politics is expanded upon by James Burnham in The Machiavellians: Defenders of Freedom. Burnham argues that the primary goal of the ruling class is always power, not the “greater good,” and that political platforms are often deceptive “political formulas” designed merely to manipulate the masses (Burnham; Bookey Summary). Mainstream political science, philosophy, and evolutionary psychology often shrug their shoulders at this Machiavellian divide, dismissing it as an inescapable expression of “human nature.”

But as Voluntaryists, we must ask the deeper, upstream question. As Étienne de La Boétie pointed out centuries ago in his Discourse on Voluntary Servitude, political authority is an illusion; the rulers only have power because the ruled voluntarily submit to them (La Boétie). Tragically, La Boétie’s own “soul mate,” Michel de Montaigne, remained in thrall to the Parentarchal paradigm, refusing to publish La Boétie’s revolutionary essay out of a conditioned fear of the State. This historical contrast perfectly illustrates the sheer gravitational pull of Authority Addiction.

The question remains: Why do the ruled submit, and why do the rulers possess such an obsessive-compulsive, ruthless, and insatiable need to control others? The answer is not human nature. The answer is Parentarchy.

2. The Deepest Nightmare: Infanticide and the Origins of Parentarchy

To understand the macro-violence of the State, we must examine the micro-violence of the historical nursery. Donald E. Brown, in Hierarchy, History, and Human Nature, notes that the dichotomy between open and closed stratification had profound consequences for the development of modern civilization, tracing these social origins back through human evolution (Brown). However, the true psychohistorical reality of that early human condition is horrifying.

As Lloyd deMause states, “The history of childhood is a nightmare from which we have only recently begun to awaken” (deMause). The further back we go in human history, the more horrible the holocaust. deMause’s Psychohistory details the “Infanticidal Mode” of childrearing, demonstrating that the torture, abandonment, and murder of children was the historical norm. This is devastatingly corroborated by Larry S. Milner in Hardness of Heart/Hardness of Life: The Stain of Human Infanticide. Milner documents that in the Paleolithic era, up to 50% of female newborns were slaughtered (Milner).

The State’s willingness to sacrifice millions of young men in war is simply the macro-version of humanity’s oldest, darkest parenting mode. Wars and governments are not aberrations; they are the institutionalized, adult restagings of the traumatic violence experienced in the crib.

3. The Psychological Void: Why the Ruler Must Control

Mainstream historians and Marxists constantly blame “greed,” “capitalism,” and the “desire for wealth” as the root causes of war, tyranny, and state violence. This is a surface-level illusion. The drive for money is merely a secondary mechanism. The true, upstream motivation is the terrified, traumatized inner child’s desperate need for power and control over others to compensate for a shattered sense of self.

Psychiatrist Thomas Szasz perfectly captures the essence of the would-be tyrant worldwide:

“There is only one political sin: independence; and only one political virtue: obedience. To put it differently, there is only one offense against authority: self-control; and only one obeisance to it: submission to control by authority. Self-control and self-esteem vary directly: the more self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control himself. The desire to control others and self-esteem vary inversely: the less self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control others.” (Szasz).

The Machiavellian ruler is suffering from a profound lack of self-esteem caused by Parentarchal abuse. This is empirically backed by Cathy Spatz Widom’s longitudinal research on the “Cycle of Violence,” which proves that early childhood abuse and neglect directly correlate to the development of psychopathology and violent adult behavior (Widom). As Mario Jacoby explains in Shame and the Origins of Self-Esteem, early abuse hollows out the ego and replaces it with toxic shame (Jacoby). The abused child fails to develop a secure, autonomous self. In this state of terrifying powerlessness, they develop an insatiable need for absolute power (Carney).

Prison psychiatrist James Gilligan perfectly illustrates this point. He notes that violence is about gaining respect to ward off shame, not acquiring wealth: “Some people think armed robbers commit their crimes in order to get money. But when you sit down and talk with people who repeatedly commit such crimes, what you hear is, ‘I never got so much respect before in my life as I did when I first pointed a gun at somebody’” (Gilligan). If this is the psychological reality for a street-level armed robber, it is magnified a million times for the Head of State.

