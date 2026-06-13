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ONE RULE FOR EVERYTHING | THE NON-AGGRESSION PRINCIPLE EXPLAINED | FOR A NEW LIBERTY #1. Philosophizer, Nov 6, 2025. 6m59s

This video explores Murray Rothbard’s radical political philosophy — a complete vision of a free society built on the Non-Aggression Principle (NAP).

The Philosophy Of Responsible Freedom 2025-2026

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

26.COLLECTIVISM AND INDIVIDUALISM. Academy of Ideas Mar 14, 2013 In Pursuit of Liberty, 7m8s

In this lecture we examine collectivism and individualism from the perspective of the 20th century economist and philosopher Ludwig von Mises

27.FEAR AND SOCIAL CONTROL Academy of Ideas Nov 30, 2015 In Pursuit of Liberty, 9m58s

In this video we examine how fear can be used as a tool to manipulate others, and how those in positions of power, past and present, have effectively used fear to control certain aspects of society

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2015/11/fear-and-social-control/

PAPER BY JACK CARNEY USING NOTEBOOKLM AI

The Self-Authorized Individual vs. The Coercive Collective: An Interdisciplinary Analysis of Human Agency By Jack Carney using NotebookLM AI

Table of Contents

I. Introduction: The Original Sin of the “In-dividual” and the Moral Progression

The Original Sin of the “In-dividual” and the Meaning of Integrity

Parentarchy, the Crisis of Basic Trust, and Substitute Attachment

The Original Sin of the “In-dividual”: Disobedience and Isolation

The Causal Why: The Moral Progression of Homo Sapiens Sapiens

The Breakdown of Coercion and the Biological Template

The Evolutionary Catch-22 and the Organismic Drive

II. The Evolutionary Baseline: Autonoesis, the EEA, and the Cultural Invention of Consciousness

The Phylogenetic Leap: Autonoesis and the Projectable Self

The EEA and the Vulnerability of the Mammalian CARE System

The Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind and the Invention of Subjectivity

III. The Biological Engine: SEEKING, PANIC/LOSS, and the Weaponization of Attachment

Dismantling Tension-Reduction: The Organismic Drive to Self-Actualize

The SEEKING System vs. The PANIC/LOSS System

Right-Brain Regulation and the Weaponization of Separation Cries

IV. The Conflict of Emergence: Embeddedness, the Inner Authoritarian and the Societal Cocoon

Metamorphosis: From Autocentric Embeddedness to Allocentric World-Openness

The Guru Papers and the Implantation of the Inner Authoritarian

Co-Constructing the Self Through the Fear of Rejection

V. The Societal Macro-Level: Transformation, Decline Deception and the Denial of Death

Terror Management and the Illusion of Cosmic Significance

The Science of Evil: Projection and the Death Potlatch

The Transformation of Growth: Accretion, Replication, and Mutuality

Reinterpreting the Decline of the West

VI. The Ethics of Mutualism vs. Mystical Fusion

Altruistic Egotism as the Biological Mandate

Transitioning to the Interindividual 5th Order Mind

Repudiating Mystical Oneness and Defending Epistemic Borders

The JacKatharine Paradigm: The Lesson of L.O.S.S. and Interdependence

VII. The Modern Threat: Technocracy, Transhumanism, and the AI Parentarchy

The Cosmic Parentarchy: Technocracy and the Transhumanist Immortality Project

The Non-Aggression Principle (NAP) and the 4F Switch Counterfactual

VIII. Conclusion: Abandoned to Ourselves

Accepting Evolutionary Abandonment

The Four Golden Au Rules without Rulers: Autonomy, Authenticity, Authorship, and Authority

Securing the Freedom to Find Out

I. Introduction: The Catch-22 of Parentarchy, the Hobbesian Illusion of Legitimacy, and the Call for Self-Authorization

The Ontological Tension: Individual Integrity vs. Collective Coercion

The human condition is fundamentally defined by an ontological tension between the biological drive for the individual’s integrity over against the collective’s coercive command and control. Before there are citizens, ideologies, or states, there is the biological reality of the human infant: neurologically immature, emotionally dependent, and structurally powerless. This primordial power asymmetry forms the basis of what we term “Parentarchy”—an evolutionary and social matrix that conditions obedience before cognition (1).

