Jack’s Responsibly Free News Letter

Jack’s Responsibly Free News Letter

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
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Completely EXCELLENT work here! Bravo! My favorite line:

"Autonomy is the death knell of authority, and authority knows it."

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