4. The “Living Dead” and the Suicidal Tyrant

When severe childhood trauma completely annihilates the inner self, it creates what Gilligan calls the “living dead”—men with “no selves” whose fear brain has been completely erased. These monsters commit horrific atrocities just to see if they can feel anything, and when that fails, they mutilate their own bodies without feeling physical pain (Gilligan).

This devastating reality shatters the myth that tyrants are self-interested survivors who fear death. Because they are already “dead inside,” their lust for power is inextricably linked to a subconscious, apocalyptic drive to commit suicide and take the world down with them.

Cult leader Jim Jones is a prime example of this phenomenon. While mainstream narratives suggest Jones reacted spontaneously to government pressure in Guyana, Margaret Thaler Singer’s Cults in Our Midst proves otherwise. Citing Ken Wooden’s research, Singer notes that Jones had actively and methodically begun planning the Jonestown mass suicide five years in advance (Singer). The tyrant is a suicidal cult leader driving toward the ultimate, apocalyptic release of their own unbearable inner tension, pulling their followers into a deadly embrace.

5. Case Study 1: The Psychopathology of Dictators

The 20th century provided a horrific laboratory for observing what happens when severely traumatized children acquire absolute political power. Brandon K. Gauthier’s Before Evil and the China History Podcast meticulously document the brutal, abusive childhoods of Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Mao, and Kim Il-sung (Gauthier; Laszlo). Hitler was mercilessly beaten by his authoritarian father; Stalin’s father was a violent, alcoholic cobbler; Mao’s father was a ruthless disciplinarian who publicly shamed and assaulted him.

Peter W. Petschauer’s review of Sven Fuchs’s The Childhood Origins of Political Violence and Extremism confirms that historical authoritarians from Louis XIII to the Nazis were forged by abusive childhoods, proving unequivocally that “childhood is indeed political” (Petschauer; Fuchs). The absolute lack of mercy they show as rulers is the exact mirror of the lack of mercy they experienced as infants. As Alice Miller brilliantly observed in For Your Own Good, every dictator torments his people in the exact same way he was tormented as a child (Miller). The macro-dictatorship of the totalitarian regime is nothing more than the micro-dictatorship of the abusive nursery, scaled up and armed with military force.

6. Case Study 2: “America’s Sweetheart” and the Nuclear Death Wish

To prove that this pathology is not limited to foreign despots, we must examine “America’s Sweetheart,” John F. Kennedy. JFK’s public “Camelot” image masked a terrifying reality. Nancy Gager Clinch’s The Kennedy Neurosis explicitly states that the Kennedy dynasty was driven by an “obsessive-compulsive need for power” arising from profound childhood rejection and patriarchal dominance, not a drive for money (Clinch).

Nassir Ghaemi’s A First-Rate Madness provides the hard clinical proof. Ghaemi reveals that JFK was a “spectacular psychochemical success” reliant on a massive daily cocktail of steroids, amphetamines, and barbiturates to mask his severe, clinical depression and deep, suicidal preoccupation with death (Ghaemi).

Lloyd deMause’s psychohistory exposes the terrifying result of this trauma. Battered by his mother and terrorized by his father, JFK developed a “phallic-narcissistic personality” obsessed with proving his hypermasculinity. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, JFK did not view it as a diplomatic issue, but as a personal threat to his manhood. He bragged he would “cut off the balls” of Khrushchev, and sent planes carrying 1,300 nuclear bombs into the air because “not being ‘chicken’ was a primary value”. He admitted “there may be 200 million Americans dead,” but was willing to sacrifice them all just to avoid looking weak (deMause).

Finally, deMause reveals that JFK consciously or unconsciously provoked his own assassination by explicitly ordering his Secret Service aides not to put the bulletproof plastic top on his limousine in Dallas. He went to Dallas to die—the ultimate proof of the suicidal Ruler acting out his inner void.

7. The Obedience of the Ruled: Blind Trust

Why do the masses tolerate and even worship these suicidal tyrants? Vamik Volkan’s Blind Trust explains the “Ruled” side of Machiavelli’s equation. Traumatized masses, suffering from their own collective Parentarchal conditioning, “blindly trust” and attach themselves to narcissistic, Machiavellian leaders to manage their own anxieties (Volkan). They buy into the justifying “political formulas” of the State (Burnham) to soothe their existential terrors. The abused populace seeks a Savior, projecting their own unhealed childhood dependency onto the Ruler.