Parentarchy, the Crisis of Basic Trust, and Substitute Attachment

This matrix capitalizes on the earliest stages of human development. Erik Erikson’s psychosocial model identifies the foundational crisis of infancy as “Basic Trust vs. Basic Mistrust” (2). If a child’s caregivers are coercive or unresponsive, the child fails to develop basic trust, resulting in an insecure attachment characterized by profound anxiety and a pervasive sense of mistrust in both self and others (2).

Because humans are neurologically wired to seek a secure base and a “haven of safety,” this insecure attachment leaves the individual deeply vulnerable. As Lee A. Kirkpatrick demonstrates in Attachment, Evolution, and the Psychology of Religion, individuals project these unmet attachment needs onto macro-level substitute attachment figures (3). Consequently, institutions like the State and the Church function seamlessly as omnipotent parents, scaling the dynamics of Parentarchy up to the societal level to manage the individual’s separation anxiety and enforce obedience (1).

The Original Sin of the “In-dividual”: Disobedience and Isolation

This foundational dynamic perfectly reflects the covert authoritarianism exposed in The Guru Papers, which reveals how authoritarianism reaches “deep into the basic unit of control where this division and the self-mistrust that comes from it are first implanted—the family. The traditional family conditions obedience to authority by undermining self-trust” (4). As language animals, the historical development of our words serves as a metaphorical footnote to our biological, social, and psychological evolution. To overcome this implanted mistrust and achieve true maturity, the person must become an “in-dividual”—a word whose very etymology means “not” (in) “divided” (dividual). Integrity’s root meaning complements that of individual: “not” (in) “touched” (tegrity) meaning “unbroken” or “whole.”

To become this undivided individual, we must execute a fundamental disobedience to the parental authority upon which early survival depended. As outlined in Free Friends Forum 47, the “Original Sin” of humanity is literally ontology: the etymological root of the word sin means “to be” (5). Therefore, the original sin is simply to be oneself (5). By asserting Self-Authorization as the sole internal authority, the individual commits the ultimate sin against the co-dependent family-clan unit (1, 5). As Erich Fromm illuminates in Escape from Freedom, the myth of the Garden of Eden does not represent a moral fall, but rather the first necessary act of human disobedience and Self-Authorization, bringing with it both liberation and the terrifying curse of isolation (6). In his essay On Disobedience and Other Essays, Fromm expands this principle to the macro-historical level, warning that “human history began with an act of disobedience, and it is not unlikely that it will be terminated by an act of obedience” (7).

The Causal Why: The Moral Progression of Homo Sapiens Sapiens

To understand exactly why anyone would strive to claim this Self-Authorization despite the massive social pressure to conform, we must examine the evolutionary, biological, and psychological engines driving the human organism. We propose a specific causal mechanism for this transition: we consider the evolutionary development of Homo sapiens sapiens from prehistory to now to be a moral progression from Authoritarian Other to Self-Authorization due to changing modes of parenting (see Lloyd deMause below) (8). Rather than remaining in a state of coercive master-slave co-dependency, our species is finally “growing up” and transitioning toward voluntary trader interdependency as Homo sapiens sapiens voluntaryiens (1).

The Breakdown of Coercion and the Biological Template

While historians often misdiagnose the breakdown of traditional, replicative Western structures as the “suicide” or “decline” of civilization, this breakdown can be more accurately recognized as the painful but necessary birth pangs of this exact moral progression and “growing up”. Humans are born to obey authority, but have evolved to potentially outgrow it. To understand this exit from the coercive collective, one must first recognize how deeply the individual is initially embedded within it. The child’s first relationship acts as a permanent neurobiological template, shaping the individual’s capacities to enter into all later emotional relationships and profoundly influencing the origin and formation of the self (9).

