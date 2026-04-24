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THE ASCH EXPERIMENT cooolway, Nov 24, 2008. 1m57s

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 20--New Zealand time:

1. April 25 , 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. April 26, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

“Love or power -- these are the opposing poles of a choice every child is compelled to make, very early in life, in a drama that has a deep and lasting influence on the person’s path through life.” Arno Gruen

THE INSANITY OF NORMALITY BY ARNO GRUEN Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Insanity_of_Normality

AN ARCHIVE DEDICATED TO THE WORK OF DR. ARNO GRUEN

In The Insanity of Normality, the psychoanalyst Arno Gruen challenges the assumption, made popular by Freud in the twentieth century, that humans are born with an innate tendency to destruction and violence. Gruen argues instead that at the root of evil lies self-hatred, a rage originating in a self-betrayal that begins in childhood, when autonomy is surrendered in exchange for the “love” of those who wield power over us. To share in that subjugating power, we create a false self, a pleasing- to-others image of ourselves that springs from powerful and deep-seated hopes of being loved and fears of being injured and humiliated. https://arno-gruen.online-library.net/p/welcome.html

IS THE WORLD GOING CRAZY? WHY ‘NORMAL’ IS ACTUALLY INSANE” TheArmoredSelf, Dec 18, 2025. 3m4s

Is “normality” actually a sickness? We are taught that to be “normal” is to be healthy. But what if the people we trust the most—the successful leaders, the rational realists, and the “well-adjusted” citizens—are actually the sickest of all? In this video, we dive into the groundbreaking work of psychoanalyst Arno Gruen and his book “The Insanity of Normality.” We explore the terrifying idea that our society forces us to betray our true selves just to survive, turning us into empty “robots” capable of great violence. But there is a way out. Discover why your anxiety and “craziness” might actually be a sign of health, and how breaking free from the mask of normality is the ultimate act of rebellion.

CULTURAL DIMENSION: ME OR WE. InterfacetTraining, June 19,2010 2m55s

Some cultures focus on the individual as a unique, independent person, properly operating for his or her own benefit. Others focus primarily on the group, assuming that the group’s well-being comes first, and the individual is expected to conform to the group’s needs.

AYN RAND ON COLLECTIVISM Common Sense Capitalism, March13, 2013 VIDEO 2m58s

NATHANIEL BRANDEN - CAPITALISM VS THE VISION OF A RISK-FREE UNIVERSE LibertyPen, Oct 4,2016. 3m52s

ASCH CONFORMITY LINE EXPERIMENT By Saul McLeod, PhD, May 15, 2025

https://www.simplypsychology.org/asch-conformity.html

WHAT IS CONFORMITY? DEFINITION, TYPES, PSYCHOLOGY RESEARCH By Saul McLeod, PhD, April 24, 2026

https://www.simplypsychology.org/conformity.html

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONFORMITY Academy of Ideas, June 29, 2017. 10m56s

This video, building on the ideas of Ernest Becker, Kierkegaard, Nietzsche and Emerson, examines why we are so susceptible to conformity and looks at why nonconformity, or the cultivation of one’s uniqueness, is such an important ingredient in a life well-lived.

Transcript https://academyofideas.com/2017/06/psychology-of-conformity/

ERNEST BECKER AND HEROISM Academy of Ideas, Sept 17, 2013. 9m23s

In this lecture we investigate what Ernest Becker called the universal urge to heroism. We look at the different ways Becker proposed individuals strive for heroism, and introduce what he called genuine heroism.

THE BIRTH AND DEATH OF MEANING - ERNEST BECKER Jim Wolfe, July 23, 2015