8. Conclusion: Starving the State Through Peaceful Parenting

Euripides warned that “The gods visit the sins of the fathers upon the children.” As long as Parentarchy remains the default mode of childrearing, we will continue to breed broken children who grow up to be either power-hungry tyrants or submissive, authority-addicted followers.

The only way to end the Machiavellian divide is upstream. We must abandon authoritarian coercion and embrace Autonomous, Relationship-Attachment parenting, such as Thomas Gordon’s Parent Effectiveness Training (P.E.T.) (Gordon). When children are raised with autonomy, relatedness, and competence—free of coercion and fear—they develop secure selves. They grow into self-authorized, high-self-esteem individuals who possess the “political sin” of independence and reject the “political virtue” of obedience.

To abolish the Rulers and the Ruled, we must awaken from the nightmare of history. We must starve the State of both its suicidal dictators and its obedient subjects by bringing permanent peace to the nursery.

Reference List

Academy of Ideas. Machiavelli—The Rulers vs The Ruled and the Struggle for Power.

Bookey Summary. The Machiavellians.

Brown, Donald E. Hierarchy, History, and Human Nature: The Social Origins of Historical Consciousness.

Burnham, James. The Machiavellians: Defenders of Freedom.

Carney, Jack. Free Friends Forum 44 & related Substack writings.

Clinch, Nancy Gager. The Kennedy Neurosis: A Psychological Portrait of an American Dynasty.

deMause, Lloyd. The Origins of War in Child Abuse / The Emotional Life of Nations.

Fuchs, Sven. The Childhood Origins of Political Violence and Extremism.

Gauthier, Brandon K. Before Evil.

Ghaemi, Nassir. A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Leadership and Mental Illness.

Gilligan, James. Shame, Guilt & the Roots of Violence / Violence: Reflections on a National Epidemic.

Gordon, Thomas. Parent Effectiveness Training.

Jacoby, Mario. Shame and the Origins of Self-Esteem.

La Boétie, Étienne de. Discourse on Voluntary Servitude.

Laszlo / China History Podcast. Transcript on Before Evil.

Machiavelli, Niccolò. The Prince.

Miller, Alice. For Your Own Good: Hidden Cruelty in Child-Rearing and the Roots of Violence.

Milner, Larry S. Hardness of Heart/Hardness of Life: The Stain of Human Infanticide.

Petschauer, Peter W. Destructive childhood experiences and the penchant for authoritarians [Review of Fuchs].

Singer, Margaret Thaler. Cults in Our Midst.

Szasz, Thomas S. The Manufacture of Madness.

Volkan, Vamik. Blind Trust: Large Groups and Their Leaders in Times of Crisis and Terror.

Widom, Cathy Spatz. Trauma, Psychopathology, and Violence / The Cycle of Violence.

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Philosophy of Responsible Freedom, Session 28: The Rulers Vs the Ruled-- How Parentarchy Breeds Machiavellian Tyrants By Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

“It is incredible how as soon as a people become subject, it promptly falls into such complete forgetfulness of its freedom that it can hardly be roused to the point of regaining it, obeying so easily and willingly that one is led to say that this people has not so much lost its liberty as won its enslavement.” Étienne de La Boétie

1. Introduction: Machiavellian Realism and Voluntary Servitude

If you look back through the bloody, schizophrenic nightmare of human history, a stark and uncompromising pattern emerges. Society, across almost every culture and epoch, is invariably split into two distinct classes: the Rulers and the Ruled.

Niccolò Machiavelli observed this political reality with cold, calculated precision in The Prince (Machiavelli). As analyzed by the Academy of Ideas, Machiavelli understood that the struggle for power is the defining characteristic of civilization (Academy of Ideas). This “realist” view of politics is expanded upon by James Burnham in The Machiavellians: Defenders of Freedom. Burnham argues that the primary goal of the ruling class is always power, not the “greater good,” and that political platforms are often deceptive “political formulas” designed merely to manipulate the masses into compliance (Burnham; Bookey Summary). Mainstream political science, philosophy, and evolutionary psychology often shrug their shoulders at this Machiavellian divide. They mistakenly view the hierarchy of domination and submission as an inescapable, genetic expression of “human nature,” failing to recognize it as a trauma-induced repetition compulsion.