The Evolutionary Catch-22 and the Organismic Drive

Because of this engineered internal division, the paralyzing weight of shame, and the inherent terror of isolation, humanity is trapped in an evolutionary Catch-22. We have developed the technological capacity to alter the planet, yet psychologically, we remain tethered to the dependency and insecure attachment of childhood. The two horns of this dilemma represent the ultimate struggle of human agency. One horn is the potential bio-socio-logical drive to actualize the organism—culminating in Kurt Goldstein’s organismic drive to self-actualize (10) and Julian Jaynes’ unshakeable mandate: “We must become our own authorization” (11). The opposing horn is the coercive pull of the parentarchical collective from which the individual emerges. Humanity remains paralyzed between these horns until and unless individuals commit their “original sin” and declare their minds free from the genetic and memetic bondage of their bodies and brains.

II. The Evolutionary Baseline: Autonoesis, the EEA, and the Cultural Invention of Consciousness

The Phylogenetic Leap: Autonoesis and the Projectable Self

To comprehend the exit from the coercive collective, one must first recognize the evolutionary equipment that makes such an exit biosocially possible (12, 13). The transition from an embedded organism to a self-authorized individual required a phylogenetic leap in cognition. Endel Tulving identifies this “missing link” as the development of “autonoesis”—self-knowing episodic memory (12). Autonoesis grants the human brain the capacity for mental time travel, allowing the organism to detach from the sensory-bound present and project its identity into the past and future (12). Janet Metcalfe expands this as the “projectable self,” an inner eye capable of metacognition, entertaining counterfactuals, and grasping the subjective perspectives of others (13). Crucially, this cognitive equipment did not appear in a vacuum; rather, ongoing biological and cultural evolution exerted the selective pressure that shaped the brain to generate a self that has the potential to become its own authority, that is, Self-Authorized (1).

The EEA and the Vulnerability of the Mammalian CARE System

However, this cognitive equipment evolved within a highly specific Environment of Evolutionary Adaptedness (EEA) (14, 15). As John Bowlby and Darcia Narvaez have articulated, the mammalian baseline is deeply reliant on extended nurturing, communal caregiving, and profound social synchronization (14, 15). The human infant’s protracted altriciality means that survival is entirely dependent on the CARE system of the adults (16). Therefore, the biological capacity for separation (autonoesis) is fundamentally at war with the biological necessity of attachment (the EEA) (14, 15).

The Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind and the Invention of Subjectivity

For millennia, the human species reconciled this tension not through subjective autonomy, but through the “bicameral mind” (11). Early civilizations achieved the social control necessary for massive agricultural societies by relying on an executive brain hemisphere that issued auditory hallucinations, which the follower hemisphere obeyed as the voice of a god (11). It was only during the immense social chaos of the second millennium B.C. that this auditory hallucinatory control broke down (11). Deprived of divine commands, humans had to culturally invent a metaphored mind-space to narratize decisions (11). We propose that this cultural invention served as the catalyst that fully activated the underlying biological hardware of the autonoetic and projectable self described by Tulving and Metcalfe (12, 13). We inherited the subjective consciousness that emerged from this breakdown, but we also inherited a haunting, residual longing for the lost gods (11). This vestigial hunger for an infallible external command continues to manifest as a desperate search for archaic authorization through charismatic leaders, cults, oracles, and rigid ideologies (11).

III. The Biological Engine: SEEKING, PANIC/LOSS, and the Weaponization of Attachment

Dismantling Tension-Reduction: The Organismic Drive to Self-Actualize

To understand exactly why anyone would strive to claim Self-Authorization despite the massive social pressure to conform, we must comprehensively examine the biological engines driving the human organism (10). Historically, much of psychiatry rested on a Freudian “tension-reduction” model, assuming the human organism primarily seeks to reduce excitation and return to a peaceful homeostasis (10). If this were true, no individual would ever willingly leave the safety of the collective. However, the organismic master motive dictates that there is only one drive actuating human behavior: the biological tendency of the organism to actualize its own inherent potentialities (10).

