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“History is a Nightmare from which you should have awaken by now. The Sleep of Reason generates monsters. Stop visiting the Sins of the Parents upon the Children. Join me with eyes wide open, Frontal Lobes engaged and Amgdyal secure, to host no Ghosts of Gods and Governments. Parent yourself, grow up, become your own ultimate Authority. No one rules if no one obeys.” Everything Voluntary Jack

NON-AGGRESSION PRINCIPLE. Libertarian Party of Washington, Feb 1, 2016. 1:08

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 18--New Zealand time:

1. April 11, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. April 12, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

“Self-control and self-esteem vary directly: the more self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control himself. The desire to control others and self-esteem vary inversely: the less self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control others.” Thomas Szasz, Heresies

“Whether it comes from a despotic sovereign or an elected president, from a murderous general or a beloved leader, I see power as an inhuman and hateful phenomenon ... I have always looked on disobedience toward the oppressive as the only way to use the miracle of having been born.” Oriana Fallaci

THE PHILOSOPHY OF LIBERTY (HD with voiceover). Man Against The State, Feb 21, 2012. 8:05

INTRODUCTION TO ETHICS. Academy of Ideas, Aug 10, 2013. 10:07

In this lecture we look at the subject matter of ethics, distinguish between moral subjectivism and moral realism, discuss Hume’s law, and look at the difference between teleological and deontological theories of ethics.

Transcript https://academyofideas.com/2013/08/introduction-to-ethics/

JUST BABIES: THE ORIGINS OF GOOD AND EVIL by Paul Bloom. (The Book online to download free)

https://ia902908.us.archive.org/31/items/just-babies/Just-Babies.pdf

JUST BABIES BY PAUL BLOOM: 9 MINUTE SUMMARY. SnapTale Audiobook Summaries Oct 20, 2023. 9:35

In “Just Babies,” Paul Bloom challenges the notion that we begin life as blank moral slates and instead argues that humans are hardwired with a sense of morality. Drawing on groundbreaking research, he explores our innate goodness and limitations, delving into the morality of violence, religion, and race.

EVOLUTION EXPLAINS KINDNESS—EVEN WHEN IT KILLS US | PAUL BLOOM. Big Think, July 1, 2022. 4:23

WHERE DOES MORALITY COME FROM? (RICHARD DAWKINS) | AI Podcast Clips. Lex Clips, May 20, 2020. 7:22

FRANS DE WAAL: MORALITY WITHOUT RELIGION Big Think, May 23, 2013. 2:52

FRANS DE WAAL: GREAT APES AND THE GIFT OF EMPATHY | Monologue | Topic, May 17, 2018. 2:36

Biologist Frans de Waal studies the complex emotional life of apes - including how chimpanzees resolve conflicts. Here, de Waal discusses his subjects’ true capacity for fairness, reciprocity, and empathy, and how human beings measure up.

THE MORALITY OF BEASTS | FRANS DE WAAL | Big Think, July 12, 2021. 6:03

Frans de Waal has studied the behavior of primates for five decades. Some of his many important observations center around the evolution of morality and just how much we have in common with the animal kingdom.

The idea that animals are always in conflict with one another and competing for resources is “totally wrong,” de Waal says.

Other primates, specifically chimpanzees and bonobos, have demonstrated a range of traits and tendencies typically regarded as human, including empathy, friendship, reconciliation, altruism, and even adoption.