But as Voluntaryists, we must ask the deeper, upstream question. As Étienne de La Boétie pointed out centuries ago in his Discourse on Voluntary Servitude, political authority is a mass hallucination; the rulers only have power because the ruled voluntarily submit to them (La Boétie). Tragically, La Boétie’s own “soul mate,” Michel de Montaigne, remained in thrall to the Parentarchal paradigm. Montaigne succumbed to the cognitive dissonance required to see the State as a “necessary evil,” refusing to publish La Boétie’s revolutionary essay out of a conditioned fear of Authority. As Harry Kurz documents, Montaigne explained his refusal by stating (capitalized for emphasis): “Because I have discovered that this work has since been published, and WITH AN EVIL PURPOSE, BY THOSE WHO SEEK TO DISTURB AND CHANGE THE FORM OF OUR GOVERNMENT... I have decided not to print it here” (Kurz). This historical contrast perfectly illustrates the sheer gravitational pull of Authority Addiction. It proves that intellectual brilliance alone cannot overcome the emotional imprinting of obedience.

The question remains: Why do the ruled submit, and why do the rulers possess such an obsessive-compulsive, ruthless, and insatiable need to control others? The answer is not human nature. The answer is the traumatizing matrix of human development: Parentarchy.

2. The Deepest Nightmare: Infanticide and the Origins of Parentarchy

To understand the macro-violence of the State, we must examine the micro-violence of the historical nursery. Donald E. Brown, in Hierarchy, History, and Human Nature, notes that the dichotomy between open and closed stratification had profound consequences for the development of modern civilization, tracing these social origins back through human evolution (Brown). However, the true psychohistorical reality of that early human condition is horrifying.

As Lloyd deMause states, “The history of childhood is a nightmare from which we have only recently begun to awaken” (deMause). The further back we go in human history, the more horrible the holocaust. deMause posits a psychogenic theory of history, arguing that human history is the “acting-out by adults of group-fantasies” caused by the childrearing modes of previous generations. He emphasizes that man is homo relatens (searching for love and relationship) long before he is homo economicus (searching for wealth). To trace the evolution of the human psyche, deMause identified six distinct psychogenic childrearing modes that dictate the nature of society:

The Infanticidal Mode (Antiquity) The Abandoning Mode (Medieval) The Ambivalent Mode (Renaissance) The Intrusive Mode (Eighteenth Century) The Socializing Mode (Nineteenth to Mid-Twentieth Century) The Helping Mode (Mid-Twentieth Century onwards) (deMause).

The foundational Infanticidal Mode demonstrates that the torture, abandonment, and murder of children was the historical norm. This dark history is devastatingly corroborated by Larry S. Milner in Hardness of Heart/Hardness of Life: The Stain of Human Infanticide. Milner documents that in the Paleolithic era, up to 50% of female newborns were slaughtered (Milner). Milner arrives at a chilling, undeniable conclusion regarding human evolution: “one of the most ‘natural’ things a human being can do is to voluntarily kill its own offspring when faced with a variety of stressful situations” (Milner).

The State’s willingness to sacrifice millions of young men in war is simply the macro-version of humanity’s oldest, darkest parenting mode. Wars and governments are not aberrations; they are the institutionalized, adult restagings of the traumatic violence experienced in the crib. The State uses war as a “sacrificial” ritual to cleanse the collective trauma of the masses, linking the modern battlefield directly to the ancient sacrificial altar of infanticide.

3. The Psychological Void: Power Vs. Money

Mainstream historians and Marxists constantly blame “greed,” “capitalism,” and the “desire for wealth” as the root causes of war, tyranny, and state violence. This is a surface-level illusion. The drive for money is merely a secondary mechanism. The true, upstream motivation is the terrified, traumatized inner child’s desperate need for power and control over others to compensate for a shattered sense of self.

Psychiatrist Thomas Szasz perfectly captures the essence of the would-be tyrant worldwide: “There is only one political sin: independence; and only one political virtue: obedience. To put it differently, there is only one offense against authority: self-control; and only one obeisance to it: submission to control by authority. Self-control and self-esteem vary directly: the more self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control himself. The desire to control others and self-esteem vary inversely: the less self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control others.” (Szasz).