The SEEKING System vs. The PANIC/LOSS System

Affective neuroscience proves that the mammalian brain is not merely a passive learning machine, but is driven by primary-process emotional circuits, foremost among them being the dopaminergic SEEKING system (16). The SEEKING system generates eager anticipation, curiosity, and proactive engagement with the world (16). Alongside the SEEKING system, humans possess a PACAPergic PANIC/LOSS system—the agonizing mammalian “smoke alarm” of separation distress (16, 17). In our anatomical analysis of Separation Anxiety Disorder, we demonstrate that the brain misinterprets the agony of a broken heart as a physical lack of oxygen, triggering a “False Suffocation Alarm” (17).

Right-Brain Regulation and the Weaponization of Separation Cries

Because human infants are born highly altricial, their early right-brain regulation depends entirely on the primary caregiver acting as a template for emotional capacities (9). Parentarchy weaponizes this profound dependency by linking social obedience directly to survival (1, 4, 16). By making love and safety conditional upon obedience, the collective links any assertion of independent SEEKING with the terrifying threat of PANIC/LOSS (1, 16, 17). When an individual attempts to assert autonomy, they experience a biochemical panic reflex that mimics literal suffocation and the terror of death (16, 17). This neurological conditioning creates an “Authority Addiction,” wherein the individual compulsively seeks external authorities to soothe their separation anxiety (1, 17). The chronic activation of this system without genuine mutual connection leads to “Communicative Disease,” a state of structural isolation that is as lethal to the human body as physical illness (18).

IV. The Conflict of Emergence: Embeddedness, the Inner Authoritarian and the Societal Cocoon

Metamorphosis: From Autocentric Embeddedness to Allocentric World-Openness

Psychologically, Ernest Schachtel maps this lifelong conflict in Metamorphosis (19). Human development is a continuous struggle between the brave urge to explore the unknown and the fearful urge to retreat back into ultimate safety (19). We all begin life in the total shelter of the womb—a state Schachtel calls “primary embeddedness,” governed purely by “autocentric” perception (19). In this autocentric state, there is no clear separation between ourselves and the environment, and everything is experienced solely in terms of our own immediate bodily comfort or discomfort (19). Growing up requires breaking out of this shell to face the vast, unmapped reality of the world through “allocentric” perception (19).

Allocentric perception is the capacity to step back, delay our immediate urges, and look at things objectively, rather than just seeing them as tools to instantly satisfy our cravings (19). However, stepping out into this unscripted “world-openness” produces an intense, terrifying anxiety (19). Because this pathless freedom is so frightening, most people surrender and regress into a “secondary embeddedness”—a safe, culturally approved societal cocoon characterized by a return to secondary autocentricity (19). The coercive collective is all too eager to provide this cocoon, keeping individuals embedded in a closed, “sociocentric” world. By passively accepting these ready-made definitions that substitute for authentic, firsthand experience, the individual avoids the terror of thinking for themselves, but they permanently paralyze their own capacity for Self-Authorization (1, 19).

The Guru Papers and the Implantation of the Inner Authoritarian

To maintain this societal cocoon, the Parentarchy must divide the individual’s psyche against itself (4). In The Guru Papers: Masks of Authoritarian Power, Joel Kramer and Diane Alstad expose how covert authoritarianism operates most effectively by systematically undermining an individual’s self-trust (4). If children are conditioned to mistrust their own experiences, they will have little option as adults but to look for an external authority to trust (4). Authoritarian morality achieves this by implanting an “inner authoritarian,” splitting the organism into a “goodself” and a “badself” (4). The “goodself” strives for impossible ideals of purity, absolute selflessness, and unconditional love (4). Conversely, the “badself” contains the natural, carnal, and self-centered biological drives essential for survival and individuation (4). By artificially categorizing these natural drives as evil or shameful, the coercive collective guarantees a state of perpetual inner conflict, guilt, and self-mistrust (4). Stripped of self-trust, the divided individual becomes desperate for external gurus, politicians, or technocrats to save them from their own nature (4).

Co-Constructing the Self Through the Fear of Rejection

This paralyzing self-doubt is cemented by the social origins of consciousness itself, as Philippe Rochat demonstrates in Others in Mind (20). Selfhood is a co-constructed joint project born directly from the primal fear of rejection (20). Because human survival initially depends on caregivers, the biological drive to affiliate carries a corresponding terror of ostracization—what Rochat terms the “mother of all fears” (20). Consequently, our sense of identity is driven by a constant, anxious evaluation of the self through the real or imagined judging eyes of others. This relentless social monitoring turns self-awareness into an inherent “distress maker,” trapping the individual in an endless compromise between self-praise and self-blame to avoid being cast out (20).

Evolutionary analyses of morality confirm that shame and guilt evolved specifically as social control mechanisms to enforce egalitarian conformity and suppress the innate egotism of the individual (21, 22). As Mark R. Leary notes, the “curse of the self” lies in this very self-awareness, which allows the collective to weaponize our innate fear of rejection (23). The Parentarchy ensures that any assertion of Self-Authorization is felt not as liberation, but as a terrifying risk of social death (4, 20).

V. The Societal Macro-Level: Transformation, Decline Deception and the Denial of Death

Terror Management and the Illusion of Cosmic Significance

The desperation for an external savior is ultimately rooted in the existential terror of mortality (24). As Ernest Becker masterfully demonstrates in The Denial of Death, human beings are unique in their paralyzing awareness of their own finite, decaying bodies—the tragic paradox of being “gods with anuses” (24). To manage this unbearable dread, humans construct “immortality projects” (24). We merge with larger collective entities to secure the illusion of permanent, cosmic significance (24). Society itself functions as a codified hero system, a “vital lie” that shields us from the overwhelming reality of our vulnerability (24).

The Science of Evil: Projection and the Death Potlatch

However, Becker reveals that this very pursuit of heroism is a true “science of evil” that generates “surplus evil” (24). To maintain our vital lie, we project our repressed shadow side onto an out-group enemy (24). Warfare thus becomes a “death potlatch,” a bloody ritual of purification where we sacrifice our own youth to destroy the enemies of righteousness, tragically turning the world into a charnel house (24).

On a psychohistorical level, Lloyd deMause reveals how the hidden trauma of childhood drives this macro-historical violence (8, 25). When a society experiences individuation or progress, it threatens the internalized authoritarian structures installed during childhood (8, 25). This societal individuation triggers massive separation anxiety on a collective scale—a phenomenon deMause identifies as “growth panic” (8, 25). To soothe this panic, populations violently regress into dissociated “social alters,” projecting their repressed fears onto scapegoats and merging with a “Killer Motherland” through the destructive rituals of war (8, 25).

The Transformation of Growth: Accretion, Replication, and Mutuality

With the SEEKING system fighting against the inner authoritarian and “growth panic,” George T.L. Land’s transformation theory provides a map for the species’ escape. In Grow or Die, Land argues that psychological and cultural processes are extensions of biological processes, united by the single principle of growth (26). Humanity evolves through three distinct phases. First is Accretive growth: expanding boundaries by absorbing the environment to create absolute “sameness” (26). Second is Replicative growth: expanding by forcing the environment to become a copy of the self, demanding conformity and “likeness” (26). But life demands a third, transformative stage: Mutual growth (26). Mutuality abandons the demand for replication, thriving instead on the exchange of differences, establishing the structural conditions necessary for Self-Authorization (1, 26).

Reinterpreting the Decline of the West

Many cultural historians have observed the breakdown of traditional Western structures and misdiagnosed it as civilizational suicide. Oswald Spengler, in Decline of the West, famously mapped the “Faustian” spirit of the West and inaccurately viewed the current era as a terminal condition (27). However, Arthur Herman in The Idea of Decline in Western History and Marvin Goldwert in The suicide and rebirth of western civilization provide the necessary corrective lens to this cultural pessimism (28, 29). The dissolution of the old Western order is not a Spenglerian suicide, but the painful, necessary dismantling of the Parentarchal cocoon (28, 29). It is the traumatic birth pangs of Mutualism, paving the way for the fully Self-Authorized individual (1, 26).