The Machiavellian ruler is suffering from a profound lack of self-esteem caused by Parentarchal abuse. This is empirically backed by Cathy Spatz Widom’s longitudinal research on the “Cycle of Violence,” which proves that early childhood abuse and neglect directly correlate to the development of psychopathology and violent adult behavior (Widom). As Mario Jacoby explains in Shame and the Origins of Self-Esteem, early abuse hollows out the ego and replaces it with toxic shame (Jacoby). The abused child fails to develop a secure, autonomous self. In this state of terrifying powerlessness, they develop an insatiable need for absolute power (Carney).

Prison psychiatrist James Gilligan perfectly illustrates this point. In Shame, Guilt & the Roots of Violence, Gilligan notes that violence is about gaining respect to ward off shame, not acquiring wealth. He provides this exact, brilliant observation of the violent mind: “When I saw this prisoner I asked him, ‘What do you want so badly that you are willing to give up everything else in order to get it?’ It seemed to me that this was exactly what he was doing. In response, this man, who was usually so inarticulate that it was difficult to get a clear answer to any question, astonished me by standing up tall, looking me in the eye, and replying with perfect clarity and a kind of simple eloquence: ‘Pride. Dignity. Self-esteem.’ And then, speaking more in his usual manner, he added ‘And I’ll kill every motherfucker in that cell block if I have to in order to get it.’” (Gilligan).

If this is the psychological reality for a street-level armed robber, it is magnified a million times for the Head of State. As Gilligan elaborates in Preventing Violence, “normal” politics is driven by this exact same desperate pursuit of pride, dignity, and self-esteem to mask the inner void of toxic shame. The billionaire politician does not want more money; he wants the god-like power to dictate reality because his inner child is terrified and empty.

4. The “Living Dead” and the Suicidal Tyrant

When severe childhood trauma completely annihilates the inner self, it creates what Gilligan calls the “living dead”—men with “no selves” whose fear brains have been completely erased. These monsters commit horrific atrocities just to see if they can feel anything. When outward violence fails to soothe the void, they engage in horrifying, graphic self-harm: mutilating their own bodies, tearing out fingernails, swallowing razorblades, and inserting screws into their urethras without feeling physical pain (Gilligan). They only know they are alive when they see their own blood or the blood of others.

This devastating reality shatters the myth that tyrants are self-interested survivors who fear death. Because they are already “dead inside,” their lust for power is inextricably linked to a subconscious, apocalyptic drive to commit suicide and take the world down with them. Gilligan captures this perfectly: “The death of the self—which is what we are talking about here brings with it a sense of the intolerability of existence-one’s own and everyone else’s. Murder is an attempt not just to rescue one’s self-for many, it is already too late for that; the self has already died-but to bring one’s dead self back to life. When that does not happen, then one’s own physical death can seem to promise the only relief possible... The suicide rate among men who have just committed a murder is several hundred times greater than it is among ordinary men of the same age, sex, and race, in this country and elsewhere.” (Gilligan).

Cult leader Jim Jones is the ultimate manifestation of this phenomenon. While mainstream narratives suggest Jones reacted spontaneously to government pressure in Guyana, Kenneth Wooden’s The Children of Jonestown proves otherwise. Wooden documents that by 1973—five full years before the massacre—Jones was already preaching to his followers: “If they ever put me in jail or if I’m killed, we’re all to commit suicide, killing the children first, then ourselves” (Wooden). The tyrant is a suicidal cult leader driving toward the ultimate, apocalyptic release of their own unbearable inner tension. As Joel Kramer and Diane Alstad document in The Guru Papers, Jim Jones explicitly revealed this pathology when he stated, “I was the master of revolutionary sex, able to copulate fifteen times a day, but now all I want is the orgasm of the grave” (Kramer & Alstad). The dictator’s primary goal is the “orgasm of the grave,” pulling their followers into a deadly, sacrificial embrace.

5. Case Study 1: The Psychopathology of Dictators

The 20th century provided a horrific laboratory for observing what happens when these severely traumatized “living dead” acquire absolute political power. Brandon K. Gauthier’s Before Evil and the China History Podcast meticulously document the brutal, abusive childhoods of Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Mao, and Kim Il-sung (Gauthier; Laszlo).