VI. The Ethics of Mutualism vs. Mystical Fusion

Altruistic Egotism as the Biological Mandate

If individuals are to survive the traumatic transition out of the societal cocoon and engage in true mutualism, they require a biologically sound ethical baseline (30). Hans Selye’s Stress without Distress provides this precise foundation: Altruistic Egotism. Self-preservation and egotism are vital, inescapable biologic instincts shared by all living cells. An ethic of universal, unconditional altruism—”love thy neighbor as thyself”—is deeply immoral, as it expects others to look out for the individual more than themselves, fostering parasitism rather than partnership. The authentic biological mandate is instead to “Earn thy neighbor’s love” through mutual usefulness, competence, and voluntary exchange (30). This biological reality directly supports Kramer and Alstad’s piercing critique of “unconditional love” and self-sacrifice. The Guru Papers demonstrates that ideals of absolute “selflessness” and unconditional surrender are covert authoritarian traps designed to erase the defensive boundaries of the individual (4).

Transitioning to the Interindividual 5th Stage Mind

Psychologically, this maturation away from dependency is rigorously mapped by Robert Kegan’s constructive-developmental theory in The Evolving Self, which charts the movement from the fused Socialized Mind (Stage 3) to the independent Self-Authoring Mind (Stage 4), and finally to the interdependent Interindividual or Self-Transforming Mind (Stage 5) (31, 32). The Self-Authoring mind internalizes its identity, allowing the individual to create its own story rather than being authored by Parentarchy (1, 31).

Repudiating Mystical Oneness and Defending Epistemic Borders

However, a profound warning must be issued regarding Kegan’s later work and the New Age concept of “self-transcendence”. Many “altruistic spiritualists” use the 5th Order to justify sacrificing the self for the “greater good,” slipping backward into a romanticized “mystical oneness” (what Freud called the oceanic state) (4). As Chris Fowler reveals in The Archaeology of Personhood, ancient and non-Western cultures often viewed the person not as an indivisible individual, but as a “dividual”—a composite entity engaged in structured, reciprocal exchanges of distinct parts (”partibility”) (33). However, this structured exchange is entirely different from a boundary-less void of “Oneness”. The Guru Papers dismantles this ideology of Eastern “Oneness,” exposing it as the ultimate covert authoritarianism because it demands the complete renunciation of the individuated life (4). While Quassim Cassam notes in Self-Knowledge for Humans that we are not perfectly rational computing machines, we remain physically and cognitively bounded entities who cannot magically dissolve our epistemic borders (34). Furthermore, Becker demonstrates that clinging to the collective is ultimately a “terror management” strategy designed to deny physical death (24). True Self-Authorization explicitly repudiates this mystical oneness (1).

The JacKatharine Paradigm: The Lesson of L.O.S.S. and Interdependence

True mutuality is demonstrated empirically by our “JacKatharine” paradigm of Intentional Conscious Care (35). By declaring an “Interdependence Day,” the individuals deliberately avoided Order 3 co-dependent fusion and rejected the boundary-less trap of oneness (35). Instead of exchanging the traditional “Gold Ring” of ownership, they metaphorically exchanged the “Red Pill,” actively cutting their umbilical cords to the DNA GeneMeme Machine (1, 35). They forged an Intentional Knot of Conscious Care where their “Loose Ends” were joined such that each became a Resource for the other’s Source (35). In this paradigm, personal value is traded without sacrificing distinct integrities, ultimately leading to the profound “Lesson of L.O.S.S.” (Linking Our Separate Selves) (35). This is the zenith of mutualism: an exchange of differences where the Self-Authorized individual remains sovereign, finite, and unbounded in their capacity to consciously care (35).

VII. The Modern Threat: Technocracy, Transhumanism, and the AI Parentarchy

The Cosmic Parentarchy: Technocracy and the Transhumanist Immortality Project

Just as humanity develops the capacity to achieve interdependent Self-Authorization, a new coercive collective has emerged to re-imprison the individual: the “Evil Twins” of Technocracy and Transhumanism (36). Ray Kurzweil predicts a Singularity where human neocortices will merge entirely with cloud-based AI via nanobots, effectively erasing the boundaries of the individual in favor of a digital, oceanic hive-mind (37). As Patrick M. Wood documents, unelected technocrats seek to manage populations as “biochemical algorithms” within this new, cosmic Parentarchy, substituting biological authoritarianism with a computational one (36). This movement is ultimately a secular “immortality project” designed to overcome the biological limits of aging and death through genetic engineering and artificial intelligence (24, 36). As Jeff Noonan warns in Embodiment and the Meaning of Life, the technotopian wish for immortality accepts the objective value of life but refuses to subjectively value it within its constitutive, biological boundaries (38). It demands a restructuring of humanity where the individual is treated merely as a resource to be optimized by the collective, forever forestalling the maturation required for true Self-Authorization (1, 38).

The Non-Aggression Principle (NAP) and the 4F Switch Counterfactual

To protect Self-Authorized individuality against this technocratic threat, artificial intelligence and human institutions must be aligned strictly with the Voluntaryist Non-Aggression Principle (NAP) (39). As Murray Rothbard defines it, the NAP forbids the initiation of physical force against persons or property, carrying no paternalistic obligation to manage human lives or force populations into collective harmony (40). The ultimate realization of this principle is practically modeled by our “4F Switch” (Free-From-Force-Field), a counterfactual, thought experiment illustrating true Self-Authorized voluntaryism (41). Imagine a world where every individual is born with an activated 4F Switch—a press of the navel deploys an impenetrable energy shield that guarantees absolute protection from all physical harm, weapons, and coercion within a 50-meter boundary (41). Coupled with a Self-Generating Sustenance Process (SGSP) that eliminates the need for external resources like food or oxygen, the 4F Switch renders the initiation of physical force biologically and physically impossible (41).

In this state of true voluntaryism, the entire architecture of human domination instantly crumbles: military-industrial complexes, police states, borders enforced by violence, and taxation backed by imprisonment become obsolete because the State’s monopoly on violence is permanently neutralized (1, 41). Without the looming threat of violence or the ability to exploit others for survival, the psychopath’s power vanishes, leaving them only themselves to torture (41). Consequently, humanity is forced to interact exclusively through persuasion, free trade, and voluntary association or dissociation. By guaranteeing absolute physical autonomy, the 4F Switch embodies the “First and Last Freedom”—the freedom from physical aggression from which all other freedoms flow (41). It allows individuals to voluntarily drop their shields only when they choose to trust and engage in conscious care, thereby awakening humanity from the violent “Nightmare of History” mapped by Lloyd deMause and securing the ultimate answer to what humans are for: the freedom to find out (1, 8, 41).

VIII. Conclusion: Abandoned to Ourselves

Accepting Evolutionary Abandonment To achieve true maturity, we must face a terrifying but ultimately liberating evolutionary reality: there is no external Parental law coming to save humanity (42). As we transition from the dependent embeddedness of the infant to the fully individuated adult, we must accept that we are fundamentally abandoned to ourselves in Free Friends Forum Introduction: Abandoned To Ourselves (42). Jean-Jacques Burlamaqui established the seminal foundation for this necessary maturation by identifying that human reason and the internal light of conscience must serve as our sole guides, stripping away the persistent illusion of divine or paternalistic rescue. Similarly, Jean-Jacques Rousseau diagnosed this exact developmental struggle, famously observing that “man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains” (42). We argue that these chains are forged by the coercive collective and maintained exclusively through our own conditioned, willing submission to the Parentarchy (1, 42).

The Four Golden Au Rules without Rulers: Autonomy, Authenticity, Authorship, and Authority

To break these chains and permanently emerge from the societal cocoon, we must fully integrate the Four Golden Au Rules without Rulers: Autonomy, Authenticity, Authorship, and Authority (1). Finally, Authority is the ultimate realization of Julian Jaynes’s unshakeable mandate: “we must become our own authorization” (11).

Securing the Freedom to Find Out

By rejecting the coercive collective, tearing down replicative barriers to achieve true mutuality, and internalizing the Non-Aggression Principle, the individual finally secures the ultimate human right TO ANSWER THE GREAT QUESTION: WHAT ARE HUMANS FOR: the freedom to find out (1, 41).

Reference List

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