Stalin, for example, was beaten mercilessly by his violent, alcoholic cobbler father, suffering horrific physical abuse that instilled a profound sense of paranoia and a complete lack of empathy. Mao’s father was a ruthless disciplinarian who publicly shamed and assaulted him, creating a sociopathic need to dominate and humiliate others on a national scale. Hitler was relentlessly beaten by his authoritarian father, forging an ego so shattered that it required the subjugation of the entire globe to feel momentarily secure.

Peter W. Petschauer’s review of Sven Fuchs’s The Childhood Origins of Political Violence and Extremism confirms that historical authoritarians from Louis XIII to the Nazis were all forged by severe childhood abuse, proving unequivocally that “childhood is indeed political” (Petschauer; Fuchs). The absolute lack of mercy these men show as rulers is the exact mirror of the lack of mercy they experienced as infants. As Alice Miller brilliantly observed in For Your Own Good, every dictator torments his people in the exact same way he was tormented as a child (Miller). The macro-dictatorship of the totalitarian regime is nothing more than the micro-dictatorship of the abusive nursery, scaled up and armed with military force.

6. Case Study 2: “America’s Sweetheart” and the Nuclear Death Wish

To prove that this pathology is not limited to foreign despots, we must examine “America’s Sweetheart,” John F. Kennedy. JFK’s public “Camelot” image masked a terrifying reality. Nancy Gager Clinch’s The Kennedy Neurosis explicitly destroys the myth of his noble leadership: “The Kennedy demand for power grew out of neurotic competition far more than from genuine competence... an obsessive-compulsive need for power and social recognition... arose from a profound sense of powerlessness and rejection” (Clinch).

The origin of this neurosis is detailed by Lloyd deMause in The Emotional Life of Nations. JFK was raised in a home of immense wealth but brutal emotional deprivation. Battered by his mother and terrorized by his father, JFK developed a “phallic-narcissistic personality” obsessed with proving his hypermasculinity. His mother physically battered him with “hairbrushes, coat hangers, belts and shoes,” and his father’s neurotic dominance forced the boys to become “what Dad wanted them to become.”

Nassir Ghaemi’s A First-Rate Madness provides the hard clinical proof of the devastation this abuse wrought. Ghaemi reveals that JFK was a “spectacular psychochemical success,” reliant on a massive, hidden daily cocktail of anabolic steroids, amphetamines, and barbiturates. This chemical armor fueled his hypersexuality and paranoia while masking his severe, clinical depression and deep, suicidal preoccupation with death (Ghaemi).

Lloyd deMause’s psychohistory exposes the terrifying result of this trauma. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, JFK did not view the standoff as a diplomatic issue, but as a personal threat to his manhood. He bragged to his associates that he would “cut off the balls” of Khrushchev. Even when his own Secretary of Defense saw no immediate threat to U.S. security, JFK sent planes carrying 1,300 nuclear bombs into the air because “not being ‘chicken’ was a primary value”. He admitted “there may be 200 million Americans dead,” but he was willing to sacrifice them all just to avoid looking weak (deMause).

Finally, deMause reveals that JFK consciously or unconsciously provoked his own assassination by explicitly ordering his Secret Service aides not to put the bulletproof plastic top on his limousine in Dallas. He went to Dallas to die—the ultimate proof of the suicidal Ruler acting out his inner void on the world stage.

7. The Obedience of the Ruled: Blind Trust and the Escape from Freedom

Why do the masses tolerate, obey, and even worship these suicidal tyrants? Vamik Volkan’s Blind Trust explains the “Ruled” side of Machiavelli’s equation. Traumatized masses, suffering from their own collective Parentarchal conditioning, “blindly trust” and attach themselves to narcissistic, Machiavellian leaders to manage their own anxieties (Volkan).

Erich Fromm expands on this in Escape from Freedom. The traumatized citizen finds the burden of individual autonomy too terrifying. Because they were raised under authoritarian coercion, they crave the structure of the State. They buy into the justifying “political formulas” of the State (Burnham) to soothe their existential terrors.

The abused populace seeks “Savage Messiahs” (Carney), projecting their own unhealed childhood dependency onto the Ruler. The ruled do not want liberty; they want a surrogate parent to absolve them of the terrifying responsibility of freedom. By surrendering their autonomy to these Savage Messiahs, the masses willingly participate in the State’s sacrificial rituals (war and systemic violence) to soothe their own existential terrors.

8. Conclusion: Starving the State Through Peaceful Parenting

Euripides warned that “The gods visit the sins of the fathers upon the children.” As long as Parentarchy remains the default mode of childrearing, we will continue to breed broken children who grow up to be either power-hungry tyrants or submissive, authority-addicted followers. We see this today in the “Socializing” and “Authoritarian” parenting models championed by figures like Jordan Peterson, whose behavioral management techniques merely breed further trauma, resentment, and a conditioned obedience to external authority (Carney).

The only way to end the Machiavellian divide is upstream. We must completely abandon authoritarian coercion and embrace deMause’s “Helping Mode” through Autonomous, Relationship-Attachment parenting, such as Thomas Gordon’s Parent Effectiveness Training (P.E.T.) (Gordon). By discarding both the “Power-Over” methods of authoritarianism and the “Surrender” methods of permissiveness, we can raise children using the No-Lose Method. P.E.T.’s No-Lose conflict resolution meets the needs of both the child and the parent mutually, without ever resorting to coercion or the weapon of fear.

When children are raised with autonomy, relatedness, and competence, they develop secure, self-authorized egos. They do not experience the terrifying powerlessness that drives the megalomaniacal lust for control, nor do they seek the subservient comfort of a dictator. They grow into adults who possess the “political sin” of independence and reject the “political virtue” of obedience. Grounded in the Non-Aggression Principle (NAP), they recognize all political authority as an illegitimate, coercive illusion.

To abolish the Rulers and the Ruled, we must awaken from the nightmare of history. We must starve the State of both its suicidal dictators and its obedient subjects by bringing permanent peace to the nursery.

Reference List

Academy of Ideas. Machiavelli—The Rulers vs The Ruled and the Struggle for Power.

Bookey Summary. The Machiavellians.

Brown, Donald E. Hierarchy, History, and Human Nature: The Social Origins of Historical Consciousness.

Burnham, James. The Machiavellians: Defenders of Freedom.

Carney, Jack. An Invitation to Jordan Peterson, His Family and Followers: Challenging Authoritarian Parenting.

Carney, Jack. Free Friends Forum 44 & related Substack writings.

Clinch, Nancy Gager. The Kennedy Neurosis: A Psychological Portrait of an American Dynasty.

deMause, Lloyd. The Origins of War in Child Abuse / The Emotional Life of Nations / The Evolution of Childrearing Modes.

Fromm, Erich. Escape From Freedom.

Fuchs, Sven. The Childhood Origins of Political Violence and Extremism.

Gauthier, Brandon K. Before Evil.

Ghaemi, Nassir. A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Leadership and Mental Illness.

Gilligan, James. Shame, Guilt & the Roots of Violence / Preventing Violence / Violence: Reflections on a National Epidemic.

Gordon, Thomas. Parent Effectiveness Training.

Jacoby, Mario. Shame and the Origins of Self-Esteem.

Kramer, Joel, and Alstad, Diane. The Guru Papers: Masks of Authoritarian Power.

Kurz, Harry. Introduction to Etienne de La Boétie’s Discourse on Voluntary Servitude.

La Boétie, Étienne de. Discourse on Voluntary Servitude.

Laszlo / China History Podcast. Transcript on Before Evil.

Machiavelli, Niccolò. The Prince.

Miller, Alice. For Your Own Good: Hidden Cruelty in Child-Rearing and the Roots of Violence.

Milner, Larry S. Hardness of Heart/Hardness of Life: The Stain of Human Infanticide.

Petschauer, Peter W. Destructive childhood experiences and the penchant for authoritarians [Review of Fuchs].

Szasz, Thomas S. The Manufacture of Madness.

Volkan, Vamik. Blind Trust: Large Groups and Their Leaders in Times of Crisis and Terror.

Widom, Cathy Spatz. Trauma, Psychopathology, and Violence / The Cycle of Violence.

Wooden, Kenneth. The Children of Jonestown.

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If interested in Responsible Freedom email Jack: themesofjack@gmail.com